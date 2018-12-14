49 Nasty But Necessary Items Most Added To Amazon Wish Lists

Personally, I'm of the belief that the human body is a beautiful, astonishing thing — and yes, that includes all of its functions, filtering abilities, and excretions. That being said, not even I am gung-ho about cleaning old hairballs out of my sink drain, which is why there are hundreds of items on people's Amazon wish lists that take care of life's "grosser" tasks. In fact, weird but genius grooming tools are some of the most wished for items on Amazon — for a few solid reasons.

For one, the quick shipping and reliable reviews apply to almost all items on Amazon (including the ones in this category), so it's a great way to forego lines, unnecessary returns, and that whole "leaving your house" thing. For another, not everyone wants to look a cashier dead in the eye while they buy underarm sweat pads or fart-neutralizing pads that stick to your underwear. By purchasing these things from the comfort of your own home, you don't have to feel self-conscious (not that you should feel that way in the first place).

So go ahead — check out these 55 strange hygiene products and bizarre items that'll make your home more sanitary. Loads of other Amazon users can't wait to get their hands on them, too, so there's absolutely no judgment here.

3 This Brilliant Way To Get Rid Of Bugs Without Hurting Them My Critter Catcher $20 Amazon See on Amazon Alright — so you don't want to kill it, but you don't want it in your house, either. My Critter Catcher uses a hand-held lever and a gentle grabbing mechanism to capture that spider, cricket, or moth and transport it outside without hurting it. There's also a very long pole, so you don't have to get anywhere near it.

4 This Genius Tool That Grabs Onto All The Hair Clogging Your Drain FlexiSnake Drain Weasel $19 Amazon Attach the flexible wand to the handle, stick it in a clogged drain, and rotate it 360 degrees. The FlexiSnake will grab onto all that stuck hair thanks to the barbed micro-hook attachment on the end. "Best gadget I ever bought," one reviewer says, and it's much "cheaper than a plumber or Drano."

5 A Brush For Your Brush, So You Can Get Rid Of Those Hair Tumbleweeds MIŠEL Hair Brush Cleaner $13 Amazon See on Amazon Using its steel prongs, this MIŠEL brush cleaner reaches between bristles to remove hair and product build-up. It has a sleek wooden handle and works well with both nylon bristles and boar's hair brushes. "Really love this little tool," says one reviewer, while another says it makes the chore, "quick and easy."

6 A Super Satisfying Vacuum That Sucks The Gunk From Your Pores TuKnon Blackhead Vacuum $25 Amazon See on Amazon Quit picking at your skin with your fingernails. The TuKnon blackhead vacuum is USB-rechargeable and features a strong suction mechanism that pulls the oil, dirt, and gunk from your pores. It also has a built-in LED light and several interchangeable heads.

9 "The Holy Grail" When It Comes To Neutralizing Fart Odors Subtle Butt Gas Neutralizers (Pack of 5) $12 Amazon See on Amazon Everybody farts — but if you'd rather yours be discreet, these special pads can help. The antimicrobial activated charcoal absorbs odor before it can reach anyone else's nose. They're also covered in a soft fabric and adhere to your underwear, so no one will ever know you're wearing them. One reviewer calls these "the holy grail... No longer am I the victim to my own pernicious digestion, but the master of these ocean winds."

10 These Sharp, Durable Nail Clippers That Catch The Clippings For You MrGreen Nail Clippers $15 Amazon See on Amazon MrGreen's nail clippers are made with Japanese stainless steel to cut through thick nails "like butter" — but they also have a special compartment that catches all the clippings before they can fly across the room. They're also durable and ergonomic enough to slice through 10 sheets of paper at a time, so yes, they can handle toe nails.

11 This Strange Foot Mask That Peels Away Rough, Dead Skin Lavinso Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask $16 Amazon See on Amazon Cut a hole in the booties, slip them on your feet, and let them sit for an hour. Then rinse your feet clean, and within a few days, the Lavinso foot mask will cause the dead skin and callouses to literally peel off like a snake. The result? Smooth, baby-soft feet.

12 These Aptly-Named Flushable Wipes To Keep Things Extra Hygienic Asswipes Flushable Wipes (Pack of 2) $22 Amazon See on Amazon If you're going to use a cleansing wipe down there, it should probably be well-suited for sensitive skin. Asswipes are aptly-named cleansing sheets made with chamomile, aloe, and vitamin E. They don't contain any alcohol or fragrances, and they're biodegradable and flushable to protect the environment and your pipes.

13 This Strange Charcoal Toothpaste That Actually Whitens Teeth Cali White Charcoal Toothpaste $10 Amazon See on Amazon Given the fact that it's jet-black, this whitening toothpaste may seem counter-intuitive — but simply put, reviewers say "it's working fabulously." The activated charcoal absorbs stains and odors in the mouth, while real coconut oil fights bacteria. It's also vegan, fluoride-free, and way less messy than the powder.

14 A Foot Brush That Doesn't Even Require You To Bend Down Miracle Foot Brush $20 Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to its 30-inch handle, this miracle brush thoroughly cleans your feet without requiring you to bend down in the shower. On one side of the head, you get over 700 angled bristles, and on the other, there's an exfoliating pumice stone. It's even mold-resistant, ergonomically-shaped for easy gripping, and hangs up to dry neatly.

15 This Travel Bidet So You Can "Take Clean Wherever You Go" Brondell GoSpa Travel Bidet $10 Amazon See on Amazon You don't need a fancy, built-in bidet to ensure a clean behind. The Brondell GoSpa travel bidet utilizes a soft-squeeze bottle and an airlock mechanism to ensure a strong, consistent spray every time. It also comes with a discreet travel bag and angled nozzle for hassle-free use.

16 This Essential Oil Balm That Tackles All Kinds Of Skin Issues Puriya Wonder Balm $33 Amazon See on Amazon Yes, it deeply hydrates like any good skin balm should, but Puriya Wonder balm also helps with itching, inflammation, fungal infections, bacteria, burns, bug bites — you name it. How? It's packed with gentle but effective essential oils, like antibacterial tea tree and soothing lavender. Reviewers thought they were "hopeless" until they "discovered this product."

17 This Set That Includes Everything You Need For Baby-Smooth Feet Lee Beauty Professional Callous Remover $16 Amazon See on Amazon Callouses are your bodies way of protecting your feet, but if you want to revert to baby soft feet, then give these a try. Reviewers say the "before and after pics speak for themselves" when it comes to this callous-remover kit, and it might just be "a miracle." Thanks to the extremely powerful exfoliation formula and the double-sided pumice stone, you can remove up to 20 years of dry callouses and rough, cracked skin with just a few uses.

18 A Spray That Neutralizes Toilet Smells Before They Even Happen Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray $11 Amazon See on Amazon Everybody poops, but if you spray Poo-Pourri in the bowl before you go, and the essential oils and other natural compounds will create an invisible barrier on the surface of the water so no one will smell it.

19 A Pair Of Tweezers Made Specifically For Grabbing Ingrown Hairs TweezerGuru Ingrown Hair Tweezer $10 Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to their superior alignment, calibrated tension, and hygienic stainless steel tips, reviewers say these TweezerGuru tweezers are "so precise and comfortable to use." They're ideal for loosening and grabbing ingrown hairs, but they also work for splinters and ticks, too.

22 This Multi-Purpose Microfiber Glove For Hands-On Cleaning Detailer's Preference Microfiber Cleaning Glove $7 Amazon See on Amazon Dust your furniture or vents. Wipe down your glass shower enclosure. Wash your car. Thanks to its countless microfiber fingers, this cleaning glove makes chore day a whole lot easier. It's even double-sided for effortless scrubbing and you can throw it straight in the machine when you're done.

23 These Double-Sided Charcoal Wipes That Seemingly Do It All Blaq Charcoal Wipes $13 Amazon See on Amazon Remove makeup, exfoliate skin, and detox pores simultaneously. These Blaq wipes are dual-sided and soaked in charcoal, glycolic acid, and chamomile extract. After trying them out, reviewers "quickly became addicted" because of how "purifying and refreshing they are."

25 This Boot Scrubber So You Can Stop Tracking Dirt In The House Jobsite Boot Scrubber $20 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers say this Jobsite boot scrubber gets the dirt out of all the crevices that a "regular door mat would never get to." It has multiple rows of bristles to effortlessly remove all the stuff you'd rather not track in your house — and even though it's portable and unobtrusive, it works for all shoes up to a men's size 13.

26 This USDA-Certified Organic Oil To Promote Clear Sinuses Banyan Botanicals Nasya Oil $14 Amazon See on Amazon Lubricate your sinuses, hydrate the skin inside your nose, and maybe even clear your nasal passages. This nasya oil is USDA-certified organic and is a popular self-care practice in the Ayurvedic tradition. "Helped with years of sinus problems," says one buyer who no longer deals with "nose bleeds" or "a stuffy nose every morning." Some even say it reduces snoring.

28 A Charcoal Mud Mask To Exfoliate And Detox Your Face FineVine Charcoal Mud Mask $13 Amazon See on Amazon This two-in-one mud mask contains Dead Sea salt and real activated charcoal. The salt nourishes and exfoliates skin while the charcoal absorbs dirt and excess oil from pores. The result? "My skin has never felt better," reviewers rave.

29 This Clipper/Tweezer Hybrid To Take Care Of Hangnails Tweezerman Hangnail Tweezer $9 Amazon See on Amazon Because of its angled precision blades and sleek, unobtrusive design, these Tweezerman hangnail tweezers won't rip or pull the skin — just grab the hangnail and squeeze to snip it off. According to reviewers, they're "so much better" than clippers or cuticle nippers because you can actually see what you're doing.

30 This Cult-Favorite Cleanser Made From Rice Bran SRB Enzyme Powder Wash $25 Amazon See on Amazon Rice bran may not initially seem like a likely facial cleansing ingredient, but this SRB powder wash has dozens of enzymes, nutrients, and antioxidants because of it. Not only does it soothe inflammation, but this hypoallergenic formula also brightens, exfoliates, and removes makeup. No wonder it has a 4.7-star rating.

33 These Velcro-Bottom Slippers That Clean Your Floor While You Walk Slipper Genie Cleaning Slippers $7 Amazon See on Amazon The chenille soles on these slippers mop up moisture and cling to dust and hair while you walk from room to room. They work on all kinds of hard floors, and you can remove the Velcro soles and toss them in the washing machine when they get too gross. They come in four colors and three size ranges.

34 This Three-Piece Tool Set Designed For Cleaning Electronics Hapurs Keyboard Cleaning Tools (Set of 3) $8 Amazon See on Amazon The rubber blower gets rid of dust, the cleaning brush has super-soft bristles for dirt and smudges, and the keycap puller reaches in between your keyboard to loosen crumbs and other debris. Whether you're an avid gamer, a professional photographer, or just a person with a laptop, these Hapurs tools will come in handy.

35 This Sleek-Looking Shower Strainer That Catches Every Hair Chrome TubShroom $13 Amazon See on Amazon Ever since it came out, the TubShroom has used its magical mushroom-shaped design to catch every hair without disrupting the flow of water. Now, there's this chrome version, which saves you headaches and plumber fees while blending in with your chic bathroom fixtures. Since it fits any standard tub drain and wipes clean in seconds, it's a total no-brainer.

36 These Acne Patches That "Absorb All The Gunk" Overnight Le Gushe Acne Patches $12 Amazon See on Amazon Now when you catch a budding pimple right before bed, you can do something about it. Le Gushe's acne patches are subtly translucent and coated in hydrocolloid, which pulls all that nasty fluid to the surface to speed up the healing process. They're protective, non-irritating, and come in two sizes.

39 This Cult-Favorite Cleaning Sponge — But Made Into A Toilet Scrubber Mr. Clean Kit Magic Eraser Toilet Scrubber $16 Amazon See on Amazon If you, like me, use the Mr. Clean magic eraser on everything, then this is the toilet scrubber for you. It uses that same miraculous technology combined with Febreze freshness to leave your toilet sparkling-clean in seconds. This set even comes with a storage caddy and six refill disks.

41 A Deeply-Hydrating Serum Made From Real Snail Goo Shiftage Snail Serum $15 Amazon See on Amazon If smearing snail goo all over your face seems less than appealing, real reviewers might be able to sway you: "Absolutely love this serum! This is my third time buying this and for the cost as well as how long it lasts, [it's] great! I use one full squirt of this product all over my face and find that it lasts all day, keeping my face moisturized without it becoming too greasy/shiny or drying out like other moisturizers."