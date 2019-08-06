Bustle

5 Best Personalised Suitcases To Make Your Holiday Holdall Totally Unique

By
Love Island Shop

Many of us will admit we have a bit of a thing for personalisation. In a world where we now have access to buy pretty much anything in our imagination (money permitting), we often crave something that is unique to us. The latest trend is personalised luggage, which has undeniably been boosted by the recognisable Love Island suitcases; white with vibrant writing scrawled across the front. Luckily for you, I found five personalised suitcases so you can live out your very best Love Islander life, this summer and beyond. You can thank me later.

The personalisation trend really started picking up last year, when Business of Fashion named it as "the number one trend of 2018." Even in 2017, Forbes recognised that personalisation on a wider scale in fashion was becoming more and more important, with "45% of luxury consumers ... asking for personalized products and services."

In the years following this declaration, personalisation has affected pretty much every facet of fashion you can think of. From monogrammed Burberry scarves to bags, wedding shoes, and alphabet jewellery, there's seemingly nothing you can't add a touch of bespoke personalisation to if you know where to look.

Having personalised luggage is cool for many reasons. First, just think of the endless Instagram opportunities. Now imagine you're waiting at the luggage belt surrounded by hundreds of the same looking navy blue hard case suitcases; yours will be easy to spot and, what's more, you'll be proud to pull it off. Personalised cases can also be practical and smart, too. Samsonite's engraving service, for example, allows you to add your address and phone number to your luggage in case it goes missing.

Convinced? Take a look at these top five ways to personalise your suitcase:

Personalised Suitcase
£125
|
HB London
If you're keen to invest in a personalised suitcase, HB London should be your first port of call. They have a huge (and I mean huge) selection of designs that you can input your initials into, and experiment with different colours, fonts and styles. It comes with four swivelling wheels, an extendable handle, and a TSA-friendly lock, and you can purchase it in four different sizes: Small, Medium, Large, and Kids.
Personalised Name Travel Suitcase Cover Trolley Case
£20.99
|
Amazon
If you already have a plenty good enough suitcase but just want to give it an extra bit of pizzaz, a customisable cover such as this one is a great option. At just over £20, this one is brilliant value for money, and you can buy it in a number of different colour ways, as well as in different sizes to suit all of your luggage.
Pretty Roses Personalised Name Suitcase
£165
|
DyeFor
If you want something a little more decorative and feminine, this lovely case is a beautiful alternative to the simplistic initial designs of many other personalised styles. This can be bought in a medium or large design, as well as a smaller cabin-friendly size. You can also put in your full name (up to 20 characters per first name and surname) rather than just initials, to make it even more special and personal.
Personalised Suitcase
£265
|
Samsonite
For those that would prefer something a little more on the subtle side, Samsonite offer a free engraving service online at their e-shop on certain styles. The price given here is for their Neopulse Spinner suitcase, but there are other options if you visit the clickable link. Instead of huge lettering or initials across the entire design, Samsonite's pared-down engraving sits on the handles of the case in small, understated letters. You can choose to add in your name, a quote, or practical information such as an address or phone number in case your luggage goes missing. Smart, huh?
Official Love Island Suitcase
£55
|
Love Island Shop
The place where it all started, the Love Island e-shop allows you to live out your best life as a villa resident with their vibrant designs. You can have your name or initials scrawled out in that recognisable Love Island font in either pink, blue or orange for just £55 in cabin-friendly sizes. Delightful.