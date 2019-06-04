Blusher is one of those makeup items that can add so much to any look. For people of colour the road to finding makeup shades to bring out the richness of our skin tones hasn't always been easy. While there is still a a way to go in terms of inclusivity in the beauty industry, brands have started waking up to the idea that they should represent all of society by releasing makeup that caters to diverse skin tones. So what are the five best blushers for dark skin tones?

What with the whole "no make up" makeup trend, there were suggestions that blusher might be falling out of fashion. But if you ask me that couldn't be more incorrect, blush isn't out, it has always been a core makeup item and always will be, at least in my makeup bag.

However, for people of colour and especially those with darker skin tones, the perfect blush shade can be a little difficult to find, as with many makeup products. Often blushers can come out a little chalky or lack vibrancy, but luckily there are some brands who have blessed us with some incredible colours, to make our skin tones glow.

NARS £25 Debenhams NARS Orgasm is the queen of all blushers. It might sound like a bold claim but it's genuinely true and it's one of the only ones that's truly universal and looks great on all skin tones. It gives you a pink glow with a subtle sparkle that blends seamlessly into your highlight. This blusher is so iconic that NARS has since created an entire Orgasm range complete with all different products, so you can stock up on the set.

Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Palette £60 John Lewis While this might seem a little pricey, it's justified because of the products included and the amazing glow it gives you. Charlotte Tilbury is truly the Queen of the Glow and she has really outdone herself with this one. This product has a lot of sparkle in it but the blush really does give you a beautiful rosy glow

Becca Dahlia Luminous Blush £24 Space NK Becca has been on the radar of beauty fans for quite a while now, mainly because of the brand's champagne pop highlighter. But this blusher should receive equal praise. The shimmery berry coloured shade is quite honestly incredible and it's texture makes it seriously build-able. Although it is a powder it's super long lasting and doesn't rub off during the day. Obsessed

Sleek Blush By 3 Palette £13.49 Boots This is an absolute steal and my favourite high street blush trio by far. The blusher in this palette is a slightly deeper berry tone to add that pop of colour to your face. It is matte but comes with a glowy highlighter, should you wish to add a subtle sheen.