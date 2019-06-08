While some people experience virtually no pain during IUD insertion — Lea tells Bustle that she "didn't even notice" it — others had different experiences with both pain and anesthetic.

"One apparently contentious issue around getting an IUD is whether or not you get anesthetic," Emily, 26, tells Bustle. "The guy fitting mine gave me injections of local into my cervix. After the first one he sort of prodded the cervix and asked if it was uncomfortable. It was. So he gave me another injection." After three injections that made no noticeable difference, she had the insertion. "I was incredibly woozy straight after. I thought at the time it might have been the anesthetic but my doctor friends have since mentioned that stretching the cervix like that has an effect on the vagus nerve," she tells Bustle. Over-stimulation of the vagus nerve, or vasovagal syncope, can cause dizziness and lightheadedness.

Susannah, who has had both Mirena and copper IUDs and is now on hormonal IUD Jaydess, experienced multiple insertions and removals in her 30s, and found them to be painful. "On my last go-round I went to a dedicated sexual health clinic where they offered gas and air during the insertion, and I was so grateful to be offered pain relief at last I burst out crying. I am a medical stoic raised by two sociopath doctors so the pain has to be really next-level for me to cry in front of a medical professional," she tells Bustle. "The one insertion that really stands out is having an IUD inserted in under 10 minutes by a nurse practitioner in an un-air-conditioned London GP surgery in summer and then being shooed out, trembling and sweating, to wilt unattended in the waiting room."

It's clear that responses to IUD insertion and removal are highly personal, and that maintaining a good dialogue with your healthcare professional is crucial to make sure you have the support you need.