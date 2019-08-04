Oh, what our sun signs can tell about us. Sometimes they seem to accurately describe all of our qualities and the shifts in our destiny, other times, not so much. But trying to figure out if things are going to work out with a crush has got to be the most common reason for keeping track of your astrological weather. Amirite? So, it is worth noting, that depending on what you're looking for, there are some zodiac signs that have great chemistry initially but are maybe less likely to be buried next to one another.

As astrologer Patricia Clark Hippolyte tells Bustle, nothing is set in stone. Relationships depend on the individuals who are participating in them, plain and simple. And when it comes to a person's astrology, it's about your personal birth chart; as in, where the sun, moon, and planets were the very moment you slid into the world.

"Everything else in the chart has to be taken into consideration when you’re looking at these things, like where your moon is located, where your Venus is (the ruling planet of love), and which planets are opposing each other," Hippolyte says. "Nothing is set in stone, but to look at the sun sign is giving the basics."

Don’t worry if things say your crush or your beau isn't immediately astrologically compatible

"My parents are a Leo and a Sag, and fundamentally, there are some differences there. Leos are set in their ways, and a Sag is all about freedom. But they've been married for 57 years. Something has to be compatible in their charts," Hippolyte says. Sounds like it.

Here are the zodiac pairings that have chemistry initially, but may not last.

1. Virgo (August 23 - September 22) And Pisces (February 19 – March 20) When you've got a Virgo and Pisces together, what might happen initially is that opposites can attract. You know how it is, just being fully fascinated and drawn to someone who seems to live life in a way so vastly different than your own methods. "Virgo is about order, Pisces is more about chaos," Hippolyte says. "You know, it's that classic neat-freak versus a little on the sloppy side scenario." Pointed, sharp, and to the point, versus watery, full of feeling, and softer, Hippolyte says, Virgo might nag the Pisces, and Pisces doesn't have the temperament to be nagged. Thus, it might happen that these to eventually part ways.

2. Aries (March 21 – April 19) And Leo (July 23 – August 22) These two go together like a moth and flame when it comes to attraction, or more accurately, they charge right at one another like the ram and the lion they are. "This is a 'your favorite mistake' scenario," Hippolyte says. "But ultimately, a Leo wants to control, and the Aries wants to do their thing. It’s might be too much of a stubborn, fixed personality thing, a control versus freedom issue [for these two signs]." And since they both like attention, it's hard to tell who is going to get it. An Aries may not adore the Leo the way they crave for the long haul.

3. Capricorn (December 22—January 20) And Cancer (June 21-July 22) The initial chemistry here, says Hippolyte, is that Caps and Cancers have the same values. They are centered around family and friends. That being said, they do things for different reasons. Capricorns are about tradition, while Cancers are about nurturing and intimacy. "A Capricorn is going to make sure the car has gas and the rent is paid, but they might not be cuddling the Cancer all weekend like they want," Hipployte says. Capricorns are not by nature emotional, while Cancers are super emotional. Ultimately a Cancer might have more intimate needs than a Capricorn is willing or able to give.

4. Scorpio (October 23 - November 22) And Aquarius (January 21-February 20) The initial pull is that both a Scorpio and an Aquarius are interested in people in general, but an Aquarius loves humanity, while Scorpio loves particular people. "A Scorpio wants to take your heart out, put it on a jar, and put it on a shelf, so they can keep it," says Hippolyte, "while an Aquarius can be cool and a little detached." While a Scorpio wants to connect and be intimate, an Aquarius may not be looking for this level of closeness, Hippolyte says.