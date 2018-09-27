It's safe to say that Amazon has become a staple in our lives. For those with a Prime membership, a quick scroll and click of the"buy" button is all that's required to get your goods the very next day. What many of you may not know is that the tech company has been slowly infiltrating the fashion industry. Sticking to the concept of basics, the following Amazon own-brand fashion labels available in the UK are nothing to be sniffed at.

Amazon's own brands are not to be confused with the retailer's private label brands. According to Recode, Amazon sells over 70 of the latter with women's, men's, and children's clothing making up more than half. However, these brands are often produced by another company and sold exclusively on Amazon.

But over the past year or so, Amazon itself has been slowly releasing a number of brands under its own steam. Running the gamut of your entire wardrobe, each focuses on a different thing. There's one heavily inspired by street style — with designs that wouldn't look out of place on a top fashion blogger's Instagram — another selling occasion wear, another solely creating lingerie and nightwear, an activewear label, and, finally, one full of basic essentials that you'll wear time and time again.

Just like most Amazon products, each brand's items are fairly priced, allowing you to pick up an entire outfit (including accessories) for between £50 to £100. "We don't want anyone to break the bank," Frances Russell, vice president of Amazon's own label, told The Telegraph, with another member of the fashion team adding that customer feedback is encouraged. That way, the company can figure out your likes and dislikes and what else you want to see.

It's rare to be able to find such variety on one site, and all of the below collections range in size from a UK size 6 to a UK size 20. If your interest has been piqued, here are five Amazon fashion labels to look out for.

1 Find Tapered Leg Plaid Trousers £25.50 Amazon Find is the biggest of Amazon's fashion offering. Launching in September 2017, its first collection boasted 500 womenswear designs and is still growing to this day. Referencing the trends that filter down from the catwalk to the high street, Find's current range encompasses casual tees, plenty of animal print, a huge array of denim, and numerous Christmas party dresses for under £25. Buy Now

2 Truth & Fable Women's Floral Kimono Jumpsuit £60 Amazon When you're invited to a wedding or posh birthday party, the first thing most of us do is panic. Any event like that obviously requires a new outfit and new clothes tend to cost a lot of money. Truth & Fable aims to calm the nation down. Its range of elegant evening dresses and jumpsuits are renowned for fitting extremely well and come in countless simple designs and colours. For those who like something a little bolder, veer towards the printed options. Buy Now

3 Iris & Lilly Demi Cup Cotton Bra £14.99 Amazon Amazon hasn't forgotten what's worn underneath your clothes. Iris & Lilly is its lingerie line and is full of bras and knickers suitable for any taste. From comfy options to barely there lacy looks, you'll be hard pressed to leave the site with nothing in your basket. Along with underwear, the brand also sells swimwear, beach cover-ups, cosy pyjamas, and plush dressing gowns. Sizing varies. Standard items are available in all sizes from a UK 6 to 20 while bras go from a 30A to a 42H. Buy Now

4 Meraki High Neck T-Shirt £17 Amazon Meraki was released earlier this year. It fills the gap in Amazon's fashion market, offering basic wardrobe essentials that you can wear season after season. Think well-fitting T-shirts, luxurious jumpers, and trousers perfect for a day in the office. Consisting of high quality fabrics in a neutral colour palette, the majority of the range can be yours for less than £50. Buy Now

5 Aurique Low Impact Patterned Sports Bra £16 Amazon The latest part of Amazon's fashion enterprise, Aurique, is a line of activewear. Marked at hardcore gym bunnies as well as those who prefer to dip a toe into exercise every now and then, designs are nice enough to be worn for a quick coffee after sweating it out. There's leggings, sports bras, lightweight running jackets, and tracksuits. Prices are insanely good once again with most things available for less than £25. Buy Now