

5 Foundations Under £15 That Won't Sweat Off During Hot Summer Months

By Lollie King
Shutterstock

Foundation is the first step in almost every makeup look, but good ones are hard to come by. From MAC to Maybelline and L'Oreal to Laura Mercier, the beauty industry is teeming with foundations to suit different suit tones and skin types, but it's all about trial and error. It may take you a little while to find your perfect fit but, when you do, never let it go, do you hear me? Now it's summer, there's only one thing I'm wondering: what are the best foundations that don't sweat off for under £15? Because I can't durable locks don't have to break the bank.

The heatwave is finally here and we couldn't be happier because this means al fresco dining, pub lunches, Pimms, and beach holidays. Although society will always encourage you to go make up free and embrace the au natural look through summer, IMO a little foundation never hurt nobody. But we've all been there. Putting on a fresh coat of makeup on before you leave the house but, when it's roasting outside, by the time you get to your destination, everything is running down your face and looking streaky. Far from flawless.

Ideally, the foundation would be light enough to let your skin breathe, but still cover blemishes, be sweatproof, and not sink into creases. Seems like a simple enough task right? Let's see.

The minds behind these five foundations options have thought of everything when it comes to summer coverage. Not only are they sweat proof but they also look fabulous and come it at under £15, meaning there's plenty of money left over for an Aperol Spritz or two. Ideal.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24HR Freshwear Foundation
£10.99
|
Boots
This will become your summer companion and comes in at £10.99 a pop. This is totally sweat proof — so much so that you can be dancing all night long in the the heat and your foundation won't be running down your face. Totally worth it.
NYX Can't Stop Won't Stop
£15
|
Cult Beauty
NYX is seriously the dark horse of the makeup world creating high quality affordable products and this is for sure their holy grail foundation. It comes in a range of colours and quite frankly its life proof. Its high coverage but can be more medium or even light if you use a beauty blender. The heatwave won't make this budge, so what are you waiting for?
Revlon ColorStay Makeup
£12.99
|
Boots
This foundation has got you covered, literally and in terms of being sweat proof. It contains salicylic acid, which helps to control oil, and, in addition to that, it has SPF 15, so summer here we come.
CYO Lifeproof Long Lasting Foundation
£7.50
|
Boots
If you haven't heard of the brand CYO before you can be forgiven because they're pretty new on the makeup block. This is a medium coverage and will last all day and is totally sweat proof, so no streaky foundation. Give it a go.
Maybelline Fit Me
£5.99
|
Boots
This is one of the holy grails of sweat proof foundation. It really does stay and won't sweat off and it won't make a huge dent in your wallet. If you're looking to try a new collection I would definitely think about adding this one to your collection.