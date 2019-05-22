45 Hidden Gems You Can Find On Amazon Canada That Will Change Your Life

There's nothing better than a good hidden gem — the small restaurant in the corner of a strip mall that serves up the best lo mein in town, the humble looking car wash that's surprisingly fast and cheap, or the perfect vintage sweater you scored at the garage sale down the street. You know where else you can finds some great hidden gems? On Amazon. In fact, I'm willing to bet that these hidden gems on Amazon Canada will change your life even more dramatically than that lo mein, cheap car wash, and vintage sweater combined.

Now, Amazon Canada is busting at the seams with of great products (just like it's American counterpart). That's a wonderful thing, but it does come at a price, since certain products are just bound to fall through the cracks now and then — and I just can't let that sort of thing happen.

That's why I've gone to the hard work of digging through thousands of products — and have managed to uncover the diamonds in the rough that just might change your life in big or small ways.

Ready to find exactly what you were looking for, but didn't know where to go about finding it? Scroll through.

1. This Vitamin C Serum That Will Seriously Transform Your Skin All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum CA$28 Amazon You probably pop a vitamin C supplement when you feel a cold coming on, but have you started putting vitamin C on your face? You should. Vitamin C is one of the most powerful skincare ingredients you can use — it fades sunspots and promotes collagen formation, resulting in firmer, smoother, and more elastic skin. This vitamin C serum is boosted with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, along with pore-tightening witch hazel. The highly absorbent formula is certified organic and suitable for sensitive skin. This reviewer writes, "My skin is softer, smoother and looks more radiant", and another swears it's "the ONE thing that I now keep in my beauty kit religiously".

2. A Scalp Massager That's Good For Your Hair Follicles Herwiss Scalp Massager CA$5 Amazon A scalp massage is one of the most relaxing sensations there is, and it turns out it's actually great for your hair. Massaging your scalp stimulates blood flow, which, in turn, helps strengthen hair follicles while promoting healthy hair growth. This scalp massager features silicone bristles and an ergonomic handle that fits right between you thumb and forefinger — and it's water-resistant, so you can use it in the shower while you shampoo.

3. This Unique Hair Catcher That's A Step Above The Rest TubShroom Hair Catcher CA$15 Amazon A hair catcher is a must if you want to prevent clogged shower drains, but many of them fit right over the drain, which can completely block the flow of water. (Cue you standing in an inch of soapy water while you suds up.) This cylinder-shaped hair catcher, though, fits inside your drain, and features perforations throughout that allow water to flow through freely. See? Much better.

4. These Skin-Smoothing Derma Rollers For Your Body And Your Face Pure Clean Love Derma Roller (2 Pack) CA$10 Amazon Give yourself an aesthetician-grade micro-needling session at a fraction of the price with these derma rollers. Each roller features teeny tiny titanium needles — roll them gently across your face several times to create microscopic holes that will jump start your skin's natural collagen production, giving you brighter, firmer, and smoother skin. This set comes with two rollers: a 1-millimeter roller to use on your body and a .5-millimeter roller to use on your face.

5. These Eco-Friendly Bamboo Toothbrushes Lavish Essentials Bamboo Toothbrushes (2 Pack) CA$7 Amazon Want to do a favor for the environment? Replace your plastic toothbrushes with these bamboo toothbrushes. Bamboo is an incredibly sustainable resource, and it's also biodegradable — so your toothbrush won't hang out in a landfill until the end of time when you're done using it. These toothbrushes are resistant to bacteria growth, and features soft charcoal bristles that help whiten your teeth. Use these and you can keep your pearly whites bright and save the environment.

6. This Tea Tree Essential Oil That You'll Want In Your Medicine Cabinet Lily & Lush Tea Tree Essential Oil CA$20 Amazon Tea tree oil is one of those natural wonder remedies that you'll always be glad you have in your medicine cabinet. Distilled from the leaves of the Australian melaleuca plant, the oil possesses antibacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory properties — dilute it with a little carrier oil, and use it to treat dandruff, acne, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and skin irritation caused by contact allergies. You can even add it to an essential oil diffuser to fend off airborne pathogens. (It smells great too!)

7. These Budget-Wise Reusable Storage Wraps That Are Good For The Environment Abeego Beeswax Food Storage Wraps (3 Pack) CA$19 Amazon Forego that roll of one-use plastic wrap in favor of these environmentally-conscious reusable beeswax food storage wraps. The wraps are made with hemp and cotton, then infused with beeswax, tree resin and organic jojoba oil — all of which work together to seal out air and keep food fresh. Each order comes with three wraps of different sizes: Use them to cover larger items like salad bowls and smaller items like cut-up fruits or veggies. Bonus: the reusable factor also means these wraps will save you money in the long run.

8. These Yoga Pants With Pockets On Both Sides ALONG FIT Yoga Pants With Pockets (Sizes XS-XXL) CA$50 Amazon I didn't think there was anything better than a dress with pockets, but then I saw these yoga pants. The high-waisted pants feature pockets on both sides — as well as a small, interior pocket — so you can keep your keys, phone, and identification right next to you when you head out for a jog. The four-way stretch fabric is moisture-wicking and opaque, so you don't have to feel self-conscious when you go into downward dog. Choose from ankle-length and calf-length options and colors like army green, pink, and charcoal gray.

9. These Reusable Makeup Remover Pads That Last For Years Baskiss Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads (14 Pack) CA$17 Amazon This set of 14 reusable makeup remover pads can take the place of 2,000 disposable cotton pads — which is great news for the environment and your wallet. With the help of a little makeup remover, the fluffy bamboo pads work to gently break up and remove the pigment of foundation, lipstick, and eye makeup, so you can go to bed with a clean slate. When you've gone through all 14 pads, you can place them in the included mesh laundry bag and machine-wash them.

10. This Super Supportive Memory Foam Seat Cushion Save & Soft Memory Foam Seat Cushion CA$39 Amazon This U-shaped memory foam seat cushion is contoured to support your tailbone while evenly distributing body weight, so you can sit comfortably for hours without getting stiff or sore. The removable and machine-washable cover features a non-slip rubber bottom, so the cushion can be used on all kinds of chairs without sliding around. Use this at work, or take it with you on your next road trip or sports outing.

11. This Dome Night Light That Fits On Your Bedside Table VAVA Nightlight CA$31 Amazon This night light fits right on your bedside table, making it much easier to control than if it were plugged into your wall outlet. You can turn it on and off by tapping the dome, and you can also adjust the brightness or set a one-hour timer so that it goes off after you've fallen asleep. A charging base keeps it powered up, and the light runs for six to 200 hours, depending on the brightness setting. The nightlight is also cool-to-the-touch, so it's ideal for babies and small children.

12. These Full And Fluffy False Eyelashes JIMIRE False Eyelashes (5 Pairs) CA$9 Amazon Reviewers say these false eyelashes will give you a "natural glam look that isn’t too over the top" that's "perfect for a night out." The synthetic fibers are fluffy and full — and best of all, not at all spidery. The ultra-lightweight lashes are super comfortable to wear and can be trimmed to fit your eyes.

13. These Iridescent Stainless Steel Drinking Straws SENHAI Stainless Steel Drinking Straws (Set Of 8) CA$15 Amazon Level up your sipping game with these sleek stainless steel drinking straws. Each set comes with both straight and bent straws in two different sizes, so you can use them in to-go cups, highballs, and tumblers. The iridescent, multi-colored straws are dishwasher-safe — but they also come with two scrubbing brushes to clean out any leftover mint from that mojito. Bonus: they're much more eco-friendly than old school plastic straws.

14. This Castor Oil That Boosts Eyelash And Eyebrow Growth ecla SKINCARE Castor Oil CA$17 Amazon Want thicker, fuller lashes and brows without spending your life savings on a serum? Use this organic, cold pressed castor oil. Castor oil is packed with ricinoleic acid, omega-6 fatty acids, and vitamin E — all of which work to nourish hair follicles and stimulate growth. Use the mascara-like brushes to apply the oil to your eyebrows and lashes, and use the fine-tipped brushes to apply to your lash line. And castor oil isn't just for lashes and brows: Use it to reduce the appearance of acne scars and moisturize cuticles too.

15. These Foot Peel Masks That'll Give You Soft, Smooth Feet YOUPINWEI Foot Peel Masks (2 Pairs) CA$19 Amazon These foot peel masks are kind of bizarre — but very effective. Here's how it works: douse the booties with the exfoliating fluid (a blend of calendula, aloe vera, malic acid, and purslane herbs), then slip them on your feet. Keep them on for a couple hours, then remove. You won't see results right away, but within three to four days, layers of dry, rough skin will begin peeling off. Within seven days, you'll be left with feet that are soft, smooth, and sandal-ready.

16. These Cleaning Brushes For Cleaning Jobs Of All Sizes CiaraQ Bottle Cleaning Brushes (Set Of 10) CA$4 Amazon This set of cleaning brushes will tackle cleaning jobs of any size. Use the smaller brushes to fit into tight spaces — like sink drains, jewelry crevices, and the spaces between your keyboard keys — and use the bigger brushes for bottles, glasses, and kitchen gadgets. The stainless steel brushes all hang on one ring, so you'll never lose track of any of them.

17. This Whisk Wiper So You Get All The Frosting Off Whisk Wiper CA$23 Amazon Scrubbing off the wires of a whisk remains one of the trickiest cleaning tasks out there, but this whisk wiper makes it a cinch. The wiper fits over your whisk and features grooves that swipe frosting and batter right off the wires. The wiper also doubles as a scraper, so you can get every last bit of batter from that mixing bowl too. Choose from eight colors, like yellow, aquamarine, and violet. The best part? Each wiper comes with its own stainless steel whisk.

18. A Silicone Body Scrubber That Won't Harbor Bacteria Jusdo Silicone Sponge CA$11 Amazon See on Amazon Use this silicone scrubber in place of your loofah the next time you suds up in the shower. The scrubber is outfitted with hundreds of soft bristles that exfoliate skin, while offering a gentle massage, so you feel soft, smooth, and rejuvenated by the time you turn the water off. Even better — silicone doesn't harbor bacteria, so you won't have to replace the scrubber anytime soon.

19. A Handheld Vacuum To Quickly Clean Up Messes HoLife Hand Vacuum CA$40 Amazon Clean up food crumbs, dust, pet hair, pollen, and spills with this handheld vacuum. The vacuum features three-stage filtration and comes with three attachments: a rubber nozzle for crumbs or liquid, a brush for the carpet, and a crevice tool to reach between couch cushions. Use it on your stairs, furniture, or in your car. The cordless, lightweight vacuum also comes with a charging base that can be mounted to the wall for easy access. It's great for grabbing pet hair, too.

20. A Kit For Making Sushi At Home Kitchwise Sushi Making Kit CA$12 Amazon The main player in this sushi making kit is in an oddly-named gadget: Load the bazooka tube (yep) with sushi rice and the ingredients of your choice (salmon, yellowtail, avocado, and cucumber perhaps?), seal shut, and use the plunger to shoot out a perfectly-shaped sushi roll onto nori paper. Delicious. The included manual and ebook will give you tips and ideas, so you can become a master sushi chef in no time. Put this to work and invite your friends over for spicy tuna and caterpillar rolls.

21. A Three-In-One Slicer And Dicer For Fruits And Veggies Gourmia 3-In-1 Slicer CA$14 Amazon This push-style slicer and corer is perfect for slicing and dicing apples, pears, peaches, mangos, and potatoes. It comes with three blade attachments: one that cuts apples into eight uniform slices while removing the core, a pitter for mangos, and a cubing blade to chop up fruits and veggies into bite-size pieces. Made from stainless steel, the BPA-free slicer features comfortable, ergonomic handles on each side. Use this for pies, home fries, fruit salads, or finger foods.

22. An Automatic Can Opener That's Ridiculously Easy To Use Bangrui Automatic Can Opener CA$27 Amazon If you're tired of tiring out your hands while cranking a manual can opener, this automatic can opener is for you. Simply place the battery-operated opener over the can and press the button — the recessed blade will begin slicing through the lid around the perimeter of the can. The built-in magnet will then lift up the lid so you can place it directly in the trash. The best part? The opener slices cleanly, so you won't cut your hands on any jagged edges.

23. These Mesh Laundry Bags That Keep Delicates Safe In The Wash Bagail Mesh Laundry Bags (6 Pack) CA$15 Amazon If you've ever put your bra in the washing machine, you know how easily it can get stretched out and twisted up — which means your bra just doesn't last as long as it should. Keep your bras and other delicates safe by placing them in these highly-rated mesh laundry bags before throwing them in the machine. The mesh bags allow water and soap to flow freely through, while the auto-lock zipper ensures the contents stay safely inside. Now your good bra will last for years.

24. These Seamless Sports Bras That Oh-So-Comfortable Lemef Seamless Sports Bras (3 Pack, Sizes S-XXL) CA$27 Amazon One reviewer says these sports bras "are so comfortable and hold everything in!" and another writes, "I haven't taken these off since receiving them a few days ago." The seamless, racerback bras feature removable pads and wide shoulder straps so you get maximum support — without wires, hooks, or clips. The bras are perfect for medium impact activities like yoga, dance, and cycling, but they're also comfy enough to just wear around the house.

25. This Hair Straightening Brush That Makes Styling A Breeze FemJolie Hair Straightening Brush CA$50 Amazon Want sleek, smooth hair, but don't want to spend a lot of time and effort to get it? Use this hair straightening brush. Just run the brush along the lengths of your hair, and the gel-tipped ceramic bristles will straighten your hair in no time flat. Adjustable temperature settings let you tailor heat output to fit your hair (the thicker the hair, the higher the heat) and negative ionic technology reduces damage and adds shine. Your morning hair routine just got a lot easier.

26. This Super-Absorbent Microfiber Hair Towel Evolatree Microfiber Hair Towel $19 Amazon Want to speed up the amount of time it takes to dry your hair? Wrap this microfiber hair towel around your head after stepping out of the shower. The thin, super-absorbent towel soaks up water from your tresses — drastically cutting down on the amount of time it takes for you to blow dry or air dry your hair. And unlike terrycloth towels, microfiber is much gentler on hair, helping to prevent breakage and frizz. Use the button-and-loop closure to secure the towel on your head while you go about your morning.

27. A Kitchen Torch For The Aspiring Gourmet Chef Arespark Culinary Butane Torch CA$19 Amazon Channel your inner chef and make the most fabulous crème brûlée with the help of this kitchen torch. The butane-fueled torch features adjustable temperature settings and flame output, so you can use it to toast cocktails, flambé coq au vin, or even light up the grill. The flame knob and ignition button make it easy to operate, and the security lock ensures it won't light up when it's not meant to.

28. A Peptide Moisturizer That'll Firm And Smooth Your Skin All Natural Advice Peptide Moisturizer CA$33 Amazon Peptides have emerged as an all-star skincare ingredient, and for good reason. Peptides are the building blocks of collagen — the protein that keeps your skin looking firm and smooth — and incorporating them into your routine can dramatically improve the quality of your skin. This all-natural peptide moisturizer does just that, and it also brightens with vitamin C and lactic acid, hydrates with aloe, and soothes with green tea and calendula. The silky formula is lightweight enough to wear during the day, but nourishing enough to wear overnight.

29. These Rainbow-Colored Silicone Baking Cups Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups (24 Pack) CA$15 Amazon Put these reusable silicone baking cups to work the next time you whip up a batch of blueberry muffins or chocolate cupcakes. The silicone material is non-stick, so the cups are easy to peel off without the use grease or cooking spray. The flexible cups fit into any standard muffin pan, but they're also sturdy enough to stand upright on a cookie sheet with stiffer batters.

30. This Sunscreen That "Melts Into Your Skin" And Doesn't Leave Residue Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen CA$17 Amazon Sometimes products more readily available across the pond (the Pacific pond in this case) are better, as is the case with this cult-favorite Bioré sunscreen from Japan. Reviewers swear it "melts into your skin without leaving any residue," and that it's "nothing like the sunscreens available in North America" because "it leaves no white cast at all". The super-absorbent formula is infused with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and a fresh, citrusy scent that's not overwhelming. It's SPF 50, and suitable for sensitive skin. Put this on under makeup or on its own in the morning, and you won't feel like you're wearing sunscreen at all.

31. This Expandable Cutlery Organizer Utopia Kitchen Bamboo Expandalbe Cutlery Tray CA$22 Amazon This cutlery tray is size-adjustable, so you can tailor it to fit in both wide and narrow kitchen drawers alike. In its compact form, the tray features six compartments for all your eating utensils — but if you have more drawer space, you can extend the sides of the tray to get two extra compartments. The tray is made from ecologically-sustainable bamboo, and it has an understated, minimalist aesthetic. Use it to organize jewelry, desks, and junk drawers too.

32. These Satin Pillowcases That Are More Gentle On Your Hair Than Cotton Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) CA$15 Amazon It turns out there really is such a thing as beauty sleep — and these satin pillowcases can help you get it. Here's the thing: cotton acts like Velcro to your hair, so when you toss and turn on cotton pillowcases, you actually run the risk of breakage. The slippery texture of satin lets your hair slide around, which reduces the chances of breakage. The silky material also keeps you from waking up with those pillow creases on your face. Choose from colors like silver, pink, and ivory.

33. A Compact Essential Oil Diffuser That'll Give You Major Zen Vibes VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser CA$23 Amazon Pour a few drops of lavender essential oil into this essential oil diffuser before going to bed, and you'll sleep like a baby. The ultrasonic diffuser is compact enough to fit on your bedside table, so you don't have to stress about it taking up too much space. You can set the diffuser on a timer so that it goes off after three hours, but an automatic shut-off function also kicks in when the water runs low. Choose from one of eight soft LED colors to light up the diffuser, or set it on carousel mode to rotate through them all.

34. A Detangling Brush That Also Resists Product Build-Up Curly Hair Solutions Flexy Brush CA$19 Amazon If you have long, thick, or curly hair that's tough to detangle, this hair brush just might be a life-changer. The multi-tiered silicone bristles are sturdy but flexible, so they detangle hair without tugging, pulling, or breakage. The bed of the brush is also well-designed, featuring perforations throughout that help eliminate bacterial growth and product build-up. Use it on dry hair to work out knots, or use it in the shower with a bit of conditioner to prevent knots from forming in the first place.

35. This Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder Piero Lorenzo Natural Teeth Whitening Powder (2 Pack) CA$19 Amazon Can putting black charcoal on your teeth actually make them whiter? Absolutely. Activated charcoal is the key ingredient in this teeth whitening powder, and it bonds to oil-based stains caused by coffee, wine, tea, and soda — and lifts them up and away from the surface of your teeth, leaving you with whiter, pearlier whites. The 100 percent natural formula comes with two bamboo toothbrushes. Dip them in the powder and scrub several times a week.

36. An Essential Oil Roller That Eases Headaches Puressentiel Roll-On Headache Essential Oil CA$10 Amazon See on Amazon Want headache relief without reaching for a pill bottle? Use this essential oil for headaches. A blend of nine essential oils, like peppermint, rosemary, eucalyptus, and myrtle work to relieve pain, reduce stress, and soothe the senses. The roller applicator doubles as an acupressure tool — use gentle pressure to help speed up relief. Apply the oil to trigger points, like your temples, forehead, brow, and the back of your ears or neck, and you'll be feeling good in no time.

37. This Pain-Relieving Tourmaline Magnet Neck Wrap NMT Pain Relief Neck Wrap CA$28 Amazon It might sound far-out to use magnets to help relieve pain, but reviewers say that the tourmaline, nano-technology magnets in this pain relief wrap do just that. When the magnets make contact with your body, they heat up, helping to stimulate blood flow. This increase in blood flow reduces inflammation and swelling, and soothes muscle and nerve tension. One user writes, "I was surprised to see how well this works for me."

38. These Luxurious Pillows That'll Keep You From Getting A Crick In Your Neck Utopia Bedding Quilted Pillow (2 Pack) CA$32 Amazon If you think you have to spend a fortune to get high-quality pillows, these quilted, microfiber pillows are about to prove you wrong. The plush, double-stitched pillows are "medium-firm," which means they offer great head and neck support, while still maintaining a comfy feeling of softness. The machine-washable pillows are king-size, so you can shift position in the night without having to shift your pillow. Reviewers say these pillows are "hotel quality for a motel budget," and that they're "literally the best pillows I've ever slept on". Lay your head on one of these and wake up feeling refreshed and well-rested.

39. This Gel Bead Mask That Can Be Used For Cold Or Heat Therapy Grace & Stella Therapeutic Gel Bead Mask CA$17 Amazon This versatile gel bead mask has so many uses, that I guarantee you'll be reaching for it constantly. Keep it in the freezer and use it as a cold therapy mask to relieve headaches, ease sinus pain, and reduce under eye swelling caused by allergies or a poor night's sleep. You can also heat it up in the microwave for 10 seconds and strap it on to de-stress at the end of the day or soothe dry, tired eyes.

40. These Resistance Bands That Add An Extra Challenge To Your Workout Peach Bands Resistance Bands (Set Of 4) CA$22 Amazon Ready to add an extra-challenging element to your workout routine? Use these resistance bands. You can loop the bands around your thighs, calves, or ankles to increase resistance while you lunge, squat, or perform leg lifts and twisting sit-ups. Each set comes with four bands of different resistance levels: light, medium, heavy, and extra-heavy, so you can work your way up as you get stronger.

41. These Insoles That Are A Must When You Wear Heels Amope Gel Activ Insoles CA$9 Amazon See on Amazon These gel insoles are especially helpful when you're wearing heels, since they alleviate the extra weight put on the balls of your feet. The insoles are washable and reusable, and feature non-slip grips that keep them from sliding around inside your shoes. And the the ultra-slim profile takes up next to no room, so your shoes won't feel uncomfortably snug. Use these the next time you spend a day in heels. (Hello, wedding season.)

42. An Infuser Pitcher That Flavors Your Water With Fruit Prodyne Fruit Infusion Pitcher CA$25 Amazon Your glass of water is about to get a blast of fruity freshness thanks to this infusion pitcher. The pitcher features a removable infuser with open slots — fill the infuser with cut-up fruit, and the juices will flow through the slots to flavor your water. Try tropical pineapple and kiwi, summery strawberry, zesty lemon and lime, or cool cucumber. Use this and stay hydrated in the most flavorful way possible.

43. This Shampoo That Does Wonder For Thinning Hair Paisle Botanics Biotin Thickening Shampoo CA$43 Amazon If you're trying to add a boost to thinning hair, this biotin thickening shampoo is one of the most powerful tools you can add to your haircare arsenal. The shampoo works to block DHT — a hormone which contributes to hair loss. It's also boosted by nourishing B-complex vitamins and natural botanicals like rosemary, aloe vera, saw palmetto, and coconut, which are known to further stimulate hair growth and prevent future hair loss. One reviewer writes: "hair loss began to slow down within the first few weeks and has pretty much gone back to normal".

44. This Cleverly-Designed Shiatsu Massager Snailax Shiatsu Massager CA$57 Amazon The design of this U-shaped shiatsu massager is pure genius. Slipping your arms through the built-in slings does two things: it holds the massager securely in place and it allows you to adjust the strength of the massage. Pull down on the slings for more pressure, and ease up on the slings for less. The eight massaging nodes rotate in both directions to offer deep tissue relief, and a heating function soothes soreness and tension. Use it on your neck, shoulders, lower back, and calves.