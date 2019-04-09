44 Products On Amazon That Are So Efficient, They'll Give You Back Time In Your Day

Sometimes when I'm putting a load of laundry in the wash, I think about how — if I was born a long time ago — it would take days just to wash, wring, hang-dry, and iron all those gingham and calico dresses. Thinking about how relatively efficient laundry day is in the 21st century makes me feel a little less annoyed by the fact that I have to do laundry at all. I mean, at least I'm not spending hours out of my day hovered over a washing board. So in the spirit of our new-fangled, time-saving washing machines, here are 45 other efficient products on Amazon that will streamline your day and give you back hours of your life.

Want a sneak-peek? There's a beverage chiller that turns hot coffee into iced coffee within 60 seconds. There's a charger that juices up your phone four times faster than standard chargers. There's an eyeliner stamp that helps you get a perfect cat eye every time... without having to spend precious minutes trying to match the angle of your right eye to the angle of your left.

1. This Chiller That Cools Down Beverages Fast HyperChiller Beverage Cooler $30 Amazon See On Amazon Looking to chill your coffee, but don't want to dilute it with ice? Pour it into this beverage cooler. It can cool down coffee by 130 degrees in just 60 seconds (!!!). Just fill the inner chambers with water and keep the chiller in the freezer and pull it out when you're ready to use it. The dishwasher-safe cooler also works to quickly chill white wine, rosé, sodas, or any other beverages.

2. A Smart Notebook For Digital Note-Taking Rocketbook Reusable Smart Notebook $30 Amazon See On Amazon Prefer to take notes by hand, but still want the convenience of digital note-taking? Give this smart notebook a try. It has 36 pages that you can write on with the included Pilot Frixion pen. When you're done writing (or drawing), blast the notes on that page to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, iCloud, email, or more. Each page then wipes clean so that you can use it again and again.

3. This Chopper That Cuts Veggies Fast Brieftons QuickPull Food Chopper $17 Amazon See On Amazon My least favorite part of cooking is all that chopping. (I find it repetitive and boring.) This food chopper eliminates that boring step. Just place whatever needs chopping inside, cover with the lid, and pull the cord a few times — the spinning blades will quickly and easily cut everything up. It works on fruits, vegetables, nuts, and herbs, so you can use it to make pesto, salsa, and salads. It's dishwasher-safe and holds up to 4 cups.

4. A Hair Dryer That Also Volumizes Your Hair Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer $55 Amazon See On Amazon This combo hair dryer and volumizer is a no-brainer way to give a little oomph to lifeless locks. Just comb through damp hair while lifting — the rounded edges will create natural volume, while the ionic technology guarantees smooth, shiny hair. And unlike regular hair dryers, this is safe to use near the scalp, so you can get maximum lift beginning at the roots. The dryer has two heat and speed settings so you can tailor your styling to meet your hair's needs.

5. A Charger That's So Much Faster Than The Rest Anker Quick Charger $26 Amazon See On Amazon You're rushing out the door when you realize your phone's dead. Bring it back to life fast with this quick charger. The charger plugs into any standard wall outlet and charges smartphones, tablets, and other USB-compatible devices four times faster than other chargers. It's outfitted with international voltage capability, so it's perfect for when you're traveling overseas.

6. This Tool That Easily Removes Unwanted Facial Hair Bellabe Facial Hair Remover $16 Amazon See On Amazon Skip out on the aesthetician visits and use this facial hair remover to get rid of any unwanted hair instead. When you roll it along the face, it traps hair between the tightly wound coils and lifts it out by the root. It's faster than using a tweezer, and won't irritate the skin the way waxing and chemical creams can.

7. A Nail Top Coat That Dries Your Manicure In Seconds Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat $7 Amazon See On Amazon This dry fast top coat has been a cult-favorite for a long time. When applied to freshly-painted nails (yes, they can still be wet), it penetrates through the layers of lacquer to dry polish quickly and create a single, solid coating that'll extend the life of your manicure. The top coat will also leave your nails with a glossy finish, while helping to prevent chipping and peeling.

8. This Gadget That Peels And Chops Garlic Instant Pot $64 Amazon See On Amazon Place a clove of garlic into this garlic chopper and press down — within seconds, you'll have perfectly chopped garlic. The chopper comes with two stainless steel attachments: one that's cubed for regular chopped garlic and another that slices garlic into longer, thinner pieces. The chopper also comes with a silicone peeler, so you don't have to spend time peeling away at those thin layers with your fingernails.

9. An Instant Pot — Because Everyone Needs One Instant Pot $64 Amazon See On Amazon If you haven't hopped on the Instant Pot train yet, now's the time. It makes meals up to 70 percent faster than standard cooking methods — and performs the jobs of multiple kitchen appliances, acting as a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a steamer, and a sauté "pan". There's a built-in microprocessor that helps regulate pressure, temperature, time, and heat intensity, so you're less likely to make cooking mistakes. This smaller version is perfect for individuals, smaller families, or kitchens where space is at a premium.

10. This Planner That Encourages Productivity Panda Planner Pro $38 Amazon See On Amazon This panda planner isn't just cute — it's an effective tool to help put you on the fast track to reaching your goals. With pages for goal-setting, daily reflection, and habit-tracking, the planner encourages you to prioritize tasks while holding you accountable. It even has tools to help you break down overwhelming tasks into smaller, more achievable steps. And of course — the planner helps you schedule more effectively, so you don't miss that important meeting or dentist appointment.

11. An Electric Bottle Opener That's Easy To Use Secura Electric Wine Bottle Opener $20 Amazon See On Amazon Unless you're a sommelier, opening up a bottle of wine can be a tricky, time-consuming task. Use this electric wine bottle opener instead. Just place it over the neck of the bottle and press a button — the opener will uncork the bottle in seconds. There's even a transparent shell so you can watch the whole thing go down. The opener is rechargeable and opens up to 30 bottles on a single charge.

12. This Tray That Defrosts Food In Less Than An Hour Fairbridge Defrosting Tray $15 Amazon See On Amazon Forgot to take the chicken out of the freezer to defrost it for dinner? No worries — just use this defrosting tray. It defrosts frozen chicken breasts, steaks, lamb, pork, hamburgers, and sausages in 30 to 60 minutes (and sometimes less). It also lets you forgo the use of a microwave, so you don't end up partially cooking your food when you're just trying to defrost it. The tray is dishwasher-safe, so you don't have to worry about bacteria build-up.

13. These No-Tie Shoelaces So You Don't Have To Stop To Re-Tie Lock Laces No-Tie Shoelaces $8 Amazon See On Amazon Laces that constantly come undone while you're working out can majorly slow you down. To prevent that from happening, re-outfit your sneakers with these no-tie shoelaces. Pull out the tab to open up the shoes so you can slip your feet in, then tighten the tab for a snug fit. The compression from the laces even helps to reduce pressure point foot pain. The laces come in an array of 12 colors like hot pink, navy blue, and cool gray.

14. A Microfiber Towel That Dries Your Hair Quickly Luxe Beauty Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel $13 Amazon See On Amazon This super absorbent microfiber hair towel majorly cuts down on the amount of time it takes to get your hair dry. Just scrunch your tresses with the plush, thin material to soak up excess water, and voilà — your hair is already halfway dry. The towel is also great for the health of your hair — unlike terrycloth towels, it won't cause frizz, flyaways, or breakage.

15. These Bulbs That Water Your Plants For You Aqua Globes Plant Watering Bulbs (2 Pack) $13 Amazon See On Amazon Can't keep plants alive because you don't have time to water them? Use these ingenious plant watering bulbs. Fill the globes up with water, and stick the pointed ends into the soil of potted plants. The globes will deliver a steady supply of water to your plants for up to two weeks. Plus, the globes are made from hand-blown stained glass, so they add a pretty, decorative touch.

16. This Sponge For Quickly Cleaning Your Makeup Brushes Vera Mona Color Switch Solo $13 Amazon See On Amazon Absolutely no one has time to clean their makeup brushes when switching between shades of eyeshadow, which is why this instant makeup brush cleaner is such a great invention. Just swipe the bristles across the surface of the black sponge, which will attract and trap any makeup pigment, leaving your bristles fresh, clean, and ready to apply the next shade of eyeshadow — now without the risk of muddiness.

17. A Finder That Helps You Locate Lost Items Esky Key Finder $24 Amazon See On Amazon If you've never been late to an event because you couldn't find your keys, I'm, well, very impressed. For those of us who are a little more absent-minded, this key finder is a life-saver. It comes with a remote control and six color-coded receivers: Attach the receivers to anything that gets lost frequently, like your keys, phone, or wallet. When you're looking for a lost item, simply press the corresponding colored button, and the receiver will beep until you locate it.

18. These Curlers That Style Your Hair While You Sleep Octocurl No Heat Curlers $25 Amazon See On Amazon If getting up early in the morning to do your hair is the bane of your existence, try using these no heat curlers instead. Just slip the band around your head before you go to sleep, then wind your hair around the hanging strips (two to four strips for loose curls, one strip for tighter spirals), then wake up to perfect, already-done hair. The cloth bands are super soft, so they're comfortable to sleep on, unlike old-school curlers. The best part? You're avoiding damage caused by heat-styling.

19. This Contraption That Stirs Your Soup For You Stir Mate Smart Pot Stirrer $43 Amazon See On Amazon Need an extra hand in the kitchen? This smart pot stirrer has your back. It attaches to the rim of any pot and — with the help of a built-in motor — stirs your pot of soup, stew or chili for you. The adjustable stirrer works on pots from 6 to 12 inches in diameter and 3 to 9 inches deep, and is heat-safe up to 520 degrees. Use it so you have time to set the table before your dinner guests arrive.

20. A Non-Bulky Blender That's Also A To-Go Cup Magic Bullet Blender $32 Amazon See On Amazon The magic bullet blender is a lot less bulky than other blenders — but it's just as quick and effective. Use it to chop, blend, grind, and whip anything from salsa to omelets to smoothies. And if you're taking your smoothie on your commute? The chamber doubles as a to-go cup — just flip the chamber upside-down and cover with the lid.

21. An Eyeliner Stamp That Wings Out Your Liner LA PURE Eyeliner Stamp (Set of 2) $14 Amazon See On Amazon Creating a perfect cat eye is a time-consuming task, but this eyeliner stamp speeds up the process. The eyeliner pen has two ends: use the stamp end to create the wing, then fill in the rest with the pen end. The eyeliner is waterproof and smudge-proof and each order comes with two pens: one for the left eye and one for the right. This reviewer writes: "I can tilt the wings to make them more or less angled... it makes doing my eyeliner super quick and easy!"

22. These Suspenders That Hold Your Sheets In Place Bed Band Bedsheet Holders (4 Pack) $13 Amazon See On Amazon These bedsheet holders are essentially suspenders for your sheets, and let me tell you — they're extremely useful if you have sheets that constantly ride up or wrinkle. Just clamp them to the corners of your bedsheets and pull on the tabs to tighten Made with durable elastic, the holders stretch between 12 and 18 inches.

23. This Electric Scrubber That Cleans Your House In A Jiffy Homitt Electric Spin Scrubber $43 Amazon See On Amazon Cleaning your house can take up half your Saturday if you don't have this electric spin scrubber. (And who wants to spend half a Saturday that way?) The scrubber has a 360-degree rotating head that cleans floors, walls, bathtubs, and showers with ease. Switch between three detachable brush heads depending on what you happen to be scrubbing at the moment: There's even a brush head meant specifically for corners. The cordless scrubber features a built-in battery that allows you to scrub for 60 minutes on just one charge.

24. This Knife For Easier (And More Fun) Butter Spreading Butter Knife Magic Butter Knife $12 Amazon See On Amazon You could spend precious time trying to spread that stubborn square of cold butter on your toast, or could use this magic butter knife instead. Choose one of the three blade options — thin and flat, individual ribbon, or multiple tiny ribbons — and run it across your stick of butter. The thinner, separated butter will spread more easily across your toast. The knife works great on cheese and chocolate too.

25. This Cleansing Balm That Melts Away Makeup Farmacy Natural Makeup Remover $25 Amazon See On Amazon Massage a little of this makeup remover balm on your face — it'll transform into an oil when it makes contact with your skin, instantly dissolving your makeup. Next, splash a little water on your face to turn the oil into a lather that'll cleanse your skin. The formula is made with ginger root and sunflower extract, which are responsible for removing makeup, moringa oil to cleanse impurities, and papaya enzymes to provide light exfoliation. The balm is all-natural and won't dry out your skin.

26. These Magnetic Cable Clips To Keep Things Organized ABZON Magnetic Cable Clips (5 Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon These flexible silicone cable clips feature magnets on each end. After wrapping up cords or charging cables, you can secure them by attaching the ends of the clips together. The magnetic cable clips can also be used as bookmarks, refrigerator magnets, or key hooks.

27. These Baggy Holders That Make It Easy To Transfer Food Jokari Baggy Rack (2 Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon This baggy rack makes transferring food a lot less messy. Instead of trying to hold the bag open with one hand while pouring with the other hand (which can lead to major spills), you can simply clip the bag to the rack to hold it open and upright. Voilà — you're left with two free hands to transfer your food without the risk of spills.

28. This Cooker That Bakes Potatoes In 4 Minutes Potato Express Potato Cooker $15 Amazon See On Amazon You can spend 45 minutes waiting for potatoes to bake... or you can use this microwaveable potato cooker. Just slip the potatoes (or potato) into the sleeve and set the timer for four minutes. The sleeve will create a steam pocket that'll bake your potatoes 10 times faster than using an oven. The sleeve holds up to four potatoes at a time, and is washable and reusable.

29. A Hook So You Can Carry All Your Groceries In At Once insTand Bag Carrier (2 Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon This bag carrier keeps you from having to make multiple trips when you're carrying groceries into your house. Just slip the bag handles onto the hook, and it'll evenly distribute the weight, making it easier to carry multiple bags. Each carrier holds up to six bags and 70 pounds, and the handles feature contoured, ergonomic grips that won't dig into your hands.

30. This Board That Helps You Fold Laundry More Precisely BoxLegend Laundry Folding Board $20 Amazon See On Amazon Want your laundry to be perfectly folded? (You know, like those perfectly square T-shirts on display at the mall?) Use this laundry folding board. Just lay your shirt (or pants or shorts) on it and use the multiple panels to fold smoothly and evenly.

31. A Sock Organizer So You Never Lose A Sock Again Sock Dock Sock Organizer (2 Pack) $16 Amazon See On Amazon This sock organizer is a great way to keep track of socks (there's always at least one that goes missing on laundry day.) Just clip each pair of dirty socks to the lanyard and throw directly into the wash. The organizer will keep the socks together so that none of them mysteriously disappear. When the socks are clean, you can keep them on the organizer and use the hook to hang them up on any closet rod.

32. A Multi-Tiered Cabinet Organizer Copco Cabinet Organizer $13 Amazon See On Amazon Use this multi-tiered cabinet organizer so you can actually see what's in your cabinets. The three tiered steps ensure that smaller items aren't hidden behind larger items. In the kitchen, it's perfect for spices. (I, for one, have two jars of paprika because the one I already had was hiding behind the salt), but you can also use it for craft supplies or makeup.

33. This Frother For An At-Home Cappuccino PowerLix Milk Frother $6 Amazon See On Amazon Instead of standing in line at the coffee shop, use this milk frother to make lattes at home. The battery-powered frother makes thick, creamy foam in just 15 to 20 seconds. And it's easy to clean — just stick the stainless steel whisk in a cup of warm water and spin.

34. This Gadget That Cooks Pasta In The Microwave Fasta Pasta Microwave Pasta Cooker $20 Amazon See On Amazon This microwave pasta cooker is a great way to get your fill of fettucine, even if you're pressed for time. Just fill the container with water and pasta and set the timer. You'll have perfectly al dente noodles within minutes. The dishwasher-safe cooker cooks noodles evenly and makes up to eight servings at a time.

35. A Two-In-One Knife And Cutting Board Clever Cutter 2-In-1 Knife and Cutting Board $10 Amazon See On Amazon Cut down on chopping time with this combination knife and cutting board. Just squeeze the handles the way you would a pair of scissors — the sharp, stainless steel blade will slice your food directly onto the small, built-in cutting board. The dishwasher-safe cutter works on all kinds of food: try it with meat, cheese, carrots, celery, or fingerling potatoes.

36. This Eyebrow Gel That Won't Budge For Days Wunder2 Eyebrow Gel $13 Amazon See On Amazon Save time on daily makeup application with this eyebrow gel that literally lasts for days. Apply the gel and realistic-looking hair fibers will attach to your natural brows, helping to fill in sparseness without an obvious drawn-on look. The gel also stays put until you decide to take it off: It lasts through workouts, rainstorms, swimming, and showers. Choose from five shades to match your natural brows perfectly.

37. An Exercise Pedaler For Under-The-Desk Workouts Vive Pedal Exerciser $60 Amazon See On Amazon Don't have time to fit in a workout after your workday? You can sneak one in at work with this pedal exerciser. The low profile means it fits neatly under your desk, so you can pedal away while you finish that expense report. The exerciser has adjustable resistance levels so you can work your way up as you get stronger. An LCD screen helps you keep track of time, rotations per minute, speed, and distance. It's also great if you want a little cardio activity while you watch Netflix on the couch.

38. This Cuticle Guard For A Perfect Manicure The First Time Around Bliss Kiss Cuticle Guard $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you're prone to coloring outside the lines when you're painting your nails, this cuticle guard is for you. Just apply the latex formula around the perimeter of your nails before you polish. Any polish that falls outside your nail bed will simply go onto the latex, which can be quickly peeled off once everything is dry.

39. These Salad Tongs That Chop Veggies Trudeau Toss and Chop Salad Tongs $14 Amazon See On Amazon Slice up veggies right in the bowl with these chopping salad tongs. The tongs feature two stainless steel micro-serrated blades that slice easily through fruits and vegetables when you squeeze the handles of the tongs. The handles lock shut when you're not using them, making for safe, compact storage.

40. This Device That Dries Damp Shoes Peet Dryer Electric Shoe Dryer $40 Amazon See On Amazon This electric shoe dryer is a life-saver if you live in rainy or snowy climates. Just hang your shoes on the cylinders and turn on — your damp (or soaking) shoes will be dry within three to 8 hours. And keeping your shoes dry means less odor, since moisture is conducive to mold, mildew, and bacterial growth. The dryer operates silently and plugs into any standard outlet.

41. A Makeup Remover Pen To Correct Eyeliner Mistakes Superface Makeup Remover Stick $20 Amazon See On Amazon You applied eyeliner and it looks crooked. Good news: you don't have to start all over again. Just use this makeup remover stick to correct any small mistakes with precision. It's also great for touch-ups (like when you find that your mascara has traveled down your face halfway through the day). The non-oily pen even works on waterproof makeup. Another bonus? The stick doubles as a hydrating lip balm and has honey extract in it for a nice soothing effect.

42. This Clip That Helps You Cut Your Hair Evenly CreaClip Hair-Cutting Clip Set (3 Pieces) $42 Amazon See On Amazon Cutting your hair evenly can be a challenge, to say the least. Use this hair-cutting clip to make trimming a faster, more streamlined process. Just clip onto your hair to hold your locks secure. Use the built-in level to ensure the clip is completely even. Then — trim away. The set comes with a large clip for full haircuts, a small clip for trimming bangs, and a pair of hair-cutting scissors.

43. A Rotating Makeup Organizer JerryBox Rotating Makeup Organizer $19 Amazon See On Amazon Stop rifling through drawers and cupboards looking for that stray tube of matte berry lipstick and keep it on this rotating makeup organizer instead. You can adjust the levels of the shelves to most effectively store taller items — like lotions and setting sprays — and smaller items — like lip gloss and nail polish. The top tray even has individual compartments that hold smaller items in place so they don't slip around while you spin.