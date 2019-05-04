Performance anxiety in the bedroom can affect anyone. The reality is, while sex is good fun, it can also be a little daunting at times — especially when you're doing it with someone new. Cannabidiol (or CDB) products have been massively popular in the U.S. for their relaxing properties, and now you can get them here in the UK too. So, if you're feeling a little nervy, these are five CBD products to use in the bedroom that you may want to try out.

According to the BBC, CBD is a non-psychoactive ingredient that can come from cannabis. While researchers are still working hard to establish the exact effects of CBD, there have been suggestions that it can reduce anxiety and stress, and heighten sexual pleasure.

Some CBD products have been legal in the UK since the government relaxed its rules on cannabis-based health products in 2018, according to The Week. The magazine reported that an estimated 300,000 people in the UK are now regularly using CBD oil for a number of health conditions including anxiety, insomnia, and chronic pain. George Thomas set up George Botanicals, a company selling CBD-based products, two years ago and in a statement sent to Bustle he said: “In the UK, we are only just waking up to the potential of the cannabis oil market. We are years behind the Americans. In California, for example, this year the value of cannabis-derived products is set to exceed that of beer sales.”

So, here are the five best CBD products to use in the bedroom.

1. Intimate CBD Massage Oil Intimate CBD Massage Oil 50ml £29.99 Lovehoney Intimate CBD Massage Oil mixes CBD oil, almond oil, and vitamin E, which will leave your skin feeling seriously soft. Working in a similar way to many other massage oils, the CBD in the product increases tactile sensation, reduces physical tension, and can be used all over the body. The aroma it gives off is incredibly relaxing and will leave you feeling completely pampered. Available to buy here.

2. CBD Capsules CBD Capsules 300mg £19.99 George Botanicals As well as rubbing being able to into your skin, CBD oil can also be swallowed in capsule form. George Botanicals offer a pack of 30 10mg CBD tablets for £19.99, so that may be a good place to start. Available to buy here.

3. CBD Lube THC Free - Broad Spectrum CBD Awaken Arousal Lube £48 Hemp Botanics CBD-infused lube has been a *thing* in America for a long time now, and you can finally get your hands on it in the UK. FORIA Awaken is an all-natural lube that includes CBD oil, and it can be bought online. With a chocolate and mint aroma, this product claims to increase tactile sensation and natural lubrication, making for better orgasms. Vegan and completely edible, FORIA Awaken also has a design that is aesthetic goals. Available to buy here.

4. CBD Topical Roll-On Full Spectrum CBD Topical Roll-On Relief 100mg £20 Hemp Botanics If you want all of the relaxing benefits of CBD oil but the easiest application possible, then CBD topical roll-ons may be perfect for you and your partner. Pure Ratios Hemp Extract roll on is made with natural terpenes as well as essential oils and CBD oil, making it really soothing. Available to buy here.

5. CBD Body Cream Full Spectrum CBD Body Cream 500mg £50 Hemp Botanics Made with jojoba, beeswax, rosemary, lavender, and shea butter, the Full Spectrum CBD body cream will leave you smelling amazing. Perfect for application all over the body and for use during a massage, it will leaving you feeling completely relaxed and in the moment. The CBD oil is also said to increase tactile sensation getting you in the mood for some action between the sheets. Available to buy here.

CBD products are a great new way to mix it up in the bedroom, pamper yourself a little bit, and explore new things with a partner. Bonny Hall, the product director at online sex toy retailer Lovehoney, said in a statement to Bustle: “Since the restrictions were lifted last year we have been looking for a legal cannabis-based product which can really enhance your sex life. Our customers love the idea of a new aphrodisiac using the medicinal benefits of cannabis to enhance their orgasms.” Knowing these products are fully legal and available for purchase in the UK is super exciting. Now you just have to persuade your other half to give you that massage you so deserve.