5 Bourjois Products To Stock Up On Now That The Brand Is Leaving The UK

Bourjois is a high street beauty staple that's found at beloved British retailers such as Boots and Superdrug. Famous for its affordable yet effective makeup and kitschy packaging, it's a brand we all love. So the news that Bourjois will no longer be sold in the UK has actually come as a bit of a shock. So why exactly has this come to be, and what should you be stock piling before the iconic brand leaves our shores? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

The news of Bourjois' UK exit was first announced by Cosmopolitan UK, who were given the following statement from Coty, who own the famous French beauty brand:

"We can confirm that following a strategic review of Coty’s Consumer Beauty brands in the UK we’ve made the difficult decision to exit Bourjois. This will allow us to focus to a far greater degree on our priority Consumer Beauty brands."

Sob.

Coty are the mass umbrella company that own other beauty high street heroes such as Rimmel and MaxFactor, and they are also the ones who paid a cool $600 million (£463 million) to own a majority stake in Kylie Jenner's brand Kylie Cosmetics last month. This new purchase could perhaps be something to do with Bourjois being dropped in the UK, as the company may now have other priorities. It is also possible that Bourjois has failed to stay relevant in the era of newer, 'cooler' Insta-famous brands such as Fenty Beauty, Glossier, and Milk Makeup.

Whatever the real reasoning behind the decision, it's definitely a sad loss for the UK beauty high street. Bourjois has become infamous for its cool and cute packaging, and affordable products that really do work. Their little round blushers and serum-based foundations have become icons in their own right, too. With that in mind, here are five of the must-have products by the brand that you should try and stock up on before we lose them: