45 Legitimately Awesome Things For Your Home You'll Wish You Bought Sooner

Is FOMO still a thing? I'm not sure if the hip kids are still using that slang, but one thing I do know for sure: The feeling is definitely real when it comes to these things for your home that are rad as hell. In fact, once you lay eyes on them, you may wonder how you ever lived without them.

Leading off this list is a handy little doohickey that I'm always recommending to friends ever since I cut the cable-cord: The Amazon Fire TV stick, which has saved me so much money while also opening a whole world of programming and apps to my family — and they're all available with voice control via Alexa. It has even led to one unexpected development: Even my life-experienced but tech-unsavvy mother can work the TV now.

But if you're not really interested in technology, don't worry — you'll be noodling over all the other genius household items in the categories of cleaning, organization, and self-care. Take these silicone scrubbers that replace your kitchen sponges, for example, or this brilliant organizational caddy that hangs off the side of your bed. In short, the next time your guests come over, they'll be the ones with FOMO.

1. The Amazon Fire TV Stick So You Can Cut The Cable Amazon Fire TV Stick $40 | Amazon See On Amazon For a device that's about the size of my thumb, the Amazon Fire TV Stick has made a huge impact in my household. I went from paying almost $300 a month for cable to paying half that for high-speed internet plus a couple of streaming services. I have a real window into the world thanks to the many apps, games, shows, and movies, and Alexa's voice-control makes it so easy for everyone in the house to manipulate the TV.

2. This Versatile Pillow For Back- & Knee-Relief ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from high-density memory foam, this knee pillow is designed to restore spinal alignment and relieve aches and pains. Buyers say it's ideal for conditions like sciatica as well as for the discomfort that occurs when you're pregnant, but it can also be placed between your thighs or your lower legs if you're a side-sleeper. Use it as a bolster under your ankles for sprains and circulation, too.

3. These Food Storage Containers That Collapse Down Vremi Silicone Food Storage Containers (Set Of 4 With Lids) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from BPA-free, food-grade silicone, these containers are so versatile for food storage: They'll take you straight from the freezer to the microwave and right back, and best of all, when not in use, they collapse nearly flat for easy storage. The accompanying plastic lids ensure that leftovers stay fresh and totally leak-proof.

4. The Organizer That Will Give You Your Bed Back mDesign Bedside Storage Organizer Caddy $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Make more room for yourself in the bed thanks to this organizer caddy. It has pockets for all that stuff you need nearby, like the TV remote, books, your phone, magazines, a pen, and much more. Constructed from durable cotton canvas on a steel wire frame, it installs easily with a flap that slips right between your mattress and box springs. It also comes in seven colors to match every décor.

5. This Drain Cover Gives You An Additional 2 Inches Of Bathwater SlipX Solutions Bottomless Bath Overflow Drain Cover $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy an extra 2 inches of water in your bathtub with this ingenious cover that lets you bypass the overflow drain. Made from a soft, flexible, mildew-resistant material, it adheres with suction cups to stay put and fits all the most common drain types. If needed, it washes easily in the top rack of the dishwasher, too.

6. Get Rid Of Odors The Natural Way With This Charcoal-Filled Bag MOSO NATURAL Air Purifying Bag $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from attractively stitched linen that's available in three colors, this bag is filled with eco-friendly bamboo charcoal that soaks up unwanted odors and moisture. Ideal for small spaces like your car, near the litter box, in the closet, or in the crawl space, this stink-stopper deodorizes naturally without harmful chemicals. As a result, it's safe for kids and pets, never needs batteries, and lasts for up to two years.

7. A Drain Protector To Catch Hair, Jewelry, & Any Other Potential Clogs OXO Good Grips Silicone Drain Protector $10 | Amazon See On Amazon No unwanted substances (whether that's your hair, a contact lens, a kid's toy, or a ring) will get down your sink drains when you put this drain cover in place. Made from silicone, it has a dome shape that protects both flat and pop-up drains, and it's weighted so that it will stay in place even when your sink is full.

8. This App-Controlled Opener So You Can Open Your Garage From Anywhere Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener $30 | Amazon See On Amazon How'd you like to be able to sync up your Amazon deliveries so that they're automatically delivered inside your garage? Or let your next-door neighbor in to put your trash out while you're on vacation? Now, with this garage-door opener that's controlled via app, you can do just that. Set it up so you'll get alerts when your garage door opens and closes in real-time for added safety.

9. This "Sponge" That Never Gets Stinky & Scrubs Like A Whiz Peachy Clean Silicone Scrubbers (3-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from 100% BPA-free silicone, this scrubber has so many advantages over the traditional kitchen sponge. It's non-absorbent, so it's not going to sit there breeding bacteria, and it's resistant to odors and mildew, too. This scrubber also has a pleasant peachy scent, and it's tough as nails to get the job done — but won't scratch your cookware.

10. This Whisper-Quiet Humidifier For Hydrated Air Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Dry air can wreak havoc on your skin and be a real problem for allergy and asthma sufferers, but this humidifier provides a worry-free way to condition your indoor air. It's also so quiet that you'll hardly notice it. The robust 1.6-liter tank provides up to 16 hours of continuous use without a refill, so you'll sleep and breathe better. It also features high and low speed settings, an optional night light, and an auto shut-off feature for safety.

11. This Bath Tray That Holds Everything You Need ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Luxury Bamboo Bath Tray $46 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from eco-friendly, renewable bamboo that's sustainably harvested, this bathtub tray has the space to hold everything you need for a truly luxurious dip in the tub. With a backrest for your tablet or book plus a slot for your phone, it's multi-media compatible, and it has spaces for drinks, snacks, and toiletries. Designed to stretch in a manner that will accommodate most standard bathtubs, this is one you won't want to miss.

12. Keep Your Clothes Looking Fresh With This Defuzzer Conair Fabric Defuzzer $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Clothes, linens, and even upholstery will look as fresh as the day they were bought when you have this fabric shaver on-hand. With a large head and three settings of depth control, it provides a customized shave that can remove everything from standard pilling on a sweater to lint on a 20-year-old couch, and it's even suited to keep delicate cashmere and other fabrics in shape.

13. The Silk Pillowcase That's Good For Your Skin & Your Hair ALASKA BEAR Natural Silk Pillowcase $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in more than two dozen colors, this pillowcase is crafted from 100% natural mulberry silk that helps hair and skin to preserve their essential moisture. It also eliminates friction on hair and skin to prevent creases, split-ends, and irritation. Since they're pure silk, they require more care than other pillowcases, but the results don't lie — they're worth it!

14. This Dual Fixture Makes Every Shower A Spa Treatment DreamSpa Rainfall Shower Head $35 | Amazon See On Amazon A spa experience can be as close as your own shower with this dual shower head, which offers eight settings ranging from pulsating massage to eco-rain. This also offers the best of both a fixed, waterfall head and a detachable handheld one with a 5-foot flexible hose for the ultimate in versatility. It's easy to maintain, too.

15. Get Barista-Like Foam In Your Own Kitchen With This Frother Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're a coffee or matcha aficionado, you will absolutely flip for this milk frother that makes barista-worthy drinks right in your own kitchen. This cordless unit features a food-safe stainless steel whisk and shaft with high-speed rotation and simple, one-touch use. Not only is it great for coffee and tea, but you'll love it for milkshakes and even for scrambling eggs.

16. This Charging Station That Powers All Your Devices At Once NEXGADGET Bamboo Charging Station Dock $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from sustainably harvested bamboo, this charger stand provides an attractive and eco-friendly way to get your electronic devices organized while they power up. It has space to keep everything in its place: Tablets and/or smartphones will find a home here, plus your smart watch, and there's even a purpose-made spot to charge your AirPods. The stand is designed to work with a five-port desktop charger and comes with a set of short cables.

17. Enjoy Smoothies, Shakes, & More With This Powerful Blender NutriBullet High-Speed Blender/Mixer System $58 | Amazon See On Amazon You know this trusted brand name for its power, and this Nutribullet is no exception — it puts a remarkable 600 watts of blending leverage into whipping up protein drinks, smoothies, baby food, dips, or shakes. This set comes with two stainless steel blades plus a selection of BPA-free, shatterproof cups, including the 18-ounce blender receptacle that doubles as travel cup.

18. The Weighted Blanket That Might Just Change Your Life ZZZhen Weighted Blanket $49 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you have insomnia, high stress levels, or just a hard time getting to sleep from time to time, this weighted blanket can make a huge difference in your everyday life. Laying underneath a weighted blanket really is like getting a full-body hug: It stimulates the release of endorphins and promotes a sense of calm. Made with box stitching to ensure that the glass beads remain evenly distributed, this blanket is a lock for peaceful rest.

19. This Shower Filter For Happier Hair & Skin AquaBliss High Output Revitalizing Shower Filter $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your hair and skin a break from all the unwanted chemicals and minerals in your hard water. This filter balances out the pH levels in your shower water while neutralizing odors and actually adding back beneficial minerals. As a result, it strengthens instead of giving you frizzy strands, chipped nails, and dry skin. No tools are needed to put it in place and your whole body will be so much happier, a shower at a time.

20. This Turkish Towel That's Ideal For So Many Uses Cacala Turkish Bath Towel $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from 100% Turkish cotton, this towel comes in dozens of colors and is as good-looking as it is versatile. While it's not as bulky as your traditional bath towel, it's super soft and easily just as absorbent, making it great for use after the shower, during a workout, or when heading to the beach. Since it takes up less room in your suitcase, it's perfect for travel, too.

21. These K-Beauty Washcloths That Effortlessly Exfoliate Exfoliating Towel Washcloths (8-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from 100% viscose, these washcloths are designed to provide a gentle exfoliating treatment that will leave your skin feeling silky smooth. Offering two strengths of exfoliation — the green cloths provide a more gentle treatment than the red — they're designed to be worn like mittens. Just rub your hand over your body for an all-over scrubbing treatment that removes dull skin and revitalizes your circulation.

22. A Set Of Brushes That Attaches To Your Cordless Drill Drillbrush All Purpose Power Scrubber Cleaning Kit $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Cleaning is totally a breeze with these brushes, all because they attach to any cordless drill and power through tough stains and stubborn build-up. The medium-stiffness bristles on this set are specifically designed to clean without scratching on porcelain, tile, and other hard surfaces, while the brushes feature quick-change shafts that make them easy to get on and off.

23. The Fun Lights That Make Any Room Occasion-Ready LoveNite Wine Bottle Lights with Cork $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a fun and inexpensive way to add ambiance to any room, these cork lights fit the bill. They're a fun way to commemorate wine bottles from favorite occasions gone by, or to pull olive oil, water, and liquor bottles out of the recycling and back onto the shelf. The LED lights run on included batteries and provide hours of light.

24. This Clip-On Gadget That Strains Any Pot Or Pan Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of losing a few pieces of pasta every time you strain your spaghetti over the sink? Or seeing a few chunks of meat vanish down the drain when you're straining ground beef? This strainer is designed to snap onto the side of just about any pot, pan, or small bowl, so you have a quick and easy way to strain — hands-free. Made from durable, BPA-free silicone, it's dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant, too.

25. This Over-The-Door Organizer That's So Versatile Oxel Over The Door Hanging Wall Organizer $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to hang over any standard-width door, this organizer has eight pockets to hold any and everything. Organize cereal and pasta boxes, get kids' toys off the floor, or use it as a versatile storage device in your home office or workshop. Made from durable fabric, it's assembled with heavy-duty stitching and grommets.

26. This Gadget That Peels Boiled Eggs Without The Mess The Negg Boiled Egg Peeler $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Peel your boiled eggs without all the mess thanks to this device. All you have to do is put the egg inside along with a little bit of water; then shake it gently as if you're shaking a maraca. The egg peels itself, and when you see the white appear, you're done. Simply pull the egg out of the BPA-free device, rinse, and you're ready to eat.

27. These Smart Bulbs That You Can Control With Schedules, The App, & Your Voice LUMIMAN Smart WiFi Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Curb your energy spending by operating these bulbs on schedules that you set via the app. You can also set schedules so a light will greet you when you come home from work, or discourage prowlers by triggering your lights to go on and off even while you're out of town. They offer hundreds of different color choices, and can be controlled via your voice assistant as well.

28. These Smart Cams To Keep Your Home Safe Day & Night Wyze Cam Wireless Smart Home Camera with Night Vision (2-Pack) $48 | Amazon See On Amazon Secure your house, inside or outside, with these cameras that are so full-featured for their price point: They're wireless, night-vision enabled, and have motion-tagging technology to outline motion in livestream and in playback. With magnetic bases and adhesive metal plates, they can be mounted just about anywhere without screws, and they work with your voice assistants so you can ask for a view of your camera remotely.

29. These Reusable Mesh Bags Are The Eco-Friendly Way To Shop Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (Set Of 15) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to put an end to the use of the plastic bags you find in the produce section, these mesh bags come in three different sizes for large, leafy greens, medium-sized tomatoes and onions, and smaller fruits and veggies like kiwis and limes. They're also useful for so many other things around the house, like keeping craft supplies organized or bringing a wet bathing suit home from the pool.

30. Get Smooth, Delicious Cold Brew With This Coffee Maker Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $18 | Amazon See On Amazon For smooth, high-quality cold brew, this coffeemaker is a must-have. It uses a fine stainless steel mesh filter to produce a robust (but non-acidic) brew that's totally free from grounds — unlike the cold brew produced by its competitors. The BPA-free Tritan pitcher is shatterproof and features an airtight lid to preserve the quality of your coffee, plus the non-slip silicone handle helps with easy pouring.

31. This Smart Plug So You Can Control Devices From Anywhere In The World TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Switch your appliances or electronics on and off from anywhere in the world when they're plugged in to this smart plug. It operates via a free app that's controlled with your smartphone, so you can use it to turn on a light when you arrive home, set the coffeepot to have your morning brew ready minutes after you're out of the shower, or discourage interlopers from breaking in when you're out of town.

32. This Best-Selling Virtual Assistant That Basically Does It All Amazon Echo Dot $40 | Amazon See On Amazon With its small footprint and low profile, this unimposing gadget definitely earns its reputation as small but mighty. Due to its thousands of reviews, you probably already know that the Echo Dot can control all your smart home devices with just the sound of your voice. It'll also play your tunes, tell you the weather, let you know the population of Poland in real time, and so much more. Use it to order Domino's and call yourself a Lyft, too.

33. This Wood Polish That Nourishes & Shines Your Furniture Howard Products Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish And Conditioner $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with a blend of carnuba wax, beeswax, and orange oil, this furniture polish is designed not only to put a gloss on the surface of your fine wooden furniture, but to get deep down inside the grain and nourish it. These oils keep the wood from drying and fading and assist in preserving its finish, all while also restoring its external luster.

34. Repel Pests Without Chemicals Thanks To This Device Neatmaster Ultrasonic Pest Repeller $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Using ultrasonic waves to literally "bug" insects, rodents, and other pests before they can bother you, this device keeps pests away from you and your family without the need for potentially hazardous chemicals. Battery-operated, this device can cover up to 1,200 square feet and isn't audible to larger pets, either.

35. This Holder So You Can Reuse Your Plastic Bags As Trash Bins iDesign Classico Steel Over the Cabinet Plastic Bag Holder $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Trying to repurpose those plastic bags from the grocery store? This holder makes it easy — it holds the bag for you so you can reuse it for garbage or repacking items. It attaches over your cabinet door without damage and features a bronze finish, so it's suitable for use facing into the cabinet or facing outwards.

36. These Sheets That Are Soft, Comfy, & Wrinkle-Resistant Mellanni Bed Sheet Set (4 Pieces) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from brushed microfiber, these sheets are super soft to the touch and incredibly luxurious. They're fitted with extra deep pockets so that they'll stay put on your bed, and they're available in more than three dozen colors — one that's sure to tickle your fancy. Care is easy, too: Just machine-wash and dry, and they'll emerge even softer than they were when they went in. Available sizes: Twin - Split King

37. This Appliance That Makes Waffles That Are Tiny And Delicious Dash Mini Maker $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Fun for breakfast, lunch, or dessert, the waffles made by this waffle maker are tiny, but just as delicious as their regular-sized cousins. This pint-sized appliance makes wafflicious dishes out of other foods, too, like hash browns and paninis, and it's perfect for use in small kitchens, RVs, and even dorms. Available in a dozen colors, this appliance packs serious performance and consistent results.

38. The Down Comforter That's Great For Year-Round Use LINENSPA Down Alternative Quilted Comforter $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with a microfiber down alternative fill that's hypoallergenic, this comforter is a comfy choice for those who are allergic to feathers or prefer their coziness without the sharp quills. Offered in a variety of colors that can be used on their own or with a duvet cover, this comforter is designed to provide snug restfulness in all four seasons. It's made using a box stitch that keeps its fill evenly distributed, and it's machine-washable for easy upkeep, too. Available sizes: Twin - Oversized King

39. This Bag Is The Eco-Friendly Way To Store Leftovers & Snacks Stasher Reusable Food Bag $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Do your part for Mother Earth by storing your leftovers in this food storage bag. It's crafted from 100% silicone that's dishwasher-safe and reusable — so you can throw away those single-use plastic bags. It's also ideal for taking your lunch to work or snacks with you on the go, and since it has a double pinch-lock seal, this airtight, PVC- and BPA-free bag can also be used for sous vide.

40. This Organizer That Stores More Silverware In Less Space Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Get more cutlery in your kitchen drawer and use less space to do it with this kitchen drawer organizer from the design gurus at JosephJoseph. Unlike the traditional side-by-side arrangement, this organizer features a neat-stacked pocket system that holds up to 19 pieces of silverware while leaving the rest of your drawer for other stuff. Get it in two colors.

41. These Pillows That Make Sure You Always Get The Cool Side PLX Devices Pillows for Sleeping (2-Pack) $29 | Amazon See On Amazon If you feel like you're spending all night flipping your pillow over, get these pillows and stop the search. They're made from shredded memory foam that uses a cooling technology so they always emanate that slight chill — all while supporting your head and neck in virtually any position. Crafted from 40% eco-friendly bamboo rayon, they're also breathable and naturally anti-microbial, too.

42. Use This Caddy To Keep Your Shower Neat As A Pin Zenna Home Expandable Over-The-Shower Caddy, $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Every once in a while, my shower gets so cluttered with bottles and accessories, I hardly have room for myself anymore. Thank goodness for this caddy that helps me get everything organized. With four baskets that slide out to fit my tall hair product bottles, it rounds up just about everything that's lurking on the ledges and the floor. With its chrome finish, it looks stylish and tailored, too.

43. This Cleaner To Remove Mold & Mildew From Your Bathroom Skylarlife Home Mold & Mildew Remover $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Mold and mildew don't stand a chance against this cleaner, which wipes them away with its fast-acting gel formula. No scrubbing is needed — all you have to do is apply this solution, wait 6 to 8 hours, then rinse it away ... and with it go your stains. This thick gel is ideal for use even on vertical or inclined surfaces since it won't run. "Simply awesome," wrote one five-star reviewer.

44. Change Your Décor Anytime With This Pillow Insert Foamily Premium Hypoallergenic Pillow Insert $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Throw pillows are a terrific way to change your home décor quickly and easily, and this pillow insert is an inexpensive way to lay the foundation for the revitalization of any room. Available in a variety of sizes, it's made from hypoallergenic polyester stuffing that offers superior comfort while being completely odorless and machine-washable. It's designed to suit any 10-inch square cover and provide firm support for your head and neck.