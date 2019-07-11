Foundation is the first step in almost every makeup look, but good ones are hard to come by. From MAC to Maybelline and L'Oreal to Laura Mercier, the beauty industry is teeming with foundations to suit different suit tones and skin types, but it's all about trial and error. It may take you a little while to find your perfect fit but, when you do, never let it go, do you hear me? Now it's summer, there's only one thing I'm wondering: what are the best foundations that don't sweat off for under £15? Because I can't durable locks don't have to break the bank.

The heatwave is finally here and we couldn't be happier because this means al fresco dining, pub lunches, Pimms, and beach holidays. Although society will always encourage you to go make up free and embrace the au natural look through summer, IMO a little foundation never hurt nobody. But we've all been there. Putting on a fresh coat of makeup on before you leave the house but, when it's roasting outside, by the time you get to your destination, everything is running down your face and looking streaky. Far from flawless.

Ideally, the foundation would be light enough to let your skin breathe, but still cover blemishes, be sweatproof, and not sink into creases. Seems like a simple enough task right? Let's see.

The minds behind these five foundations options have thought of everything when it comes to summer coverage. Not only are they sweat proof but they also look fabulous and come it at under £15, meaning there's plenty of money left over for an Aperol Spritz or two. Ideal.