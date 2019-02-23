If you have sensitive skin, you're all too familiar with the most common symptoms: redness and itchiness, bumps and dry patches, rashes and breakouts. While those sorts of things are most noticeable on your face, they also tend to manifest on other parts of your body — think keratosis pilaris, bacne, and eczema — which is why it's so important to make sure you're using a gentle soap for sensitive skin in the shower.

Whether you're shopping for soap for your face or body, it's important to take into consideration what other ailments you might be facing with your specific skin type. For example, if the bumps and flaky patches on your skin are due to a lack of moisture, you should look for a moisturizing soap made for dry skin. Also, it's of the utmost importance that you stay away from any sort of soap made with additives like parabens, alcohol, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances, all of which are known irritants that can cause rashes and breakouts.

Ahead, find five of the most gentle soaps for sensitive skin of all types. Whether you're looking for a bar soap for your face, an all-over wash that babies can use, or a formula that can help reduce the symptoms of eczema, you'll find a top-notch choice, below.

1 The Best Bar Soap For Sensitive Skin (Face & Body) Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar, 16 Pack $15 Amazon See On Amazon Dove's Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar is actually the most highly-recommended facial bar soap by dermatologists for people with sensitive skin. It's mild, hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and intensely moisturizing. The fact that it's so basic and stripped-down is what makes it so great for sensitive skin — you'll find no funky additives that might cause irritation here. Since it's nice and moisturizing, it's a great choice for dry skin types, too — expect your face to feel super refreshed and soft after each wash. Also, it comes in a 16-pack — for just $15, at that — so you'll be set for literally ages.

2 The Best Bar Soap For Acne-Prone Sensitive Skin (Face & Body) Shea Moisture African Black Soap With Shea Butter, 2 Pack $12 Amazon See On Amazon African black soap, like this one from Shea Moisture, is one of the best things you can use to treat dry, sensitive, acne-prone skin. Using a formula made with plant-harvested botanicals, like aloe and oats, it unclogs pores, soothes dry patches, and detoxifies skin. This soap also contains raw shea butter, which leaves skin hydrated and soft, and it's free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and mineral oil, as any skin care product for sensitive skin should be. Since these bars are quite big, this two-pack will last you a long time.

3 The Best Liquid Soap For Sensitive Skin (Body Only) Noodle & Boo Soothing Body Wash $16 Amazon See On Amazon As far as liquid soaps for sensitive skin go, Noodle & Boo's Soothing Body Wash is a fantastic option. It was actually formulated for babies and their sensitive skin, but that doesn't mean that adults can't get in on the action. In fact, adults with sensitive skin might want to consider switching to baby products altogether, since they're formulated to be extra-gentle. Noodle & Boo's body wash is soap-free, so there's nothing to dry out or strip skin. It's formulated with allantoin, which is softening, as well as a milk protein to cleanse while adding back moisture. This formula also contains high levels of vitamins B and E, which nourish and also help to moisturize. In addition to being clinically-tested, dermatologist-tested, and pediatrician-tested for sensitive skin, it's also hypoallergenic and free of parabens, sulfates, and all those other known irritants.

4 Best Body Wash For Eczema (Body Only) Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash $7 Amazon See On Amazon Those with eczema know how difficult it can be to find a body wash that vibes with your skin. Luckily, Aveeno's Skin Relief Body Wash was formulated with this exact skin type in mind. The star ingredient, collodial oatmeal, is not only nourishing, but also known to help soothe eczema symptoms like itching, severe dryness, and flaking. The formula is soap-free, dye-free, fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic, so there's absolutely nothing to set you or your skin off.