5 Quotes Miss America Officials Said About Pageant Winners That Are So Gross
On Thursday, the Huffington Post reported on several leaked emails from Miss America officials in which they made disturbing comments that shamed former pageant winners for their bodies and sex lives. This revelation resulted in Dick Clark Productions, which produces the pageant, announcing that it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization. Moreover, calls are mounting for Miss America's top leadership to resign, with 49 Former Miss Americas calling for the departure of CEO Sam Haskell and other prominent organization members.
The emailed conversations came from those in senior positions at the Miss America Organization, including Haskell and former top pageant telecast writer Lewis Friedman. The exchanges involved cruel and disparaging remarks made about former pageant winners. In announcing its split with the organization, Dick Clark Productions noted the "unacceptable" nature of the content of the emails, saying:
The following is a rundown of the most offensive comments made by the Miss America officials about former pageant winners, which reflect a complete disrespect for the women who chose to participate in the nationwide competition.
1"Forever Miss Americas" Becomes "C***s"
In an email exchange with Haskell, the Miss America CEO, top writer Friedman — who has been let go from the organization following an internal investigation into the emails— suggested using a highly degrading name to refer to past Miss America winners:
2A "Piece of Trash"
Haskell also owns a production company and employed a man named Brent Adams, who once dated Miss America 2013 Mallory Hagan. According to Adams, Haskell had wanted him to date his daughter and not Hagan, and the CEO once degraded Hagan to Adams and discouraged him from pursuing a romantic relationship with her:
3A Career "As A Blimp In The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade"
In a 2014 email to Haskell, Friedman made disparaging comments about Hagan's body and her sex life:
4She's "Huge And Gross"
In 2015, Haskell received an email containing a photo of Hagan along with other former Miss America winners. In replying to the email, Haskell cruelly critiqued Hagan's body:
5Death Wish
In writing an email to Haskell to express his condolences about the death of former Miss America Mary Ann Mobley, Friedman implied that he wished Miss America 1998 Kate Shindle, who had written a book that was critical of Haskell, had died instead.
These leaked emails show that top leadership at the Miss America Organization repeatedly participated in incredibly disrespectful conversations about former pageant winners. Time will tell how these officials' actions will impact the future of the Miss America pageant, which has now lost its television production partner as a result.