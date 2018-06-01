When bibliophiles say that reading can change lives, we aren't exaggerating and we don't mean metaphorically. We mean that, quite literally, books have the power to transform a person and the world around them, and these short books of advice are proof of their power.

Let's face it: life is no walk in the park. At least, not all the time, which is why no matter how old or wealthy or healthy or successful we become, we will eventually need some advice. Whether we're looking to change careers, stuck in a romantic rut, or simply struggling to find passion in their everyday, we long for someone (or something) to tell us what to do, where to go, or who to love. The problem is, turning to our family, friends, and mentors doesn't always yield the best results. That's why we go to the professionals: advice columnists and inspirational writers who always know just what to say, even when they don't know us.

Whether you're looking for a bit of guidance in your love life, a little creative inspiration, or some help deciding what's next, these 5 short books of advice can transform your weekend, and maybe your life, before Monday morning comes.

'Brave Enough' by Cheryl Strayed Hardcover Page Count: 160 It is impossible to round up books of advice and not include the modern queen of the genre, author and "Dear Sugar" columnist Cheryl Strayed. Her 2012 collection Tiny Beautiful Things offers incredible insight into love and life and all of their complications, but it's Brave Enough that makes the perfect inspirational weekend read. A slim but powerful collection of some of over 100 of Strayed's most empowering quotes and pieces thoughtful advice, this book may be short, but there is nothing small about the inspiration it contains. Click here to buy.

'Can’t Help Myself: Lessons & Confessions from a Modern Advice Columnist' by Meredith Goldstein Hardcover Page Count: 272 In her new memoir Can't Help Myself, The Boston Globe advice columnist Meredith Goldstein reveals what it's like to tell other people what to do when you aren't so sure what you're doing yourself. A meditative look at love, conflict, heartache, illness, friendship, and the power of community and support, this absorbing read is perfect for anyone obsessed with advice columns and their ability to change lives. Click here to buy.

'Assume the Worst' by Carl Hiaasen Hardcover Page Count: 64 For the fatalistic reader, Carl Hiaasen has crafted the perfect book of advice: Assume the Worst. A great gift for graduates who are about to face the real world for the first time, this short illustrated book offers a hilarious, cynical yet heartfelt warning about what the future holds and, more importantly, how they can change it. Click here to buy.

'Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear' by Elizabeth Gilbert Paperback Page Count: 288 Stuck in a creative rut, struggling through revisions, or just feeling plain uninspired? The author of Eat, Pray, Love has just what you need to snap out of it, no globe trotting required. In Big Magic, Elizabeth Gilbert uses her own creative process to show readers how they can face their fears, chase their dreams, and create a fulfilling and passionate life. A must-read for aspiring writers, artists, musicians, or anyone out there trying to make something new. Click here to buy.