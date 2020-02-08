44 Clever Things On Amazon That Either Make Life Easier Or More Fun

Just because an item is practical, doesn’t mean it also has to be boring. Sure, a night light isn’t the most thrilling item, but a night light that illuminates your toilet bowl? Now that’s something to get excited about. But it’s not always easy to find products that are both fun, and functional — that’s why I’ve come up with this list of useful products available on Amazon.

Not only have I selected a variety of items that come with free two-day Prime shipping, but there’s also a little something for everybody in this list. If you’re looking for brilliant kitchen gadgets, make sure to check out the kit that lets you roll your own sushi at home. Or maybe you love to travel? If so, there’s an external battery with a built-in solar panel you’ll probably want to grab. For everyone else in-between, there’s wine stoppers designed to look like condoms, or even a smart water bottle that reminds you to stay hydrated — the list goes on and on.

If you still aren't convinced, think of these brilliant Amazon products as easy way to spice up your life. Who knows? Maybe you could use that sushi kit to impress a loved one with your culinary prowess — the possibilities are endless.