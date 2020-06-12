Believe it or not, your skin is your body's largest organ, so it's imperative to keep it protected and healthy with a quality body moisturizer. In fact, choosing a good body lotion is like eating well: Just as we aim to nourish our bodies with the nutrition it needs to do its job, the same goes for skin-care—it's all about the ingredients.

But because it's tough to know which skin-care ingredients to look for in a body moisturizer, we chatted with the top derms who shared five skin soothing ones to look for. We took the guesswork out for you and matched up the best ingredients with a lotion, conditioner, or body butter from the cruelty-free line Kiwi Botanicals, since their products are packed with clean ingredients that are free of any icky stuff like parabens or phthalates. Whether you prefer a body lotion, a sumptuous body butter, or an in-shower hydrator, your perfect match is right here.

MANUKA HONEY: For Soothing Skin Conditions Like Eczema, Acne, and Psoriasis

Yup, this kitchen staple is a yummy (and effective) treat for your skin, too: “Because of its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and humectant properties, manuka honey has been used for centuries for treatment of various skin conditions, from eczema and psoriasis to burns and wounds,” explains board-certified dermatologist Tiffany J. Libby. Studies have shown the sweet stuff’s antimicrobial benefits may also help control stubborn body acne.

Find it in: Kiwi Botanicals Nourishing Body Lotion

GLYCERIN: For Fresh, Dewy Skin

Downing a tall glass of water will instantly quench your thirst and hydrate your body... and glycerin kind of works the same way. “Glycerin is a great moisture magnet that pulls and holds water in your skin for immediate hydration,” says board-certified dermatologist Marnie Nussbaum. “It's a humectant and it mimics the skin’s natural moisturizing factor, also known as NMF, making it compatible with all skin types.” Nussbaum adds that the ingredient works best when paired with an occlusive agent, which helps to “lock in” or seal moisture within the epidermal barrier. For more on that, see the next ingredient.

SHEA BUTTER: For Moisturizing Extremely Dry, Dehydrated Skin—Fast

This vitamin and essential-fatty acid rich ingredient is a serious skin-nourisher that derms love for its ability to quickly soften and nourish. “Shea butter is a vitamin-rich natural emollient that is extremely moisturizing and gentle on the skin,” says Nussbaum. “It also serves as both a humectant—so it attracts and retains moisture—as well as an occlusive agent, which provides a protective barrier to lock in moisture.”

Find it in: Kiwi Botanicals Soothing Body Butter, which contains both shea butter and glycerin

SQUALENE: For Smoothing And Evening Out Skin Tone

This powerhouse hydrator mimics the oils that our skin naturally produces. Besides moisturizing, squalene is great for ironing out crepe-y skin, brightening discoloration and scarring, and reversing UV damage. It’s also a potent antioxidant, so it’s going to simultaneously protect your skin from free radicals from the environment (like pollution) that damage and speed up skin aging.

Find it in: Kiwi Botanicals Soothing Body Lotion

CHAMOMILE: For Protecting and Soothing Stressed Skin

When you think of chamomile, a calming cup of tea comes to mind, right? Well, it kind of works the same way when it’s used in skin-care products: “Chamomile is most well known for its soothing benefits,” says Libby. “Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties help to calm and soothe irritated skin conditions and reduce stress on skin from pollutants and other environmental factors.”

Find it in: Kiwi Botanicals Soothing Body Conditioner