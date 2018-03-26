The movies are going to the dogs... in this case, quite literally. Gone are the days when had to leave your floofy, four-legged best friend at home whenever you were going to the movies; it's 2018, and there are some dog-friendly movie theaters around the world that accept our furry best friends, so all your dog has to do is sit, stay, and watch whenever you want to see a new flick.

Imagine sitting in a movie theater sandwiched between dogs. While you're snacking on popcorn, Fido has his face immersed almost totally in his dog bowl. It's like a scene from a movie... except that it's not. It's real life. And you're at the movies. It's the dream, right? At some movie theaters, both in the US and abroad, it is sometimes totally acceptable and welcomed to bring your dog as your date to the latest blockbuster. In many ways, this is like a dog park. There could be some light socializing between new dog friends. There could be about 100 water breaks. Anything could happen!

Relax into your cushy chair because you're not going to have to worry about your dog barking and disrupting the movie for everyone. A bark could very well be a dog laugh, or a dog cry depending on the movie you're watching with your pup! Either way, it's a dog emoting and that's what movies make us do. Especially if it's a movie that involves a dog — animated or not.

Pack your treats and head to the movies!

The Cameo, Edinburgh, Scotland Are you not also squealing?! Dogs! With blankets! In a movie theater! I know we see dogs on the street everyday. But in a movie theater? Nay! The Cameo Cinema in Edinburgh, Scotland invited pups to enjoy a viewing of Anderson's new film Isle of Dogs in Mar. 2018. For treats, The Guardian reports, "biscuits and dried pig ears will be brought out from bags." The next dog friendly viewings will be held on Apr. 1 and Apr. 2. Ruff life!

Picturehouse Central, London, England Already saw Isle of Dogs and want to catch something else with your pupper? Picturehouse Central in London is known for having dog-friendly screenings. Unfortunately you can't just take your doggo with you to the movies whenever you want, but there are dog-friendly screenings that you can check out from time to time.

The Roxie Theater, San Francisco, California I am not crying, you're crying! Who cries at a tweet?! Me, apparently. Bring your dog to the Roxie Theater in San Francisco on Apr. 29 and the proceeds from your pupper's ticket will go to saving a senior dog. Movies, theater snacks, good dogs and good deeds all in a single event? Be right back, I'm booking my dogs and I a trip to California.

Sie Film Center, Denver, Colorado Your doggo better start earning their allowance by sitting and staying and high-fiving. Sie Film Center in Denver, Colorado will be hosting a dog-friendly screening of Isle of Dogs for $5 a pup. Human tickets will be regular priced. And because the film center knows what's up, the lights will be dimmed and the sound will not be blasting like this is Jul. 4 all over again. We know how much dogs hate that. Bonus: a portion of ticket sales will be donated to MaxFund, an animal adoption center. And now I'm crying again.