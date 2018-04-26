49 Of The Best Things On Amazon Prime People Are Most Adding to Wish Lists

Ah, Amazon Prime. What did we ever do without it? Is there anything better than free shipping, 2-day delivery, and the ability to shop for everything in pajamas? Then there are all of the genius products — the best things on Amazon Prime are all of those little gadgets and inventions. The ones that don’t seem that earth-shattering at first, but then when you look closer you see they solve everyday nuisances, or make life better in some small way. A gadget that instantly de-pits avocados, for instance. A hair straightener that’s also a brush. A wine glass that’s impossible to shatter. You get the gist.

One of the best ways to acquire one of these brilliant inventions is by using Amazon’s Wish List. Kind of like virtual window shopping, the feature allows you to browse items you're interested and save them for later, the idea being that you’ll come back when you have the money — or a relative who is gift shopping. For the latter, you can set up special Amazon gift lists to send to friends or relatives to let them know exactly what you’re dreaming of. Just scroll through Amazon’s fabulous maze of new electronic gadgets, miracle hand creams, genius kitchen items, and other life-changing products and wish away.

1. A Projector That Turns Your Living Room Into A Big Screen Theater

DBPOWER T20 1500 Lumens LCD Mini Projector, $87, Amazon

With a giant 32 by 176-inch image size, this mini home projector will make you feel like you're at the theater — except you're drinking wine on your couch. The LED is about 50 percent brighter than your average projector and it has a cooling system, along with a noise suppressor that reduces sound by up to one half. The final result is a device that plays your favorite movies with crystal clear sound and awesome visual clarity.

2. A Hair Removal Machine That Melts Wax In 10 Minutes

WONNIE Hair Removal Electric Hot Wax Warmer Waxing Kit, $25, Amazon

If you're sick of going to the salon and having perfect strangers rip the hair out of you, this fantastic home waxing kit is just what you need. The super versatile machine is capable of melting every type of spa wax you can imagine — hard wax, soft wax, 14-ounce wax cans, bikini bricks, wax beans, and others. Best of all, it does so in under 10 minutes — and this one already comes with three scented waxes in milk, lavender, and pink, along with 20 wax strips and an auto-shutoff for safety. Use it on your brows, armpits, chin, upper lip, bikini line, or any other spot you want to make silky smooth.

3. A Mud Mask That Creates Charcoal Bubbles All Over Your Face

Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask, $10, Amazon

With a blend of green tea, pomegranate, lavender, peppermint, rosemary combined charcoal powder, this carbonated clay mask soothes and exfoliates by creating hilariously ridiculous bubbles all over your face. Five minutes after applying this magical cream, and watch as you transform into a puffy, bubble-faced gremlin (seriously, check out the photos in the reviews section). The carbonated water massages your pores while the charcoal removes dirt, making it a highly effective way to clear up your face.

4. A Mini Camera That Prints Tiny Instant Photos

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, $57, Amazon

Call it the Polaroid of the digital age — this mini camera takes instant photos and prints out tiny-sized pics for you on the spot. With a macro-lens adapter for mega-closeups and auto-exposure to dial in the settings, you can have perfectly lit photos to tack around your room or give to friends. The camera has a selfie mirror and comes in five colors including flamingo pink, ice blue, lime green, cobalt blue, and smokey white.

5. A Facial Kit That Extracts Blackheads With Ease

Petunia Skincare 5 Piece Set Blackhead Extractor and Acne Remover Kit, $13, Amazon

If you're one of those people who can't resist the gratification of popping blackheads and other blemishes, this little pimple extractor toolkit will make that release even sweeter. Made from hypoallergenic, surgical-grade stainless steel, these tools allow you to extract buildup under your skin while minimizing redness and scarring. The five-piece set includes tools of differing sizes, shapes, and thicknesses to customize the process exactly to your face. It also works on dry, oily, or combination skin.

6. A Set of Bath Bombs That Infuse Magical Aromas Into The Water

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set 12, $26, Amazon

Behold the magical scents of black raspberry vanilla, lemongrass green tea, Victorian rose, lavender, and other aromatic delights with these amazing-smelling bath bombs. The bath bombs, which soften the water while moisturizing your skin, are cult favorites on Amazon with over 2,700 reviews. One excited customer said: "These are gorgeous! That was my first thought when I opened the box. The packaging is beautiful and each bomb is individually wrapped and labeled. They smell wonderful. This box would be a great gift."

7. A Top-Grade Flat Iron That Also Brushes Your Hair

CXCASE Hair Straightener Brush, $29, Amazon

This amazingly genius device brushes your hair while simultaneously straightening it with a flat iron. With seven different settings, the hair straightening brush offer

s wide-ranging versatility for different hair types and thicknesses. The lightweight iron heats up in under a minute and shuts off after 60 minutes for peace of mind. As a bonus, it releases rich negative ions as it straightens, which reduce frizz and minimize split ends.

8. A Card Game That Features Funny Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens Card Game, $20, Amazon

Adorable kittens, big explosions, and freakin' laser beams — what else do you need? This family-friendly party game, with amazing illustrations by the inimitable Matthew Inman (aka The Oatmeal), works kind of like cat-themed Russian Roulette. Players move quickly around the circle pulling cards with funny drawings until someone pulls an Exploding Kitten. You can use "Defuse" and other cards to move, avoid, or pass the fatal kittens, making it a game of strategy as well as silliness.

9. A Cooker That Does Seven Different Things In One Pot

Instant Pot, 6-Quart, $100, Amazon

Forget juggling half a dozen different cooking contraptions that clutter up your cupboards and take up valuable counter space. This 7-in-1 cooker does nearly everything in one pot. Among other functions, it is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, veggie steamer, and sauté machine. It has fourteen different smart program settings including soup, stew, poultry, and porridge. The stainless steel cooking pot offers even heat distribution and a sealed-off lid that traps flavors and makes your food taste better.

10. A Special Serum Set That Works Like A Miracle To Energize Your Skin

Raw Biology Serum Kit, $30, Amazon

Using a mix of vitamin C, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, retinol, and jojoba, this do-it-all skincare set has a number of benefits including moisturizing, hydrating, treating acne, building collagen, and making your skin feel fresh and revitalized. It evens out skin tone and smoothes scars, delivering happy, energized skin. One thrilled Amazon reviewer said: "This is amazing!!! This is the best facial product I've used in a long time and it does exactly what it claims to do."

11. A Set Of Breathable Bamboo Bed Sheets That Wick Away Moisture For Hot Sleepers

Cosy House Collection Bamboo Bed Sheets, $36, Amazon

These breathable bed sheets are made of microfiber and bamboo — the latter of which is naturally moisture-absorbent, so they’re ideal for hot sleepers who tend to get sweaty at night. They’re also hypoallergenic and resistant to pollen, dust mites, and bacteria, making them a must-have for anyone with allergies, and apparently, they’re impervious to stains and wrinkles, too. Each set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases, and they’re available in over 15 colors.

12. A Clay Mud Mask That's Baked In The Sun

Aztec Secret, Indian Healing Clay, $8, Amazon

Simple is sometimes the best thing for your face and, if the twelve thousand glowing Amazon reviews are any testament, this mud mask nails it. The basic mask is made of 100 percent natural calcium bentonite clay and doesn't contain any additives or fragrances. Sourced from Death Valley, California, the clay is sun-dried for up to six months in temperatures reaching 134 degrees, resulting in an effective product that's perfect for facials, body wraps, clay baths, foot soaks, knee packs, and insect bites.

13. A Simple Hydrating Mist That Will Change Your Face Forever

Facial Spray with Aloe Herbs and Rosewater, $12, Amazon

People are absolutely obsessed with this delightfully refreshing facial mist that hydrates your skin using a magical blend of rosewater and herbal extracts. And when we say obsessed, we mean there are over 3,000 reviews on Amazon. One exceptionally positive customer said: "After using this spray, my skin is much healthier looking and has a dewy, fresh look. It even helped calm down the redness... Holy grail in my skincare routine now!"

14. A Kitchen Device That Removes Avocado Pits Instantaneously

OXO Good Grip 3-in-1 Avocado Tool, $10, Amazon

This 3-in-1 avocado slicer will change your life with its ability to cut through the rind, remove the pit, and slice your avocado into seven almost creepily perfect pieces in an instant. The convenient, compact device features a stainless steel pitter and fits into your utensil drawer with ease. The gadget is fast, effective, and dishwasher safe — and is the perfect kitchen accessory for avocado lovers.

15. A Brilliant Taco Holder That Reduces The Mess

2LB Depot, Taco Holder, $16 (2 Pack), Amazon

Tacos are ones of life's pure joys, but unfortunately, they're also very messy. This ingenious taco holder helps mitigate that problem with a stainless steel frame that holds tacos upright so you can fill them up easily and cut down on the mess — and at the end, there is a sauce cup that can be filled with things like salsa or queso. The set comes with two holders, each of which can comfortably hold three tacos on one plate, and the whole thing is dishwasher safe.

16. A Detangling Brush Infused With Macadamia Oil That Won’t Break Your Hair

Macadamia Natural Oil No Tangle Brush, $13, Amazon

Not only is the brush designed to gently detangle hair it's also infused with omega-3 rich macadamia and argan oils to provide additional conditioning and shine. Recommended for fragile and chemically treated hair, and safe to use on hair extensions, this brush has gentle but sturdy bristles that detangle without pulling on your hair. The brush even provides a stimulating scalp massage that promotes blood circulation to nourish hair follicles.

17. A Double-Headed Body Massager That Works Out Sore Muscles

Bovon Double Balls Body Massager, $9, Amazon

Whether you have sore muscles after a workout, deal with chronic pain, or just want a relaxing massage, this massager can make a huge difference for less than $10. Massaging your muscles promotes blood circulation, which can even lead to better flexibility, and thanks to this massagers lightweight and compact design it’s easy to take with you to the office or gym.

18. A Hair Towel That Reduces How Long You Have To Spend Blow Drying

DuraComfort Essentials Microfiber Towel, $14, Amazon

This cool hair towel is built with uniquely designed microfibers that soak up moisture like a hair sponge, reducing the amount of time it takes to dry even long, thick hair (and thus reducing frizziness and split ends, too). The large towel is lightweight and compact, and it works with all hair types and textures.

19. A Strainer That Clips Onto The Side Of Your Pot For Easy Pours

Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer, $13, Amazon

This clip-on device snaps onto the side of your cooking pot, delivering a seamless pour that will strain pasta, vegetables, or other boiled food with ease. The heat-resistant gadget saves space in your cupboards and comes in three different sizes. It's also BPA-free, fits on many different pots and pans, and one reviewer writes: "It's fit every pot perfectly, no food ends up in the sink, I can throw it in the dishwasher when done and it doesn't take up a ton of space in the cabinet or in the dishwasher."

20. A Strong Sunscreen That Features Powerful Antioxidants

La Roche-Posay, Anthelois 60 Melt-in Sunscreen Milk, $27, Amazon

This broad spectrum SPF 60 sunscreen has a cult following on Amazon, largely due to its ability to offer a high sun protection rating without being super greasy. The sunscreen is also formulated with Cell-OX Shield XL technology, a blend of UVA and UVB filters that supposedly help create a synergistic effect — which results in an antioxidant complex that helps block free radicals caused by UV rays.

21. A Clever Contraption That Slices Garlic For You

OXO Good Grips Garlic Slicer, $10, Amazon

Slicing garlic has to be one of the most tedious things on the planet — and one you have to do with practically every meal. Fortunately, someone invented this awesome garlic slicer that will cut garlic cloves almost instantly with its sharp, bi-directional stainless steel blade. Just put your garlic in the little food chamber, pop in the plunger, and crank it up and down against the ramp. Moments later, you have perfect, evenly sliced garlic for your meal.

22. A Facial Foam That Uses Volcanic Ash To Cleanse

innisfree Jeju Volcanic Pore Cleansing Foam, $12, Amazon

Using jeju volcanic ingredients, this pore cleansing foam absorbs sebum and other facial impurities to reduce blackheads, acne, and other blemishes. The formula blends ingredients like orchid extract, Japanese camellia, satsuma mandarin peel extract, and cactus fruit extract with volcanic ash to cleanse pores and soften skin. One super enthusiastic Amazon reviewer said: "This was is absolutley amazing. My skin is clean, less oily and I RARELY break out!!! What!? Me really? Omg I'm so happy! This product deep cleans and does not dry! Thank you!"

23. A Completely Natural Shampoo That Fights Dandruff And Relieves Itchy Scalps

Maple Holistics Pure Tea Tree Oil Shampoo, $11, Amazon

The problem with most anti-dandruff shampoos is that they contain chemicals that strip necessary moisture from your hair, leaving it more dry, dull, and brittle. Why introduce chemicals into the equation when this natural tea tree oil shampoo hydrates your scalp, makes hair stronger, and relieves itchy, dry scalps to prevent and treat dandruff. It’s free of sulfates and safe to use on chemically treated and colored hair.

24. A Card Game That Inspires Deep Conversation

TableTopics Original, Questions to Start Great Conversations, $25, Amazon

This dinner party game is not only a great way to break the ice among strangers, it's also the perfect thing to get one-on-one conversations going and avoid awkward silences. With questions like, "What kind of business would you love to start?" and "What do you love about your hometown?" they're meant to inspire getting-to-know-you talk. According to one happy Amazon customer, they work: "I ordered this for a work dinner party to have easy topics for our guests to discuss and break the ice. I set out a few per table, and they worked fabulously!"

25. A Brilliant Self-Help Book That's Written By An Ex Navy Seal

Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life, $14, Amazon

Inspired by a Navy Seal's commencement speech that went viral, this self-help book is one of those cool books that teaches you life lessons without being preachy or self-righteous. The author's famous speech offered college students ten things he learned during his rigorous Navy Seal training to overcome challenge. The book is based on that — taking each of those tenets and elaborating on how you can use them in your own life.

26. An Insulated Growler That Keeps Beer Cold For 24 Hours

Stanley Classic Vacuum Sealed Growler, $36, Amazon

Simply put: there is no other cup that will keep your beer colder for longer than a Stanley. The company's vacuum-insulated technology makes their thermoses completely temperature-sealing, keeping beverages chilled for up to 24 hours. The all-steel vacuum bottle is growler-sized and has a foam-insulated lid with a thick, easy-pour handle that can be navigated with one hand.

27. An NSFW Card Game That Lets You Build Your Own Dirty Comics

Joking Hazard, $20, Amazon

Prepare to laugh in that way that says "this is hilarious and I'm disgusted with myself for thinking so" when you play this party game. The majorly NSFW game, which is illustrated by the Cyanide & Happiness webcomic team, features 360 panel cards you mix and match to create comic strips — and they're ones that are highly unsuitable for children. According to the makers, the game is "EXTREMELY not-for-kids" and may be "burned for heat after society collapses."

28. An All-Natural Stain-Removing Powder Detergent For Clothing

Nellie’s All Natural Oxygen Brightener Powder Tin, $14, Amazon

Ordinary liquid detergents are made up of 50 percent water, which is a real waste — not to mention they don’t always do a stellar job of removing stains. Trade your detergent for this natural oxygen brightening powder and reviewers swear you’ll notice a world of difference in the brightness of your clothing (even in yellowing white pillowcases). This chlorine-free powder is hypoallergenic, biodegradable, and safe for septic tanks. If your clothing has stubborn stains, soak it in a mixture of powder and water for half hour prior to washing it.

29. An Electric Toothbrush That Takes 31,000 Brush Strokes Per Minute

Philips Sonicare 2 Series Electric Toothbrush, $40, Amazon

This brilliantly effective toothbrush — which delivers up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute — make your mouth feel fresher and removes up to six times more plaque than a regular toothbrush, too. The easy-start feature slowly increases power over first 14 uses to get new users used to it, and its two-color battery charge indicator gives you a heads up when it's time to recharge.

30. An Air Purifier That Plugs Into The Wall And Doesn’t Require A Filter

Plixio Plug-In Ionic Air Purifier, $33, Amazon

You can plug this air purifier into any standard outlet to instantly freshen up rooms with limited airflow like offices, bathrooms, dorms, and closets. As an ionic air purifier, it neutralizes and eliminates airborne bacteria, allergens, and odors, and it doesn’t even require a filter. It runs virtually silent, has a near-perfect rating, and is highly recommended for people with allergies or who suffer from respiratory issues like asthma. You can control the ozone output with an easy-to-use dial, and since it’s super small, you can bring it anywhere. If you want to purify a larger space, order two.

31. A Dock That Attaches To Your Pots To Rest Spoons And Spatulas

Belwares Stainless Steel Spoon Dock, $17, Amazon

Pop this dock on to any pot for the perfect place to rest your spoon or ladle while you cook. It will keep your stove organized and mess-free and since it can withstand super high temperatures it’s safe to use with you have an electric of gas stove top. It's even covered in silicone to protect your fingers should you need to move the dock once its on the pot.

32. An Exfoliating Gel That Visibly Sloughs Off Dead Skin

Ebanel Ultimate Brightening Peeling Gel, $14, Amazon

Sensitive skin and exfoliants usually don’t mix — but this is no ordinary exfoliant. This gommage peeling gel contains peptides, stem cell extracts, vitamins, and ceramides that lock in moisture. As it gently removes dead skin cells and sebum from clogged pores, this treatment also provides major hydration. It’s great for all skin types, and especially miraculous for sensitive skin, which won’t experience redness, irritation, or dryness from this product.

33. A 4-In-1 Hand Blender That Leaves Little Mess For You To Clean Up

Epica Heavy Duty Immersion Hand Blender 4-in-1, $40, Amazon

If the deciding factor in whether to whip up smoothies or make healthy, pureed soup has everything to do with the incredible mess most blenders leave behind, take away that worry. This immersion hand blender fits right in your cup, pot, or bowl and has a variable speed dial that lets you use it to do everything from whip up potatoes to blend smoothies and create healthy baby food. Best part ever: all of the attachments can be washed in your dishwasher.

34. An Essential Oil Roll-On That Fights Germs To Keep You Healthy

Plant Therapy Germ Fighter Essential Oil Roll, $8, Amazon

Made with a combination of lemon, clove, eucalyptus, cinnamon, and rosemary essential oils, this germ-fighting oil roll naturally fights off bacteria to keep you from getting sick. Plus, it’s already diluted in a carrier oil and outfitted in a stick format, so all you have to do is roll it on. More than 2,000 Amazon users are fans, with one raving, “This stuff works, and it smells heavenly, like Christmas dinner cooking for a big gathering.”

35. A Pack Of Face Cloths That Can Cleanse And Exfoliate With Just Water

Face It Microfiber Face Cloth, $20 (2 Pack), Amazon

Chances are you haven't put much thought into how the shape of your washcloth impacts how you wash your face, but once you try the patented heat-shaped design of this micro-fiber cloth you'll never go back. This face cloth allows you to better control the pressure of moving your hands in upward circular motion to gently exfoliate and remove makeup. You can add any cleanser or lotion to the process, but only water is needed to get a thorough cleanse and remove makeup. The cloths are double-sided, with one side that exfoliates and another that buffs to prepare your skin for moisturizer.

36. An Aftershave Toner That Eliminates Razor Burn And Ingrown Hairs

Kerah Lane Pure Skin Aftershave Toner, $18, Amazon

This gentle aftershave and toner duo immediately calms your skin after shaving or waxing, which eliminates bumps, ingrown hairs, and razor burn. It’s safe to use on even the most sensitive skin, and it’s formulated with natural essential oils and botanicals that feel ultra-soothing and prevent itchiness. Unlike most other aftershaves, it doesn’t burn. Don’t believe us? Try it out for yourself; The brand is so confident it works, that if it doesn’t, they’ll give you your money back — even if you’ve used the whole bottle.

37. An Inappropriate Coloring Book That's Made For Grown-Ups

Calm the F*ck Down: An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book, $6, Amazon

This funny and inappropriate adult coloring book features 21 single-sided adult pages with drawings alongside humorous quips such as "Home is where the vodka is." Showcasing animals, people, fairies, and random abstract doodles, coloring in the book is a great way to relax while having a good laugh, too. According to one Amazon user: "This book will do exactly as it says. It will help you calm the f down. The book is awesome."

38. A Black Charcoal Toothbrushes That Whitens Teeth

Dental Expert Charcoal Toothbrush, $10 (Pack of 5), Amazon

It may seem counterintuitive but this charcoal toothbrush actually brightens teeth as it gets rid of plaque, bacteria, and food particles. This five-pack of charcoal toothbrushes includes slim brushes with soft-medium tip bristles that polish and brighten teeth. For best results, use charcoal toothpaste with them to really feel and see the effect of charcoal.

39. Stretchy, Breathable, Moisture-Wicking Leggings With Mesh Insets

7Goals Stretchy High-Waist Legging, $25, Amazon

These moisture-wicking leggings tick off every box: they’re high waisted with a wide waistband and wrap-around mesh insets that allow for better airflow to keep you cool. Made from nylon and spandex, they’re thin, but not opaque, and naturally gifted at keeping sweat as far away from your skin as possible. And did I mention their only $25?

40. This At-Home DNA Kit That Helps You Discover Your Ancestry And Find Your Relatives

23andMe DNA Test, $79, Amazon

Looking to fill in the gaps in your ancestry? This Oprah-approved 23andMe DNA Test provides a detailed breakdown of your ancestry from 31 different populations, so you can find and connect with potential relatives around the world. All you have to do is provide a saliva sample and send it back; your results are ready in about six weeks, including an ancestry composition, DNA relatives, Haplogroups, and Neanderthal ancestry, and all lab fees are included in the original price.

41. Mold-Resistant Towels That Dries 10 Times Faster Than An Ordinary Towel

SYOURSELF Microfiber Sports & Travel Towel, $10-18, Amazon

Going camping or to the gym? Why tote ordinary towels along for the ride when these microfiber towels exist and can dry 10 times faster than others? These travel towels come in a choice of four sizes that range from extra-large (72 by 32 inches) that can be used for yoga to small (32 by 16 inches) for your neck and quick face washes. Each has a carabiner clip for easy storage (up and away from dirty floors) and each holds up to four times its weight in water. These towels are naturally anti-microbial and resistant to mold. They comes in a choice of seven colors and are so lightweight you’ll forget they’re in your luggage or gym bag.

42. This Hilarious Adult Card Game For Anyone Who Loves Internet Memes

What Do You Meme?, $30, Amazon

I just played What Do You Meme? at a party, and I’d easily argue that it’s the best thing since Cards Against Humanity. The judge displays a picture of a well-known internet meme, and all the other players have to choose their funniest caption to go along with it. The judge then picks their favorite, and whoever ends up with the most meme cards wins the game. It’s got everyone’s most loved characters, from Disaster Girl to Awkward Moment Seal, and reviewers say they “laughed so hard [they] had tears!”

43. A Scent-Free Fridge Deodorizer That Lasts Longer Than Baking Soda

NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer, $11, Amazon

These refrigerator deodorizer discs are food safe and biodegradable and can remove odors from fridges and freezers without introducing masking scents that make matters worse. They last six months longer than your average box of baking soda and start working within hours after you place them — oh, and they can be placed anywhere and won’t spill and make a mess like baking soda.

44. A 10-Pack Of Korean Sheet Masks That Use Ultra-Hydrating Snail Secretion Filtrate To Nourish And Repair Skin

Skederm Snail Jelly Mask, $18 (10 Pack), Amazon

These K-beauty sheet masks are packed with snail secretion filtrate, which, though it sounds bizarre, is actually incredibly nourishing and reparative for the skin. The formula these masks are soaked in help to repair damaged tissue, prevent and reduce blemishes, fade acne scars, and of course, hydrate skin. Packed with moisturizing hyaluronic acid, gently exfoliating glycolic acid, brightening vitamins, and plumping collagen, your skin will be healthy and glowing after just one use. For just $18, you’ll get a pack of 10, which are perfect for bringing on trips to soothe parched skin post-flying.

45. This Space-Savvy Tea Kettle That’s So Easy To Travel With

Gourmia Travel Collapsible Electric Kettle, $30, Amazon

This Gourmia folding kettle is made from flexible and durable silicone that collapses into itself so that it’s super easy to pack. It has worldwide voltage, and it automatically shuts off when it runs out of water. The materials are all food-grade and safe, and it comes in black or white.

46. An Oil Diffuser That Makes Your House Smell Magic

ArtNaturals Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser, $19, Amazon

Enjoy the delightful fragrances of lavender, peppermint, eucalyptus, tea tree, or any other combination of essential oils with this aromatherapy oil diffuser. Unlike some aromatherapy devices which use heat, this diffuser uses silent ultrasound vibrations to mist oils throughout the room, making it smoke-free and safe for kids or pets. With a soft-glowing LED light, it's a great way to unwind after a long day.

47. A Set Of Bluetooth Headphones That Use Magnets For Easy Storage

SoundPEATS Bluetooth Headphones, $25, Amazon

Runners, cyclists, and other athletes will go absolutely crazy over these mega-light Bluetooth sports headphones. The sleek wireless earbuds sync with your phone (or other devices) to deliver high-quality sound with minimal bulk. They feature top-grade lithium batteries that offer up to 7 hours of continuous play, and built-in magnets that snap together when you're not using them for easy, tangle-free storage.

48. This Sleek Storage Set To Keep Makeup Or Jewelry Organized

Felicite Home Acrylic Organizer Set, $33, Amazon

Whether you need some storage space for your makeup, jewelry, or art supplies, this Felicite home organizer set has four movable pieces with drawers, stands, and holders, so you can rearrange things as you see fit. Everything’s made from durable acrylic that’s easy to clean and won’t absorb colors, and the removable mesh liner keeps more delicate things (like jewelry) protected.

49. A Half-Moon-Shaped Pillow That Prevents Back Pain

Cushy Form Back Pain Relief Pillow, $27, Amazon

With this half moon-shaped pillow, you can reduce back pain, increase blood circulation to your legs, and generally improve your sleep quality. Especially great for anyone who’s pregnant or recovering from back, hip, or knee surgery, it works for knee support, lumbar support, ankle elevation, or as a leg spacer. If you’re a side sleeper, and you place it between your legs, it properly aligns your spine so that you won’t wake up with back pain. Plus, the brand offers a 100 percent refund if you’re not satisfied with the pillow’s results.

