50 Dope Products On Amazon Under $15

Amazon is full of amazingly awesome products and cool gadgets you’ve never heard of. There’s one problem though — some of them can be quite pricey. Unless you’re a total baller, you’re not going to be able to afford a high-end cappuccino maker or a $250 blender. However, there are actually plenty of affordable products on Amazon if you know where to look.

They fall into every category. You can find kitchen gadgets, household products, cosmetics, shampoos, electronics, car accessories, and other fantastic items — all for under $15. And just because they’re cheap doesn’t mean they're low-quality. You can find plenty of dope products that won’t break the bank, and many of them have innovative functions that make life more convenient. For example, have you ever tried a hair dryer that curls and styles while you blow out your tresses? Or how about a cutting board that has a built-in tray to store cheeses or meats?

There are also lots of hidden beauty gems, too — some of which have bizarre ingredients; toothpaste made with activated charcoal, for instance. Or how about a face mask that's formulated with bits of gold dust?

If you're intrigued, check out this gallery of some of the most spectacular products on Amazon for under $15.

1 A Funny Party Game That You Shouldn't Play With Grandma Amazon Towpath Gaming Quickwits Party Card Game $14 Amazon Buy Now This irreverent adult party game involves racing your friends to come up with items in categories that aren't exactly suitable for work. It's easy to learn and doesn't include any boards or playing pieces — just a simple deck of cards. "I just played this for the first time Thanksgiving evening and the five of us that played laughed, snorted, cried and had a great time," said one Amazon customer.

2 This Handy Cable Case That Keeps Your Electronics Organized Amazon BUBM Travel Organizer $11 Amazon Buy Now If your bag is a jumble of cords, cables, and chargers, this mega-convenient organizer will help you keep everything orderly and tangle-free. Built with thick, water-repelling nylon, the fold-over case has zippered pockets that protect your electronics from scratches and dust while keeping them easy to access. It's also lightweight, sturdy, and super compact.

3 A Massage Roller Ball For Aching Muscles Amazon Massage Roller Ball By Vive $15 Amazon Buy Now Give aching and tired muscles fast relief by applying this massage roller ball to any area where you are experiencing pain. The roller fits right in the palm of your hand (and you can easily stash it in your bag to bring it on trips or to the gym). It’s made from a quality, latex-free resin that can be cleaned with a disinfectant wipe, so feel free to add your favorite oil to your massage sessions.

4 A Foot Peeling Mask That's Made With Fruit And Vinegar Amazon Sano Naturals Foot Peeling Mask $10 Amazon Buy Now Give yourself an affordable at-home spa pedicure with this ultra-hydrating foot peeling mask. As the mask dries, it detoxifies, pulls impurities from your skin, increases blood flow, and promotes cell turnover. After a few days, the excess dry skin and calluses will start to peel, leaving behind soft skin.

5 This Deeply Hydrating Hair Mask Made With Activated Charcoal Amazon Activated Charcoal Hair Mask $15 Amazon Buy Now Made with sweet-smelling natural ingredients including aloe vera, olive oil, jojoba, coconut, green tea, pomegranate, willow bark, sunflower, and other delights — along with activated charcoal — this hydrating hair mask will deliver intense moisture to your scalp while you let it soak. With vitamins C, B5, B3, and E, the mask provides nourishment to hair that's dry, over-processed, or heat-damaged, and will leave you with soft, smooth locks.

6 A Set Of Laundry Balls That Scrub Your Clothes in The Washing Machine Amazon iSuperb Laundry Washing Balls $8 Amazon Buy Now Rather than scrubbing at stains or dirty spots before you do laundry, toss in these washing balls to make your cleaning cycle more thorough and effective. As your clothes tumble and spin around, the soft, squishy accessories give them a gentle scrubbing while adding an extra layer of cleaning and stain lifting. They also come with a handy portable clothesline and set of clothespins.

7 A Deep Tissue Massager That Reduces Neck Pain and Provides Stress Relief Amazon SOLIDBACK Deep Tissue Massager $13 Amazon Buy Now Whether you experience back and neck pain on a regular basis or you simply love the feeling of a deep tissue massage, this neck and body stretcher will provide soothing sensations and total relaxation. Made with EVA foam, the nodes work all of your trigger points, helping to release muscle spasms, reduce tightness, and alleviate soreness. It's like having a massage therapist right there at home.

8 A Practical 10-In-One Multi-Tool That Has Everything You Could Possibly Need Amazon Gerber Dime Multi-Tool $14 Amazon Buy Now Be like Bear Grylls with this badass multi-tool that features a knife blade, scissors, package opener, wire cutter, flathead screwdriver, crosshead screwdriver, needle nose pliers, bottle opener, tweezers, and nail file. All of the tools are accessible via an easy-pry butterfly opening and it's available in ten color options including black, red, purple, green, gray, silver, and others.

9 A Micellar Water Cleanser To Remove Stubborn Makeup Amazon Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water $14 Amazon Buy Now This oil-free micellar water cleanser removes dirt, oil, and excess sebum and will unclog pores without irritating chemicals or fragrances. Ideal for even the most sensitive skin, this multitasking cleanser removes the most stubborn waterproof makeup, works overtime as a moisturizing toner, and, thanks to its rinse-free formula, can be used on the go.

10 Gel-Filled Foot Cushions To Relieve Pain Amazon Dr. Frederick's Original Metatarsal Pad Set $13 Amazon Buy Now If you have achy feet or bunions, these gel-filled foot cushions provide a soft and soothing padding that will make walking and even running a lot more comfortable. Instead of pressing down on one or two pressure points in your feet, these pads spread out pressure to relieve foot fatigue and pain. Each set comes with two foot gels that attach to your toe and can be worn under socks and shoes.

11 This All-Natural Deodorant That Won't Leave White Streaks Under Your Arms Amazon Naturally Sourced Natural Tea Tree Deodorant $12 Amazon Buy Now Never again deal with chalky white powder and sticky coats of antiperspirant under your arms. This all-natural deodorant blends organic coconut oil, tea tree, arrowroot, magnesium oil, and colloidal silver with activated charcoal and baking soda to deliver sweat absorption and odor neutralization. It's made without parabens, aluminum, phthalates, GMOs, and other unnatural ingredients, and the result is dry, sweet-smelling skin without the chemicals.

12 The Handy Contraption That Opens Boxes, Bottles, And More Amazon Progressive Prepworks Multi Opener $8 Amazon Buy Now This multi-opener will open literally every type of box, container, bottle, or other sealed contraption you could possibly imagine. With a hidden blade and smooth, no-chafe ergonomic grip, you can use it to open seals and lids on bags, pull tabs, bottle caps, bottle tops, and jar lids. It's a cinch to use and is fully dishwasher-safe.

13 A Set of Stackable Kitchen Shelves To Organize Your Cupboards Amazon Deco Brothers Stackable Cabinet Organizers $15 Amazon Buy Now Organize plates, mugs, or pantry items such as pasta and canned goods with these easy and efficient kitchen organizing shelves. The cool stackable items are made with sturdy, durable chrome and are foldable, so you can store them when not in use without taking up a bunch of space.

14 A Wall-Mounted Broom Holder That Stores All Of Your Mops And Cleaning Accessories Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder $14 Amazon Buy Now Feel the calm vibes of an uncluttered space with this handy broom holder that organizes all of your cleaning tools into one compact area on the wall. The convenient apparatus is the perfect way to put an end to overflowing closets, storage shelves, and garages, and it's easy to install and comes with all of the screws and anchors you need to mount it.

15 This Travel Jewelry Box That Will Keep Things Tangle-Free Amazon Vlando Travel Jewelry Box $11 Amazon Buy Now Do your necklaces and earrings end up in a hopeless pile of beads and stainless steel every time you take a weekend vacay? This awesomely convenient travel jewelry box keeps everything separated and tangle-free, creating specific spaces for earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets. Designed with premium synthetic leather on the exterior and a soft velvet lining on the inside, it is durable and strong while still looking cute and stylish.

18 An Adorable Cat-Shaped Powder Compact That Soaks Up Oil From Your Face Amazon TONYMOLY, Cat Wink Clear Powder Compact $13 Amazon Buy Now Designed with a cute AF kitty face and little pink paw prints, this adorable powder compact is built with foundation that smoothes out your complexion while soaking up residual oils from your face. The result is flawless looking skin that appears fresh without being too oily. As a bonus, it will make the rest of your makeup stay on longer.

19 A Set Of Heat-Resistant Baking Mats That Are Flexible But Strong Amazon Cook Time Silicone Baking Mat $13 Amazon Buy Now Ideal for baking, kneading, rolling, pastry making, or bread baking, these non-stick silicone mats are flexible yet durable and allow you to create your favorite baked delights over and over again. The heat-resistant materials can withstand temperatures ranging from -40 to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can use them for pretty much anything.

20 This Pack Of Deodorizing Bags That Neutralize Odor Without A Fruity Aroma Amazon Freegrace Activated Charcoal Deodorizer $12 Amazon Buy Now Made with charcoal from coconut shells, these all-natural deodorizer bags absorb moisture and odor in the air without making the room smell like a potpourri bag exploded everywhere. The fragrance-free particle composition makes the drying properties of the coconut ash three times stronger than similar bamboo-based deodorizers — to use, just stash one of the bags in your fridge, closet, shoe rack, bathroom, or car and watch the odor disappear.

23 The Foldable Drying Rack That Gives You Extra Counter Space Amazon Ahuyan Foldable Over-The-Sink Drying Rack $13 Amazon Buy Now For all of the space-saving wizards out there, this foldable drying rack offers extended countertop space so you can dry extra dishes and toss it in a drawer when you're done. The rack is made with premium stainless steel that's fully rust-resistant, making it safe to run sink water or let dishes drip without it starting to oxidize. It features no-slip rubber grips and thermo-resistant properties up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

24 A Pack Of Bamboo Toothbrushes Coated In Activated Charcoal Amazon The Green Root Charcoal Infused Toothbrushes $13 Amazon Buy Now Brushing your teeth with blackened charcoal might sound crazy, but these activated charcoal toothbrushes will leave your teeth white, bright, and cleaner than they've felt in a long time. The bristles on the brush have a charcoal coating that helps pull out bacteria, plaque, and tartar — and also absorb toxins and help make your teeth pearly white. The brush stems are made from sturdy bamboo that's durable and splinter-resistant.

25 This Pack Of Gentle Makeup Removing Towels That Cleanse With Just Water Amazon Life Miracle Nano Towel Makeup Removers $15 Amazon Buy Now If you like to remove your makeup before bed but are sensitive to most cleansers, these amazing no-soap makeup remover towels will fill you with joy. Rather than using chemicals, soaps, or astringents, the soft towels rely on patented Nanolen fiber technology to lift makeup naturally — and using only warm water. The fabric gently penetrates your pores, ridding the skin of eye makeup, foundation, mascara, concealer, powder, blush, facial masks, sunscreen, and other cosmetics left on your skin.

26 A Packet Of Clever Facial Razors To Tackle Peach Fuzz Amazon Shiseido Facial Razors $5 Amazon Buy Now If you choose to remove peach fuzz on your face or dermaplane, these facial razors are a fantastic alternative to plucking or waxing. Aside from hurting much less, it's faster and more effective — and on top of removing the hair, it will exfoliate your skin, taking off a thin layer of dead cells. "Never knew how much I needed these until I tried them!" exclaimed one Amazon reviewer. "They do an amazing job of getting rid of all of the tiny, fine facial hair."

27 A Uniquely Designed Travel Pillow That Cradles Your Entire Face Amazon ELENKER Travel Neck Pillow $16 Amazon Buy Now Forget those flimsy U-shaped pillows that don't fit properly and always make your neck kink — this cleverly designed travel pillow offers a unique shape that cradles your entire neck and face. It is more compact than most travel pillows, packs down into a little ball, and fits on the handle of your carry-on luggage perfectly. It even comes with its own pouch for easy storage.

28 The Space-Saving Closet Hanger That Fits Up To 26 Scarves Amazon Durable Steel Scarf And Tie Hanger $13 Amazon Buy Now If you have millions of winter scarves scattered in your closet, this brilliant scarf hanger will be a game changer. It's made of steel, and the clever contraption holds up to 26 scarves or accessories. That's pretty impressive for a device that fits in a 16 by 11-inch space. You can also use it to hang ties, belts, shawls, pashminas, and other accessories.

29 Glycolic Acid Pads For Gentle Daily Exfoliation Amazon Nip & Fab Glycolic Acid Fix Daily Cleansing Pads $10 Amazon Buy Now These glycolic acid pads are infused with witch hazel and moisturizing hyaluronic acid and are gentle enough to use daily. They are effective at exfoliating your skin without causing irritation and will help keep pores unclogged for brighter, smoother skin. After cleansing your face, use one pad on your face and neck and follow up with a moisturizer and sunscreen.

30 A See-Through Jewelry And Makeup Organizer Amazon Ikee Design Acrylic Jewelry & Storage Display $14 Amazon Buy Now Organize your jewelry and cosmetics in one place with this see-through acrylic jewelry and storage box, which has four removable drawers and is made up of two separate pieces that stack together (or not, depending on how you want to organize your beauty goodies). The top rack can hold up to 12 lipsticks and other makeup products and its translucent material allows you to see all of your products at once to cut down time on your makeup routine.

31 An Invigorating Fruit Infused-Water Bottle To Keep You Hydrated Amazon LA Organics Fruit-Infused Water Bottle $9 Amazon Buy Now The only thing more refreshing than an ice cold glass of water is one that's been infused with strawberries, mint, grapefruit, lemon, or other fruity delights. This fruit-infused water bottle keeps you hydrated while also supplying minerals and sweet-tasting anti-oxidants. To use, simply cut up some fruit of your choice and toss it inside the infusion basket.

32 A Powerful Umbrella That Can Withstand 55 MPH Wind, But Fits In Your Purse Amazon SY COMPACT Travel Umbrella $10 Amazon Buy Now If you live somewhere prone to rain showers but hate lugging around a heavy umbrella, this unique travel umbrella may be just the thing to keep you dry. The ultra-compact, ultra-lightweight rain shield is only 27.5 centimeters when folded down and weighs just 345 grams. The virtually unbreakable umbrella features a fully automatic open-close mechanism and is strong enough to withstand incredibly strong wind gusts.

33 A Super Convenient USB Charger That Powers Four Devices At Once Amazon ETPocket Mini USB Power Strip $14 Amazon Buy Now This ridiculously convenient USB power strip offers four ports you can charge simultaneously, along with a 5-foot cord to make it reach whatever table or nightstand you're trying to put it on. With wide range input voltage from 100 to 240 volts, the device is well-suited for travel — and the handy wrap-around cord makes it compact enough to easily fit in your carry-on luggage.

34 A 24-Piece Makeup Brush Set You Can Use For Eye Shadow And Contouring Amazon Anjou 24-Piece Makeup Brush Set $8 Amazon Buy Now Constructed with ultra-fine fiber bristles, these high-quality makeup brushes feel silky and soft against your skin yet are still capable of evenly blending out your powder, foundation, or cream. The 24-piece set comes with brushes for lining, eye shadow blending, contouring, and more. The synthetic fibers are durable with a strong, non-toxic glue that will hold the bristles in place and ensure they don't shed onto your skin.

35 A Clever Cutting Board That Comes With A Phone Holder And Slide-Out Drawer Amazon OL-Stars Bamboo Cutting Board With Drawers $10 Amazon Buy Now Whether you want to keep your recipe on display or watch Netflix while you cook, this bamboo cutting board comes with a phone holder that makes a fantastic addition to your kitchen tools. The cutting board itself is built with high-end organic bamboo and features a slide-out tray you can use to store meats, cheeses, breads, or even cutting utensils. The wood is durable and easy to clean with soap and water.

36 The Ultra-Convenient Personal Blender With A Built-In To-Go Cup Amazon Gourmia Personal Home Blender $17 Amazon Buy Now If making smoothies is your jam, this personal home blender is going to make your mornings amazing. The super strong, 250-watt motor is powerful enough to chop up thick fruits like pineapples, peaches, or berries and is even strong enough to pulverize ice. The fabulously easy single-button operation includes a touch pulse feature so you can perfectly customize the texture of your creation. The bottle is part of the blender piece so when you're done, just pop it off and take it out the door.

37 The Little Rollerball Stick That Provides Relief From Migraines Amazon Migrastil Migraine Headache Stick $11 Amazon Buy Now When you're in the throes of a bad headache or migraine, aromatherapy can be surprisingly effective. This soothing headache treatment stick is infused with peppermint, spearmint, and lavender — all scents associated with reducing stress and easing scalp tension. When you feel a headache coming on, roll it on your temples, forehead, and the back of your neck, and feel your pain begin to melt away.

38 A Six-Piece Knife Set With Sharp Blades And A Sturdy Stand Amazon MEGALOWMART 6-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $14 Amazon Buy Now Featuring high-end stainless steel, this sleek six-piece knife set includes an 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, 8-inch carving knife, 5-inch all-purpose knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, and a sturdy acrylic stand. The best part of this particular set (aside from its awesomely low price) is that the knives are solid pieces of steel and aren't made with separate handles — which makes them extra durable and long-lasting.

39 A Rejuvenating Facial Mask That's Made With 24-Karat Gold Amazon Absoglow 24K Gold Face Mask $11 Amazon Buy Now The point of using a 24-karat gold face mask isn't just to make you feel like a baller — the precious metal is chock-full of amazing skincare benefits. The bits of gold dust mixed into the facial mask are known to lift toxins from your skin, reduce inflammation, and improve your complexion over time. The metallic formula delivers a cooling sensation while its antioxidant effects activate the basal cells of the skin and leave you with an invigorated glow.

40 A Simple Bamboo Floor Mat That Gives Any Room A Spa-Like Vibe Amazon InterDesign Bamboo Floor Mat $12 Amazon Buy Now This bamboo floor mat is a fantastic way to give any room an earthy, natural tone. It features a reinforced coating to make it extra-durable, and it has a non-slip backing so you don't go sliding across the room every time you walk across it. It's super low maintenance — just sweep, vacuum or shake to clean — and it's an excellent way to protect high-traffic floor areas.

41 A Sensationally Versatile Diffuser That Has Three Different Uses Amazon Homeweeks Ultrasonic Diffuser $14 Amazon Buy Now It's an aromatherapy diffuser, humidifier, and mist-making nightlight in one, and it's also impossibly easy to use — just fill it with water and push a button. It has a timer that will shut it off automatically when the water and oil levels get too low, so it's safe to use even as you're falling asleep. The compact diffuser will run for three hours in continuous mode or six hours in intermittent mode.

42 A Citrus-Based Spray That Washes Your Vegetables Naturally Amazon Veggie Wash Natural Fruit and Vegetable Wash $6 Amazon Buy Now When you're rinsing your veggies off under the faucet, this veggie wash spray will give them an extra boost of all-natural cleansing. The 16-ounce spray wash uses citrus, corn, and coconut to pull harmful substances from the fruits and vegetables, leaving them fresh and ready to eat for dinner. The spray is capable of removing wax, soil, fertilizers, and pesticides from both organic and regular produce.

43 An RFID-Blocking Wallet That Looks Cute And Also Prevents Identity Theft Amazon Protectif RFID Blocking Wallet $13 Amazon Buy Now Identity thieves have gotten super clever these days and are now able to steal your personal info through your wallet via radio frequencies. This RFID-blocking wallet will keep your identity safe, preventing anyone from scanning the little chip on your credit or debit cards to get your information. The wallet has three slot cards in the front, a driver's license sleeve, and a zippered pouch for cash and coins — and comes in red, black, brown, and coffee colors.

44 The Little Solar Lantern For The Adventurer In You Amazon Odoland USB Solar Lantern $15 Amazon Buy Now Whether you go camping a lot, host backyard barbecues, or just want an emergency light to have on hand if the power goes out, this solar-powered lantern is just the ticket. Capable of operating on either solar or electric power, you can charge it up with a USB cord and then switch to solar mode if it runs out. If you spend time outside with it, the lantern will continually recharge itself in the sun. The lantern has three light modes that shine up to 150 powerful lumens.

45 An Awesome Anti-Chafing Balm To Keep You From Blistering Amazon SURF BUTTA Anti-Chafe Balm $15 Amazon Buy Now Created originally for surfers, this smooth anti-chafe balm will keep your skin protected during any sort of high-energy physical activity, whether that's walking, cycling, hiking, swimming, running, or other sports where you're prone to blistering. The balm is lightweight and easy to apply. One reviewer writes: "This product is amazing. I didn't chafe at all! I kept thinking that it wasn't going to work and that I'll probably feel the chaffing later. Well, I didn't!"

46 A Compact Emergency Kit That Has Everything You Need To Survive Amazon Micnaron Emergency Survival Kit $10 Amazon Buy Now You'll be all set to join the cast of Doomsday Preppers with this super badass seven-in-one survival kit. The comprehensive pack includes a fire starter, whistle, card tool, compass, wire saw, and multi-tool with a flashlight — pretty much everything you need to survive in an emergency. On top of being your go-to should the zombie apocalypse arrive, it's also a great tool for hiking, camping, backpacking, hunting, trail riding, or other outdoor adventures.

47 The Nourishing Serum That Makes Your Nails Strong And Healthy Amazon Nailtiques Formula 2 Nail Protein $13 Amazon Buy Now Formulated to treat nails that are dry, brittle, peeling, or split, this nail protein serum will strengthen your fingernails and make them healthier. "I am absolutely in LOVE with this stuff," said one Amazon user. "My nails have always sucked. Peeling, splitting, breaking, etc. You name it...mine have probably experienced it! I have had this bottle for about 3 months and my nails have never looked better."

48 A Set Of Reusable Silicone Straws That Come In A Convenient Travel Pouch Amazon Kitchen Up Silicone Straws $15 Amazon Buy Now These incredibly durable silicone straws — which are built to fit with 30-ounce tumblers — are eco-friendly and fully reusable. They'll also work in any cup, of course, and are completely dishwasher-safe. The packet comes with six silicone straws, two brush cleaners, two stainless steel straws, and a cute carrying pouch.

49 Ultra-Comfortable Everyday Bikini Panties Amazon Amazon Essential Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty $12 (6 Pack) Amazon Buy Now Everyone needs a few good pairs of basic cotton bikini panties they can wear on days when absolute comfort is the goal. These stretchy panties don’t have itchy tags and provide complete coverage with a classic bikini fit. Along with six packs of white or black panties, you can score these in neutral colors and stripes. Available Sizes: XS-XXL