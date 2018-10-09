5 Condoms To Use If You Have A Latex Allergy

Despite the fact that condoms are the most efficient way to protect yourself against both pregnancy and STIs, we often don't actually take the time to learn to use them correctly. But it's crucial to learn how to use condoms correctly.

"Unless a parent/guardian, teacher, or health care worker intentionally spent time going through the steps with us (or if we’ve sought out help on our own), we’ve sort of been left to our own devices to figure [condoms] out on our own, often learning from the mistakes we’ve already made," sex educator Anne Hodder, ACS, tells Bustle. And part of using them correctly is using them all the time — including during your period, when you can still get pregnant.

And all of this gets more complicated if you have a latex allergy, as most condoms are made of latex. Less than one percent of people in the U.S. suffer from a latex allergy — but that still adds up to three million people around the country. Not only that, in certain groups — like health care workers — that number can be much higher, because latex allergies are increased in those with repeated exposure to latex items, like gloves. And if you do suffer from a latex allergy, then using a traditional condom may just not be an option. Luckily, there's been a lot of progress and there are so many great non-latex condoms out there to try that protect against pregnancy, and in some cases, STIs. Here are five great options if you're allergic to latex.

1 Lifestyle SKYN Elite Lifestyle SKYN Elite $11.22 Amazon Buy Now The ultra-thin version of the trusted brand, these condoms user SKYNFEEL material that is not only soft, but is totally latex-free. These thinner options offer even more sensation, while still giving you STI protection.

2 Trojan NATURALAMB Premium Lubricated Natural Lamb Skin Condoms Trojan NATURALAMB Premium Lubricated Natural Lamb Skin Condoms $16.98 Amazon Buy Now These don't come cheap, but if you're looking for something non-latex and natural, these lamb skin condoms might be the right option for you. Some of the reviews said that they didn't have that awful condom smell (you know the one) and this particular option comes with a carrying case for discreet transport. Also, lamb skin condoms don't offer STI protection, so be sure to keep that in mind.

3 UNIQUE SecureFit Non-Latex UNIQUE SecureFit Non-Latex $8.49 Lucky Bloke Buy Now These latex-free condoms are not only vegan, but they also promise to be three times stronger and three times thinner than traditional latex. That's a lot of sensation that could be heading your way.

4 FC2 Female Condom FC2 Female Condom $38.99 Amazon Buy Now Many people forget about female condoms are an option, but if you want to feel in control than the FC2 Female Condom is a great latex-free option, made of nitrile. The product is indicated to be suitable for preventing pregnancy, as well as STIs.

5 Trojan Supra Non-Latex Condoms Trojan Supra Non-latex Condoms $9.97 Amazon Buy Now If you like the Trojan brand but you're not wild about the lambskin idea, then their Supra Non-latex Condoms are another great choice for STI protection. They claim to be be America's thinnest non-latex condom and come in at about 40 percent thinner than their standard latex condom. Although some reviews did mention that they had a rather snug fit, so the well-endowed may want to consider sizing up.