We all know that K-beauty and J-beauty are hot, but after a recent trip to Japan, I fell even more in love with the skincare, makeup, body and haircare out there. With its own set of brands we rarely see over here, and its dedicated community of skincare fans, there is something very special about the Japan's beauty culture. And luckily for us, there are places to buy certain Japanese products over here, and we are seeing brands from the area increasingly travelling over to our side of the world. These J-beauty brands you can buy in the UK are a great place to start if you are interested in the world of Japanese beauty.

The best places to begin if you want to delve into Japanese beauty brands are undoubtedly Amazon, as well as specific, targeted online retailers like YesStyle. These sites both stock a number of popular Japanese brands, and offer an impressive range of products from most of them. Unsurprisingly, you may find yourself having to pay more for some bits, as well as a hefty shipping charge from time to time. But if you're really dedicated, you can make it happen.

Other brands, such as two I've mentioned below, are already available in their entirety in the UK, or are soon to make their way over, making it easier than ever to get your hands on them.

Intrigued? Keep reading to check out my top picks.

LuLuLun LuLuLun is one of the most popular go-to brands for face masks in Japan. The brand has a wide array of sheet masks that cater to different skin needs, including dehydration and moisture imbalance. They also sell a pretty amazing moisturiser, which is super lightweight and has a water-gel texture, making it perfect for skin that's oily. The brand currently sells in the U.S, but isn't widely available here, aside from on Amazon and YesStyle. Shop LuLuLun.

Hada Labo Hada Labo is famed for its hyaluronic acid products, that are all pumped full of the wonder ingredient. There are a number of different formulas available, but the hydration lotion is most beloved. Use it as a toner, as Japanese style 'lotions' are liquid formulas rather than creams. There is quite a good selection of Hada Labo products on Amazon, and most of them are under £10. Shop Hada Labo.

DHC DHC is best known in the UK for its cleansing oil, which has been fairly easy to get your hands on over here for a while now. But in Japan, the full brand offerings are available, and it is now easier than ever to buy most of it in UK soil. The brand now has a British website, meaning you can go mad and not have to cop the huge delivery charge. Try the cleansing oil, the lip cream, and the blotting powders. Shop DHC.

Cle De Peau Cle De Peau beauty is one of the most well-known premium brands in Japan, but be prepared: it's pricey. Previously only available in the U.S. and not over here, the brand is hitting UK shores this side of Christmas, and despite its hot price tag, there are some bits you can pick up to trial the brand without spending a whole load of £££. The concealer, for example, is one of the brand's most bestsellers, and the lip glow-style product is brilliant too. Shop Cle De Peau.