There's no place like home, there's no place like home, there's no place like, wait — that throw blanket on the couch is fraying at the edges. And your fridge is beginning to smell a little, well, funky. Okay, so it might be time to make a few improvements in the home department, and all these products on Amazon will 100 percent upgrade your living space.

And you won't have to spend an arm and a leg for this major upgrade — we've specifically chosen products that are under $25. (After all, your rent or mortgage payment is probably expensive enough as it is.)

Some of these products will help streamline your life by organizing your closet, kitchen cupboards, and drawers. Other products will help you become the hostess with the mostest, like a marble cheese board or an electric wine opener. And the best of these products? They'll turn your living space into the stress-free sanctuary you've always dreamed of. (Hello, aromatherapy diffuser, memory foam bath mat, and Himalayan salt candles.)

It doesn't matter if you live in a house, apartment, condo, dorm, or share a place with a few roommates — these products will transform your living space into something that is truly a home, sweet home.

1. This Ultra-Plush Microfiber Throw Blanket Bertte Velvet Plush Throw Blanket $15 Amazon See on Amazon Cue up your favorite movie and cozy up in the couch with velvet throw blanket. Made with plush microfiber, the ultra-soft blanket features wide ribbing that gives it an added dimension of texture. The blanket is machine-washable and resistant to pilling, shredding, and fading, so you don't have to be shy about actually using it. (Although it does look great just draped over an easy chair.) Choose from a wide array of colors, like dark gray, ivory, and burgundy.

2. These Himalayan Salt Candles That Give Off Zen Vibes Mockins Himalayan Salt Tea Lights (4 Pack) $17 Amazon See on Amazon These Himalayan salt tea lights don't just give off a warm glow — they actually improve air quality. Himalayan salt emits negative ions, which work to neutralize dust, pollen, smoke, and other airborne contaminants, so you might just find yourself sniffling and sneezing a little less when the candles are lit. It gets better: those negative ions are also known to promote feelings of well-being and peacefulness. Light these to help you unwind at the end of a stressful day.

3. A Bath Pillow With 2 Inches of Soft Padding Gorilla Grip Spa Bath Pillow $16 Amazon See on Amazon If you consistently cut bath night short because you get a crick in your neck from a subpar bath pillow, it's time to invest in this spa-grade bath pillow. The pillow features a full 2 inches of padding and seven suction cups on the back that ensure it remains securely in place. But here's the best part: the two-panel design means it fits perfectly over the edge of your tub, giving both your head and neck solid, crick-free support.

4. These Vintage-Inspired Turquoise Goblets The Pioneer Woman Adeline Embossed Goblets $24 Amazon See on Amazon These vintage-looking turquoise goblets feel like something you might pay a pretty penny for in an upscale antique shop. Lucky for you though, they're not nearly as delicate to handle. The embossed glass goblets are actually quite durable — you can even put them in the dishwasher. Pour a cool glass of lemonade in one of these on a hot summer day, and settle down on the porch (or your couch, of course) for some refined sipping.

5. A Natural Wood Grain Essential Oil Diffuser InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser $23 Amazon See on Amazon Add a few drops of lavender oil to this essential oil diffuser to help you relax before going to bed. Or, if you prefer, use lemongrass in the morning for a boost of energy that'll jumpstart your day. The natural wood grain diffuser features seven brightness-adjustable LED color options, so you can opt in for a little mood lighting during your aromatherapy session. Use the timer to set the diffuser to run for one, three, or six hours — or just set it on continuous mist, and it'll operate until the automatic shut-off function kicks in when the water runs low.

6. These Shelves That Maximize Kitchen Cabinet Space Deco Brothers Expandable Shelf Organizer $17 Amazon See on Amazon If your kitchen cupboards are jam-packed, use this shelf organizer to majorly increase the amount of space you have to store condiments, spices, jams, bowls, and dishes. The organizing set comes with two separate shelves: a large adjustable shelf that extends sideways from 13 inches up to 26 inches, and a smaller shelf that can be stacked on top to create an extra tier of storage space.

7. A Marble Board That Displays Your Cheese Like Art RSVP Marble Cheese Board and Knife $22 Amazon See on Amazon Elevate your hostess game by displaying your brie, manchego, and Humboldt fog on this marble cheese board the next time you host wine night. Each 7-inch diameter board features completely unique marbling, so you're getting a piece that's all your own. A marble-handled stainless steel knife accompanies the board, so all you have to do is set out a few figs, grapes, and crackers and you're good to go.

8. These Bamboo Charcoal Bags That Neutralize Odors California Home Goods Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (4 Pack) $22 Amazon See on Amazon If air freshener sprays aren't exactly your thing, opt for these all-natural charcoal air purifying bags instead. The activated bamboo charcoal in these bags neutralizes odors without the use of chemicals or fragrances. Charcoal also works to purify the air, absorbing moisture and eliminating mold, mildew, and airborne pathogens. The bags are super versatile — use them to keep cars, closets, bathrooms, gym bags, and refrigerators smelling fresh.

9. This Blue Light-Blocking Bulb That Helps You Fall Asleep At Night Lighting Science Goodnight Sleep Bulb $16 Amazon See on Amazon The blue light emitted from light bulbs and electronics screens may be contributing to your insomnia. Blue light interferes with your body's production of melatonin — the hormone responsible for regulating your wake-sleep cycle. To help reset your circadian rhythm, use this blue light-blocking bulb. Simply screw it into any lamp in the room where you spend the last 90 minutes of the day, and the soft, warm light will signal to your body that it's time to call it a day and go to sleep.

10. These Shelf Dividers That Keep Sweaters And Linens In Place Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers (Set of 2) $13 Amazon See on Amazon Are your closet shelves looking a little cluttered and chaotic? Use these shelf dividers to keep things separate and organized. The fabric-covered, steel-framed dividers create a barrier that keeps sweaters, towels, linens, and purses in order, so they're not spilling out everywhere. The hooks at the bottom of each divider slide right onto any shelf, and can be adjusted to size.

11. This Clever Dish Soap Dispenser And Scrubbing Brush Full Circle Ceramic Soap Dispenser and Bamboo Brush $13 Amazon See on Amazon Streamline dish time with this scrubbing brush and soap dispensing base. The ceramic base has a spring-loaded tray inside — dip your brush onto the tray to release soap and suds up the bristles. When not in use, the base doubles as a storage space that allows your brush to dry properly (which helps prevent bacteria build-up). The set is made with eco-friendly materials, like bamboo, recycled plastic, and recycled stainless steel.

12. These Candles That Look Just Like Your Favorite Plants TechUnite Cactus Tea Light Candles (Set of 12) $13 Amazon See on Amazon Conjure up Palm Springs on your dining room table with these cactus tea light candles. The cactus and succulent-inspired candles are set in an aluminum base to prevent wax spill-out and extend burning time. Each candle burns for up to five hours, so you can linger over margaritas without losing any mood lighting.

13. These Absorbent Towels That Are A Must-Have For Any Kitchen KAF Home Absorbent Dish Towels (4 Pack) $13 Amazon See on Amazon These dish towels will add a touch of French country elegance to your post-dinner clean-up. Made from 100 percent cotton, the towels are slightly larger than most, and can be used to wipe counters, clean up messes, and dry dishes and hands. Each set comes with four towels: two center-striped towels and two super-absorbent waffle weave towels. Choose from colors like wine, blue, sage, and sunset yellow.

14. This Can Organizer That Gives You More Kitchen Cupboard Space SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Organizer $21 Amazon See on Amazon Maximize kitchen cabinet and pantry space with the help of this can organizer. The three-tiered organizer can accommodate up to 36 standard-size cans or jars, and comes with six adjustable dividers to keep them separated. The organizer is 11.5 inches deep, so you can even use it to store plastic wrap and aluminum foil. The chrome organizer can be assembled in under a minute — no hardware required.

15. A Cup Holder — But It's For Your Couch CouchCoaster Cup Holder $25 Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever spilled a cup of coffee all over you sofa, you know just how necessary this couch cup holder is. The silicone cup holder wraps right over your couch arm rest, where it secures your glass of water, or mug of coffee. (There's even a cutout for the handle of your mug.) Want to use it for a bottle of beer? Place the included insert into the cup holder for a snugger fit. Use this and you can sip without fear of any tragic spills.

16. This Exfoliating Foot Scrubber You Can Use In The Shower California Home Goods Foot Scrubber $14 Amazon See on Amazon This foot scrubber is outfitted with over 1,000 silicone bristles to clean, exfoliate, and massage your feet. The scrubbing mat is contoured to fit feet perfectly, and features bristles of different lengths — use the longer bristles at the front of the mat to scrub between your toes and the shorter ones to go across your heels. And you don't have to bend over to use the scrubber; the suction cups on bottom secure it firmly to the floor of your shower, so you can just run your feet across it while you wait for the conditioner to soak in.

17. This Super Well-Designed Bamboo Cutting Board Good & Co. Bamboo Cutting Board $19 Amazon See on Amazon This just might cutting board is ingeniously designed. Made from eco-sustainable bamboo, the board features a groove around the perimeter that catches any run-off liquids while you chop, and the three separate compartments on one side of the board are the ideal place for funneling food once it's all sliced up. And it transitions seamlessly from the kitchen to the party you're hosting — it looks lovely as a cheese board and those three compartments are perfect for almonds, crackers, and prosciutto.

18. The Angry Little Gadget That Steam Cleans Your Microwave AODOOR Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $8 Amazon See on Amazon Add a little comedy to your cleaning routine with this microwave cleaner. The kitchen gadget looks just like an angry mom — use a mix of water, vinegar, and lemon juice and set the microwave timer for seven minutes — she'll heat up and blow steam right out of the top of her head. And that steam will actually loosen up the spaghetti sauce splattered all over your microwave, so you can use a towel to wipe it off with just one swipe.

19. This Steamer And Extractor For An At-Home Facial Beauty Nymph Facial Steamer and Extracting Set $21 Amazon See on Amazon Turn your bathroom into your own personal spa with this facial steamer and extractor set. Just fill the reservoir with water and place your face into the ergonomically-designed mask to open up pores, then use an extractor to (gently) remove blackheads. The steamer features three steam output settings and an automatic shut-off function that activates when the water runs out. And it's versatile: use the steamer to clear out sinuses when you're under the weather, or add a few drops of essential oil to the reservoir for an aromatherapy session.

20. These Silicone Oven Gloves That Give You Greater Dexterity KMN Home Silicone Oven Mitts $15 Amazon See on Amazon These silicone oven mitts fit right over your fingers and are a lot less bulky than traditional oven mitts. The five-finger design gives you greater dexterity and control — and the non-slip grips mean less likelihood that a cookie sheet full of snickerdoodles will slip out of your hands when you take it out of the oven. The gloves are stain-resistant, but if you get lasagna sauce and melted cheese all over them, you can throw them in the dishwasher to clean them up.

21. A Quesadilla Maker — Because There's Nothing More Delicious Than Melted Cheese On A Tortilla Hamilton Beach Quesadilla Maker $15 Amazon See on Amazon Make perfect quesadillas — golden brown on the outside, warm and melty on the inside — with the help of this quesadilla maker. Just load the maker with a tortilla, cheese, and any other ingredients (beans or carne asada anyone?) then lock the lid closed. In five minutes, you'll have six quesadilla slices ready to eat. The edge-sealing ring keeps any cheese from melting off the quesadilla while it cooks, and non-stick plates make clean-up a breeze.

22. These Reusable Mesh Produce Bags Zero Waste Produce Bags (Set of 15) $11 Amazon See on Amazon You probably don't give a second thought to those one-use plastic produce bags you stick your carrots and romaine in at the store, but they are adding to plastic pollution. Take these reusable produce bags along the next time you go to the store instead. The transparent mesh bags feature drawstring closures, and each set comes with five small bags, five medium bags, and five large bags.

23. A Soy Wax Candle Scented With Essential Oils Benevolence LA Scented Candle $20 Amazon See on Amazon Want your home to smell delicious, but not artificial? Light this soy candle, which is scented with essential oils and clean-burning fragrances. The candle burns for up to 45 hours, and you can choose from seven scents, like rose and sandalwood, bergamot and jasmine, and orange blossom lotus. Here's the best part: a portion of sales goes to supporting Thorn.

24. A TV Backlight Strip That Improves Picture Quality Nexillumi TV Backlight Strip Kit $14 Amazon See On Amazon This TV backlight strip actually improves picture quality because it reduces the contrast between a dark room and a bright TV. But honestly? The glow it gives off just looks cool, too. The LED strip is powered by the USB port on the back of your TV and can be trimmed to size. Throwing a party? You can switch up the backlight colors to add a little atmosphere. You can even sync it to music for a true club vibe.

25. This Motion-Activated Toilet Night Light LumiLux Motion Sensor Toilet Night Light $15 Amazon See On Amazon Illuminate middle-of-the-night trips to the bathroom with this motion sensor toilet night light. The waterproof light hooks on the rim of the toilet bowl and automatically lights up when you enter the bathroom — and turns off once you leave. A five-stage dimmer lets you adjust the brightness to your preferences, and you can even choose from 16 LED colors like teal, indigo, green, white, and amber.

26. This Luxurious Silk Pillowcase That Keeps Your Hair Frizz-Free Ravmix Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $24 Amazon See On Amazon Sleeping on this silk pillowcase won't just make you feel like a Hollywood starlet — it'll also make you look like one. Hear me out — cotton pillowcases act like Velcro on your hair, snagging your strands when you toss and turn, and leading to frizz and breakage. Mulberry silk, however, is a super slippery material that won't catch on your hair when you adjust position, so you'll wake up with your tresses intact. The pillowcase features a hidden zipper closure and comes in an array of 21 dreamy color options.

27. This Eight-In-One Kitchen Tool That Saves So Much Space BUTEFO 8-In-1 Kitchen Tool Set $10 Amazon See On Amazon This multi-purpose kitchen tool is a clever solution for dedicated cooks who don't have a ton of kitchen space. The eight-in-one tool functions as a juicer, grater, funnel, shredder, can opener, egg separator, egg grater, and measuring cup. When you're not using it, the tools stack right on top of each other, taking up minimal space in your kitchen cupboard.

28. A Jewelry Organizer That Keeps Necklace Tangles At Bay Umbra Hanging Jewelry Organizer $25 Amazon See On Amazon Put your treasured jewelry on display — and keep it tangle-free — with this jewelry organizer. At a height of 19 inches, the top tier is perfect for longer necklaces, while the two lower tiers are great for shorter necklaces, chokers, bracelets, watches, and even rings. The minimalist organizer comes in brass or nickel finishes, and the padded base means it won't scratch up the top of your dresser.

29. This Water-Purifying Filtered Shower Head Barclay's Buy Better Home Goods Filtered Shower Head $20 Amazon See On Amazon This shower head uses a three-step filtration system to purify water and remove chlorine, so you get clean without irritating your skin or stripping your hair color. The water-saving shower head delivers high pressure, and you can choose from three settings: rain for a gentle flow of water that covers your whole body, massage for a targeted stream of water, or a combination for the best of both worlds.

30. This Unique Soap Dispenser That's More Sanitary Than The Rest Joseph Joseph C-Pump Soap Dispenser $15 Amazon See On Amazon Dispense soap in a more hygienic way with this C-pump soap dispenser. The unique design of the dispenser allows you to pump soap with the back of your hand — instead of with your fingers, where germs are more likely to exist. The result? The top of the pump head stays clean and sanitary, which means your hands actually get clean when you wash them. The dispenser features a non-slip base, and the soap level indicator on the side lets you know when it's time to fill it up.

31. This Incredibly Soft Memory Foam Bath Mat Gorilla Grip Memory Foam Bath Mat $12 Amazon See On Amazon It can be hard to leave the comfort of a hot shower, but sinking your feet into this cushy memory foam bath mat makes it easier. The mat is covered in soft, absorbent, velvety material, and the back side of the mat is outfitted with non-slip grips that keep it firmly in place. The mat comes in 12 color options and can be machine-washed and dried.

32. These Golden Pineapple String Lights Ling's Moment Pineapple String Lights $13 Amazon See On Amazon Make your living room tropical and cozy at the same time with these pineapple string lights. The LED light at the top of each pineapple reflects off the golden mesh, giving off an ultra-warm and reflective glow. The 4-foot long string is battery-powered and operates for up to 40 hours. Fix yourself a piña colada, light these up, and picture yourself on a Hawaiian beach.

33. These Heat-Resistant Silicone Mats Have So Many Uses In The Kitchen Q's INN Silicone Trivet Mats (4 Pack) $13 Amazon See On Amazon These silicone mats have oh-so-many uses — functioning as pot holders, jar openers, spoon rests, coasters, and trivets. The honeycomb design even means you can use them as drying mats for wet glasses or utensils. The mats are dishwasher-safe, stain-resistant, and heat-resistant up to 440 degrees. Each set comes with two round mats and two square mats.

34. This Waterproof Notepad You Can Use In The Shower Aquanotes Waterproof Note Pad $9 Amazon See On Amazon You do your best thinking in the shower, but you promptly forget all your brilliant ideas as soon as you turn the water off. Keep this waterproof notepad in the shower so you can jot down your thoughts before they escape you. The notepad comes with 40 perforated sheets, and is outfitted with suction cups that secure it to your shower wall. It's also perfect for anyone who spends time in the great outdoors, where a rainstorm is liable to hit at any time.

35. This Airtight Container That Keeps Guacamole From Going Brown Prepworks Guacamole Keeper $13 Amazon See On Amazon Everyone's favorite chip dip (guacamole, obviously) has one major flaw: it tends to turn brown after a few hours. Prevent that that from happening with this guacamole keeper. The container features a super sealing lid — press down on it to remove all the air, and your guacamole will stay fresh and green for days. The 4-cup capacity is perfect for storing salsa, hummus, and soup too.

36. These Little Magnetic Clips So You Can Stick Reminders On The Fridge OXO Good Grips Magnetic Mini Clips (8 Pack) $7 Amazon See On Amazon These magnetic clips are small but sturdy — stick them on your fridge and use them pictures, grocery lists, or reminders to pay your internet bill. The clips also stand upright, so you can use them to display recipe cards while you're whipping up that spaghetti carbonara. The clips come in understated white or an assortment of cheery rainbow colors.

37. An Airtight Food Storage Container To Keeps Food Fresh OXO Airtight Food Storage Container $16 Amazon See On Amazon Keep food fresher longer with this airtight food storage container. Just push down on the top button to create an airtight seal, then push again to release. The BPA-free container is dishwasher-safe, and the rounded corners are optimized for easy pouring. Use this 1/2-quart size container for candy, snacks, or tea, or opt for larger containers to store coffee, sugar, flour, rice, or cereal.

38. This Miniature Rice Cooker That's Super Easy To Use Dash Mini Rice Cooker $24 Amazon See On Amazon This miniature rice cooker makes 2 cups of rice — the perfect amount to go with your leftover sesame chicken. All you have to do is add your uncooked rice and water to the cooker, then set the timer; in 20 minutes you'll have fluffy, perfectly done rice. There's even a warming function to keep it hot if it takes you a little longer to get around to dinner. Use it to make quinoa, oatmeal, soup, pasta, and steamed veggies too.

39. An Organizer For All Your Storage Container Lids YouCopia StoraLid Container Lid Organizer $20 Amazon See On Amazon Are your food storage containers in a haphazard pile in a kitchen cupboard or drawer? Use this storage lid organizer to keep them straight. The organizer features adjustable dividers, so you can store lids of all shapes and sizes upright and in order. You'll save space with this and you'll never never have to spend time rifling through that pile to find the right size lid again.

40. This Foot Massager That'll Feel Amazing After A Long Day On Your Feet TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager $17 Amazon See On Amazon Soothe sore and achy feet with this foot massager. The smooth, wooden massager features five independent rollers on each side — four ridged rollers for massaging the balls and arches of your feet, and one roller with small, raised knobs for massaging your heels. The arched massager is shaped to fit the contours of your feet, and grips on the bottom keep it from sliding around while you use it.

41. These Absorbent Bath Towels That Reviewers Say Are "Just The Right Thickness" AmazonBasics QuickDry Bath Towels (Set of 2) $19 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers say these bath towels are "just the right thickness" and "remain soft and plush even after several months of rigorous use". Made from 100 percent cotton, the lightweight towels are super absorbent and fast-drying — that means you won't be greeted by a still-damp towel the next time you get out of the shower. The towels boast a classic, minimalist aesthetic, and come in colors like sea foam green, petal pink, and platinum.

42. A Compact Bluetooth Speaker You Can Use In The Shower AYL Bluetooth Shower Speaker $20 Amazon See On Amazon Bust out your favorite tunes on this Bluetooth shower speaker. while you suds up. The speaker plays for 12 hours on just one charge, and it delivers crisp sound and deep bass, so you're not sacrificing music quality for water-resistance. And with 4.4-stars, the speaker is highly-rated. One reviewer writes: "I was surprised by the volume and sound quality." The portable, weather-resistant speaker is also ideal for picnics, outdoor barbecues, and camping trips.

43. This Countertop Organizer For All Your Styling Tools mDesign Styling Tool Organizer $18 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your styling tools organized and within easy reach with this countertop hair tool organizer. The three circular slots are perfect for storing hair dryers, hair straighteners, curling irons, and hair brushes, while the bottom tray keeps cords and plugs out of the way. The freestanding organizer is rust-resistant and takes up minimal space, so it's great for small bathrooms. Choose from different finishes, like mint, rose gold, and chrome.

44. This Electric Wine Bottle Opener That's Easier To Use Than A Corkscrew Secura Electric Wine Bottle Opener $20 Amazon See On Amazon If using a corkscrew has you stumped, this electric wine bottle opener is here to save the day. All you have to do is insert the neck of the bottle into the opener, then press the button — the opener will automatically remove the cork with no effort on your part. Keep the opener on the charging base, and you'll be prepared to open up to 30 bottles at any given time (in case you decide to throw a big birthday bash this year).

45. A Pillow Tablet Stand That Fits On Your Lap Ideas In Life Tablet Pillow Stand $17 Amazon See On Amazon The cushioned, wide base of this tablet pillow stand fits comfortably in your lap, so you can watch videos on the couch or in bed without having to hold your tablet in your hand. You can also set it up on flat surfaces if you want to FaceTime or display recipes while you're cooking. The stand is covered in soft microfiber that can be removed and machine-washed. Use it to hold phones, magazines, and books upright too.