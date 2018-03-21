45 Brilliant Products On Amazon Worthy Of Their Near-Perfect 5-Star Reviews

Yogi Berra once said, "If the world were perfect, it wouldn't be," but Yogi Berra probably wasn't talking about the world of online shopping. On Amazon, for example, perfection comes in the form of brilliant products with five-star reviews. For a buyer like you or me, that means an item that actually does what it says it does, and that means we've struck Amazon gold.

According to a report in USA Today, one-third of online shoppers say they wouldn't buy a product if it didn't have any reviews. But what about the products that have hundreds of reviews, or thousands — and they're all in the four- or five-star range? The coolest thing about Amazon users is that, for better or for worse, they're typically very honest. If there's something negative to say about a product, they're going to say it. That's probably not great news for the seller, but as a buyer who's looking for the truth, you'll take the brutal honesty any day. These Amazon products have extremely high ratings because they've earned it.

So if you're in the market for highly-rated housewares or beauty products worthy of their five-star reviews, you've come to the right place. These products are high-quality, reliable, and pretty darn genius, and their near-perfect ratings reflect that.