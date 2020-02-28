5 Travel Outfits You'll Want To Wear Outside The Airport

As the Spring season slowly approaches, it's hard to fight the urge to pull out a suitcase and escape to somewhere warm and tropical. But packing for said getaways aren't always easy, and then don't forget, you have to figure out a travel outfit, too. For that long road trip, flight, or maybe even train ride, you’re seeking something comfortable that doesn’t quite look like you rolled out of bed in your pajamas (though no judgment here if you do!). Equally important, your travel look needs to be seasonally transitional so you can adjust it based on the change in temperatures. Sounds complicated, right? It doesn't have to be.

Look to some of your favorite street style stars for a little travel outfit inspo. Layers are key, as are a comfy pair of pants. And a great rule of thumb is to include at least one item that will make that your casual pieces feel a bit more tailored when you reach your final destination, like a blazer, a structured bag, or an elegant pair of flats. Ready to pack? Check out the stylish jet-setting girls ahead in all their travel outfit glory and shop pieces inspired by their looks.