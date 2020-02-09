To withstand life's daily messes and keep your home looking good, you need one of the easy-to-clean rugs below. Most of my picks are machine washable, which is super convenient if your rug can fit. Just know that for larger rugs, you may have to go to a laundromat for industrial-sized washers. If machine washable isn't on your radar, many spot-clean-only rugs have stain-resistant qualities to help reduce cleaning frequency.

Considering cleaning method and material may better help you find the right rug for your lifestyle. If your ideal cleaning method is machine washing, cotton or cotton-blend rugs are great. They're not the longest lasting, but they work great in spaces where spills and stains are an everyday threat. Polyester is another machine-washable option, and my pick below is super thin, which might let you fit a larger area rug in your washer.

As far as spot-clean-only rugs go, your options are mainly wool and polypropylene. Wool is popular for its durability and softness, and because it repels stains and water well. It's a great choice for high traffic areas, but not ideal for damp, humid areas, and may shed or fade slightly. Polypropylene is also great for high-traffic areas and can better withstand damp environments than wool; just know it doesn't always feel luxurious.

While natural fiber rugs such as jute, sea grass, or silk are strong and durable, they can be difficult to clean or require professional cleaning, so I’ve left them off this list.

One tip to keep in mind while shopping is that rugs with prints or patterns can help make stubborn stains less noticeable.

Keep scrolling for easy-to-clean rugs that are sure to spruce up your space. For easy price comparison, I've kept my rug selections approximately the same size, but all are available in other sizes.

1. A Minimalist, Cotton-Blend Area Rug That's Machine Washable DOLOPL Boho Area Rug (4 by 6 Ft) $50 | Amazon See on Amazon This easy-to-clean rug's minimal design fits into nearly any decor style. Conveniently, it's a machine-washable blend of cotton, polyester, and viscose. Reviewers love this pick's look and value. Besides the zigzagged pattern rug pictured above, you could also go for a traditional black-and-white gingham pattern. A helpful review: “Great rug for the value. I put it down in my apartment’s kitchen so my downstairs neighbors wouldn’t hear my dogs running around, and it’s perfect for the space, easy to clean/wash, etc.” Available sizes: 1.5 by 2.3 feet, 2 by 3 feet, 2 by 4 feet, 2 by 6 feet, 3 by 4 feet, and 4 by 6 foot.

2. A Machine-Washable Cotton Rug That’s Reversible HEBE Cotton Area Rug (4 by 6 Ft) $36 | Amazon See on Amazon This reversible, machine-washable rug has a geometric print that can easily hide stains, but it's also a great easy-to-clean rug. The fact that it's reversible, with the same pattern on each side, means you can easily flip your rug over and get double the use time before washing. Once you flip it, you have a rug that looks like new. You can even get a pair of these rugs to complete a room: one that's 2 by 3 feet and another that's 2 by 4.2 feet. Plus, this hand-woven rug, made of recycled cotton, is available in a chevron gray, a black-and-white diamond print, or a gray stripe. A helpful review: “Love these rugs for my mud room. They are so easy to wash and dry quickly.” Available sizes: 2 by 3 feet, 2 by 4.2 feet, 2 by 6, and 4 by 6 feet

3. A Nonslip Rug That Actually Stays In Place & Is Still Machine Washable RUGGABLE Washable Stain Resistant Area Rug (5 by 7 Ft) $133 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking for a large rug that still fits in your washing machine? Ruggable's machine-washable rugs may just fit the bill because this rug comes in two parts. The thin, machine-washable top cover is made of a sustainable polyester and water-resistant polyurethane layer with silicone corners. Then, the nonslip pad, that remains on the floor, is made of polyester from recycled plastic bottles. Just know the nonslip is not machine washable. So, because it splits in two and is so thin, you can likely fit this larger rug in most washers. This rug radiates vintage-inspired vibes to add character. Perhaps more importantly, this water-repellent rug can withstand the messes that may come from living with pets and young children. Plus, this rug's base pad features a thermoplastic resin nonslip backing to help keep your rug in place. A helpful review: “We have a dog that is older and has been having accidents lately. This rug really fits in the washer and is the looks great too! We have since ordered 4 more. Love them!” Available sizes: a 2.5 by 7 foot runner, a 5 by 7 foot rug, and an 8 by 10 foot rug

4. An Easy-To-Clean Moroccan-Inspired Rug Durable Enough For High-Traffic Areas nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug (4 by 6 Ft) $51 | Amazon See on Amazon Even though it's mostly white, this Moroccan-inspired rug is designed to be resilient against everyday use, including your home's high-traffic areas. It's made of polypropylene so all it takes to clean it is vacuuming and spot cleaning with soap and water. nuLOOM's rug is highly rated with a 4.3-star rating after more than 3,000 reviews. Some shoppers are pleasantly surprised they can keep a white rug in a home with kids or pets. It's available in a range of shapes, including rectangular, square, and oval shapes. It's also available in other colors, including a deep blue, a salmon pink, dark gray, and a multicolored option. The only potential drawback to this pick is that the polypropylene material may not feel the most luxurious to the touch. A helpful review: “I love this rug. It's stylish, good quality, and best of all easy to clean. I have two toddlers that have already run across it with muddy feet, poured orange juice on it, and dripped RED popsicle on it. I was able to completely clean up these messes without them leaving any stains. I was worried that the fibers would be stiff but the rug is actually really soft.” Available sizes: 30 sizes, ranging from 2 by 3 feet to 12 by 18 feet

5. A Large Wool Rug That Goes With Everything & Naturally Resists Stains Safavieh Natural Kilim Collection Flatweave Natural and Ivory Wool Area Rug (4 by 6 Ft) $91 | Amazon See on Amazon For a beautiful, stain-resistant wool rug, this pick is your best bet. It's unique among the rugs in this roundup thanks to its fringed edge and reviewers confirm that this area rug is easy to spot clean. It's a great neutral rug that would work in any home and you have your choice of natural and ivory or brown and ivory. Plus, this rug's hand-woven construction adds to its durability. Safavieh is a rug brand that's been around for more than 100 years. And in case you were worried about wool's shedding, reviewers say this rug only sheds minimally. A helpful review: “This has been a great rug. It is neutral with a bit of pop from the pattern. Really adds to our dining room.” Available sizes: 15 sizes, ranging from 2 by 3 feet to 10 by 14 feet