When Daenerys decided not to accept the surrender of King's Landing, preferring to burn the city (and its people) to the ground, the destruction the followed resulted in multiple casualties, including the deaths of both Cersei and Jaime Lannister. That means Tyrion is the last remaining member of his household, leaving the future of the Lion in jeopardy. And sadly, when you think about all of the signs that indicate Tyrion will die in the Game of Thrones series finale, it seems House Lannister is merely living on borrowed time.

Tyrion was always thought to be one of the smartest people in Westeros, though arguably he hasn't been living up to that title these days. (Honestly, that label should rightfully belong to Sansa at this point.) Yet despite his recent failings and misjudgments, Tyrion is still standing, which may make some viewers confident that he'll make it to the end of the finish line. But this is Game of Thrones we're talking about here. It isn't over until those end credits start to role, which means there' still plenty of time for Tyrion to meet his maker, whether it be in the form of the old gods or new, the Lord of Light, or even Death itself.

There are only so many times this guy can talk his way out of trouble and here are all the signs that his luck is about to run out.

1. He Betrayed Daenerys

Dany warned Tyrion last week that the next time he fails her would be his last and helping his brother Jaime to escape definitely falls under that category. Plus, it's not like she's exactly in a very forgiving mood these days. Once she learns of his latest betrayal, she'll undoubtedly show him as much mercy as she showed to King's Landing.

2. There's Still A Bounty On His Head

Cersei may be dead, but it seems doubtful Bronn has forgotten the order she'd asked him to carry out. If Tyrion doesn't deliver on his promise to give him Highgarden, Bronn could very well decide to kill his former friend out of pure spite.

3. Dany's Stopped Taking His Advice

And when the queen stops listening to her Hand, what's the benefit of having him around? If he isn't disposable to her just yet, he's on his way there.

4. It'd Be The Ultimate Payback To His Father

Tywin was always so concerned about carrying on the family line. Securing the future of House Lannister meant everything to him, so how poetic would it be if Tyrion, whom Tywin always treated so poorly, was the one to put an end to the Lannister line for good?

5. He's Escaped Death Too Many Times Already

How many times has his life been in jeopardy and how many times has he found his way out of it at the last minute? It's an impressive accomplishment to say the least, but it can't last forever. Death ultimately comes for everyone and Tyion's nine lives may still eventually run out.