50 Best-Sellers On Amazon That Are Under-$15 & Eco-Friendly

I have good news and bad news for you. The bad news is that we waste tons of plastic a year, and it ends up polluting our planet. The good news is that you can shop to do your part, especially by scooping up these best-sellers on Amazon that are under-$15 and eco-friendly. Yes, my friends, shopping that makes you a climate warrior: This is retail therapy we can all feel good about.

IMHO, you should start with these bamboo utensil sets. I cannot say it more plainly than this — if this item isn't the next hot eco-foodie gift, I will literally eat every silicone drinking straw I own, okay? They're useful, of course, but they're also brilliant — because now you can basically eat a snack wherever you are, and you'll always be prepared.

The second product I highly recommend are these string bags — which actually look like pretty fashion-forward, too. They're a fantastic way to carry produce without the use of plastic bags, take the produce home and put it in your crisper drawers, and re-use the bags to carry books, laundry, snacks, and more.

You are now ready to go forth and save the world through online shopping. Enjoy.

1 These Glass Straws Reduce The Plastic That Flows Into Our Oceans JimJim Glass Straws $8 Amazon See on Amazon Made from shatter-resistant glass, these straws aren't just good for the environment, they're stylish looking, too. Suitable for both hot and cold drinks, they're free of all the bad things in life, including BPA, phthalates, heavy metals, and lead — and most importantly, can make you feel proud you're doing your part in the fight to reducing the tons of plastic we're dumping into the oceans each year. The set includes two bent and two straight straws, and though these straws are dishwasher-safe, they come with a cleaning brush for detail work.

2 These Mesh Bags To Make The Move Toward Zero Waste And Get Organized YIHONG Reusable Mesh Produce Bags $13 Amazon See on Amazon You'll find uses for these mesh produce bags in every room in the house — but don't forget to take them with you to the grocery store so you can skip the plastic ones. Not only are they a more environmentally-friendly way to bring your fruits and vegetables home, but they're perfect for transporting wet bathing suits home from the pool or the beach, great for laundry while traveling, and excellent for collecting small toys like building blocks.

3 The Silicone Huggers That Protect Fresh Food And Seal Containers, Too Farberware Food Huggers $8 Amazon See on Amazon Made from food-safe, BPA-free silicone, these food huggers are a great choice when you have half a tomato or onion left over that you'd normally put in a disposable plastic bag: Choose a hugger instead, and you have an airtight seal that actually extends the life of your produce. They're great when you're missing a lid for your jar or can, too — they're also infinitely reusable, made from heat-resistant silicone, and clean up easily in the dishwasher.

4 These Reusable Bags Will Even Store Sauces — They're Just That Leakproof Criss Elite Reusable Ziplock Bags $11 Amazon See on Amazon Just like the brand-name alternative that's made from disposable plastic, these reusable bags store anything and everything airtight and leak-free. The difference is that these are made from FDA-approved, food-grade silicone that's reusable and heat-resistant, so they're even dishwasher-safe. Perfect for storing everything from lunch to leftovers, they're BPA-free and great for sous vide.

5 A Shopping Bag That's Also Half Of What Every Fashionista Was Carrying Last Summer EuroSac Natural Cotton String Bag $15 Amazon See on Amazon These handy string bags are perfect for all your shopping needs — use them to do plastic bag-free grocery shopping, use them like a tote bag, or hang them up and put toys in them. They're also machine-washable in cold water. Buy lots.

6 An All-Natural Black Toothpaste Gets Your Teeth Sparkly White Cali White Activated Charcoal & Coconut Oil Whitening Toothpaste $10 Amazon See on Amazon Combining two of the most detoxifying and whitening ingredients — charcoal and coconut oil — this toothpaste is vegan, fluoride-, paraben- and peroxide-free. It also naturally cures bad breath the same way it keeps away plaque: By creating a hostile environment for the bacteria that causes it before it can even take hold. It has a pleasant mint taste, too.

7 The Reusable Food Wraps That Replace Ocean-Clogging, Non-Biodegradable Plastic OurBobe Organic Beeswax Food Wraps $15 Amazon See on Amazon Made with all-natural, biodegradable organic cotton and beeswax, these food wraps are a terrific step in the journey to a zero-waste kitchen. Used in place of plastic and aluminum wrap, they can be used to wrap food and seal containers — and as the heat of your hand warms, the beeswax forms a naturally airtight seal when cool. Hand-washed clean in cool water and air-dried, they're reusable.

8 These TSA-Compliant Silicone Travel Bottles For An Earth-Friendly Alternative On The Go FNSHIP Food Grade Silicone Squeeze Travel Bottles $8 Amazon See on Amazon Even though those tiny drugstore travel sizes are super cute, they're not doing much for the reduce part of "reduce, re-use, and recycle." Pick up these silicone bottles instead, which aren't only leak-proof and great for beauty products like shampoo, conditioner, mouthwash, and the like, but can also be used for condiments you can't live without — like if you always need ranch dressing on your pizza or cannot live without hot sauce.

9 These Odd Fruits Help Reduce Food Waste And Save You Money, Too BluApple Produce Freshness Balls With Activated Carbon $14 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to absorb the ethylene gas emitted by fresh produce, these clever blue apples help to reduce food waste while also saving you money on your monthly grocery bill. The activated carbon inside these refillable gadgets also help to absorb any unpleasant odors inside your fridge, so you're getting a true two-for-one. Reviewers report extending the life of their produce almost three times as long with these BluApples.

10 The Bag That Freshens The Air Without Annoying And Possibly Harmful Chemicals MOSO NATURAL Air Purifying Bag $10 Amazon See on Amazon Ugh. Air fresheners that smell like air fresheners are about as old school as that fake new car smell you used to have them spray for you at the car wash. This natural linen bag, meanwhile, is filled with fragrance-free bamboo charcoal that absorbs odors of all types — even the more stubborn smells like pet odors, cooking odors, and smoke. Also naturally dehumidifying, the bag can be used for up to two years, and at the end of its useful life, it can even be composted.

11 The Nail Polish That's Natural And Non-Toxic Karma Organic Natural Non-Toxic Nail Polish $10 Amazon See on Amazon If you want to overhaul your beauty products to be more environmentally-friendly, try this organic fingernail polish that beats the blahs. With over 100 non-toxic colors from neutral to neon, it's totally free of TPHP, toluene, formaldehyde, and DBP — so it's even suitable for use while you're pregnant.

12 These Bamboo Toothbrushes Have Charcoal Built Right In To Brighten While You Brush KOOLERTHINGS Natural Charcoal Bamboo Toothbrushes $12 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from sustainably-harvested, eco-friendly bamboo, the ultra-thin nylon bristles of these toothbrushes get into every nook and cranny of your mouth and gums. Plus, they're treated with natural charcoal to provide a whitening treatment while you brush. The handle and the charcoal treatment on the bristles make these brushes naturally anti-microbial, enabling them to establish an environment in your mouth that's hostile to the bacteria that cause plaque buildup, gum disease, and bad breath.

13 These Luxe Washable Pads Apply Toner And Remove Makeup Green Estate Reusable Makeup Pads $14 Amazon See on Amazon Made from luxe microfiber that feels soft on the skin, these pads are double-sided to do double duty — and replace thousands of single-use makeup wipes. The white side is intended for the application of toner and moisturizer, and the reverse black side removes makeup. The reinforced bias stitching ensures that these durable pads hold up to hundreds of uses and washes, too — simply throw them in the machine in their own included laundry bag for just that purpose.

14 A Reusable Coffee Cup That Will Last You For A Lifetime UUQ Reusable Leak-Proof Coffee Mug $14 Amazon See on Amazon Made from biodegradable, BPA-free plastic, this coffee cup will be your mug for a lifetime — with its shatter-proof body, leak-proof lid, and heat-resistant silicone grip ring that makes it comfortable to hold and protects your hand from the warmth of the liquid inside. Reheat your drink in the microwave without worry, and when you're done with your drink, the cup cleans easily in the dishwasher.

15 A Moisturizer That Uses A Smoothie's Worth Of Ingredients To Leave You Glowing Beauty By Earth Oil Control Face Moisturizer $14 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated from organic coconut oil, organic aloe vera, and organic argan oil, this face cream combines MSM and CoQ10 to deeply hydrate and repair the skin — while actually preventing breakouts with its unique oil control preparation. Designed to renew the complexion, promote the accelerated production of collagen, and leave skin radiant, it's vegan and 100 percent cruelty-free.

16 These Ultra-Strong Reusable Bamboo Towels Replace Up To 60 Rolls Of Conventional Paper Towels Kitchen + Home Bamboo Towels $8 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from sustainably-harvested bamboo that's certified organic, these reusable towels are unbelievably strong and suitable to so many jobs in every room in the house. Capable of replacing up to 60 rolls of traditional paper towels, these lint-free sheets can each be used up to 120 times — and then can be composted. Simply hand- or machine-wash then hang to air dry, and these towels are good as new for repeated use, and soft enough even for use on the skin.

17 The One All-Natural Cleaner You Need For Every Surface Puracy Natural Multi-Surface Cleaner $13 Amazon See on Amazon Made from plant-based ingredients that are naturally hypoallergenic, this cleaner was developed by doctors. Reviewers universally note that it's one of the strongest and most effective natural cleaners they've seen, and since it has no harsh chemicals, you can be confident it's safe to use around children, pets, and anyone with a compromised immune system. As a bonus, it cleans streak-free, too.

18 This Deodorant Lifts Your Pits Up To A Whole New Level Kopari Aluminum-Free Deodorant $14 Amazon See on Amazon Kopari is known far and wide for its coconut-based goodies, and this deodorant based on organic coconut oil is one of their most beloved products. Coconut is a natural antibacterial and anti-fungal agent, and this 100 percent plant-based blend works to inhibit the growth of odor-causing germs before they can create any unwanted smells. The aluminum-free preparation itself is lightly scented of fresh coconut milk, and glides on easily to outlast even your longest days.

19 These Bamboo Utensil Sets Are Absolutely Brilliant To-Go Ware Bamboo Utensil Set $12 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from sustainably-harvested, renewable bamboo, this utensil set includes a knife, fork, spoon, and a pair of chopsticks — all packaged into a handy recycled plastic sleeve with a convenient carabiner. They're available in seven colors, so get several and keep one at the office, one in your car, one in your bag — and be on your toes to avoid plastic utensils wherever they're found.

20 The Cream Cleanser With Baking Soda That Made Mrs. Meyer's A Household Name Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Baking Soda Cream Cleanser $14 Amazon See on Amazon Baking soda has long been a favorite cleaning product of eco-conscious cleaners — and this formulation from Mrs. Meyer's removes dirt, stains, and odors, and leaves behind a sparkling polish without scratching. Lightly scented with lemon verbena essential oil, it's completely bleach-free with no phthalates, and suitable for use on all surfaces.

21 A Detangling Brush That's Crafted From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Nipoo Natural Wooden Paddle Hair Brush $10 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to tame the tangles in your tresses, this brush features bamboo bristles that are wide set to delicately pull through the tangles in your hair without breaking the strands — and without producing static. The round ends of the bristles also give your scalp a stimulating massage as you brush, while also helping to distribute natural oils through your hair, encouraging a healthy shine.

22 A Sulfate-Free, Delicious-Smelling Soap For Healthy Hair The Yellow Bird Shampoo Bar $10 Amazon See on Amazon Since it's not packaged in a bottle, this bar shampoo is already more Earth-friendly than what you may be using now, but its eco-friendly performance doesn't end there. Crafted from renewable active ingredients like kaolin clay and sea salt, it's easy on your scalp, your hair, and the environment, unlike the sulfates and parabens you'll find in many commercial preparations. Plus, this cruelty-free, vegan bar is suitable for use on your body and your face, as well as for shaving, so it reduces the number of products you're buying.

23 The All-Natural Sunscreen That's Reef-Safe TotLogic Natural Mineral SPF30 Sunscreen $15 Amazon See on Amazon Made with 20 percent natural zinc oxide, this sunscreen has earned a prestigious number one rating from the Environmental Working Group's Skin Deep database for its non-toxic, hypoallergenic formula, and eco-friendly performance. Plus, because it's reef-safe, it's great for the ocean, too.

24 These Makeup Brushes Aren't Just Eco-Friendly, They're Cruelty-Free, Too TayBear Market Makeup Brushes $14 Amazon See on Amazon Equipped with eco-friendly bamboo handles instead of plastic ones, these makeup brushes provide a more green alternative for your cosmetic bag. The set includes all the brushes needed to create a flawless look, with non-shedding synthetic fiber bristles that feel soft and luxe on the skin. Suitable for liquids, powders, and creams, this set is reasonably priced, too.

25 The Stainless Steel Straw That's Foldable So You'll Never Need To Grab A Plastic One Love Moments Folding Straws $12 Amazon See on Amazon Worried you'll go to a bar that doesn't have any eco-friendly straws, or worse, still uses plastic ones? Bring this straw with you everywhere — it's reusable and folds away into its own recycled case that works as a keychain. Made from food-grade stainless steel, it's 9 inches in length and features a food-grade, BPA-free silicone tip. It's also accompanied by a purpose-made cleaning brush.

26 The Garbage Bags That Are Actually Made From Sugar Cane Hippo Sak Tall Kitchen Bags With Handles $14 Amazon See on Amazon You've probably seen plastic bottles made from corn products — but these trash bags are made from sugar cane, which is cool AF. Certified by the USDA as 88 percent plant-based, the company actually guarantees that they're stronger and more leak- and puncture-proof than the leading brands — plus, they're completely recyclable. They're also a terrific way to reduce your carbon footprint.

27 This Microfiber Washcloth Will Remove Your Makeup With Only Water PleasingCare Makeup Remover Cloth Clean Towel $7 Amazon See on Amazon Made from ultra-soft microfiber, this facial cleansing cloth will enable you to remove your makeup without the use of facial cleansers, soaps that contain ingredients that are potentially harmful to the environment, and chemicals that may be harsh to your skin and to the planet. Available in a variety of colors, it also makes the perfect replacement for single-use facial wipes, swiping off dirt and oils in just minutes with a gentle touch — and leaving your complexion clear and smooth.

28 These Reusable Nylon Grocery Bags Are Not Just Eco-Friendly, They're Stylish TiMoMo Folding Reusable Grocery Bags $15 Amazon See on Amazon Reduce your carbon footprint and the amount of plastic that ends up in our oceans and landfills with these grocery bags made from bright and attractive nylon prints. They're not only cute, they're strong, too: Each bag can accommodate up to 50 pounds without trouble and without the handles cutting into your hands. Wash occasionally and they'll be good as new for extended use.

29 These Silicone Baking Mats Are A Must-Have Velesco Silicone Baking Mats $14 Amazon See on Amazon Made of FDA-approved silicone that's heat-resistant up to 480 degrees, these silicone mats are arguably the greatest thing to happen to ovens since electricity. They're completely non-stick, whether you're baking cookies, heating up a cheesy pizza, or setting candy up to cool. They're freezer-safe, too.

30 The Oversized Cork Pads That Are Great For So Many Uses Around The House LoveInTheHouse Cork Coasters $5 Amazon See on Amazon Protect your furniture from more than coffee cups and cold beverages — but also from casseroles, skillets, and pots or pans with these cork coasters that can work for you in just about every room in the house. Water-absorbent and designed to air dry after each use, they're perfect for parties, and each has a beveled edge giving it a finished look and appeal.

31 A Set Of Silicone Lids That Really Has You Covered Veotore Silicone Stretch Lids $11 Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100 percent food-grade silicone that's BPA-free and heat-resistant, these lids are suitable for covering fresh food and produce by themselves — as well as jars and containers, keeping foods fresh for longer and negating the need for disposables like plastic wrap and aluminum foil. Perfect for use anywhere you're missing a lid, these versatile gadgets are dishwasher-safe and create an airtight seal over whatever you're protecting.

32 The 100 Percent Natural And Biodegradable Way To Exfoliate Your Whole Self Skin Tools Premium Loofah Pads $13 Amazon See on Amazon Remove dirt and grime from your skin and exfoliate for a glowing complexion all over with these loofah pads — they're 100 percent natural and faced on their reverse with soft terry cloth for a more delicate wash. They're equipped with elastic hand straps so you can get a good scrub on, too. "I can't remember the last time I felt this clean," writes one reviewer.

33 A Charcoal, Clay, And Oatmeal Soap Ethique Eco-Friendly Bodywash Bar $11 Amazon See on Amazon A wonderful formulation for those with ultra-sensitive skin, this soap is formulated from active ingredients like kaolin clay, oatmeal, and activated charcoal — a trifecta of soothing, detoxing, and healing ingredients. Designed to pull out inflammation-causing impurities while carefully balancing its pH, this soap is cruelty-free, TSA-friendly, and compostable.

34 The Lavender Hand Soap That Works Up A Lather With No Sulfates Cleancult Lavender Natural Foaming Hand Soap $9 Amazon See on Amazon Most sudsing agents contain chemicals that might not be great for the environment — but with this foaming hand soap, you can have your suds and scrub with them, too. The foam here is produced by coconut and other plant-based ingredients, for a green clean we can all get behind. It's hypoallergenic, biodegradable, vegan, cruelty-, and gluten-free. Plus, the soap is moisturizing and leaves behind a subtle lavender scent.

35 This Charcoal-Permeated Bamboo Floss Is Earth-Friendly And Great For Your Gums Lucky Teeth Organic Bamboo Fiber Charcoal Floss $10 Amazon See on Amazon With charcoal toothbrushes and charcoal toothpaste hitting it out of the ballpark in terms of buzz factor, this charcoal floss is the next logical step — and it's even made out of organic bamboo fiber. Also treated with organic tea tree and organic peppermint oil, this floss is all-natural, comfortable, and easy to use. Unlike traditional floss, its components are naturally anti-viral, antibacterial, and anti-fungal.

36 These Walnut Scrubbers Get Your Dishes Extra-Clean Full Circle In A Nut Shell Walnut Scrubber Sponges $4 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from walnut shells and cellulose, these sponges are all-natural and can even be composted once you're done using them. Suitable for use on all surfaces, the dark side scrubs even the toughest pots and pans effectively, while the white side is made from plant cellulose and is absorbent for cleaning.

37 The Hair Product That Saves Your 'Do And Your Day Is Organic And Earth-Friendly Hair Dance Volumizing Dry Shampoo $11 Amazon See on Amazon We all know that dry shampoo has made the world safe for third-day hair. (Fourth-day, too, but who's counting.) Now, you can make the world safe for dry shampoo with this powder from Hair Dance that's a non-aerosol solution for when you don't have time to wash your hair. Suitable for all hair colors, it's free from talc, parabens, baking soda, and phthalates — and absorbs excess oils while adding volume without tackiness. Plus, it's 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free.

38 A Makeup Remover Is Formulated From Natural Ingredients So It's Gentle On Delicate Skin Beauty By Earth Erase Your Face Makeup Remover $14 Amazon See on Amazon Made from a variety of organic and natural botanical ingredients, this makeup remover features organic aloe vera juice and sweet orange essential oil that heal your skin as it cleanses it of makeup. Thorough yet gentle, it's vegan and cruelty- and paraben-free and sustainably sourced.

39 The Drawer Liners That Actually Preserve The Life Of Your Produce Dualplex Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Liners $11 Amazon See on Amazon Engineered from a lightweight foam that promotes air circulation to extend the life of produce, these drawer liners prevent your fruits and vegetables from rotting or spoiling. The liners trim down to whatever size you need for easy customization with just scissors. "A simple design with an amazing result," writes one happy reviewer, who says her produce lasts up to three times as long.

40 These Silicone Tea Bags Will Help You Enjoy Loose Blends One Cup At A Time KEKU Silicone Tea Infuser $10 Amazon See on Amazon True tea enthusiasts will recognize the efficiency of these silicone infusers that mimic tea bags and enable you to brew one cup of loose tea at a time with all the convenience of their non-environmentally-friendly cousins. Made from FDA-approved, food-grade, high-quality silicone that's heat-resistant to 480 degrees, the strainer holes are designed specifically for loose-leaf tea, and allow for maximum water circulation without allowing leaf particles to escape.

41 These Wheat Grass Fiber Plates Replace Your Paper Plates Earth's Natural Wheat Straw Fiber Plates $7 Amazon See on Amazon For picnics and those days when you just don't feel like doing the dishes, here are the disposable plates you can feel good about. Made from a blend of 100 percent natural discarded wheat stalk and sugarcane fiber, they're unbleached and made without chlorine, pesticides, and dyes. Plus, they're durable, safe for the microwave, resistant to liquids and oils, and suitable for both hot and cold foods.

42 These Organic Soap Nuts Are A Thing And They're What You Need For Greener Laundry Eco Nuts Organic Laundry Detergent $7 Amazon See on Amazon Actually dried berries from a tree that's native to the Himalayas, soap nuts are the laundry detergent that uses naturally-produced saponin to gently but thoroughly clean your garments. A Shark Tank favorite, these organic, all-natural berries are perfect for those with allergies and sensitive skin — and clothes come out clean, fresh-smelling, and soft. The berries go in the included cloth bag, then throw the bag in the laundry with your clothes. They can be reused up to 10 times.

43 The Natural Remedy For Breakouts Is These Cleansing Pads hello cider Apple Cider Face Wipes $15 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted with a blend of plant-based, 100 percent organic ingredients featuring apple cider vinegar, these face wipes are the healthier way to put an end to blemishes and breakouts. Made with six organic botanical hydrosols formulated specifically to not only clean, but balance the complexion — and they're suitable for all skin types and gentle enough even for sensitive skin.

44 This Gorgeous Pet Brush Keeps Keeps Their Coats In Top Condition AtEase Accents Eco Pet Brush $14 Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100 percent natural bamboo that's as attractive as it is eco-friendly, this pet brush features a cushion full of soft-tipped pins that weave through your fur baby's coat to eliminate knots and mats — and get it silky smooth and shiny without pulling. It's lightweight but durable, and your pet will enjoy the experience, as the brush also provides a delightful massage.

45 They Look Like Snowballs But Are Made Of Wool And Naturally Fluff Up Your Laundry Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls $8 Amazon See on Amazon Though they look like perfectly round scoops of ice cream, these dryer balls are crafted from 100 percent New Zealand wool — and are the natural way to get your clothes softer, static-, and wrinkle-free. Additionally, by allowing more air to circulate between your garments, these dryer balls enable them to dry faster, thereby reducing your energy costs.

46 The Kitchen Brush That Has A Small Carbon Footprint Full Circle Be Good Kitchen Dish Brush $5 Amazon See on Amazon With its BPA-free recycled plastic bristles and a handle made of sustainably-harvested, renewable bamboo, this dish brush features boasts a small carbon footprint. Oh, and one happy reviewer dubs it the "Best Ever Scrub Brush," so you know it does its job, too.

47 The Notebook That's Reusable And Syncs Your Work With The Cloud WOBEECO Reusable Smart Notebook $11 Amazon See on Amazon You'll never need to buy another notebook again with this reusable smart notebook that works almost like magic: Write on its 80 pages, then transmit your notes or sketches to the Cloud (or one of many apps), and you're free to erase what you've written and start all over. Use the erasable pen that comes with the notebook and you'll never run out of space for more — and there's no more wasting paper, either.

48 This Natural Nail Polish Remover For A More Gentle Manicure Pure Vitality Beauty Nail Polish Remover $13 Amazon See on Amazon Treat your nails with TLC using this natural nail polish remover: It's a mix of natural and plant-based ingredients to get your nails back to bare. Ideal for cancer patients, pregnant women, children, people with compromised immune systems, and anyone who cares about the planet, it's completely free of acetone and petroleum-based ingredients — and it doesn't even have that noxious smell that's the calling card of traditional nail polish remover.

49 These Fun Reusable Bags That Fit Your Sandwich Langsprit Reusable Sandwich & Snack Bags $10 Amazon See on Amazon How cute are these reusable sandwich & snack bags? I'm thinking that if I were a cubicle worker again, I might actually be able to stomach the idea of eating at my desk thanks to their fun prints: Six options are available that include cacti, cats, and planets. The set includes one large, one small, and one miniature bag — and all three are made from waterproof, dishwasher-safe fabric closed with a zipper.