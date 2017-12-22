5 Quotes Miss America Officials Said About Pageant Winners That Are So Gross

On Thursday, the Huffington Post reported on several leaked emails from Miss America officials in which they made disturbing comments that shamed former pageant winners for their bodies and sex lives. This revelation resulted in Dick Clark Productions, which produces the pageant, announcing that it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization. Moreover, calls are mounting for Miss America's top leadership to resign, with 49 Former Miss Americas calling for the departure of CEO Sam Haskell and other prominent organization members.

The emailed conversations came from those in senior positions at the Miss America Organization, including Haskell and former top pageant telecast writer Lewis Friedman. The exchanges involved cruel and disparaging remarks made about former pageant winners. In announcing its split with the organization, Dick Clark Productions noted the "unacceptable" nature of the content of the emails, saying:

We were appalled by their unacceptable content and insisted, in the strongest possible terms, that the Miss America Organization board of directors conduct a comprehensive investigation and take appropriate action to address the situation ... Shortly thereafter, we resigned our board positions and notified MAO that we were terminating our relationship with them.

The following is a rundown of the most offensive comments made by the Miss America officials about former pageant winners, which reflect a complete disrespect for the women who chose to participate in the nationwide competition.

1 "Forever Miss Americas" Becomes "C***s" The Miss America emails: how the pageant's CEO really talks about the winners. (spoiler, the word "cunts" is used) https://t.co/3UWLJNtapy via @HuffPostWomen — (@hilarymatfess) # In an email exchange with Haskell, the Miss America CEO, top writer Friedman — who has been let go from the organization following an internal investigation into the emails— suggested using a highly degrading name to refer to past Miss America winners: Haskell: “I have decided that when referring to a woman who was once Miss America, we are no longer going to call them Forever Miss Americas....please change all script copy to reflect that they are Former Miss Americas!" Friedman: “I’d already changed “Forevers” to “C***s.” Does that work for you?” Haskell: "Perfect...bahahaha.”

2 A "Piece of Trash" I spoke to @ItsMalloryHagan about the Miss America email scandal which included derogatory comments about her and other former Miss Americas by CEO Sam Haskell. "All of those [board members] who stand by this person need to go." https://t.co/LbdKh06SPz — (@tufayel) # Haskell also owns a production company and employed a man named Brent Adams, who once dated Miss America 2013 Mallory Hagan. According to Adams, Haskell had wanted him to date his daughter and not Hagan, and the CEO once degraded Hagan to Adams and discouraged him from pursuing a romantic relationship with her: You don’t need a piece of trash like Mallory [Hagan]. You need someone with class and money like my daughter.

3 A Career "As A Blimp In The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade" I've loved and looked up to @ItsMalloryHagan since she took the Miss A title back in 2013. My heart breaks for her, knowing how strong she stayed throughout her reign in the face of this mistreatment. My respect and admiration for her has grown 10x over in the last 24 hours. — (@megan_sylviaa) # In a 2014 email to Haskell, Friedman made disparaging comments about Hagan's body and her sex life: ... Mallory’s preparing for her new career … as a blimp in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. As she continues to destroy her own credibility, her voice will attract less and less notice while she continues her descent to an unhappy pathetic footnote ... Ps. Are we four the only ones not to have f***ed Mallory?

4 She's "Huge And Gross" I've been lucky enough 2 be in the presence of many former Miss Americas & they're all class acts. Haven't met her, but @ItsMalloryHagan deserved better, the Formers deserve better, & those yet to come deserve better. @samhaskell should be fired. @MissAmericaOrg #FireSamHaskell — (@kevpg13) # In 2015, Haskell received an email containing a photo of Hagan along with other former Miss America winners. In replying to the email, Haskell cruelly critiqued Hagan's body: OMG she is huge...and gross...why does he [presumably Hagan's romantic interest] want that?????