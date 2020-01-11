45 Clever Things On Amazon That Either Make Life Easier Or More Fun

Just because an item is practical, doesn’t mean it also has to be boring. Sure, a night light isn’t the most thrilling item, but a night light that illuminates your toilet bowl? Now that’s something to get excited about. But it’s not always easy to find products that are both fun, and functional — that’s why I’ve come up with this list of useful products available on Amazon.

Not only have I selected a variety of items that come with free two-day Prime shipping, but there’s also a little something for everybody in this list. If you’re looking for brilliant kitchen gadgets, make sure to check out the kit that lets you roll your own sushi at home. Or maybe you love to travel? If so, there’s an external battery with a built-in solar panel you’ll probably want to grab. For everyone else in-between, there’s wine stoppers designed to look like condoms, or even a smart water bottle that reminds you to stay hydrated — the list goes on and on.

If you still aren't convinced, think of these brilliant Amazon products as easy way to spice up your life. Who knows? Maybe you could use that sushi kit to impress a loved one with your culinary prowess — the possibilities are endless.

1. This Kit That Makes Rolling Sushi At Home Quick And Easy SushiQuik Sushi Kit $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Going out for sushi can be expensive — so make your own at home using this sushi kit. Each order comes with a detachable sushi mat, training frame, rice paddle, as well as a cutting template to help you slice your roll evenly. One five-star reviewer even raved that this set is so simple that kids can also use it.

2. Get Every Last Drop Of Your Toothpaste With These Squeezers LoveInUSA Toothpaste Tube Squeezer (4-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Make sure you're getting the most out of every tube of toothpaste by using these tube squeezers. Each pack of four comes in random colors, which means there's one for everyone in the family, and they're estimated to get up to 30% more toothpaste from each tube.

3. These Luggage Organizers Make Packing A Breeze Veken Packing Cubes (6-Piece Set) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon It can be difficult to keep your luggage organized while you're on vacation — unless you're using these packing cubes. This six-piece set includes a shoe bag that keeps dirty sneakers separate from the rest of your clothes, and each cube is made from super-durable, waterproof nylon.

4. The Stoppers That Help Keep Your Open Bottles Of Wine Fresh Wine Condoms (6-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These wine stoppers are crafted from food-grade rubber latex to look just like condoms — but they also create an airtight, watertight seal. They help prevent spills should your wine get jostled on the countertop or in the fridge, and they also work great as conversation starters.

5. A Genius Tool That Takes The Work Out Of Stripping Herbs Chef'n Herb Stripper $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Herbs add a ton of flavor to any dish, but they can be a bit fiddly to cook with. This leaf-shaped tool takes the work out of cooking with greens, as it allows you to quickly strip the tender, flavorful parts off of the fibrous stems. It features eight openings of various sizes to accommodate a variety of herbs — from small thyme stems, all the way up to large collard greens.

6. Stop Stumbling Around In The Dark With This Toilet Night Light The Original Toilet Night Light $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find yourself stumbling around in the dark on your way to the bathroom at night, make sure to grab this toilet night light. It can glow in one of eight colors, or cycle through all of them for added fun. It's designed to fit toilets of practically any shape or size, and there's also a built-in motion sensor so that it only turns on when someone is in the room.

7. This Bowl Makes Rinsing And Chopping Fresh Salads A Breeze WEBSUN Salad Cutter Bowl $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Multifunctional and time-saving, this bowl makes it easy to both prepare, and chop fresh salads. The slits on the curve of the bowl allow it to work as a strainer, and they also serve as knife guides when it's time to chop up your salad. Unlike other salad bowls, this one is also completely BPA-free.

8. Take The Work Out Of Dicing Ingredients With This Food Chopper Fullstar Food Chopper $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Making your own salsa is much cheaper than buying a jar at the store, but cutting up everything yourself is a pain — so why not try out this food chopper? It's able to slice, dice, chop, and julienne your vegetables with the simple press of a lever, plus the blades are made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

9. The Handy Tool That Makes Chopsticks Easy To Use FUNCHOP Chopstick Helpers (6-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have trouble using chopsticks, just use these chopstick helpers. Made from flexible plastic, they allow people of all ages to easily manipulate chopsticks while they're still learning how to use them. Each order comes with six, and one Amazon reviewer even wrote that "since they're reusable they last a long time, and are a great investment if you have kids."

10. The Bowl That's Perfect For Everything From Oatmeal To Ramen Sistema Microwave Noodle Bowl $9 | Amazon See On Amazon It's easy to overcook your meals in the microwave, but this bowl makes it super-easy to whip up everything from oatmeal, to a savory bowl of ramen. The lid is equipped with a vent that allows steam to escape so your meals don't come out mushy, plus the lid and the bowl are both completely BPA-free.

11. This Oversized Ice Tray Is Perfect For Soups And Sauces Souper Cubes $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from 100% BPA-free, food-grade silicone, this oversized ice tray is the perfect solution for freezing soups and sauces, as well as saving portion-controlled meals. The tray is divided into four 1-cup partitions, and the clear lid has a snug fit that helps prevent accidental leaks or spills.

12. Open Extra-Stubborn Jars With This Handy Gadget EZ Off Jar Opener $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Got a stubborn jar that refuses to open? Not a problem when you have this jar opener. Simply attach it to the underside of a counter or cabinet using the included adhesive, and the powerful teeth will pop open practically any jar with a few twists. It's great for anyone with limited mobility in their hands, plus it'll work on jars, bottled water, nail polish, and more.

13. The Gadget That Stops Your Detergent From Dripping All Over Tidy-Cup Laundry Detergent Gadget $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Help keep your mud room looking tidy by hanging this simple gadget around the neck of your laundry detergent. The ridged reservoir catches runoff from any economy-sized detergent bottle, and the base allows you to set the soap cup down while you're filling it.

14. Keep Your Washing Machine Clean With These Tablets Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets (6-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Your washer does so much for you, but now it's time for you to return the favor by keeping it clean with these tablets. Just pop one into your washer once a month, and it'll rid your machine of detergent as well as fabric softener build-up. It's great for cleansing your machine of unwanted odors, and they're even more effective than bleach.

15. This Guard Helps Prevent Your Laundry From Falling Behind The Dryer Haus Maus Laundry Guard $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Ever wonder where all those lost socks go? They're most likely behind your dryer, or shoved down on the side— so prevent your laundry from getting lost with these guards. These guards can be used with a single machine as well as a set of two, plus they're made with ultra-strong magnets that make installation a breeze.

16. This Straw That Filters Out 99.9% Of Bacteria And Parasites LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Great for camping, hiking, or even emergency situations, this straw is designed with a filtration system that can make practically any water source drinkable. It removes a minimum of 99.9% of waterborne bacteria and parasites, plus it's reusable for up to 1,000 liters.

17. A Power Bank That Uses The Sun To Keep Your Devices Charged BLAVOR Solar Power Bank $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Power up your favorite electronics no matter where you are thanks to this solar power bank. It's compatible with most devices, and can fully charge an iPhone X more than two times. Both dustproof as well as shockproof, there's also a built-in flashlight to help you find your way in the dark, and the exterior is made from fireproof ABS plastic.

18. Keep The Party Going With This Container That Helps Preserve Your Guacamole Casabella Guac-Lock Container $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Homemade guacamole is delicious, but quickly turns brown in the refrigerator. This container helps keep your guacamole tasty and green for up to one week, as the unique lock-down lid creates an airtight seal. It's made from BPA-free plastic, and also works great with practically any type of dip you'd like to keep fresh.

19. The Light That Helps You Find Stuff In Your Handbag Or Backpack Wasserstein Purse Lights (2-Pack) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Just put one of these motion-activated lights into your purse or backpack, and you'll easily be able to find whatever it is you're looking for. It turns off after 15 seconds in order to help preserve the battery, and the LED bulbs have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours.

20. This Water Bottle That Lights Up So You Remember To Stay Hydrated ICEWATER Smart Water Bottle $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Staying hydrated is important, but it can be difficult to remember to drink water if you're busy. This water bottle not only helps keep your drinks cold, but it also glows once every hour as a reminder that it's time to take a sip. Crafted from vacuum-insulated, double-walled stainless steel, there's even a built-in Bluetooth speaker on the bottom for added fun.

21. This Tool That Zips Up Just About Any Garment With Ease Zipuller Zipper Helper $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Save yourself some time and trouble with hard-to-reach zippers thanks to this handy tool. It's designed to work with practically any type of zipper, and makes it easier to get out of difficult garments when you don't have a second pair of hands to help.

22. This Organizer That Helps Keep Your Tupperware Neat And Tidy mDesign Food Storage Container Lid Holder $13 | Amazon See On Amazon It's easy to let your tupperware cabinet slide into mess and disarray, so use this organizer to to help keep all the lids looking tidy. There are three sections that can easily accommodate lids of varying shapes and sizes, plus it also works great as a paper plate or napkin holder during parties.

23. This Handy Gadget Makes Sure Your Lip Balm Is Always Nearby Zip Stick $7 See On Amazon Designed with a retractable leash, this gadget lets you clip your lip balm or gloss to your purse so that you always know where it is. The flexible plastic end fits overtop your balm tube, and it also works great when clipped to backpacks, or on a belt loop while skiing.

24. Sip While You Shop With This Grocery Cart Cup Holder Holders, Stands, And More Shopping Cart Cup Holder (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These shopping cart cup holders are just one example of how a simple device can make an everyday experience so much more pleasant. Just hook it over the side of your cart, then insert your coffee or soda cup — you're now ready to sip and shop. They're made from super-durable aluminum, and one Amazon reviewer raved that they're "easy to stash in my bag" to use anytime.

25. This Microfiber Towel That Comes With Its Own Travel Case 4Monster Microfiber Towel $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed so that it folds down into its own travel case, this microfiber towel is the perfect accessory for your next trip to the gym, pool, or even out on the road while you're biking. It's super-absorbent as well as quick-drying, plus it's available in five fun colors: orange, blue, grey, purple, and green.

26. A Device That Dries And Deodorizes Your Shoes Lavieair Shoe Dryer $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does it operate on less electricity than a standard light bulb, but this dryer is also an easy way to prevent unwanted odors from developing in your boots and shoes. It only takes a few hours for this device to get them completely dry, plus you can also use it to dry gloves, hats, socks, and more.

27. This Fabric Shaver That Helps Keep Your Clothes Looking Fresh Remington Fuzz-Away Fabric Shaver $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your sweaters and upholstery looking fresh with this fabric shaver. It features a wide head with precision blades that work together to remove pills, fuzz, and threads without damaging the fabric underneath. Any clipped materials are collected inside the built-in storage container for easy disposal, plus it's the perfect size to take with you while traveling.

28. This Mandoline Cuts Your Vegetables Into Even, Uniform Slices KitchenAid Mandoline Slicer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Equipped with ultra-sharp stainless steel blades, this mandoline takes the work out of cutting your vegetables into even slices. You can easily adjust how thick your slices come out simply by turning the dial on the side, and it's made from super-durable, BPA-free plastic.

29. These Liners Go Inside Your Slow Cooker To Make Cleaning Easy Reynolds Kitchens Premium Slow Cooker Liners (48-Pack) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've fallen in love with your slow cooker, make sure to take the stress out of cleaning it by using these liners. These BPA-free liners are made from durable nylon, and they help prevent stubborn foods from becoming stuck to the inside of your pot. But the best part? You can also use them to cook two separate meals inside the same pot.

30. Make Folding Laundry Fast And Fun With This Board BoxLegend Shirt Folding Board $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in several different colors, this board makes folding laundry easy, and fun. It lets you fold each shirt in the same, uniform way so that your closet looks like it came right off the rack, plus you're not limited to just shirts — thick towels and pants are no match for this board.

31. The Tool That Helps You Zip And Button Your Clothes Vive Button Hook Puller $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for kids, or anyone with limited mobility in their hands, this device takes the work out of buttoning and zipping your clothes. It features a non-slip handle for a comfortable grip, and the button catcher is designed to work with any type of button. The zipper hook slides easily into most standard zippers, plus one Amazon reviewer raved that "my husband has lost some function in both hands, and this product gives him the ability to button his shirts."

32. This Digital Tape Measure Features Multiple Memory Slots eTape16 Digital Tape Measure $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy short-term and long-term memory features when you use this digital tape measure on your next DIY project. It's made from durable polycarbonate plastic, and the powerful battery inside lasts for up to 64 hours. The automatic shut-off helps preserve the battery when you're not using it, and the LCD screen is extra-large so that you can easily read it.

33. Stop Losing Your Socks In The Wash With This Handy Tool SockDock Laundry Helper (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Tired of losing socks in the wash? Then try using this tool to help keep track of them. Simply attach your socks using the built-in clips, toss the whole thing into the washer, then transfer it to the dryer — when your load is done, all your socks will still be attached to the clips. For added convenience, there's also a hook at the end so that you can easily hang it up in your closet.

34. This Pet Hair Roller That Gets Deeply-Embedded Fur ChomChom Pet Hair Roller $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This pet hair roller is the perfect answer for dog and cat lovers who are trying to keep their home clean. It reaches deep into dense fabrics to remove unwanted pet hair, plus the built-in receptacle collects all of it for easy disposal. Unlike other pet hair rollers, this one requires zero batteries or sticky paper sheets.

35. These Silicone Brushes That Are Great For Applying Face Masks Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brushes (2-Pack) $4 | Amazon See On Amazon The next time you're applying a face mask, do it the professional way by using these brushes. They're made from soft silicone that's naturally antibacterial, and they're an easy way to make your application process more hygienic. Once you're done, they easily rinse clean with warm water.

36. This Grill Is Perfect For Everything From Bacon To Burgers Hamilton Beach Indoor Grill $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it great for cramped kitchens, but this indoor grill also features adjustable temperature settings so that you can easily cook burgers, bacon, paninis, and more. The cooking plates are coated in nonstick so that they're easy to clean, plus the built-in drip tray siphons grease away from your meal.

37. Cook Delicious Omelettes In The Microwave With This Gadget NordicWare Microwave Omelet Pan $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love a nice omelette, but don't have the time to fuss over the stove, try making one in the microwave using this pan instead. It's made from BPA-free plastic, and the walls are completely non-stick so that you don't need to add any extra oils or sprays.

38. Warm Up Your Lunch At The Office Using This Clever Device Crock-Pot Food Warmer $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy a hot lunch at your desk with this food warmer. It's the ideal size for a small, personal meal, or even for transporting a hot dip to your next party. The heating container is removable so that it's easy to clean, and the exterior remains cool so that you won't have to worry about accidental burns.

39. This Cutting Board That Folds Up So It's Easy To Transfer Your Ingredients JosephJoseph Foldable Cutting Board $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it available in 10 different fun colors, but this cutting board also folds up so that it's easy to transfer your ingredients into any pot or pan. The non-slip feet on the bottom help prevent it from sliding around on your countertops, and the non-porous exterior means you can safely prepare chicken on it.

40. The Stain Remover That's Effective Against Red Wine Chateau Spill Red Wine Remover (3-Pack) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Red wine stains are among the hardest to remove —unless you're using this stain remover. It's safe to use on all types of fabric, and the biodegradable formula is completely free from any peroxides or chlorine. You can use it on both fresh as well as dry stains, plus one Amazon reviewer even wrote that "it also removes blood and grease."

41. This Bra Liner That Helps Keep Sweat Off Of Your Clothes Belly Bandit Bra Liner $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from soft, eco-friendly bamboo fibers, this band helps keep your bra dry whenever you're feeling extra-sweaty. Simply insert it underneath the front of your bra, and it'll absorb excess sweat so that it doesn't transfer to your clothes. It's invisible underneath your shirt (even if it's tight), plus it contours to the shape of your body so that it won't chafe.

42. The Clay Bear That Helps Keep Your Brown Sugar Soft Brown Sugar Bear $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're tired of discovering that your brown sugar has dried out, make sure to grab this little clay bear. Just put it inside your brown sugar bag, and it can help keep it moist for up to six months. You can also use it to help prevent cakes and bread from drying out, plus it's even reusable.

43. The Blocks That Help You Clean Debris Off Your Grill Elaziy Grill Griddle Cleaning Bricks (4-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Simply scrub your grill grates with these blocks, and they'll help clear away stubborn debris more effectively than a regular brush. Any dust particles that develop easily wipe away with a wet paper towel, and unlike brushes, these blocks won't leave behind bristles that can contaminate your food.

44. Chill Your Drinks In Just 60 Seconds With This Unique Device HyperChiller HC2 Patented Beverage Cooler $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't wait around for your drink to cool down — just pour it into this chiller container, and it'll quickly make your beverage super-cold in just 60 seconds. It won't water your drinks down like regular ice cubes, and it's an easy way to quickly make yourself a cup of iced coffee in the morning.