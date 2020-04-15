Apple announced on April 15 that it was releasing a brand new iPhone — the second generation iPhone SE 2020. And while rumors about the release have been flying around for a while now, users will officially be able to pre-order their phone on April 17. But the new, low-cost phone (it starts at $399) isn't the only news in the Appleverse. Bustle attended an Apple video conference on April 15 and learned that along with the introduction of the iPhone SE 2 comes the discontinuation of the iPhone 8. And while the former is meant to replace the latter, there are some big differences between the iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 8.

The first iPhone SE (special edition) was released in 2016 after Apple found that people still preferred using its smaller screens, which the company moved on from after the iPhone 5. This first generation of the special edition iPhone offered most of Apple's flagship features, just with a smaller 4-inch display screen. Then, in 2017, Apple released a newer version of the same phone with larger storage capabilities.

That same year, Apple announced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus — a new generation of iPhone with an all-new design, improved camera, and a new wireless-charging feature. Not long after, Apple released its next iPhone, the iPhone X, which quickly stole the spotlight. The original iPhone SE 2016 was then discontinued in December of 2018.

But the iPhone SE 2020 is back with some new and improved features. While both the iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 8 share similar features including having a 4.7-inch screen display (compared to the iPhone 11's 6.1-inch size) and being made with aerospace-grade aluminum, making them water and dust resistant, they aren't entirely the same phones.

Here are the five biggest differences between the iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 8.

1. The Price Courtesy of Apple The new iPhone SE 2020 is the most affordable iPhone available. It starts at $399 for 64GB of storage. When the iPhone 8 first came out, the price started at $699. Right before the iPhone SE 2020 was released, the iPhone 8 was available for $449 for 64GB. While the price of the phone has decreased dramatically since its release, the iPhone SE 2020 still beats it out for price.

2. The Smartphone Chip When the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were released, the best, smartest, and most powerful available chip was the A11. The chip controls how fast and efficient the overall phone is. Since the iPhone 11, Apple has upgraded to the A13 Bionic, which is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone. The iPhone SE 2020 carries an A13 Bionic, making it a much faster and more efficient phone than the iPhone 8 generation.

3. The Camera Quality Courtesy of Apple Apple is known for constantly improving its camera, and it has done it again with its iPhone SE 2020. Though this new phone only uses a single-camera system (unlike its other recent models), the company says that it has the best single-camera system an iPhone ever had. Though the iPhone 8 also had a single camera, the iPhone 8 Plus utilized a double-camera system. Even so, with the A13 chip, the iPhone SE 2020 beats out both models again.

4. Portrait Mode You know that Portrait Mode that iPhones have that you love so much? That isn't available on the iPhone 8. The iPhone 8 Plus and other more recent models utilize Portrait Mode, but the iPhone SE 2020 takes it to the next level. The new iPhone allows users to take Portrait Mode photos from their front camera, as well as the back camera — a feature that even the iPhone 8 Plus doesn't have. So if studio-style selfies are super important to you, this could be a huge deal.