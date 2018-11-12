48 Weird But Genius Items Most Added To Amazon Wish Lists

If you've spent any time on Facebook lately, you've probably seen those videos of strange but trendy products — stuff like adhesive bras, painful peel-off charcoal masks, and miracle foundations that supposedly cover over Sharpie marks. Well, there's infinitely more of these weird but genius products on Amazon wish lists. People can't seem to get enough of them, and instead of sketchy international vendors, you can buy them straight from the world's most reliable retail site.

Like every other shopping website, Amazon has a search bar and a navigation menu. However, there are tons of other features that you can use to find new and interesting products, and the most wished for list is one of them. This is where Amazon tallies and compiles all of the products that people are adding to their wish lists on a daily basis. Then it breaks them down into specific categories, so you can find something that's right up your alley.

That being said, with over 300 million users, some of these lists can get a little bit overwhelming. That's why I picked out some of the most surprising yet awesome products that people can't wait to get their hands on.

1 This Earbud Case Prevents Dirt, Kinks, And Knots Budley Tangle-Free Ear Bud Case $10 Amazon See On Amazon The Budley tangle-free case effortlessly stores standard sized earbuds, power cords, and other cables while eliminating knots and kinks that cause damage over time. It’s portable and lightweight for storage in your bag, suitcase, or pocket, and it has a hidden area to keep your earphones clean. It also comes in a bunch of fun colors.

3 This Ridiculously Funny Game Based Off Memes What Do You Meme? $30 Amazon See On Amazon A game made specifically for millennials, What Do You Meme? is like Cards Against Humanity with all your favorite internet icons. Match pictures of memes to hypothetical situations, and the funniest and most clever answers win. Reviewers say it's definitely not for children, but they also "laughed so hard playing this game that I had a full six pack of abs by the time I woke up the next day."

4 This Sticky Pad So You Can Mount Your Phone Just About Anywhere Cell Phone Sticky Pad $8 Amazon See On Amazon Because it adheres to both your device and any surface using a temporary adhesive, this cell Phone sticky pad is awesome for driving navigation, reading recipes, watching videos, or taking group shots. When it starts to lose its stick, simply rinse it with water.

5 This Shower Mat That Lets You Exfoliate Your Feet While You Wash Your Hair JNSM Loofah Shower Mat $25 Amazon See On Amazon Make your shower even more luxurious with this loofah shower mat that attaches to your bath with eight suction cups. The fast-drying non-slip mat is mildew and stain resistant making your shower even cleaner. The loofah texture also exfoliates your feet throughout the shower for an easy deep clean. Another added bonus: Reviewers noticed the mat catches hair before it can go down the drain to prevent clogging.

7 The Headphones You Can Fall Asleep In CozyPhones Sleep Headphones $16 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you need to drown out your partner's snoring or sleep on a plane, CozyPhones sleep headphones are a genius invention. They're a breathable, comfy layer of fabric that doubles as a sleep mask and has flat speakers so you can listen to music or podcasts while resting. They're also flexible, non-bulky, come with a durable braided cord, and come in a bunch of different colors.

9 This Muscle Roller That Relieves Soreness Elite Massage Muscle Roller Stick $11 Amazon See On Amazon This muscle roller stick is perfect for soothing cramps on the thighs, the back, or anywhere else you feel sore. The customizable pressure, smooth rollers, and convenient handles are wonderful for stimulating muscles, speeding up recovery, or just a nice massage. It's lightweight, great for travel, and athletes swear by it.

Blackhead Remover Kit $8 Amazon See On Amazon This blackhead remover kit is a three-step process that you can actually see working. The dissolving serum loosens up dirt and oil, the pores pull out blackheads, and the finishing serum shrinks pores for a minimized appearance. "Oh my!" says one reviewer. "It got lots of gunk inside. I feel so clean."

11 This UV Toothbrush Sanitizer That Cleans Your Toothbrush In Just Three Minutes Automatic Hair Steam Curler $63 Amazon See On Amazon This automatic hair curler is epic for two reasons — it requires zero skill whatsoever and it uses steam to lock in moisture, reduce damage, and hold the style longer. The ceramic barrel pulls hair in, curls it, and beeps when it's ready, leaving you with gorgeous loose curls without any effort on your part.

14 This Planner That Gets You Organized Without All The Unnecessary Exercises Live Whale Planner $24 Amazon See On Amazon Instead of overwhelming you with unnecessary writing prompts, the Live Whale Planner is designed to help you get organized as effortlessly as possible. It allows you to track your dates, budget, habits, and gratitude levels in a sleek, simple format that reviewers love: ”Exactly what I wanted. I love that it has not only the weekly and monthly calendar, but also the goal setting areas as well as the ‘brain dump’ areas.”

18 Use Vibration And Warmth To Get Rid Of Dark, Puffy Circles TOUCHBeauty Sonic Vibration Eye Massager $20 Amazon See On Amazon Weird but surprisingly effective, this eye massager helps to promote circulation around the eye. It consequently reduces dark circles and puffiness, and it even has a warmth treatment for a relaxing experience —apply your favorite eye cream in conjunction with this for a soothing and relaxing experience.

19 This Balancing And Hydrating Toner That's Totally All Natural Rose Water Toner $13 Amazon See On Amazon Looking for something that's both non-greasy and hydrating, as well as non-irritating, but clears acne? People are in love with this rose water toner. It uses 100 percent pure Moroccan rose water to even skin tone, balance pH, soothe the protective layer, help inflammation, and hydrate. One reviewer writes: "I've been using this for a few weeks now and I have to say the results are amazing. I have been using it 2x a day after washing my face and there is a very noticeable difference in the size of my pores and the overall glow of my skin!"

21 This Cute Gadget That Absorbs Odors Form The Fridge Chilly Mama Fridge Odor Absorber $13 Amazon See On Amazon Fill the Chilly Mama with baking soda, put her in your fridge or freezer, and let the stale odors disappear in no time. It's specifically designed so that bad smells sink in and good smells flow out, and it's reusable, dishwasher safe, and really works. It'll keep food fresher for longer, too.

22 This Oval Makeup Brush Set That Makes Blending A Breeze Duorime Oval Brush Makeup Set $10 Amazon See On Amazon This makeup brush set includes seven oval brushes to cover all your makeup application needs from foundation to contour. These brushes are made from raw synthetic fiber designed to pick up and distribute makeup products evenly across skin. With powerful blending abilities, it’s not a shock that these budget buys are some reviewers “favorite brushes.”

23 This Facial Hair Removal Tool That Works Without Pain Or Pinching Bellabe Facial Hair Remover $16 Amazon See On Amazon This Bellabe facial hair remover gets rid of facial hair on your chin, lip, or cheeks, and it does so without any pain or pinching. Rather than turning to waxes or stinky creams, you can use this weird but genius device to lift the hairs directly from the roots. The technology works by trapping hair in the tool's precision coils and pulling outward in a smooth, bend-and-roll motion.

24 Stop Rug Curling With These Smart Corner Stickers NeverCurl Rug Sticker (4 Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon Can’t stand when your rugs curl up at the corners? These brilliant rug stickers use a weather-proof adhesive that sticks to the rug — not the floor — to keep all four corners down. It works inside or outside, and people say they work surprisingly well to stop ripples and rolling.

25 This Washable Silicone Makeup Sponge That'll Replace Your Beauty Blender Silicone Makeup Sponge (2 Pack) $6 Amazon See On Amazon This silicone sponge applies your makeup smoothly, without absorbing any product. One reviewer even says that when the use this sponge, they need "roughly half of the amount of product" that they're used to using. It's designed to be used with any liquid product — like foundation, BB cream, and highlighter. Unlike makeup sponges made from other materials, it washes totally clean with minimal effort, and there's no drying time, either.

26 This Magnetic Bracelet That's Supposed To Help With Pain And Muscle Tension Magnetic Therapy Bracelet $40 Amazon See On Amazon If you're skeptical about this magnetic therapy bracelet, check out the 900+ reviews raving about it. It claims to use powerful 3500 Gauss magnets to reduce pain, fatigue, and muscle tension from things like arthritis and carpal tunnel. It also comes in four different colors, is totally hypoallergenic, and has fully adjustable links so it can fit anyone.

27 This Adjustable Table For The Couch, Bed, Or A More Active Work Life Avantree Adjustable Laptop Table $40 Amazon See On Amazon Create a standing desk, eat dinner on the couch, or surf Facebook in bed with this Avantree adjustable laptop table. Two auto-lock buttons quickly and easily adjust the height, it folds up for easy storage, and it's extra durable to hold your laptop, book, tablet, or food.

28 Deodorize Your Shoes With This Essential Oil Spray Natural Mint Shoe Deodorizer $13 Amazon See On Amazon Because it fights bacteria and odors using only natural essential oils like tea tree and eucalyptus, people are all over this Natural Mint shoe deodorizer. It can be sprayed in your favorite pair or directly on your feet, and reviewers say it even helps with athlete's foot.

31 This Towel That’s Made From T-Shirt Material Ultimate T-shirt Hair Towel $20 Amazon See On Amazon Ever heard that you should dry your hair with a t-shirt? This Ultimate T-shirt hair towel allows you to do just that, but with more convenience. In addition to causing less breakage and damage than your average towel, it’s big, soft, super absorbent, and stays in place with an elastic loop

32 These Outlet Covers With Motion-Sensor LEDs SnapPower Guidelight $17 Amazon See On Amazon These brilliant SnapPower Guidelights replace your usual coverplates. The outlets work exactly the same, but each one features energy-saving LEDs that turn on when they sense movement. They install in seconds and are great for kids or people who need the bathroom in the middle of the night.

34 This Serum That Helps Grow Your Brows And Lashes Faster Beautyness Eyelash & Eyebrow Advanced Growth Serum $19 Amazon See On Amazon Grow your lashes or brows fuller and faster with this lash serum, which promises a boost in eyelash thickness and in volume over the course of just 15 days. This allergy-free serum strengthens hair follicles in both your lashes and brows and reviewers say it works wonders on short lashes that have been damaged by extensions.

35 This USB-Rechargeable Callus Remover For Super Smooth Feet Dr.HeiZ Rechargeable Callus Remover $22 Amazon See On Amazon Get rid of cracked heels and rough feet with this Dr.HeiZ callus remover. The rechargeable USB battery powers a 360 degree rotating head that buffs away dead, tough skin, and it's got a built-in LED light so you can see what you're doing.

37 These Foot Masks Cause The Dead Calloused Skin To Literally Peel Off Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) $20 Amazon See On Amazon These weird but effective exfoliating foot peel masks help you get baby-soft feet in as little as a week, and that’s because they literally cause your feet to shed off the dead skin in sheets. Simply put on the booties, let them sit for about an hour, and rinse off your feet. Then watch as the callouses and rough skin melt off within days.

38 These Foot Masks Cause Your Dead Calloused Skin To Literally Peel Off Bad Air Sponge $11 Amazon See On Amazon This non-toxic Bad Air sponge works by neutralizing odor molecules in the air, getting rid of smells from pets, mildew, mold, urine, sewer gas, cleaning products, and paint. One reviewers says, "Cigarettes, burnt plastic, and skunk -- this worked for all of them!" while another comments, "This is magical."

39 This Bladeless Lint Remover That Keeps Your Clothes And Blankets Looking Like New Gleener Ultimate Fuzz Remover $20 Amazon See On Amazon Three interchangeable edges safely get rid of all the pilling on your favorite sweaters, knitted items, and coats. Best of all, the Gleener Ultimate Fuzz Remover contains no motors or blades that might damage your clothing — instead, it gets rid of pet hair, lint, and dandruff using a special grabbing fabric that reviewers call “a miracle.”

40 This Muscle Roller That Reduces Pain And Relieves Muscles Vancic Two-Wheel Muscle Massage Roller $11 Amazon See On Amazon Skip the masseuse with this two-wheel massage roller that deep massages tissue with specially designed bumps to break down fascia and relax muscles. The ergonomic roller is just six inches long, letting it precisely reach every part of the body to help improve circulation and treat muscle fatigue. One reviewer wrote it was a great massager and let them relieve “those tight spots and trigger points.”

42 This Brilliant Notebook With Reusable Pages Nu Board Memo $15 Amazon See On Amazon If you're a chronic doodler or go through sticky notes like nobody's business, check out the Nu Board Memo. It's a reusable notebook that has 8 dry-erase pages, so when you're done with your lists, notes, and drawings, you can start over again without the guilt of wasting paper.

43 This Detachable Phone Lens For Fish-Eye, Wide Angle, and Macro Photos 3-in-1 Phone Camera Lens $14 Amazon See On Amazon Take your Instagram game to the next level with this three-in-one clip-on lens that attaches to any phone or tablet. Choose between a fisheye lens, macro focus, or wide angle shot for dynamic photos that look professional. The high-quality lens gives you a DSLR level experience with an AR coating that reduces glare and ghosting.

44 This Phone Mount Is The “Easiest To Use” According To Reviewers Scosche Magnetic Window Mount $14 Amazon See On Amazon The Scosche magnetic mount attaches to your dashboard or window using a convenient suction cup design that won’t damage your car. Then it attaches to your phone, GPS, or navigation using a strong magnet, so you never again have to fiddle with annoying cradles and release buttons.

47 This Balm Stops Your Glasses From Slipping Down Your Nose Nerdwax $11 Amazon See On Amazon This genius invention is called Nerdwax, and it's specifically designed to stop your glasses from slipping down your nose. Whether it's your sunglasses at the beach or your prescriptions at yoga, it's made with gentle ingredients that provide friction without irritating your skin.