5 Cooling Face Masks To Soothe & Calm During Hayfever Season

By Rebecca Fearn
Hayfever season is upon us, and every year, thousands of us suffer with pollen allergies, myself included. From a scratchy throat to a blocked nose and sore eyes, the symptoms can be pretty distracting and uncomfortable. For those of us at the severe end of the spectrum, there might also be that overall feeling of itchiness and heat on the face, which is never fun. Over the years I've found my go-to allergy relievers: from antihistamines to eye drops, and even a spoonful of local honey if you can get it. But, what can also help to soothe and calm during hayfever season is a cooling face mask.

In particular, I've found that lightweight gel formulas are great for taking away that itchy feeling. They're naturally cooling and refreshing, and also leave skin feeling hydrated and calm. Sheet masks are another good option, usually packed with active ingredients, to further boost your complexion.

Here are five of our favourites face masks for hayfever season, to hopefully make your summer a little more manageable.

Drink Up 10 Minute Hydrating Mask With Apricot & Glacier Water
£22
|
Origins
As well as nourishing apricot extracts, Origins' fruity mask features a generous dose of glacier water, sourced from the Swiss Alps. The mineral-rich water, along with a hit of hyaluronic acid, boots hydration to the max, and leaves skin feeling moisturised and refreshed.
Lumene Nordic Hydra [Lähde] Oxygen Recovery 72h Hydra Gel Mask
£20.90
|
LookFantastic
The mask that inspired me to write this piece – it's already helped me out during hayfever 2020 season, and it's barely begun! Harnessing Nordic super-waters, Arctic plant extracts and Scandinavian ingredients, the gel texture is especially cooling. Tip: keep it in the fridge for maximum impact.
Japanfusion 10 Minute Miracle Sheet Mask
£6.36
|
Beauty Pie
Sheet masks are great for dry, itchy skin, as they give a prolonged hit of hydration and refreshment. This is one of my favourites, as it includes plant squalane, phospholipids and hypoallergenic white mushroom polysaccharides, for long-lasting moisture.
Revolution Skincare Aloe Vera & Water Lily Soothing Face Mask
£7.95
|
Beauty Bay
The best budget option, Revolution's under-£10 mask contains ultra-soothing ingredients, such as aloe vera and water lily extract. Slather the gel all over your irritated, hot skin to feel instantly better.
Fresh Rose Face Mask
£21
|
Cult Beauty
An icon in its own right, Fresh's Rose Mask is amazing for a number of skincare concerns, including dehydration and dullness. But its main claim to fame has to be its cooling properties, thanks to rose water, cucumber, and aloe vera – everything we need for peak hayfever season.