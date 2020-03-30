There are life's major victories: the admission to college, the first big job, the promotion, the marriage. These are the events that get all the fanfare, filling up photo albums, taking up the lion's share of our reasons for celebration.

It's the small victories, however, that comprise the meat of our lives: finally finishing that decorating project you've been putting off forever; getting through an entire day's to-do list; properly roasting a chicken for the first time. Now more than ever, it's more important to focus on the thrill of those mini-milestones we have throughout our days and weeks at home. And if nobody has told you lately, you deserve to toast yourself.

If you're looking for a drink that is worth toasting with, 14 Hands Unicorn Rosé Bubbles is the perfect choice. With notes of cranberry, pomegranate, and Bing cherry, the effervescent tartness of this wine is basically a party for your taste buds. It's light and fizzy, with a finish that will leave you feeling refreshed, upbeat, and ready to give yourself a proper pat on the back.

We've compiled a list of ways that you can celebrate the small victories of your week. 'Cause no matter how small the victory, you deserve to raise a can to yourself.

1. Have A Throwback Dance Party In Your Living Room

Know what's better than going out to a bar where you need to pay for drinks and can't choose the music? Staying in with a can of 14 Hands Unicorn Rosé Bubbles and choosing your own playlist of nostalgic tunes. Getting your blood flowing is a great way to celebrate getting through another day. It's also a perfect exercise to reset your mind, especially when you choose songs that instantly make you feel happy. Put together one of your most extra outfits, as if you were going for a night on the town... then feel the ~vibes~.

If you're looking for a great playlist, check out Bustle's Throwback Tunes, below.

2. Bake Yourself A Cake For National Unicorn Day

The whole process of baking a cake is seriously therapeutic. After a long day of webcam meetings and working from home, you can congratulate yourself by trying out that colorful baking recipe you've been wanting to test out forever. With National Unicorn Day right around the corner on April 9th, it's the perfect time to whip up something gorgeous in the oven. Share to your social channels to inspire your friends to do the same!

3. Host An At-Home Happy Hour With Your Besties

Staying connected is incredibly important, especially right now. Thanks to teleconferencing software and smart phones, it's super easy to do so. Just the other day, I rewarded myself for a morning of cleaning with a glass of wine and a teleconferencing brunch session with some of my best friends from home. Though I live thousands of miles away from them, it was as if we were all sharing a mimosa together at our favorite local café. To make things even more fun, try experimenting with a fun background that will transform your living room into a desert fantasy. We've included a custom one below, easy to download as a digital background. You're welcome.

To download the image, click this link, then right click the image and save to your desktop!

4. Make A Fancy Dinner & Document It

Whether you're cooking for a whole fam, for two, or just for yourself, there's no better time than the present to try out those bucket-list fancy recipes. It might be international, like a black sea bass glazed in miso. It might be a juicy steak and some classic sides. Perhaps you're in the mood for some creamy and indulgent homemade pasta. Whatever your dream dish might be, a great way to celebrate yourself this week is by making a fancy dinner and setting up a little pop-up restaurant in your kitchen. Crack open a gorgeous can of 14 Hands Unicorn Rosé Bubbles and pour into a champagne flute for extra flair. Don't forget to table-scape and document heavily, because if you didn't share it, did it even happen?!

5. Start A Gratitude Practice

Whether you like to journal, meditate, or do affirmations, an active way to celebrate the little triumphs you experience every day is to reflect on them. Not only do these rituals help you keep in touch with your creativity; they have the power to just make you feel better about yourself. Spending lots of time alone, it's easy to get swept up in bad little habits that make us feel bad about ourselves — comparing oneself to others on social media, ruminating, negative self-talk. Starting a gratitude practice is a great way to remind yourself of the many ways in which you're unique and #blessed.

