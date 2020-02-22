44 Things Under $35 On Amazon That Are Effing Amazing

It really isn't all that often when you come across something that truly inspires you. I'm not talking about inspiration in the "motivational speaker" kind of way (or the quotes your aunt posts on social media); I'm talking about products that are so clever and so well designed that you wish you had invented them — like all these things under $35 on Amazon that are totally effing amazing.

Of course, it's not always easy come up with clever product ideas — but it's simple to benefit from them (which is almost just as satisfying). For example, did you know that there's a device that keeps a bottle of wine fresh for up to two weeks after opening it? I'm obsessed, because there's nothing worse than pouring a single glass of pinot and then having to pour the rest of the bottle down the drain when you don't finish it within the next few days.

And here's the thing: You can stumble upon all kinds of brilliant products like this on Amazon, because — unlike a regular store — it's packed with an endless number of products that were invented by people who just happened to get inspired. Now, you can to enjoy the amazing selections that they created.

1. This Ingenious Way To Slice Bagels With Squashing Them Sweet Home Bee Bagel Slicer $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Cut your bagel in half — without squashing or mangling it — with the help of this brilliantly designed bagel slicer. The guillotine-style slicer features a shield to keep your hands safe while a nonstick, serrated blade slices in one fell swoop. It's dishwasher safe on the top rack, and you can use it for rolls, biscuits, and muffins.

2. The Hanging Organizer That Keeps Your Handbags In Pristine Condition LONGTEAM Hanging Purse Handbag Organizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your handbags protected from dust, scratches, and piles with this hanging purse organizer. The unit hooks right over your closet rod and features four compartments and six side pouches for clutches, purses, and totes. And since it's made from breathable cloth, all of your purses shouldn't smell stale after storage.

3. A Bottle Stopper That Keeps Your Wine Fresh For Way Longer Sunwuun Wine Bottle Stoppers [2 PACK] $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If you can't finish a whole bottle of wine, just use one of these wine bottle stoppers to keep it fresh for up to 15 days. Simply place the stopper inside the neck of the bottle, and then pump the device to suck out the air and prevent oxidation. Made from food-grade silicone, the stopper it totally spill-proof and leakproof. That way, you can store the bottle horizontally.

4. A Reusable Notebook That Makes Digital Versions Of Handwritten Notes Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This reusable notebook is truly the most fun invention, because it lets you create digital versions of your handwritten notes and drawings. Just use your phone to scan the QR code at bottom of each page, and then send it to cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, iCloud, and Slack. The notebook is filled with 36 wipe-clean pages that you can use again and again.

5. A Spiral Egg Dispenser That Makes Breakfast Fun Flexzion Egg Skelter Dispenser $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This spiral egg dispenser makes grabbing some eggs for a Saturday morning omelet just a little more fun. It spins 360 degrees and holds up to 36 medium-sized eggs and up to 20 large eggs. Plus, it holds the eggs in a descending order — so you'll always know which ones need to be used first.

6. A Home Security Camera You Can Operate From Your Phone Wyze Labs Cam Pan $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep an eye on things at home with this smart home security camera that livestreams to your phone. In fact, you can even control the camera from your phone — so you can pan, tilt, and turn the night vision on from wherever you are. The camera also alerts you within 12 seconds if it detects sound or motion, and then it stores recorded videos for 14 days in the cloud.

7. This Skinny Spatula That Helps You Get Every Last Drop Of Concealer The Spatty, Last Drop Spatula $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Do you want to save big money on cosmetics and skincare products? If so, get this skinny spatula. It can reach into narrow jars and bottle openings, so you can scrape the bottoms and sides and actually use every last drop of that expensive foundation, moisturizer, or serum. Get one for the kitchen, too, and you won't have to re-up on condiments anytime soon.

8. A Bluetooth Sleep Mask That Lets You Snooze While Listening To Music Bluetooth Sleep Eye Mask $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Block out the light and fall asleep while listening to your favorite relaxing playlist with this Bluetooth sleep mask. The size-adjustable mask is so much comfier than earbuds — and features built-in earphones as well as play, pause, and volume controls on the side. The breathable cover is removable and machine washable.

9. These Himalayan Salt String Lights That Give Off A Warm Glow MINGRI Himalayan Pink String Light $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your bedroom, home office, or living room a warm amber glow with these Himalayan string lights that promote peaceful, good vibes. The 5-foot string is USB-powered and features 10 pink salt rock lights. It currently boasts a 4.4-star rating — and one person wrote, "Soft, warm ambient glow. Strung them along headboard. Love the mood it sets."

10. This Salad Spinner That Prevents A Soggy Caesar OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Spin-drying your lettuce is the fastest and easiest way to avoid a bummer of a wet salad. This salad spinner features a one-handed pump and brake button mechanism, as well as an inner basket can that doubles as a colander. There's even a clear outer bowl that doubles as a serving bowl, which is convenient. It's BPA-free and top-rack dishwasher safe.

11. A Natural Face Soap That's Made With Charcoal And Shea Butter Keika Naturals Charcoal Soap $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have sensitive skin, this charcoal soap is an amazing alternative to regular face wash. Thanks to the activated charcoal, it helps purify your complexion while preventing blemishes. Plus, the addition of shea butter helps prevent your skin from drying out. Skin-soothing and inflammation-fighting essential oils round out the ingredients, making it a great option.

12. These Stylish Glasses That Block Blue Light Coming From Screens Livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Protect your eyes from digital eyestrain caused by computer and phone screens with these glasses that block blue light. The non-prescription shades also help promote a balanced circadian rhythm, which can make it easier to sleep at night. Choose from frame colors like black, clear, translucent pink, and leopard.

13. A Sushi-Making Kit That Helps You Make California Rolls At Home Aya Sushi Making Kit $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Break out the wasabi and make your own spicy tuna rolls at home with this sushi-making kit. It comes with a sushi knife and a rice paddle, along with molds to make round, square, triangular, and even heart-shaped rolls. And if you're not a professional chef, you can check out the included online video tutorials to help you get started.

14. This Breathable Weighted Blanket That Can Help You Sleep Better Qusleep Diamond Weighted Blanket $33 | Amazon See On Amazon As a bona fide insomniac, I'm a true believer in a weighted blanket. The pressure from the blanket makes you feel more secure, which therefore helps you fall asleep faster. This weighted blanket is made with cool and breathable Egyptian cotton and glass beads, so you shouldn't get overheated when you use it.

15. A Strawberry Slicer For Sundaes, Yogurt, Oatmeal, And More HOME-X Strawberry Slicer $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Cut big strawberries into manageable bites for Greek yogurt, cereal, oatmeal, and ice cream sundaes with this strawberry slicer. Just place your strawberry inside and push down to create six slices. Use it for mushrooms, olives, and kumquats, too.

16. This Nail Polish Bottle Holder That Lets You Do Your Nails Anywhere Tweexy - The Original Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This genius wearable nail polish holder let you do your nails anywhere. It features two open-ended rings: Slip them onto your fingers — and when it's time to switch hands, lift the holder directly up to remove it without smudging your work. It fits polish bottles of all sizes and comes in colors like blue, lilac, and gold sparkle.

17. A Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker That's Perfect For Outdoor Listening Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 $25 | Amazon See On Amazon The triangular design and downward-facing bass of this portable Bluetooth speaker works to deliver crystal-clear surround sound. The speaker is super compact, lightweight, and water-resistant, so you can take it with you anywhere. It also plays for up to 14 hours on one charge and has a 100-foot Bluetooth range. Choose from six fun colors.

18. This Eye Massager That Warms Up To Open Your Pores PRETTY SEE Eye Massager $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This facial massager feels so great, and it's actually good for the delicate skin around your eyes. The vibrating device works on two modes: a warm mode to open up your pores so they effectively absorb serums and moisturizers, and a cool mode to help eliminate unwanted puffiness.

19. A Cutting Board With Pull-Out Trays To Store Chopped Food Kristie's Kitchen Chopping Board with Tray $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This cleverly designed cutting board has two hidden trays that slide out on each side, so you can store food as you slice it. Made from organic acacia wood, the board is waterproof and splinter-resistant. It also doubles as a cheese and charcuterie board — and you can slide those trays out for bread, crackers, or fruit.

20. This Hot Brush That Dries Hair While Boosting Volume And Shine Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers have written that this hot brush "works wonders' and is a "game changer" that's "great for all hair textures." The two-in-one brush dries hair while straightening, smoothing, and adding volume. It has two heat and speed settings, a cool shot button, flexible bristles that detangle without tugging, and ionic technology to boost shine and protect hair from heat damage.

21. A Hydrating Body Scrub That Smells Like Lemon And Blueberries Tree Hut Lemon Blueberry Tart Shea Sugar scrub $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Get silky-soft skin with this delicious body scrub made from real sugar. The addition of shea butter avocado, macadamia, and sweet almond oils work to add long-lasting hydration, while orange oil improves skin texture. Plus, that zingy lemon and blueberry scent will wake you right up in the morning.

22. A Universal Car Charger That Powers All Types Of Phones Maxboost Car Charger with SmartUSB $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This universally compatible car phone charger features two smart USB ports that automatically identify what kind of device you're using in to optimize charging. And thanks to the dual ports, you can power two devices simultaneously. In other words, you can juice up your iPhone and your friend's Galaxy at the same time.

23. These Color-Changing Jelly Lipsticks That Have Flowers Inside Them Crystal Flower Jelly Lipstick (6 pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This color-changing lipstick adjusts tint depending on your skin temperature, which means you get your own totally unique shade. The jelly-style balm is made with moisturizing cocoa butter, vitamin E, and essential oils. My favorite part about them is that they each have a tiny flower right in the middle. Every set comes with six tubes.

24. A Corer That Removes Seeds From Peppers, Apples, Cucumbers, And More i Kito Jalapeno Chili Pepper Corer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Remove the core and seeds of jalapeños, zucchinis, cucumbers, and apples with this easy-to-use corer. Use the pointed end to cut into the fruit or vegetable, then twist the serrated, curved blade to scoop out the seeds. The blade is made from stainless steel and the soft grip handle makes it comfortable to use.

25. These Colorful Outdoor String Lights That Turn Your Patio Into A Magical Land Palawell Outdoor String Lights $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Add some whimsical atmosphere to your patio or front porch with these colorful outdoor string lights. The cafe-style lights feature Edison bulbs in five colors: red, blue, purple, green, and amber. The string is a full 25 feet long — and since the bulbs are waterproof, you shouldn't have to worry about rain or snow.

26. This Handheld Water Flosser That Actually Makes Flossing Fun Anjou Water Dental Flosser $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Even if you loathe flossing, you just might like this water flosser that cleans in between your teeth with a steady stream of water. It removes 99.9% of plaque and features three modes: normal, soft, and pulse. The flosser rotates 360 degrees, so you can reach all your teeth — and comes with three jet tips.

27. This Stainless Steel French Press That Comes In So Many Colors Secura French Press Coffee Maker $25 | Amazon See On Amazon First things first: I love this French press because it comes in totally fun and unexpected colors like magenta, gold, and green. It's also made from double-walled stainless steel to keep coffee hot for up to 60 minutes, and it features a three-layer filter that traps grounds while extracting for a deliciously robust brew.

28. This Scraper That Helps You Get All The Peanut Butter Out Of The Jar OTOTO SPLATYPUS Jar Scraper $15 | Amazon See On Amazon You know how you can never ever get all the peanut butter out of a jar because a regular knife just isn't shaped for it? Now you can, thanks to this jar scraper spatula that's shaped perfectly for scraping the bottoms and sides of jars. It's BPA-free and dishwasher safe — and it's also great for jam, mayo, and coconut oil.

29. A Memory Foam Neck Pillow For Your Car That Upgrades Your Commute Dreamer Car Pillow $18 | Amazon See On Amazon I see you, daily commuters — and that's why I'm including this car neck pillow on this list. The memory foam pillow is contoured to support your head, neck, and shoulders, so you can drive for long distances without getting stiff and sore. The elastic band is adjustable, so it fits around car headrests of all sizes.

30. An Extra-Large Bath Mat That Covers More Surface Area Gorilla Grip Original Patented Bath Mat $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This extra-large Gorilla Grip bathtub mat covers way more surface area than most mats, so you'll feel sturdy no matter where you stand in the shower. Plus, it's perforated throughout the base, so water flows through freely. It also dries quickly to prevent mold and mildew growth. Choose from tons of colors.

31. This Unicorn Snot Body Glitter That'll Make You Feel So Magical Unicorn Snot Holographic Body Glitter Gel $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Shimmer and shine with this body and face glitter that comes in unicorn-inspired colors like gold, silver, pink, purple, and blue. The gel formula is skin-friendly, easy to apply, and stays put. That way, you won't have to worry about it fading after a full day at a festival or night of dancing. It's also cosmetic-grade, vegan, and cruelty-free.

32. An Under-The-Clothes Travel Wallet That Safeguards Your Valuables Venture 4th Travel Neck Wallet with RFID Blocking $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Slip this travel money pouch around your neck and keep it under your clothes to safeguard valuables while you're traveling. Made with breathable, moisture-wicking mesh, the pouch features an ID window, two zippered pockets, and a Velcro-closure compartment for passports, cash, cards, a phone, and anything else you can't afford to lose in the great big world. Choose from six colors.

33. These Ice Trays That Make Pretty Gem-Shaped Cubes POPBLOSSOM Diamonds Gem Ice Cube Tray (3 pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing wrong with regular square ice cubes, but this ice cube tray makes cool geometric ice gems in different sizes (which I much prefer). Each order comes with three trays, and they're all made from flexible silicone. That way, it's easy to pop out one gem at a time.

34. This Glossy Nail Strengthener That Prevents Cracks And Peeling OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If your nails are brittle, peeling, or chipping, this nail strengthener is for you. The formula uses hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium to build strength, promote growth, and protect nails. Use it on its own or as a base coat before polishing. One reviewer wrote, "What kind of wonderful stuff is in this magical bottle of miracles?"

35. An Essential Oil Diffuser With 7 LED Color Options mixigoo Essential Oil Air Mist Diffuser $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Introduce some peaceful vibes to your home with this essential oil diffuser that has seven LED light color options. Just fill with water and add a couple drops of your favorite essential oil. It even comes with a remote control so you can toggle between intermittent and continuous misting, or even set the diffuser on a timer without having to get off the couch.

36. A Rose And Charcoal Deodorant That's Made With Essential Oils Secret Antiperspirant Deodorant for Women $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Go beyond basic deodorant and opt for this deodorant that's crafted with pure essential oils in scent blends designed by experienced perfumers. This rose-scented version features notes of lemon and bergamot with a base of cedar — but you can also opt for scents like coconut and mandarin, cedar and citrus, or lavender and eucalyptus.

37. This Cozy Heating Pad That Has A Pocket For Warming Your Feet PROALLER Heating Pad $35 | Amazon See On Amazon You can use this as a heating pad on any part of your body — but since it's outfitted with an extra-large pocket, you can also use it as a foot warmer. The machine-washable pad is made with plush flannel and features three heat settings, as well as an auto-shutoff function that kicks in after two hours.

38. A Magnetic Car Phone Mount So You Can Attach And Detach With Just One Hand AUKEY Car Phone Mount $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of using clips, this car phone mount uses magnets to hold your phone while you drive. Just attach the accompanying magnet to the back of your phone, and you'll be able to attach and detach your device with just one hand. The mount adheres directly to your car dashboard or front windshield, and it rotates 360 degrees so you can get a good view.

39. A Bento-Style Lunchbox That Keeps Your Food Separated Bentgo Fresh Lunch Box $30 | Amazon See On Amazon With this bento-style lunchbox, you can pack a full meal and take it with you to work. The lunchbox features three individual compartments along with a removable divider (which you can use if you'd like an extra compartment). It's BPA-free and dishwasher safe — and the tight-locking lids ensure everything remains inside. Choose from six colors like green, aqua, and red.

40. This Waterproof Picnic Blanket That Folds Into A Handheld Case Scuddles Picnic Outdoor Blanket $27 | Amazon See On Amazon For beach days, park outings, and outdoor concerts, you need this picnic blanket that conveniently rolls up and transforms into a small case, complete with a carrying handle. The blanket is machine washable and features a waterproof backing, so the top side will remain dry (even if you set it down on wet grass).

41. These Rollers For Essential Oils That Are Filled With Gemstones TGS Gems 10 ml Roller Balls $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Add your own essential oils to these rollers, and you can stick them into your bag and easily apply them no matter where you are. The set comes with six rollers, and each one is filled with a different gemstone. One reviewer wrote, "Pretty bottles and nice looking stones in it."

42. This Set Of Therapeutic-Grade Essential Oils That Covers All The Bases Pure Aroma Essential Oils $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This set comes with six essential oils: tea tree to eliminate bacteria, eucalyptus to purify the air, lavender to calm tension, peppermint to energize, lemongrass to promote restful sleep, and sweet orange to lift the spirits. The therapeutic-grade oils come with convenient 10-milliliter droppers and are stored in amber bottles to ensure longevity and integrity.

43. A Well-Designed Dustpan That Combs Debris From Your Broom SANGFOR Dust Pan and Broom Set $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Streamline your cleaning routine with this broom and dustpan. The dustpan stands upright, so you don't have to bend over to use it — and features a built-in comb that brushes debris from the broom bristles. The broom comes with an optional extension pole for sweeping hard-to-reach places and locks onto the dustpan, so it won't tip over when you pause your sweeping.