There are some bags that defy the laws of practicality, but are just too pretty to be ignored. Case in point: the Shrimps Antonia bag. The stunning hand-held bag is made entirely of faux pearls, and has been spotted on the arms of every influencer and celebrity worth their salt in 2019. It is, however, super heavy to carry, totally lacking in secure fastenings, and er, a cool £475. The good news is there are plenty of high street alternatives to Shrimps faux-pearl bag, all of which are still just as beautiful to look at but won't break the bank. Because realistically, who wants to spend just short of £500 on a bag that you can only wear for certain occasions?!

The Shrimps Antonia bag has been named the 'it' bag of the season, and has been a hit throughout 2019. Influencers, bloggers, and celebrities alike have been lapping it up, and it's now available in several other colours, including a gold version, a blue version, and a black version. The favourite however seems to be the original, which is made from white pearlescent beads. The boxy bag was even carried by the bridesmaids of Shrimps' founder Hannah Weiland at her very own wedding, which says a lot.

The only problem with the bag is its price. Ranging between £400 and £475, it'll take a whole load of saving up for if you want to get your hands on one. And if you want to pick one up in time for New Year's Eve, you may struggle.

The good news is there are plenty of high street options that are just as pretty as Shrimps' original, but are a fraction of the price. Check out my top five, which make the most perfect party bags to see in 2020: