48 Products That Work So Well, There's No Turning Back

Ever had a product come into your life that was so utterly groundbreaking that you knew there was no turning back? I live for those little eureka discoveries. As a pro shopper, there's just something undeniably thrilling about stumbling across a genius item after sifting through an endless sea of products. (Let's be real — there a lot of things for sale online don't quite live up to the hype.) So when I'm shopping for clever things to upgrade my home, or genius grooming products, I try my best to invest in the ones that perform as promised.

Recently, I've found myself gravitating towards products that streamline my living space for a cleaner, more visually appealing appearance. During this upgrade process, I knew one thing for certain: Loose cords and cables had to go. Enter this sleek cable organizer that tucks them all away, so they're out of sight and out of mind. And because self care is always a priority, I've been treating my hair to this next level coconut oil serum that works wonders. (Really.) It's packed with vitamins that help prevent split ends and breakage while leaving hair shiny and smooth.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. These Smart Plugs That Let You Control Your Appliances From Anywhere Gosund Smart Plugs (4-Pack) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Configured to work with both Alexa and Google Home assistants, these Wi-Fi enabled smart plugs let you use voice control to turn small appliances and lights on and off. Even better, there's an app that lets you control them from anywhere, so you can come home to a well lit house, turn on your slow cooker when you're stuck in traffic, and never again worry about whether you turned off the coffee maker.

2. A Pair Of Peeling Booties That'll Soften Your Feet Dr. Pedicure Foot Peeling Mask $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn back the clock on dry, cracked heels and callused feet with these foot peel masks that'll give you baby soft skin. The convenient booties are infused with naturally exfoliating ingredients, like lactic acid and grapefruit, to give feet a chemical peel that will sloughs off rough skin over the course of 10-14 days.

3.The Sponge Holder That Keeps Your Sink Organized INTOLIVES Sink Strainer Basket $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Get sponges and scrubbing brushes off the bottom of your sink, and store them in this sponge holder instead. It suctions neatly to the corner of your sink, and the perforations on the bottom let sponges drain and dry properly to prevent mold, mildew, and bacterial growth. Bonus: You can also use this to store produce as it dries after rinsing.

4. This Scrubbing Mat So You Can Massage Your Feet In The Shower LOVE, LORI Shower Foot Massager $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Get a two-for-one foot treatment in the shower with this scrubbing mat that provides a deep clean and an exhilarating massage. The firm firm but flexible bristles provide gentle exfoliation while stimulating circulation, and the non-slip grips keep the mat firmly anchored to the shower floor. Choose from blue and clear.

5. A Stone Warming Plate That Keeps Food Piping Hot Chef Buddy Warming Plate $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Place this warming plate in your microwave for a few minutes and the stone in the center — a solid block of granite — will absorb and retain enough heat to keep dishes hot when they're placed on top. Measuring 9 by 10 inches, it's the perfect size for casseroles and pies, and the heat-resistant handles help prevent burns.

6. These Foot Pads That Promote Sleep & Reduce Tension Samsali Foot Pads $20 | Amazon See On Amazon A truly unique approach to self care, these foot pads stick onto the soles of your feet, and remove toxins, improve mood, relieve muscle tension, and promote restful sleep overnight. The natural Korean remedy is made from natural plant essences, and reviewers swear by it; one wrote, "I wake up feeling so rejuvenated," and another: "I work on my feet, and always wake up with ankle and foot pain. The first time I used these, I woke up pain free the next morning."

7. These Pillow Covers That Fend Off Dust Allergies Allersoft Allergy And Bed Bug Proof Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Dust mites are the most common indoor allergen, so if you wake up sneezy and sniffly, there's a good chance these allergy pillow covers can help. Made from breathable cotton, they feature a super tight weave and zipper closure to create a total allergen barrier that protects your pillow. And since they're machine-washable and dry-able, you can stick them in with your regular sheets and pillowcases on laundry day. Available sizes: standard, queen, king

8. This Coconut Oil Serum That Nourishes Dry, Damaged Hair Perfect Hair Coconut Oil Hair Serum $20 | Amazon See On Amazon For shiny hair, less breakage, and fewer split ends, check out this wonder-working coconut oil hair serum that's blended with aloe, vitamin E, sweet almond oil, and keratin. Just add a few drops to your hair, and it'll sink deeply into your strands, where it'll deliver vitamins and moisturizers to repair and strengthen hair, while leaving behind a gloss. Reviewers write, "It’s the only thing I use on my hair now," and that it makes hair "so soft."

9. A Versatile Dishwashing Tub That Collapses Flat SAMMART Collapsible Tub $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This 2.5-gallon dish tub collapses flat when you're not using it, so you can tuck it away under the sink. And it's versatile — you can also use it for washing delicate clothing or even as a cooler to keep drinks cold at your next backyard hang. It's available in six colors, as well as a smaller, 2-gallon option.

10. These Night Lights That Are Motion-Activated AUVON Rechargeable Motion Sensor Night Lights (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of keeping a night light on until the sun comes up, opt for these motion sensor night lights that automatically turn on when they detect motion within 20 feet — and then turn off. Perfect for hallways, bathrooms, and kids' rooms, they operate via AAA battery or rechargeable USB — a single charge can last for up to 180 days. And they mount easily, with a magnets and 3M adhesive.

11. This Easy Way To Remove Water Marks From Wood Guardsman Water Mark Remover Cloth $5 | Amazon See On Amazon You can remove rings on wooden furniture left behind by water, alcohol, or even heat with this ingenious water mark remover. The spot removing cloth makes short work of those marks while also concealing surface scratches and restoring your wood furniture's original luster. The cloth is reusable and it can also be used to polish metal and chrome, so you'll definitely get your money's worth from this buy.

12. An Essential Oil Diffuser That You Can Use In Your Car InnoGear Car Diffuser $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoying some aromatherapy has never been easier — even in your car — thanks to this essential oil diffuser that fits into any standard cup holder and plugs into your USB port. The diffuser features two mist modes — continuous and intermittent — as well as an auto-off sensor for safe operation when the water level runs low.

13. A Cord Organizer That Hides Messy Cables DMoose Cable Management Box Organizer $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This cable organizer is a small thing, but makes a huge difference in the way a room looks. The box-style organizer corrals and conceals loose wires, cords, and power strips, and has four cutouts, so you can easily thread cables through. The non-slip bottom keeps it locked in place, and the white and faux wood finish gives it a sleek, minimalist aesthetic.

14. The Essential Oil Diffuser That Has Wi-Fi Benefits ASAKUKI Smart Wi-Fi 700ml Essential Oil Diffuser $38 | Amazon See on Amazon For intelligent aromatherapy, check out this Wi-Fi enabled essential oil diffuser that you can control from an app on your phone or via your Alexa or Google Home device. This sci-fi worthy diffuser makes it easy to navigate various misting modes and LED light colors for a full sensory experience. Choose from four color options.

15. A Dryer Brush That Clears Dust & Lint From The Vents Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon These flexible vent dryer brushes will help you clear away any built up lint and dust to ensure your dryer performs at the top of its capabilities. while helping to cut down on the risk of fire. You can also use the two-piece set to reach any dust bunnies hiding under beds, sofas, or appliances.

16. An Electric Callus Remover That Buffs Away Rough Skin IWEEL Electric Callus Remover $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Prep your feet for a luxurious at-home pedicure with this USB-chargeable electric callus remover. The rechargeable device operates on two speeds and comes with three interchangeable roller heads: one fine, one regular, and one coarse, so you can tackle tough calluses and more sensitive areas alike. And since it's water-resistant, you can use it in the shower or bath.

17. A Color-Depositing Conditioner That Adds Major Vibrance Keracolor Clenditioner Hair Dye $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Hair washing can dull your dye job, but this color-depositing conditioner can keep your locks looking fresh and vibrant between salon visits. In fact, it can even infuse new color into blonde or pre-lightened hair. The results will last you between 10-15 shampoos, and it's available in 18 hues, including copper, emerald, light pink, and more.

18. The Food Chopper That Makes Cooking So Much Easier Brieftons Express Large Food Chopper $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Cut down on the tedium of slicing and dicing, and let this food chopper do the cooking prep for you. The 6.8-cup capacity chopper features sharp, durable stainless steel blades that spin and chop when you push down on the plunger. You can use it to slice veggies, chop onions, make pesto or salsa, and prepare fruit salads.

19. An Affordable Dehumidifier That Removes Excess Moisture From The Air DampRid DR Drop Container + 2 FF TABS $13 | Amazon See on Amazon When the humidity rises in your home or office, use this dehumidifier to remove the dampness from the air and eliminate any smells induced by moisture. It doesn't require electricity for use — just drop in one of the two tablets, and it'll get to work ASAP. Perfect for damp, musty closets too.

20. The Reusable Cleaning Cloths That Last Way Longer Than Sponges Top Clean Dish Washing Net Cloths $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Sustainability is the name of the game, and these net cleaning cloths play by the rules. Just one of these dishwasher-safe, non-scratch scrubbing cloths lasts longer than seven sponges, so the pack of three should last you a good, long time. Plus, the open net design allows for quick drying to curb the growth of mold and bacteria.

21. An All Natural Odor Absorber For Your Fridge & Closet Phaii Bamboo Activated Charcoal Odor Absorber & Deodorizer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Eliminate odors naturally with this bamboo charcoal odor absorber that wicks away moisture that can cause microorganism growth and unpleasant smells. The breathable natural fibers help promote airflow in your fridge, closet, and other enclosed areas, so air — and odors — don't get trapped.

22. The Wooden Foot Roller That Provides A Deep Tissue Massage TheraFlow Deep Tissue Foot Massager Roller $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This foot massager makes for an excellent treat to yourself for a couple reasons. First, it features rollers that give feet a deep tissue massage, while stimulating circulation to help speed up muscle recovery. Second, it may help decrease the amount of pain you experience over time. Third, it’s totally affordab,e which is always a good thing.

23. An Organic Powder That Whitens Teeth While You Brush Primal Life Organics | Dirty Mouth Organic Tooth Powder $22 | Amazon See on Amazon When you're looking for a natural way to brighten up your smile while you brush, turn to this organic teeth whitening powder that, according to a reviewer, gives "absolutely amazing results." Formulated with trace minerals, baking soda, and bentonite and kaolinite clays, the powder will promote oral health, whiten teeth, and leave your mouth feeling fresh and clean. Note: A little bit goes a long way, so use accordingly.

24. This LED Shower Head That Changes Color With Water Temperature DreamSpa LED Shower Head $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Add an extra element of fun to your daily showers with an LED shower head that changes color depending on the water temperature. The light feature is water-powered (no batteries necessary), and as if that weren’t impressive enough, the shower head also has five settings: power rain, pulsating massage, hydro-mist, economy rain, and water-saving pause.

25. A User-Approved Spot Remover That Doesn't Require Scrubbing Grandma's Secret Spot Remover $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Grandma’s Secret spot remover is a miracle product you’ll want to stock up on for clothing, carpet, and furniture upholstery emergencies. And don’t be fooled by the tiny 2-ounce bottles — the formula packs a punch and has gained tons of loyal fans. Simply add a drop to stubborn stains and watch as it breaks up the spot. Each order comes with two.

26. These Mesh Bags That Are Great For Washing Delicates Gogooda Mesh Laundry Bags (7-Piece Set) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of letting your delicates pile up in the bottom of the hamper, use these mesh laundry bags to keep them safe in the washing machine. The seven-piece set includes bags of varying sizes that are ideal for separating colored items, lingerie, and knits on laundry day. Plus, they can pull double duty by keeping your belongings neatly organized while traveling, as well.

27. This Must-Have Hair Brush That Makes Detangling A Cinch Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Specifically designed to work through stubborn knots, this detangling brush features firm but flexible cone-shaped bristles that glide easily through hair. Bristles of several lengths work to separate hair without breakage, and since they're bead-less, they're easier on the scalp. Choose from four colors and use either wet or dry.

28. The Dressing Shaker That's Totally Leak-Proof OXO Good Grips Little Salad Dressing Shaker $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This BPA-free salad dressing shaker is just the thing you need to whip up and store your favorite homemade dressings, sauces, and marinades. The 1-cup capacity shaker features measurement markings on the side and a wide opening that makes it easy to add in the ingredients. The seal keeps leaks at bay, and the one-handed lever makes it easy to pour without spills or drips.

29. These Waterproof Wireless Earbuds That Deliver Impeccable Sound Quality TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Experience high-quality sound and the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology with these wireless earbuds. Offering clear sound and powerful bass, the earbuds are lightweight and nan-coated for water-resistance, so you can wear them in the rain or while working up a sweat. They deliver four hours of play time, but when stored in the accompanying charging case, you'll get an additional 14.

30. A Running Belt So You Can Leave Your Purse At Home Stashbandz Sports Running Belt Waist Pack $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Where clunky bags may fail, this sleek running belt excels. Made from a high-quality, moisture-wicking spandex fabric, the stretchy pack fits close to the body and features concealed pockets for storing small essentials like your phone, keys, and cash. Available in 10 colors, it's virtually invisible under clothing, and is the perfect way to go for a jog or hike while leaving your purse at home.

31. The Smart Light Bulbs That You Can Control With Your Voice Peteme Smart LED Light Bulbs (4-Pack) $38 | Amazon See on Amazon Upgrade your home lighting situation with this set of smart LED light bulbs that can be voice controlled with your smart home assistant, or operated from anywhere in the world via the accompanying app. With these bulbs, you can change color, set schedules, or create lighting "scenes" that give your home a little more upscale atmosphere.

32. A Straightening Brush That Helps To Reduce Split Ends & Knotting MiroPure Enhanced Hair Straightener Brush $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of using a heated plate like most straighteners, this hair straightening brush features ceramic teeth that smooth and straighten hair, without leaving it flat. Ionic technology reduces the risk of heat damage and leaves hair with a shine. The brush is temperature adjustable and comes with an anti-scalding glove to be worn while you’re using it.

33. This Electric Potato Peeler That's A Total Game Changer Starfrit Electric Rotato Express $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Why waste precious time peeling potatoes by hand, when this electric potato peeler can get the job done in seconds? Simply place the potato onto the device, secure it, then press the button, and it'll immediately start rotating and peeling. You can also use it with apples, beets, peaches, and more.

34. The Mini Espresso Machine That You Can Take On The Go WACACO Minipresso Kit $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you’re in a rush to get to work in the morning, or are spending the weekend camping, this mini espresso machine is a convenient way to get your caffeine fix. The water capsule comes with three filter baskets that allows you to prepare delicious shots of espresso, and the side button that gives you total control of the pour, so you can make double and long shots, too.

35. An Extra-Long Phone Charger That's Guaranteed Not To Fray Xcentz 10-Foot iPhone Charger $16 | Amazon See on Amazon At 10-feet long, this phone charger is extra long, so you don't have to be anywhere near a wall outlet to use your phone it while it's charging. Plus, it's made with heavy-duty braided nylon cord that protects the wire from fraying. Choose from four colors: black, white, red, and silver.

36. The Stainless Steel Bar That Absorbs Cooking Odors On Your Hands Amco Rub-a-Way Bar Stainless Steel Odor Absorber $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This stainless steel bar is practically magic. After you’ve chopped garlic or onions, or prepped fish, rub the bar on your hands the way you would an actual bar of soap. The bar will instantly absorb odors, leaving your hands smelling fresh. It can be used with or without water.

37. A Vegetable Steamer Basket That Expands & Collapses Consevisen Stainless Steel Vegetable Steamer Basket $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Prepare a nutrient-rich meal with this stainless steel steamer basket that makes cooking veggies so much easier. It expands as needed to fit in different-sized pots, and when you're not using it, it collapses for easy storage. It’s designed with a heat-resistant handle and tiny silicone feet that keep it in place while you steam.

38. These Meat Claws That Are Perfect For Shredding Meat Jolly Green Products Ekoclaws Meat Claw $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are these meat claws great for handling meat that's fresh out of the oven (hello, Thanksgiving turkey), they also work for shredding, so you can make mouth-watering pulled pork or barbecue chicken. The sturdy claws are BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and heat-resistant up to 475 degrees.

39. A Flexible Toilet Brush That Reaches Every Corner Joseph Joseph Flex Toilet Brush $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you’re in the market for tools that will clean more thoroughly, this toilet brush is just the thing you’re looking for. The flexible brush features a D-shaped head that gets underneath the rim for a thorough scrubbing, and since it's made from water-repellent material, it drains quickly and reduces dripping. The brush comes with a slim holder that frees up space on your bathroom floor.

40. The Eyeliner Stamp That Gives You The Perfect Winged Look LA PURE Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Forget those hours spent struggling in front of the mirror trying to master a cat eye. This waterproof eyeliner stamp gives you the perfect winged look every single time. The set comes with two stamps — one for the right eye and one for the left — that execute a smudge-free wings with minimal fuss.

41. This Foolproof Way To Eliminate Razor Bumps & Irritation Tend Skin The Skin Care Solution 8 Fl Oz. $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Shaving and waxing can have an uncomfortable down side: redness and razor bumps. But this fan favorite razor bump solution can help make all that a thing of the past. Just use it twice a day until bumps and redness are gone, then continue using after every hair removal session. It's safe to use on your face, underarms, legs, and bikini area.

42. A Tiny Spatula That Scrapes Jars & Containers Clean The Spatty & Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon I have shamefully thrown away a ton of containers, knowing good and well there was still some product inside. These tiny spatulas are what I needed in those moments, since they're skinny enough to fit into just about any bottle, where they can scrape out every last bit of the contents. You can use with food jars, cosmetics, and shampoo and conditioner bottles.

43. This Ice Pack Hat That Provides Soothing Headache Relief Headache Hat Wearable Ice Pack $40 | Amazon See on Amazon The next time you find yourself dealing with a headache or migraine, try this headache hat on for size. The flexible wrap is made from soft fabric and filled with ice to deliver compression and cooling therapy, while blocking out light. The Velcro closure is adjustable, and the wrap can also be used around your neck or any other part of your body,

44. The Knee Pillow That Alleviates Back Pain AERIS Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Great for side sleepers who may experience back and hip pain, this memory foam knee pillow is contoured to support and align the body for a comfortable night's rest. (It's also great for pregnant women who can no longer sleep on their stomachs or backs, and are eager for relief.) The soft and breathable bamboo cover is removable and machine-washable.

45. This Bluetooth Headband That Has Built-In Headphones Wireless Sleep Headphones Headband $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes headphones and earbuds can be uncomfortable while you're working out or trying to fall asleep at night, but this Bluetooth headband offers a viable solution. The stretchy headband features thin, built-in speakers with Bluetooth 5.0 technology that can be paired with devices within a 33-foot range. Plus, the speakers are removable, so you can wash the headband. One well rested reviewer wrote, "Feels comfortable and I can sleep on my side with no issues or discomfort. They've helped me get to sleep many nights so far."

46. An Electric Roller That Relieves Sore Muscles After Workouts SUVIUS Ball Electric Vibrating Rechargeable Foam Roller $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Rigorous workouts can leave your body sore and stiff, but this vibrating foam roller can give you a good massage while loosening up muscles and speeding recovery. The USB-chargeable ball is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and features three vibrating patterns to best target your needs.

47. The Magnetic Knife Rack That Doesn't Take Up Counter Space Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Clear the clutter on your kitchen counter by keeping your knives on this stainless steel magnetic knife bar. It mounts easily to the wall, and the magnetic surface is strong enough to instantly grip and secure even the heaviest of knives. In fact, it's sturdy enough to hold tools in your garage, too.