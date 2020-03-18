46 Brilliant Things Every Adult AF Person Should Buy Themself

There comes a time when you have to grow up. Yes, that means swapping out plastic cups for proper glassware and ditching takeout for healthy (and pocket-friendly) home-cooked meals. And while adulting can absolutely be hard, the transition is so much easier with these brilliant products from Amazon that can ensure you're always prepared to take on the world.

Picture this: You've been designated the lead cook for this year's holiday dinner, but you have limited culinary experience. (Understatement of the year.) Having a few key kitchen products on hand, though, will give you just the boost in confidence you need — like this instant-read thermometer that lets you know when the turkey is ready to hit the table. And how about that underwear drawer of yours? You know, the one with your socks, panties, and bras all jumbled together? You can finally tidy it up with these drawer organizers that make it easier to find just what you're looking for, so you can get get dressed and out the door with a little less stress in the mornings.

On second thought, adulting doesn't sound too hard, does it? Keep scrolling for more items that will make being a grown-up not just manageable — but maybe a little fun too.

1. The Drying Rack That Saves You Counter Space Ahyuan Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack $12 | Amazon See On Amazon You can use this stainless steel drying rack for so many purposes; sure, it works great as a place for just-washed dishes to to drip-dry, but you can also spread it across your sink to rinse produce after bringing it home from the farmers market, or use it as a trivet for hot pots and pans.

2. An Adjustable Makeup Organizer That Rotates 360 Degrees AmeiTech Makeup Organizer $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Get your vanity or bathroom counter in order with this multitiered makeup organizer that features adjustable shelves that can store up to 60 makeup brushes and 30 skin-care products. Perhaps most impressively, it rotates 360 degrees, so you can comfortably reach all your favorites with a twist of your wrist.

3. These Pillowcases That Prevent Hair Breakage Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Experience has taught me that a set of satin pillow cases will work wonders for your life. Satin is more durable than silk (and more affordable, too) but has that same smooth, frictionless texture that prevents unwanted hair breakage. That smooth surface is also gentler on your face, so it's good for your skin, too. Choose from 14 colors.

4. The 7-In-1 Pressure Cooker That Even Makes Yogurt Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Take your culinary skills to the next level with the cult-classic Instant Pot. You get a ton of bang for your buck with this seven-in-one stainless steel cooking gadget, since it functions as a pressure cooker, steamer, slow cooker, yogurt maker, and more. The best part is that it's designed with pre-set buttons that allow for fuss-free cooking each and every time.

5. This Mini Skillet That's Perfect For Personalized Meals Lodge Miniature Skillet $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Add a personal touch to your favorite dishes with this miniature skillet. Made from sturdy cast iron, it's built to evenly retain heat and comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil to keep foods from sticking straight out of the box. Use it for appetizers, eggs, flambés, desserts, and more.

6. An All-Purpose Grinder For Coffee, Nuts, And Spices KRUPS F203 Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This electric grinder is super versatile and can be used to grind coffee beans, nuts, and even whole spices. The grinder features super sharp stainless steel blades that get to work with just the touch of a button, making operation super simple.

7. This Well-Rated Mattress For A Comfortable Night's Rest Linenspa Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress $136 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 13,000 five-star reviews and an affordable price to boot, this hybrid memory foam and spring mattress is a no-brainer for anyone in the market for a better night's sleep. The medium-density mattress features a layer of plush memory foam that contours to shape of your body, giving you optimal support and softness. It's available in a 8- and 10-inch thicknesses.

8. A Fabric Defuzzer That Will Keep Your Sweaters And Couch Looking Brand New Conair Fabric Defuzzer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon After investing in some quality sweaters, you want to make sure they stay in good shape by removing all pills and lint with this fabric defuzzer. The battery-operated defuzzer features three settings that allows you to control the depth of shaving, depending on the type of material. Use it on pants, jackets, and furniture, too.

9. This Frother That Gives You Major Barista Skills Zulay Handheld Milk Frother $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Well-crafted coffee drinks can be hard to give up — even if you're trying to save money. But with this handheld milk frother, you can make your own delicious cappuccinos or matcha lattes at home. The battery-operated device is easy to use and features a stainless steel whisk that whips up foam in seconds.

10. A Thermometer That Takes The Guesswork Out Of Cooking ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Cooking a chicken or turkey and can't quite tell when it's ready? Rely on on this instant-read meat thermometer and you can be sure that it's fully cooked but still juicy. The device is designed with a stainless steel probe that gives you a readout in mere seconds, and an auto-shutoff kicks in within 10 minutes to save battery.

11. These Dishwasher-Safe Reusable Bags That Keep Foods Fresh Stasher Reusable Food Bag $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your leftovers fresher for longer in this reusable food storage bag. The pinch-lock closure provides an airtight seal that prevents food from going bad, and since it's made from silicone — the bag is perfectly safe to use in the microwave, dishwasher, and freezer. Plus, this is so much better for the environment than one-use plastic.

12. A Set Of Reusable Produce Bags That Are Eco-Friendly Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (Set of 15) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon The next stop on your adulting journey? These reusable mesh produce bags that further eliminate the need for wasteful plastic when you grocery shop. With each order, you'll get five small, five medium, and five large bags. They're BPA-free and the clear mesh design makes them easy to scan at the checkout.

13. The Foldable Step Stool That Saves Tons Of Space Handy Laundry Folding Step Stool $10 | Amazon See On Amazon I like to maximize storage space as much as possible, which is why I love this collapsible step stool that folds up flat for compact storage when you're not using it. The sturdy, lightweight stool gives you an extra 9 inches of height so you can use up all that vertical space, and the anti-skid surface makes it safer to use.

14. These Drawer Dividers That Keep Your Intimates Organized Sorbus Foldable Drawer Dividers (Set of 4) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your panties, bras, ties, and socks neatly stored in these drawer dividers. You'll receive a total of four organizers with different compartments, so you can organize accordingly. The organizers are made out of sturdy, high-quality fabric, and they're mold- and moisture-resistant.

15. The Bins That Organize Your Pantry Or Fridge mDesign Kitchen Storage Bins (8-Pack) $46 | Amazon See On Amazon Use these storage bins to organize your kitchen pantry or cabinets. Each set comes with eight bins that can store everything from ramen to canned goods to baby food and dried fruit. And since they're stackable, you'll be able to place the bins on top of each other, giving you more room on each shelf.

16. These Sliding Drawers That Double Cabinet Space Simple Houseware 2-Tier Sliding Organizer Drawer $21 | Amazon See On Amazon So by now, you're probably feeling pretty well versed in maximizing space, but these sliding drawers are particularly helpful. Not only do they double storage space in a cupboard, they also let you easily find items, since you can simply slide the drawer out, instead of having to rummage around for that jar in the back.

17. These Hangers That Can Store Multiple Pieces Of Clothing DOIOWN S-Type Stainless Steel Clothes Hangers (3-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a tiny closet that doesn't have nearly enough space for all your clothing, these S-type hangers will be a game-changer. The design allows you to store multiple pairs of pants on each one, so they take up less precious closet rod space, and they even help prevent annoying creases on your garments at the same time. It works with scarves, towels, and other things, too.

18. A Rack That Organizes All Your Pans SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Pan and Pot Lid Organizer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your pots and pans from scratching and save a lot of space in the process. With this pan rack, you can store up to five of your pans in one tidy stack. The rack can be used on your countertop for easy access, but it also fits inside a cupboard.

19. The Holder That Gets Your Mops And Brooms Off The Ground Home- It Mop and Broom Holder $14 | Amazon See On Amazon When I'm done cleaning, I like to take the "out of sight, out of mind" approach to storing all my cleaning supplies. This mop and broom holder helps me get there. The wall-mounted holder has slots for up to five tools, as well as six hooks for dusting cloths and dust pans.

20. An Over-The-Door Rack For Your Cutting Boards, Aluminum Foil, And More SimpleHouseware Over Cabinet Door Organizer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon In my kitchen, cutting boards have always been in a state of limbo, with no real place to go, but with this over-cabinet-door organizer, they finally have a designated space. Simply place it over your cabinet door and secure it with the included hardware. You can also use it to store baking pans, cookie sheets, or food wrap.

21. This Microwave Cover That Keeps Food Splatter At Bay Tovolo Collapsible Microwave Food Plate Cover $8 | Amazon See On Amazon I highly recommend using this microwave plate cover to help keep your microwave spic and span. It covers the plate to prevent food splatter, while the perforated top leaves enough space for steam to escape. When you’re done, pop it into the dishwasher to clean, then collapse it flat for compact storage.

22. The Robotic Vacuum That Automatically Adjusts The Suction Level eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S $160 | Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your standard vacuum to this robotic vacuum for thorough, hands-off cleaning. The highly rated vacuum automatically increases its suction power for tough jobs, and the low profile means it can sneak into those hard-to-reach spaces, like under the bed. It's quieter than a microwave and provides up to 100 hours of cleaning on just one charge.

23. A Humidifier That Runs For Up To 6 Nights Without Needing To Be Refilled Everlasting Comfort Humidifiers $49 | Amazon See On Amazon Improve the air quality in your room and get a better night’s rest with this humidifier. The 6-liter capacity humidifier releases mist for up to six nights (!) and covers a full 500 square feet of surface area. The humidifier lowers the risk of airborne bacteria, and the bonus essential oil tray means you can get some aromatherapy benefits, too.

24.The Under $30 Knife Set That That'll Make You Feel Like A Chef Home Hero Chef Knife Set (7 Pieces) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Make food prep a whole lot easier with this knife set that covers all the bases. It comes with five knives: a chef knife, carving knife, bread knife, utility knife, and paring knife. Plus, the accompanying clear acrylic stand makes it look like your knives are floating above your kitchen counter.

25. A Compact Knife Sharpener That Keeps Your Blades Pristine KitchenIQ 50009 Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener $6 | Amazon See On Amazon The genius thing about this knife sharpener is that it's shaped to fit over the edge of your kitchen counter while you use it — so it stays securely in place while you run the blades through. The sharpener has two slots: a coarse sharpener for dull and damaged knives and a fine sharpener for that final little tune-up.

26. A Blender That's Powerful Enough To Crush Ice Hamilton Beach Power Elite Blender $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you don't want to spend your hard-earned cash at the local juice bar, you can whip up your own smoothies at home with this powerful blender. The 700-watt blender can crush ice and purée fruits and vegetables with ease. It's dishwasher-safe and features 12 blending functions and a control panel that makes it easy to operate. Use it for shakes, sauces, and soups, too.

27. These Rotating Organizers That Are Just So handy mDesign Lazy Susans (2-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Get your pantry in order with these lazy Susans. The rotating organizer trays are ideal for storing everything from spices, to condiments, and everything in between. Plus, unlike similar ones, the walls are extra high to keep all your items secure while spinning, so you won't have to worry about anything tipping over.

28. These Soft Microfiber Bed Sheets That Are Fade-Resistant Utopia Bed Sheet Set $14 | Amazon See On Amazon I tend to wash my sheets often, so having a set that stands up to the washer and dryer is important to me. This bedding set fits the bill and is fade- and shrink-resistant. Just as important — it's made with super soft microfiber, so you get a comfy night of sleep. Each set comes with a flat sheet, fitted, sheet, and two pillowcases in your choice of seven classic neutral colors.

29. The Cooker That Makes Perfect Eggs In A Flash Dash Rapid Electric Cooker $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Never have subpar eggs again, thanks to this electric egg cooker. It can boil up to six eggs at once and features a separate tray for poaching and making omelets. The built-in timer and automatic shut-off function ensure your eggs are never overcooked, and the trays are all dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

30. An Extra-Long Shower Mat That Keeps You From Slipping Gorilla Grip Mat $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This shower mat is extra-long and it made to prevent slipping. The powerful suction cups on the underside keep it firmly in place, and the mat can be machine-washed anytime it needs a refresh. Choose from 22 colors.

31. The Food Scale That Ensures Exact Measurements GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale $9 | Amazon See On Amazon No kitchen is complete without a proper food scale. This one has an 11-pound capacity and is truly easy to read, so you don't accidentally mess up your recipe. The scale's minimal design blends in seamlessly with any aesthetic, and the four precision weighing sensors give you an accurate reading every time.

32. A Mini Steamer That's Small Enough For Travel Hilife Steamer $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Let wrinkled clothes be a thing of the past with the help of this portable steamer. Its compact design is ideal for traveling, so you won't be stuck with creased pants just because you're away from home. The steamer operates for up to 15 minutes at a time and features a 9-foot power cord for easy maneuverability. It's also great for curtains, delicates, and other hard-to-iron items.

33. These Dumbbells That Will Level Up Your Workout BalanceFrom GoFit All-Purpose Dumbbells $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking to get a solid workout in at home? Try adding these dumbbells to your routine. The set comes with pairs in 3-, 5-, and 8-pound weights. The dumbbells are covered in soft but durable neoprene, and the included rack gives you the perfect place to store them after you're done pumping that iron.

34. This Face Steamer That Will Revitalize Your Complexion DIOZO Facial Steamer $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Treat your skin to some TLC with this facial steamer that uses nano-ionic steam to open up pores more effectively than standard steam so it can soak up all the ingredients you apply after. The steamer even comes with a four-piece blackhead extractor set, as well as a cute kitty headband to hold your hair out of the way.

35. These Sheet Masks That Address All Kinds Of Skin Concerns Celavi Essence Facial Mask (12-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon For less than the price of lunch, you can get 12 skin-pampering sessions, courtesy of these these facial masks. The sheet masks are infused with natural ingredients that nourish your skin, and address different concerns including purifying charcoal, brightening pomegranate, and redness-reducing cucumber.

36. A Scalp Massager That Scrubs Away Product Buildup Heeta Hair Scalp Massager, $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This scalp massager feels just like heaven, but it doesn't just feel good — the waterproof tool can be used to work in shampoo and cleanse your scalp of excess oils and product residue. The bristles are made with soft, flexible silicone, so they won't cause irritation, and the handle on top gives you a tight grip.

37. This Set That Has Everything You Need For A Manicure FAMILIFE Manicure Set $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Get everything you need for an at-home mani-pedi with this manicure set. The set comes with 13 stainless steel tools, like nail clippers, tweezers, cuticle pushers, and scissors. They all nestle perfectly together in the zippered faux leather case, so you'll never misplace any of them.

38. The Discreet Hair Remover You Can Throw In Your Purse Finishing Touch Hair Remover $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This facial hair remover painlessly gets rid of any unwanted hair on your chin, upper lip, cheeks, or anywhere else. The rotating blades are gentle on skin, and the battery-operated device features a built-in light, so you can see exactly what you're doing.

39. These Hair Towels That Are Super Absorbent M-bestl Hair Drying Towels (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon The beauty of these microfiber hair towels is that they're really absorbent, which means they significantly cut down on hair drying time. They're easier on hair than cotton and a safer alternative to blow dryers, too. The towels feature loops, so you can fasten them up while you get ready in the morning.

40. The Face Brush That'll Transform The Texture Of Your Skin ETEREAUTY Facial Brush $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Get clean, clear, and smooth skin with this facial brush. The spinning brush comes with five attachments heads to throughly cleanse and exfoliate skin, as well as a pumice head, so you can get smoother skin on your feet and elbows, too. The battery-operated brush is waterproof, so you can use it in the shower, and reviewers note that it gives "amazing results" and is "worth every penny."

41. A Jade Roller That Relieves Facial Tension And Makes Your Skin Glow Beauty by Earth Jade Roller $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This jade roller is a great skin-care tool: It can help stimulate collagen production, promote lymphatic drainage, and even open up pores, so that your serums and oils sink deeply into your skin. And if you put it in the fridge, you can use it to bring down under swelling. Hot tip: Use this after a long flight to relieve facial tension and reduce puffiness, too.

42. This Facial Mist That Leaves You With A Dewy Glow Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater (2-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This Mario Badescu facial spray set is formulated with herbs, rosewater, and aloe that all work together to soothe your skin and give you a dewy glow. The mist can be used at any point during your day for an instant boost in hydration, but you can also use it as a setting spray after makeup.

43. A Hammock That Will Upgrade Your Next Camping Trip Kootek Camping Hammock $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Take this portable hammock along on your next camping trip, and you can kick back and relax in the great outdoors. Made from triple-stitched parachute fabric, it quickly attaches to trees with the heavy-duty straps and carabiners. When it's time to head back home, just roll it up and slip it into the carrying pouch. Choose from 16 colors.

44. This 4-In-1 Stick Blender That You Can Use For So Many Things KOIOS 4-in-1 Hand Immersion Blender $43 | Amazon See On Amazon I'm a sucker for products that perform multiple functions, which is why this four-in-one immersion blender is right up my alley. You can use it to make juice, soups, purees, marinades, omelets, and more. It features 12 blending speeds and comes with a mixing beaker, a whisk attachment, and a chopper.

45. An Electric Wine Opener That Does All The Work For You Secura Electric Wine Opener $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Not too handy when it comes to opening a bottle of sauvignon blanc? Allow this electric wine opener to do it for you. It uncorks bottles in a matter of seconds just by pressing a button. (So easy.) It opens up to 30 bottles on a single charge and comes with a foil cutter for an even more streamlined process.