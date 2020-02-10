5 Reasons Why The Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Bundle Is The Perfect Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gift

If you're one of those people who has a hard time planning for Valentine’s Day (or even remembering it), we are here to remind you that Valentine’s Day 2020 is coming right up!

We have good news and bad news. This year, V-Day is on a Friday night, meaning your chances of getting a last-minute dinner reservation at your boo’s favorite restaurant are slim to none. That’s the bad news. The good news is that Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ have come to the rescue with the perfect last-minute gift: a bundled package that includes all three streaming services just in time for everyone’s favorite date night.

Here are the details: You get all the movies, TV shows, and sports you want from Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for the incredibly low price of $12.99 per month, a savings of 25 percent across all three platforms. Each platform includes classic programs, new releases, and exclusive, original content available to stream from all of your favorite devices.

So, here’s your plan for Valentine’s Day. Subscribe to the bundle now, and make sure to download the apps on whatever device you’ll be streaming from on the big day. Between the three platforms there’s a huge amount of content to choose from, so you’ll want to plan a streaming playlist in advance — more on that below. Lastly, figure out whether you’ll be cooking dinner or ordering in, so by the time your date arrives you’ve got dinner and entertainment ready to go. You’re so thoughtful!

Now that we’ve outlined your Valentine’s Day plans, we’re here to help you sort through the incredible amount of content on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. These platforms truly have something for everyone, so here’s a look at some of your best options for date night.

1. Experience the Ultimate Disney Fantasy with Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Exclusively available on Disney+ beginning February 14, 2020, the new season of this docuseries is the perfect date night viewing for you and your valentine. The five-episode series follows five couples on their happily-ever-after journeys as they experience the wedding of a lifetime at exquisite Disney locations. From horse-drawn carriage rides through the Magic Kingdom, to the very first wedding held at Pandora - The World of Avatar, to incredible, surprise serenades by celebrity musical guests, these weddings make for perfect viewing for a romantic night in.

2. Binge-Worthy Romantic Comedies There are literally dozens of romantic comedies on offer between Disney+ and Hulu, so there’s no way you’ll be able to choose just one! In fact, you’ll probably want to plan your watchlist a few days in advance, so you don’t spend half the night browsing titles. Some of our favorites include animated Disney classics like Lady and the Tramp and Cinderella, modern classics like Never Been Kissed and 10 Things I Hate About You, and brand-new originals like High School Musical The Musical: The Series. There’s truly an embarrassment of riches.

3. Intergalactic Love Stories If you’re a couple of the action/adventure persuasion, look no further than the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Amidst high-speed space chases and interspecies hijinks, Marvel movies feature some truly romantic storylines. For Valentine’s Day viewing, revisit Guardians of the Galaxy volumes one and two, where Star Lord and Gamora share some serious sparks. Featuring amazing on-screen chemistry by the lead actors, Guardians of the Galaxy is a low-key romcom that serves up way more twists, turns, and laughs than your average date-night viewing.

4. A Celebrity Match-Up for the Ages If ball is life for you and your boo, tune into ESPN and ESPN+, the exclusive source for the NBA 2020 All-Star Celebrity Game. Airing and streaming on February 14, 2020 at 7 p.m. ET, the game will feature famous comedians, actors, and rappers in a full-court match-up, with each team boasting a star from the WNBA as well. If last year’s game is any indication, you can expect professional level smack-talking from players and commentators alike. Regardless of who wins, this game is always one of the most entertaining NBA games of the year!