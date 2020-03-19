The resale market has seen an uptick over the last few years, and handbags are one of the most sought-after items to sell and to buy. Whether you're looking to clean out your closet or just trying to shop more sustainably, a rotating collection of luxury handbags pays off in a myriad of ways.

Now more than ever, shoppers are purchasing a vintage bag they love, wearing it to their heart's content, and then trading it in for another investment piece of their choosing. Seeing that shift in shopper behavior, Rebag decided to launch the Infinity program to urge fashion lovers to join the circular economy.

The program, which officially launched in 2018, lets you purchase a bag and trade it back in for credit. If you carry it up to six months, you can exchange it for 70% of the original price. And starting this week, they're adding two more tiers: 0 to 3 months, 80% credit, and 3 to 6 months, 75% credit.

Not sure where to start? The best-selling bags in the resale market are also the most familiar: think the Chanel classic double flap or the Gucci Dionysus bag. Ahead, shop the 5 most popular bags for resale and get some visual inspo on how to style them.

1. Chanel Medium Vintage Classic Double Flap Bag Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2. Hermes 35cm Birkin Donell Woodson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

3. Gucci Dionysus Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

4. Saint Laurent Classic Monogram Wallet on Chain Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images