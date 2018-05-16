On Wednesday, May 16, the United States Senate will vote on whether or not to repeal net neutrality rule changes implemented by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Back in April, the FCC ordered an end to Obama-era net neutrality protections, causing many to fear that the internet will become less equally accessible. If you wish to encourage Congress to supersede the FCC's decision and maintain net neutrality protections, there are still many net neutrality petitions you can sign.

According to WIRED, net neutrality is the notion that internet services providers should treat all content equally. Without net neutrality, many fear that internet companies could provide access to content based on preferences, business partnerships, and/or profits. For example, if an internet service provider has a partnership with a certain video streaming service, it could increase internet speeds for this service while drastically slowing speeds for others. Moreover, consumers could potentially be forced to pay more if they wish to access certain websites, among other implications.

According to CNN, the net neutrality vote is expected to narrowly pass the Senate. However, it faces an uphill battle in the House of Representatives. Thus, if maintaining net neutrality protections is something that you believe is important, there is certainly still time to take a stand and seek to encourage members of Congress to vote to keep these protections. You can start by signing some of the petitions listed below.

Change.org Change.org is sponsoring a net neutrality petition that has almost 2.5 million signatures thus far. In describing why it is sponsoring the petition, the organization wrote, At Change.org, we believe that people everywhere should have the tools they need to make their voices heard ... A closed off Internet means fewer ways for millions of people to make the change they want to see ... Without an internet equally accessible to everyone regardless of income or geography, we can’t continue that mission.

Battle For The Net In lieu of a standard petition, Battle for the Net is asking people to sign a digital, pre-written letter to members of Congress, asking them to vote to save net neutrality.

Fight For The Future Fight for the Future is a non-profit dedicated to harnessing the internet's positive potential. You can sign its net neutrality petition here.