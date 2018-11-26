45 Incredible Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon — Save Up To 70% Before They Sell Out
Thanksgiving may be over, but the sales are definitely not. Cyber Monday is coming in hot, and some of the best deals on the internet are all on Amazon. All of those hidden gems and cult-favorites you've been thinking about buying for your friends and family (and let's face it, yourself) are now up to 70 percent off. So, before your boss wanders over to peep your browser window, grab your credit card and check out our curated list, because this stuff sells out fast — and believe me, you're not going to want to miss out on these stellar sales.
40% Off This DNA Testing Kit
This DNA kit has thousands of reviews on Amazon and has been used by millions of people around the world. This ground-breaking kit can estimate your origins, tell you migration patterns, and even detail the journeys of your ancestors.
52% Off This Personal Water Filter
This personal water filter can turn 1,000 gallons of contaminated water into clean, safe drinking water. A smart item for anyone to have on hand incase of an emergency, but also a great gift for hikers, campers, and survivalists.
49% Off This Electric Air Crisper
Rather than using greasy deep-fried oil, this innovative air fryer relies on air crisp technology to reduce added fat by 70 to 80 percent. The result is that you get all of the delicious taste of things like french fries and tater tots without the unhealthy grease.
42% Off This Smart Plug
With this smart plug you can turn on and off your outlet right from your phone — making it easy to ensure that your hair straightener is indeed shut off on those mornings you rush out of your house without double checking.
38% Off This Amazon Fire Stick That Streams More Than 500,000 Movies
Whether you're connecting it with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO, SlingTV, or other streaming services, Amazon's Fire TV Stick will sync your screen with thousands of channels, apps, Alexa skills, and more than 500,000 movies — all without any cords or cables.
40% Off This High End Air Purifier That's Also A Cooling Fan
This awesome dual-function device isn't only a powerful air purifier — it's also a super strong fan that keeps you cool in the summertime. The device filters 99.97 percent of all allergens and is compatible with Amazon Alexa.
25% Off This High-Power Personal Blender That Makes Smoothies Instantly
Built with impressive FreshVac technology, this one-touch Nutri Ninja blender can pulse, pulverize, and extract fruits and veggies in a mere matter of seconds. The unique technology removes the oxygen before blending so the vitamins, nutrients, and flavors remain intact.
29% Off This Amazon Echo That Uses Alexa To Control Your Home
Bundled together with two smart light bulbs, this Amazon Echo starter kit brings Alexa into your home. You can turn on lights, control the heat, play music, make phone calls, set alarms, ask about the weather, and do tons of other home functions simply with the sound of your voice.
25% Off This Luxurious FOREO LUNA Silicone Facial Brush That Gives You Radiant Skin
With just one minute of twice-daily cleansing, this automated facial brush makes your skin radiate and glow. The palm-sized device clears blackheads and reduces blemishes by lifting oil and dirt from deep in your pores.
17% Off This Phillips Sonicare Toothbrush That Makes Your Teeth Extra White
This top-of-the-line Philips Sonicare electronic toothbrush not only removes up to seven times more plaque than a manual brush but it lifts stains too, leaving you with a pearly white grin. The brush features six customizable settings and an easy two-minute timer
