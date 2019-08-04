Rain boots are great for puddle hopping, but many can present a few problems, too. They keep your feet dry, but classic galoshes might not be suitable for all-day wear, especially if you work in an office. And if it’s just sprinkling outside, galoshes can be a big commitment that can leave your feet a little on the hot side. Plus, while galoshes provide a lot of weather protection, they can also be heavy and don’t breathe well. Stylish rain boots that look like shoes not only look great, but are often lighter and offer advantages like laces and better support for your feet.

With these top picks below, which include everything from a tennis shoe perfect for muddy festivals to flats that will work even in the office to a classic Chelsea boot, say goodbye to having to pack a second pair of shoes on rainy days. Most of these styles cover less of your foot and leg in rubber or other waterproof materials so your calves can breathe a bit more, but they still offer a sturdy sole with plenty of gripping power to prevent slips.

Best of all, they're all available on Amazon and some are even less than $30.

1. A Fan-Favorite Chelsea Rain Boot With More Than 1,200 Reviews Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Chelsea boots are perhaps the most common and popular shoe style that can be easily adapted into a stylish waterproof rain boot. Here, PVC with sturdy rubber soles that feature plenty of traction keep your feet dry and on the ground, while a matte finish means they could easily pass for leather or faux leather boots. A padded footbed and elastic lining adds comfort for all-day wear. While classic Chelsea boots often have a narrow footbed, this still narrows at the toe but is designed to be roomier in the middle. With 4.5 stars and more than 1,200 reviews, it is also one of the best-selling rain boots on Amazon. Colors: Black, brown, gray, navy, yellow, green with camouflage accents, black with pink sole Available sizes: 4.5 - 12

2. A High-Top Sneaker With Vintage Charm Dksuko Waterproof High-Top Rain Shoes $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you doodled on your Converse sneakers during math class, this is the throwback rain shoe of your dreams. With classic sneaker charm, these go great with jeans, shorts, or even casual dresses and skirts. The laces also stabilize your ankles and make them more adjustable than laceless boots or flats. While the anti-slip rubber sole helps keep you grounded. The laces do keep it from being completely waterproof, however, so if you anticipate needing to go ankles-deep in water, these might not be the shoes you reach for. But for casual weekend wear in light rain or even outdoor activities like festivals or gardening, these 90 percent PVC shoes are great. Colors: Black, pink, black with white laces, white, yellow, and more Available sizes: 6 - 11

3. These Flats That Will Keep You Dry Oka-B Taylor Flat $39 | Amazon See On Amazon On days when it’s sprinkling or just a little damp, you might need less coverage than what a chic Chelsea rain boot that goes up to your ankles provides. These rubber flats are minimalist and super lightweight, making them great for warm days when sandals might feel too casual. Made in the USA, they are also contoured for better foot support and a nonslip sole. Because they’re made from mostly rubber, they’re even dishwasher safe so you can easily get them clean after repeated wearing, even through mud. They don’t come in half sizes, and reviewers generally recommend sizing up if you often wear a half size. Colors: Rose, light blue, black, lilac, sea foam, khaki, blush, olive, red, white, pink, and more Available sizes: 6 - 10

4. A Rain Boot That Looks Like A Riding Boot For The Most Protection Unicare Women's Mid-Calf Rain Boots $51 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from soft natural rubber and lined with polyester for comfort, these rain boots with a cuff, which gives these the tailored feel of a classic English riding boot, offer just as much protection as classic galoshes with a dash more style. Perfect with jeans or tights and a skirt, these will keep you dry all the way up to your knees but not require a quick change for work or social events. Padded insoles also keep your feet comfortable all day long while the nonslip rubber sole helps make walking easier. Colors: Black with brown leather trim, black with black leather trim Available sizes: 6 - 9

5. A Waterproof Boot Perfect For Cold Weather Sperry Women's Saltwater Wool Embossed Rain Boot $120 | Amazon See On Amazon Duck boot-style shoes are a great alternative to rain boots, especially when the temperatures dip. The waterproof base keeps your toes dry, and the wool ankles and microfleece lining keep you warm. The laces also keep your foot protected from falling snow or slush while giving you a little adjustability. The heavy rubber sole also provides traction. Sperry’s duck boots are relatively lightweight, according to customers, making them comfortable for city wear and even light hiking. A metal zipper makes taking them on and off easier as well. These shoes are also a part of Amazon Wardrobe, meaning you can try them out for 7 days before you buy. Colors: Off-white, gray, pink, lilac Available sizes: 5 - 9, including half sizes