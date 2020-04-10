5 Face Masks To Buy To Support Coronavirus Relief Efforts

These days, face masks are becoming more ubiquitous as the coronavirus pandemic continues with seemingly no end in sight. You might be confused about whether wearing one is necessary, which is understandable given that public health officials have gone back and forth on this issue.

Initially, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said healthy people didn’t need to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But last week, the government agency overseeing the federal response to the pandemic changed its mind. Now, officials are saying you should wear face masks in public to help stop the virus from spreading.

“The virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms,” the CDC explains on its website. “In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”

So, where can you find a mask? For all the crafty folks, consider making one at home using a few household items like an old T-shirt, scissors, and string. It’s easier than you think, it requires little to no effort, and it’s a more sustainable approach. Plus if you’re quarantining with your partner or roommate, it could make for a fun bonding activity.

But if you’re not the DIY type, don’t fret. Many brands are branching into the mask-making business, and some are donating portions of their sales to charitable organizations working on the frontlines against the coronavirus. Below, you’ll find a round-up of face masks to choose from. And remember: Only leave home for essentials, maintain social distancing protocols, and wash masks between uses.

