45 Genius Products On Amazon That Will Get You Out Of Any Pickle

You have two difficulty settings when it comes to every day life: hard or prepared. If you love stress, then fine — maybe you'll oversleep one morning and miss that important meeting because you stayed up all night long watching The Office on Netflix — but is that something you really want to risk? Luckily, for the non-masochists out there, you could just prepare for things. And there's plenty of brilliant products on Amazon that actually make your life easier.

You'd think the choice would be simple — yet from personal experience, I know how tempting it is to spend the last $15 in your bank account on delivery sushi. Or how much easier it would be to stay disorganized and not spend your weekends cleaning up your house. But let's be practical for a minute: the best products you can find are the ones that prepare for life's little dilemmas. They make it easier to be prepared. And of course, that make being prepared a little more fun.

From a water flosser that collapses for easy storage to a makeup-removing pen that lets you do spot touch-ups, the options on Amazon are almost endless when it comes to making your life easier — not harder.

1 A Toilet Brush That Bends To Reach Every Nook And Cranny Joseph Joseph Flex Toilet Brush $15 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional toilet brushes that are made with a straight handle, this Joseph Joseph flex toilet brush is curved — with it, you can easily get underneath the rim of the bowl, and it's flexible enough to reach every awkward nook and cranny without having to strain yourself. The silicone material allows this brush to dry quickly so you'll likely have fewer drips on the floor, and each order also comes with its own holder.

2 The Stain Remover That's Safe To Use On Delicates Dryel Pen Stain Remover $6 Amazon See on Amazon Not all stain removers are created equal, as some can't be used on delicates or dry clean only garments — but not the Dryel pen stain remover. It's not made with peroxide, so pretty much any material is safe from damage. The soft-touch pen tip allows you to scrub into the stain for a more effective clean, and there is absolutely no bleach in it. Take it with you everywhere, and then clean those marinara or wine stains right up, right when they happen.

3 A Light That Goes Right In Your Purse Wasserstein Handbag Light $12 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of wasting your time (loudly) digging through your handbag trying to find your things, use the Wasserstein handbag light. This light has a built-in sensor that turns it on when it detects motion, and it's exceptionally bright — but won't distract anyone around you as you quickly find your lipstick. And as an added bonus, this light is also rechargeable, so you won't have to worry about purchasing batteries.

4 The Markers That Let You Touch-Up Any Dings In Your Furniture Ram-Pro Furniture Markers $9 Amazon See on Amazon Damage or scrapes can take away from an otherwise gorgeous piece of furniture, so why not touch up those dings and scratches with the Ram-Pro furniture markers? These markers are colored to match several types of wood, and the wax coloring sticks have a special carpenter stain infused into them so that they'll last. The colors come in cherry, mahogany, walnut, black, maple, and oak.

5 A Fabric Shaver That's Made With A Stainless Steel Blade MOSPRO Fabric Shaver $13 Amazon See on Amazon If you need to spruce up your sweaters, sweatshirts, and blankets that have suddenly started to pill, you need this handy gadget. The MOSPRO fabric shaver has a sturdy stainless steel blade — and a large rechargeable battery that allows it to run for up to 40 minutes of continuous shaving. Great for sweaters, scarves, bed sheets, furniture, and more, this shaver features automatic shut-off if the knife net is ever left open, and the ergonomic design keeps your hand feeling comfortable as you work.

6 The Stainless Steel Multi-Tool That's As Small As A Credit Card smartRSQ Multitool Credit Card $20 Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100 percent rust-resistant stainless steel, the smartRSQ multi-tool credit card combines 23 tools into one, including a saw blade, cable peeler, can opener, ruler, and more. Great for hobbyists, DIYers, mechanics, and campers alike, each order also comes with a sleeve cover, key ring carabiner, and user guide. One Amazon reviewer raved about its "quality craftsmanship, great packaging, and the knife and saw are sharp."

7 A Cleaning Stick That Gets Those Hard-To-Reach Spots In Your Jewelry Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stick, $6 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got diamonds, rubies, sapphires, or cubic zirconium, the Connoisseurs diamond dazzle stick can get all your precious stones and their mountings clean. This click-pen cleaning stick has a specialized cleaning solution that dispenses through the brush, allowing you to get those awkward nooks and crannies that regular tools can't reach. And unlike other jewelry cleaning sticks, this one helps reduce the appearance of tiny scratches through repeated wear.

8 The Carabiner Clip With An Extra Arm For Added Functionality Heroclip Hybrid Gear Clip $20 Amazon See on Amazon Traditional carabiner clips only allow you to attach two or more items together — but this isn't just a traditional gear clip. This Heroclip has an extra arm that allows you to secure this gadget to the edge of a table, sink, or any other flat surface, so you can suspend your bags off of the ground and keep them clean. It's great for diaper bags and regular backpacks alike, and since the extra arm is curved, you can even hang it on rounded bars, including stroller handles.

9 A Spray That Helps Remove Wrinkles Out Of Your Clothing Cold Iron Wrinkle Releaser $15 Amazon See on Amazon Who has time to whip out an iron? Just use this Cold Iron wrinkle releaser spray instead. The plant-based spray is unscented so there are no added fragrances in the formula (making it safer for sensitive skin) — and to make it work, just spray, smooth, then hang your garment for the wrinkles to disappear within 10 minutes. And if you decide you do want to use an iron, this spray also works as a great alternative to starch.

10 The Organizer That Keeps Your Electronics Organized While You Travel ProCase Travel Gear Organizer $12 Amazon See on Amazon No one likes having to untangle all their cables and wires after a long day of traveling — which is why the ProCase travel gear organizer has six elastic loops that keep your cables, pens, brushes, and other accessories organized and tangle-free. There are also three see-through mesh pockets where you can store smaller items like memory cards and flash drives — plus, the two large open pockets are big enough to store power adapters, a mouse, and more.

11 A Personal Alarm That Conveniently Attaches To Your Keychain Vigilant Personal Protection Systems Personal Alarm $16 Amazon See on Amazon If you walk or run later at night and want to up your security measures, the Vigilant Personal Protection Systems' personal alarm is as loud as a jackhammer — so that people in the distance will know you're in need of help. Each alarm comes with its own replaceable batteries, and in the event the alarm fails for whatever reason, there is also a backup emergency whistle you can use.

12 The Plugs That Let You Control Your Devices Using Wi-Fi T TECKIN Smart Plug $19 Amazon See on Amazon Compatible with Alexa as well as Google home assistant, this TECKIN smart plug lets you turn your devices on and off using your home's Wi-Fi. You can use voice commands through your Alexa and home assistant as well as by using your phone or tablet, and set-up is incredibly easy — all you have to do is plug it in and connect it to your devices, no separate hubs or subscriptions required. It's a great way to save money on your energy bill.

13 A Powerful Stain Remover That Even Works On Red Wine Wine Away Stain Remover $6 Amazon See on Amazon Powerful enough to handle the most stubborn jobs — red wine is typically the worst — the Wine Away stain remover even successfully cleans dried stains without needing to resort to any harsh bleaches or phosphates. You can also use this stain remover to get rid of coffee, blood, ink, fruit punch, medicine, and even pet stains — plus, the light citrus scent isn't overpowering and smells quite refreshing.

14 The Duffle Bag That Folds Down For Compact Storage WANDF Foldable Duffle Bag $19 Amazon See on Amazon My gym bag takes up an unsightly amount of space in my closet — so I should probably buy the WANDF foldable duffle bag, which can be quickly folded down to take up significantly less space when not in use. The nylon fabric is durable and tear- and water-resistant, too. Best of all, unlike traditional duffle bags, this one also has a compartment where you can keep shoes, dirty laundry, or even damp items separate from the rest of your gear.

15 A Leave-In Spray That Detangles And Hydrates Your Hair UNITE Leave-In Detangler $10 Amazon See on Amazon Normally you would have to choose between a detangler or a leave-in conditioner — but not with the UNITE leave-in detangler. This weightless spray eases knots away, seals and protects your follicles from potential UV damage, and it even conditions — so your hair is left feeling soft and hydrated! One Amazon reviewer even raved that "it leaves your hair silky."

16 The Insert That Helps Keep Your Handbag Tidy And Organized Periea Handbag Organizer $10 Amazon See on Amazon It's easy to just toss stuff into your bag — but it's also easy to use the Periea handbag organizer, and that will ensure your handbag doesn't become cluttered and messy. This organizing bag insert has 13 inner and outer compartments as well as two large zipped pockets to help keep your pens, electronics, money, and more organized. The nylon material not only helps maintain the shape of your bag, but is also incredibly durable and resistant to tearing.

17 A Pack Of Blotting Sheets That Keep Your Complexion Matte LiveFresh Natural Blotting Sheets $7 Amazon See on Amazon These LiveFresh natural blotting sheets are perfect to freshen up and mattify without having to apply more powder. Each order comes with 100 sheets that are safe to use with makeup since they won't cause any accidental smudges, and they're also infused with green tea to help soothe your skin and reduce inflammation.

18 The Makeup Remover Pen That Helps Moisturize Your Skin e.l.f. Cosmetics Makeup Remover Pen $12 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike some makeup removers that can leave your skin feeling dry, the e.l.f. Cosmetics makeup remover pen is infused with vitamin E, chamomile, and cucumber — so your complexion gets a nourishing boost of moisture as it clears away even little makeup mistakes (especially around the eyes). The pen tip makes it great for touch-ups, and the non-greasy formula won't leave your skin feeling slimy.

19 A Pack Of Magic Eraser Sponges That Are Extra-Thick Oh My Clean Magic Eraser Sponges $14 Amazon See on Amazon Most magic eraser sponges wear completely through after just a few uses, which is why the Oh My Clean magic eraser sponges are extra-thick — not only do they last longer than competing sponges, but they're also completely odor-free and non-toxic. You can use these sponges to remove scuff marks from your walls, and they'll even eliminate grease from your ovens, soap scum in your kitchens and bathrooms, and scuff marks on your shoes.

20 The Organizer That Keeps Your Cables Organized And Neat ORICO Cord Organizer $7 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got charging cables, power cords, USB cables, or a combo of all of them, the ORICO cord organizer can easily organize your space so there's no longer a mass of jumbled cables to sort through anytime you want to plug something in. Each order comes with double-sided adhesive so that installing it on (almost) any flat surface is simple, too.

21 A Solution That Helps Restore Your Rubber, Vinyl, And Plastic CarGuys Plastic Restorer $17 Amazon See on Amazon Not only will it renew, seal, and protect plastic, rubber, and vinyl — but the CarGuys plastic restorer also has a built-in UV guard that helps prevent fading on your indoor or outdoor products. This restorative solution is also formulated to repel water so you won't have to worry about it losing its effectiveness after a rainfall, and unlike competing restorers that stay oily for long periods of time, this one dries completely to the touch.

22 The Gaiter That Helps Cool Your Body Down In Hot Weather Mission Multifunctional Gaiter $11 Amazon See on Amazon Not only can you use it to protect yourself from the sun — it's rated for UPF 50 protection — but the Mission multi-functional gaiter is made with a proprietary cooling technology that, when wet, can cool your body by up to 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Chemical-free and designed so that one size will fit most, this gaiter maintains its cooling effect for up to two hours, and when it's done simply get it wet again. As an added bonus, you can also wear it many different ways, including as a headband, scarf, hood, cap, face mask, and more.

23 A Wax That Stops Your Glasses From Sliding Down Your Nose Nerdwax Glasses Wax $11 Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of having to constantly push your glasses back up after they've slid down your nose, try keeping them in place with the Nerdwax glasses wax. Simply apply this wax to the nose pads on your glasses, and it'll help keep them from sliding for up to a full hour. Each tube is estimated to be able to last for up to eight months, and one Amazon reviewer raved that they even work with "naturally oily skin."

24 The Magnesium Spray That Helps Alleviate Aches And Pains Essentially Based Magnesium Oil Spray $11 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got headaches, restless legs, or even muscle cramps, just spray the Essentially Based magnesium oil spray wherever you're feeling irritated — and the magnesium naturally soothes away the pain. This oil is also great for improving the health of your teeth and gums, and if you ever have trouble sleeping at night, it can even be used to help calm your mind so it's easier to fall asleep.

25 A Water Flosser That's 100 Percent Waterproof Panasonic Portable Water Flosser $36 Amazon See on Amazon It can be hard to reach those awkward areas in the back of your mouth when flossing (or let's face it, it's not the most fun activity in the world), which is why the Panasonic portable water flosser uses targeted streams of water to easily reach the teeth in the back of your mouth. This flosser helps clear away any remaining food debris while simultaneously fighting plaque and bacteria. There are two speed settings to choose from: high, for normal everyday usage, and low for anyone who has sensitive gums.

26 The Traction Cleats That Make It Easy To Walk On Snow And Ice Yaktrax Traction Cleats $20 Amazon See on Amazon There's just something about slipping on ice hurts more than falling in any other situation — which is exactly why the Yaktrax traction cleats are so great. The cleats fit around your sneakers so that you can walk on snow and ice without falling, and the abrasion-resistant steel coils are coated in zinc so that they're also resistant to rust — plus, they're great for walking to and from the mailbox on icy winter mornings.

27 A Set Of Packing Cubes That Will Even Fit Into Carry-Ons BAGAIL Six Set Packing Cubes $25 Amazon See on Amazon These handy packing cubes offer a variety of different packing cubes — so you can even use them with smaller carry-on bags. The top panel is made from a see-through mesh so that you won't have to open each bag when you're looking for a certain item, and the handle makes them easy to move in and out of luggage.

28 The Compact Sewing Kit That's Fully-Equipped In A Pinch Crafster's Sewing Kits Mini Kit $12 Amazon See on Amazon Ever have a pocket rip or a button fall off, but you're not sure how to fix it? The Crafster's Sewing Kits mini kit is a compact sewing kit you can keep in any drawer in case of fashion emergencies, as the kit comes with everything you'll need to fix rips and tear. It includes stainless steel scissors, 30 needles, a thimble, six shirt buttons, 12 spools of thread, and more. Plus, if you're not quite sure how to sew in the first place, each order comes with a free e-book to help get you started.

29 A Finger Guard Made From Durable Stainless Steel Daddy Chef Finger Guard $6 Amazon See on Amazon Great for seasoned professional chefs and amateur home cooks alike, the Daddy Chef finger guard is made from stainless steel that's both rust- and corrosion-resistant — and it prevents you from accidentally cutting yourself as you meal prep. The fit can be adjusted according to how large your fingers are, and the ergonomic shape makes it easy to hold your ingredients in place as you chop away.

30 The Bandage That's Completely Waterproof New-Skin Liquid Bandage $7 Amazon See on Amazon Bandages quickly become grimy after they've gotten wet a few times, whereas the New-Skin liquid bandage is completely waterproof — as well as an all-in-one antiseptic. Perfect for small cuts and wounds, the protective barrier seals out germs and bacteria to keep your scrapes and minor cuts safe, and since it's extremely flexible you won't have to worry about the seal breaking. You can even use it to protect dry, chapped skin from any further irritation.

31 A Miniature Iron That Heats Up In Just 15 Seconds Vornado Mini Steam Iron $24 Amazon See on Amazon Is it even possible to pull a non-wrinkled shirt out of a suitcase? Doubtful — so use the Vornado mini steam iron to get rid of those wrinkles whenever you're on-the-go. Able to heat up in just 15 seconds, this iron has three temperature settings so that you can use it with a variety of fabrics, and the anti-slip handle helps to keep it secure while you work.

32 The Travel Pillow That's Stuffed With 100 Percent Memory Foam ComfoArray Travel Pillow $35 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is the 100 percent memory foam plush to the touch, but the ComfoArray travel pillow is also adjustable — making it a unique and innovative choice. The front and side supports prevent your head from jostling around while in transit, it has a removable, machine-washable case made from cotton, and it even comes with a set of hooks that you can attach to your carry-on.

33 A Compact Screwdriver Made From Durable Aluminum MAXCRAFT Pocket Screwdriver $20 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for any emergency kit, the MAXCRAFT pocket screwdriver is great for little jobs like fixing electronics, glasses, and more. Made with a durable aluminum housing and built-in pocket clip, the holder is magnetic so that it's easy to quickly change out the type of bit you're using. Each order comes with four flat-head bits as well as three Phillips bits, all in varying sizes.

34 The Keychain Organizer That Can Hold Up To 22 Keys McDOER Organizer Keychain $20 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of carrying a massive wad of jangling keys on a lanyard, try out the compact McDOER organizer keychain. Able to hold up to 22 keys at a time, this organizer also features a bottle opener, cash stash, and a SIM card opener for added convenience — and since there are no sharp points exposed, you won't have to worry about your keys damaging the interior of your purse or bag.

35 A Cord Organizer That Keeps Your Earbud Cables Safe From Damage MAIRUI Earbud Cord Wrapper $17 Amazon See on Amazon Designed so that they'll fit earbuds or any standard-sized headphones, the MAIRUI earbud cord wrapper helps prevent any frustrating knots or tangles from developing in your cables, and it's great for keeping them safe from dirt and damage. Just wrap your cable around the winder then fold in the edges, and because they're incredibly lightweight, you can easily keep it in your pocket.

36 The Tool That Keeps Your Hands Safe When Adjusting Oven Racks Norpro Oven Rack Tool $6 Amazon See on Amazon I've had my oven set so hot that the heat burned me through your oven mitts — which is why the Norpro oven rack tool is so handy. Made from durable silicone that's heat-resistant up to 645 degrees Fahrenheit, this tool lets you push or pull your hot oven racks while your hands remain safely removed from the heat. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "it's also great for grabbing the sides of baking trays" so that you can "jostle them around to get the food moved about a bit."

37 An Aromatherapy Inhaler Infused With Pure Himalayan Pink Salt Basic Vigor Aromatherapy Inhaler $13 Amazon See on Amazon Made with pure Himalayan pink salt that helps soothe away stubborn nasal congestion and irritation, the Basic Vigor aromatherapy inhaler goes the extra mile by adding in peppermint, eucalyptus, rosemary, and lavender essential oils to the formula. This aromatherapy inhaler is both antibacterial as well as anti-fungal, and it even helps reduce mucus build-up so that you're not stuck constantly blowing your nose.

38 The Portable Charger With Over 8,700 Positive Reviews Anker Portable Charger $32 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it have over 8,700 positive four- and five-star reviews, but the Anker portable charger can charge an iPhone 6s and the Galaxy S6 three times before you need to juice it up. The built-in VoltageBoost and PowerIQ technology help get your devices charged quickly so you're not left sitting around waiting for them to power up, and the added surge and short-circuit protection helps keep both you and your electronics safe.

39 A Handy Tool That Combines Eight Kitchen Tools Into One BUTEFO Kitchen Tool Set $10 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for smaller kitchens with limited storage space, this kitchen set combines eight tools into one: a funnel, juicer, vegetable grater, egg cracker, shredder, can opener, egg separator, and measuring cup. The funnel is made from durable silicone, and the juicer works for both oranges and lemons.

40 The Eco-Friendly Stain Remover That's 100 Percent Biodegradable Buncha Farmers Stain Remover Stick $9 Amazon See on Amazon Able to remove grass, salt, grease, red wine, ink, blood, as well as stains from underarm sweat, the Buncha Farmers stain remover stick contains zero artificial dyes or perfumes and is 100 percent biodegradable. It's easy to use — just add hot water and then rub the stick directly on the stain, and you can even cut it into pieces and add it to your laundry cycle to help remove stains from your entire load.

41 A Pair Of Pinching Mitts Made From Heat-Resistant Silicone GIWOX Pinch Mitts $10 Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes you just want to quickly remove a hot lid, and when that happens, the GIWOX pinch mitts are way less bulky than oven mitts. Made with silicone that's heat-resistant up to 482 degrees, these pinch mitts have a built-in hole so that you can hang them for added storage convenience. They're good for handling extremely cold foods as well — and the textured grip keeps things from slipping.

42 The Comb That Helps Reduce Any Static In Your Hair HYOUJIN Anti-Static Comb $7 Amazon See on Amazon Ever run a comb through your hair, only to wind up with a bunch of static as you pull it out? Not with the HYOUJIN anti-static comb. Not only does this comb prevent static from developing in your hair, but the wide-toothed design makes it easy to detangle stubborn knots. It's also heat-resistant up to 445 degrees Fahrenheit so you can use it with hot tools, and the carbon fiber construction makes it exceptionally durable.

43 A Glue That Can Be Molded To Glass, Ceramic, Wood, And More Sugru Moldable Glue $20 Amazon See on Amazon Not only can you mold it to ceramic, glass, wood, metal, most plastics, and more, but the Sugru moldable glue turns into silicone rubber that keeps it bonded permanently to the surface of your choice. It's suitable for both indoor and outdoor use (it's waterproof as well as heat- and cold-resistant) — and it's strong enough that you can even use it to hang items that weigh up to 4.4 pounds, so you can create miniature hooks for things like your cords or kitchen gadgets.

44 A Personal Water Filter That Removes 99.99 Percent Of Bacteria Lifestraw Personal Water Filter $18 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for camping or an emergency kit, the Lifestraw personal water filter removes 99.99 percent of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli, giardia, and salmonella) and microplastics from any source. It has a lifetime of 1,000 gallons before it needs to be switched out, and for each Lifestraw purchased, one child in need receives safe drinking water for an entire year.