It is official: the clocks have gone back, the weather has taken a turn for the colder, and it is dark by 7 p.m. I think I can safely assume that we are not going to be having any more heat waves and we are on a one way trajectory to cosy, candle lit nights in with a good book on the sofa. But if you’re in need of some new lit here are five new books coming in November 2018 in the UK which will make the perfect stocking filler or little treat for yourself.

Whilst I am all for pub trips and Christmas parties the colder months are not meant for standing outside in a smoking area, dressed to the nines, and huddling around people just to maintain your body temperature so you don’t freeze. If you can’t imagine anything better than lighting a candle (or six), putting on a face mask, and getting lost in a book, then the run up to Christmas is your time. So many books are released in the festive period because lets be real, a good book makes the perfect gift. So, if you are the one of the organised few who has already started planning Christmas presents or just need a good story to get you through the cold morning commutes here are the top five new books being released in November which are perfect as a stocking filler or a little gift for yourself because in these dark nights you’ve got to treat yourself.

1 ‘The New Fashion Rules’ By Victoria Magrath The debut book from fashion and beauty influencer Victoria Magrath is perfect to dip in and out of if you’re interested in all things fashion and style. Magrath unpicks every pivotal moment in recent history that has changed the fashion industry; from Cara Delevingne filming herself on the catwalk to the rise of ASOS. The book is also sprinkled with tips and tricks on how to stay ahead of the curve. You can hear Magrath’s super bubbly, happy voice as you read the pages and it is insanely beautiful (as you can imagine) so once you’re done with it, it can take pride of place on your coffee table. Buy on Amazon here

2 ‘Becoming’ by Michelle Obama Whether you like or dislike her politics, Michelle Obama is a formidable woman. Personally, I can’t see how anyone couldn’t love her. She is a feminist, boss, queen, and I miss her. However, if you have ever wondering what it was like being Michelle Obama you’re in luck. Finally, her long awaited memoir is going to be released. Becoming covers everything from growing up in the south side of Chicago, attending law school, and being half of the most powerful couple in the world whilst balancing a family life, and being married to the President of the United States. Buy on Waterstones here

3 ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald — The Original Screenplay’ by J.K. Rowling If you need to add a bit of magic to the cold, dark evenings I really don’t think there is any better way than entering the world of Harry Potter. The end Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them saw the capture of dark wizard, Gellert Grindelwald. He has now escaped and more determined than ever to gather followers to help him raise pure blood wizards to rule over non-magical beings. It is up to Dumbledore and Newt to stop him. This makes the perfect Christmas gift for any Harry Potter fan and if you’re in need of escapism this is it. Buy on Waterstones here

4 ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ by Liane Moriarty Moriarty is the author behind the worldwide number one bestseller Big Little Lies. If you were into Big Little Lies then you are going to adore Nine Perfect Strangers. Just as mysterious, dark, and gripping, Nine Perfect Strangers follows nine city workers who escape to an isolated retreat to offload, unwind, and let go. They get to know each other and start to relax under the watchful eye of the resort director. As it turns out, she is a woman on a mission and it certainly isn’t to ensure that her guests leave rested and relaxed. Buy on Amazon here

5 ‘Heads You Win’ by Jeffery Archer Heads You Win follows the story of Alexander Karpenko who has to flee Russia with his mother after his father is killed by the KGB for defying the state. When it comes to leaving the country Karpenko leaves his fate up to the toss of a coin: does he move the rest of his life to the United States or the United Kingdom. Through twists and turns Archer will have you guessing what is going to happen all the way to the end. But what does become clear is Karpenko cannot run from his past forever. Buy on Amazon here