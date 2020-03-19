Bustle

5 Most Popular Handbags To Resell, According To Rebag

By Avery Elizabeth Matera
Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The resale market has seen an uptick over the last few years, and handbags are one of the most sought-after items to sell and to buy. Whether you're looking to clean out your closet or just trying to shop more sustainably, a rotating collection of luxury handbags pays off in a myriad of ways.

Now more than ever, shoppers are purchasing a vintage bag they love, wearing it to their heart's content, and then trading it in for another investment piece of their choosing. Seeing that shift in shopper behavior, Rebag decided to launch the Infinity program to urge fashion lovers to join the circular economy.

The program, which officially launched in 2018, lets you purchase a bag and trade it back in for credit. If you carry it up to six months, you can exchange it for 70% of the original price. And starting this week, they're adding two more tiers: 0 to 3 months, 80% credit, and 3 to 6 months, 75% credit.

Not sure where to start? The best-selling bags in the resale market are also the most familiar: think the Chanel classic double flap or the Gucci Dionysus bag. Ahead, shop the 5 most popular bags for resale and get some visual inspo on how to style them.

1. Chanel Medium Vintage Classic Double Flap Bag

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chanel Vintage Classic Double Flap Bag Quilted Tweed Medium ($2,715)

Chanel Vintage Classic Double Flap Bag Quilted Medium ($2,920)

Chanel Vintage Classic Double Flap Bag Quilted Caviar Medium ($4,605)

2. Hermes 35cm Birkin

Donell Woodson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hermes Birkin Handbag Bleu Hydra Clemence with Palladium Hardware 35 ($10,720)

Hermes Birkin Handbag Noir Fjord with Gold Hardware 35 ($9,240)

Hermes Birkin Handbag Rogue Garance Clemence with Palladium Hardware 35 ($7,490)

3. Gucci Dionysus

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gucci Web Dionysus Bag Leather Medium ($2,135)

Gucci Dionysus Bag Leather Small ($2,100)

Gucci Dionysus Chain Wallet Leather with Embellished Detail Small ($1,440)

4. Saint Laurent Classic Monogram Wallet on Chain

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Saint Laurent Classic Monogram Wallet on Chain Matelasse Chevron Leather Small ($1,225)

Saint Laurent Classic Monogram Wallet on Chain Matelasse Chevron Leather Medium ($1,155)

Saint Laurent Classic Monogram Wallet on Chain Matelasse Chevron Metallic Leather Medium ($1,470)

5. Christian Dior Lady Dior

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Dior Lady Dior Handbag Cannage Quilt Lambskin Medium ($1,740)

Christian Dior Lady Dior Bag Cannage Quilt Velvet Mini ($2,800)

Christian Dior Lady Dior Chain Bag Cannage Quilt Patent Mini ($2,800)