50 Genius Products That Have Inspired Thousands Of Perfect Amazon Reviews

As you probably know, it can be extremely overwhelming to sift through the sea of new products that hit the virtual market every week. And with so many marketing ploys promising the next "must-have" item, it can become almost impossible to separate quality from fluff. I'm here to tell you that you don't need to worry anymore. Why? Because the truth always — and I mean always — reveals itself in the product reviews. Thankfully, there are tons of genius Amazon products that have inspired thousands of them.

When a product is so good that it garners thousands of reviews, attention must be paid. Those are the must-have selections I generally find myself on the lookout for — and this back and neck massager is the perfect example. "I mostly use it on my neck and upper back when I feel a tension headache coming and find it really helps lower the severity of the pain," shared one Amazon reviewer. "The heat function is much better than I imagined, but you can turn it off should you wish." In just a few words, you're able to get a direct testimony about the product doing its job.

Read on for more amazing items that customers can't stop raving about.

1. A Calcium Bentonite Clay Mask That Reviewers Adore Aztec Secret - Indian Healing Clay $13 | Amazon See On Amazon I've grown to appreciate the more simple approach to skin care. Items like this clay mask have proven to me you can get effective remedies without breaking the bank. It contains 100% calcium bentonite clay and only needs water or apple cider vinegar to create a mixture. When applied, the concoction helps cleanse your pores.

2. This Meat Thermometer That Helps You Cook To Perfection ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon The key to cooking the perfect meat is an instant thermometer. This one's designed with a stainless steel probe that gives you a temperature reading on its digital display within five seconds. You can use the thermometer while preparing meals inside, or you can use it while grilling outside.

3. The Deep-Kneading Massager With A Heat Function Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Allow the deep-kneading nodes of this back and neck massager to ease some of your most uncomfortable aches. The ergonomic pillow is compact enough to take with you on your travels, and includes a heating function that soothes sore muscles. It also has an automatic shut-off function which will power the device down if it gets too warm.

4. These Waterproof Phone Cases That Are Perfect For Pool Days Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Case (2-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget about living in fear that your phone will accidentally fall into the pool and be ruined. Arm it with a waterproof phone case that actually protects your device if it's submerged in 100 feet of water, per the brand. The pouch fits 7-inch phones, but you can use to store credit cards and other small essentials while you're engaging in aquatic activities.

5. A Memory Foam Pillow That You Can Adjust To Your Liking Coop Home Goods - Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Having the perfect pillow can truly change the way you sleep. This adjustable loft pillow strikes the best balance between comfort and support. It's a blend of medium-firm memory foam and microfiber. What's cool is that you can fill or remove as much of the interior to get the amount of "fluff" that's best for you.

6. The Travel Wallet That You Can Wear Around Your Neck Zero Grid Neck Wallet w/RFID Blocking- Concealed Travel Pouch & Passport Holder $15 | Amazon See On Amazon A mad dash to the airport can sometimes result in forgetting important items at home. That won't ever be the case with this travel pouch, which you can wear around your neck. The zippered compartments give you the ability to store your passport, boarding pass, phone, and ID without a hassle. It also has RFID-blocking sleeves that help to protect you from identity theft.

7. The Magnetic Eyeliner That You Can Apply False Lashes With Cutie Academy Magnetic Eyeliner Kit $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love lash extensions but find yourself intimated by the application process, you should consider trying this magnetic eyelash and eyeliner kit. The combo allows you to apply magnetic eyeliner seamlessly and then attach the included lashes (without the necessity of irritating glue). The lashes are made from silk and are practically undetectable to the unsuspecting eye.

8. These Sponges That Remove Tough Marks And Stains STK 20 Pack Extra Thick Magic Cleaning Pads $9 | Amazon See On Amazon It can often be difficult to keep every corner of your home spotless. But with magic cleaning pads, you'd be surprised at how easy it could be. This pack of 20 includes extra-thick sponges that only need water to perform their magic. They're great for wiping everything from leather to marble and steel.

9. A Mini Device That Prints Photos Straight From Your Phone Polaroid ZIP Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer $85 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've taken countless photos on your phone and promised yourself that you'd print them later (only to forget), you should try this wireless mobile photo printer. It connects to your device via WiFi or Bluetooth and prints pictures on the spot — and it doesn't need ink or toners to work. You can even edit your photos with the advised app before printing them.

10. This Drain Protector That Prevent Clogs On The Spot TubShroom The Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector Hair Catcher $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of damaging your pipes with harsh de-clogging chemicals, invest in a drain protector. This one's able to catch stray hair and other small items before they become lodged in your pipes. It also fits in most standard tubs and won't hinder the flow of water.

11. The High-Waist Yoga Pants That Come With Pockets IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets $22 | Amazon See On Amazon These high-waisted yoga pants combine fashion and performance functionality. They're fully opaque, making them the ideal for running errands in comfort. However, the pants are also designed with a pocket for small items, along with four-way stretch that allows you to move freely. Available in sizes: Small - 3X-Large

12. This Fast-Drying Top Coat That Helps Preserve Your Manicure Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Nail Coat $6 | Amazon See On Amazon The key to preserving your manicure is to finish it off with a fast-drying top coat. Not only does it allow the base polish to dry much faster, but it also gives your nails the perfect shine. The formula even strengthens your nails and prevents them from staining and yellowing.

13. The Shaker Bottle That Helps You Make Batter And Smoothies BlenderBottle Classic Loop Top Shaker Bottle $9 | Amazon See On Amazon By using a shaker bottle, you can quickly and easily make your own shakes, smoothies, and batter at home. It includes a round whisk made with stainless steel that gets liquids to your desired consistency; just add your ingredients and start shaking the container with the ball inside. The bottle is designed with a leakproof lid, so you can carry it around without spilling.

14. A Moisturizing Foot Cream That Has Over 12,000 Reviews O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your dry, cracked feet a boost with some of this foot cream by O'Keeffe's. It's able to create a layer of moisture over your skin that restores nourishment to the affected areas while eliminating further damage. For the best results, apply the formula to exfoliated skin at bedtime or right after getting out of the shower.

15. An Aerator That Works As You Pour Your Wine Vinturi V1010 Essential Red Wine Aerator Pourer and Decanter $19 | Amazon See On Amazon There are quite a few benefits to using this aerator, pourer, and decanter hybrid. It speeds up the aerating process and enables your wine to get to its optimal flavor even faster. This device even includes a drip-free stand that prevents any messes from occurring after serving.

16. This Strong Clip That Lets You Hang Your Bag Anywhere Clipa2 - The Instant Bag Hanger Collection $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Have you ever entered a restroom stall and realized there was no place to store your handbag? You'll never find yourself in that predicament again with an instant bag hanger. This sleek hook is wide enough to hold most bags, and it's made with sturdy alloy. Simply open it up and fasten it to a secure ledge before draping your bag's straps over the clamp.

17. An Extremely Convenient USB Hub With 7 Different Ports AmazonBasics 7 Port USB 2.0 Hub Tower with 5V/4A Power Adapter $19 | Amazon See On Amazon A great way to make sure you never run out of power is to snag yourself this tower power adapter. It's designed with 5 normal USB charging ports and two fast-charging USB ports, which means all of your devices will be covered. It's great for powering your smartphones and tablets in one spot.

18. These Reusable Hooks That Won't Damage Your Walls JINSHUNFA Wall Hooks (8-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no need for nails and a hammer while using this set of wall hooks. They're transparent, so they won't become too visible in your decorated space. Each hook also includes strong, waterproof adhesive that can withstand up to 13 pounds in weight (without ruining your walls). The best part? You can reuse each one.

19. A Natural Toothpaste Made With Activated Coconut Charcoal FineVine 100% Natural Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Trade your go-to toothpaste in for this natural charcoal option. Formulated with activated coconut charcoal, peppermint oil, xylitol, and more, the paste helps detox and cleanse your entire mouth. It's entirely free of parabens, gluten, and peroxide. Plus, it'll help whiten your teeth in a natural manner.

20. This Reusable Silicone Food Bag That Comes In Vibrant Shades Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Food Bag $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your food fresher for longer by using this reusable storage bag that's made with silicone. The BPA-free bag is self-sealing, and it can protect your food while it's on the shelf. It's perfectly safe to clean in the dishwasher and heat up in the microwave — and it can even sustain temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

21. The Stainless Steel Mincer That Easily Chops Garlic Alpha Grillers Garlic Press. Stainless Steel Mincer & Crusher With Silicone Roller Peeler $15 | Amazon See On Amazon You can easily mince your cloves of garlic with this stainless steel crusher. It includes a peeler tube that's made from FDA-approved silicone. Plus, the entire device is built to last — and it won't rust over time. Both the crusher and peeler tube can be thrown into the dishwasher for effortless cleaning.

22. A Modern Alarm Clock That Tells You The Temperature JALL Digital Alarm Clock $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This sleek digital alarm clock can detect the temperature and humidity in your home while displaying the reading across its wood-inspired exterior. You can even use the clock to set three alarms and adjust the brightness of the LED display to best suit your needs.

23. This Sturdy Unit That Organizes Your Cooking Pans DecoBros Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer Shelf Rack $14 | Amazon See On Amazon You can easily organize your pans adding this metal shelf rack to your kitchen. It can hold up to five pans total, and it can either be mounted onto the wall or left free-standing (vertically or horizontally). You can even stock up on a couple and store all of your pans neatly in your cabinets.

24. The Wool Dryer Balls That You Can Use Over 1,000 Times Wool Dryer Balls by Smart Sheep (6-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Who wants stiff, itchy clothes? Keep your laundry nice and soft with these wool dryer balls. They were felted in Nepal and contain zero chemicals or synthetic materials that can be harmful to sensitive skin. The balls help dry clothes faster, and they can be reused for over 1,000 loads of laundry.

25. The Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker That You'll Bring Everywhere COMISO Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers Outdoor Wireless Portable Speaker $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this waterproof Bluetooth speaker to enhance your showering experience or enjoy day out at the beach. The cylindrical design provides a 360-degree listening experience, filling your space with booming tunes. It's also available in seven different colors, so choose your favorite metallic hue.

26. These Smart Outlets That You Can Control With A Remote Etekcity Remote Control Outlet Wireless Light Switch for Household Appliances $20 | Amazon See On Amazon For those nights when you just don't feel like getting out of bed, you can power down your devices with these remote-controlled outlets. They'll save you the trouble of having to remove your appliance plugs entirely. However, you'll have to get within 100 feet of the outlets to get the best results.

27. This Tabletop Warmer That Keeps Your Coffee Hot Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Having your coffee go cold on you before you're done drinking can be highly disappointing. Thankfully, this coffee mug warmer can help preserve the heat until you take your last sip. For use, plug it in and switch the power button on. The warmer is designed with an easy-to-clean surface, and it's compact enough to travel to work with.

28. A Milk Frother For Café-Level Lattes At Home Zulay High Powered Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker for Lattes $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Create your own frothy drinks at home by using a trusty handheld foam maker, which works within minutes. It'll save you tons of money on café trips, and it won't skimp out on flavor throughout the process. The stainless steel whisk is also great to use for mixing protein shakes or matcha drinks.

29. This Hand Warmer You Can Use To Charge Your Devices OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmers $19 | Amazon See On Amazon You can fight the cold with this rechargeable hand warmer. Engineered with aircraft-grade aluminum and ABS material, this warmer is smooth on the exterior and includes an anti-skid pad. The battery-operated device can reach temperatures up to 107 degrees Fahrenheit — and you can use its USB ports to charge your other electronic devices.

30. The Handheld Batter Dispenser For Easy Pancake Mornings KPKitchen Pancake & Cupcake Batter Dispenser $19 | Amazon See On Amazon In order to perfect your pancake skills, opt for this BPA-free batter dispenser. It's designed with a 4-cup capacity and has a wide mouth that makes it easy to pour batter from the bottom of the container. Plus, the squeezable handle allows you to control just how much batter is being dispensed.

31. These Korean Face Masks Infused With Vitamin E Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet (16-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to skin care, it all comes down to the ingredients. By choosing this 16-packs of facial sheet masks, you'll be treated to a mixture of vitamin E, collagen, and more (depending on the masks you choose). They all work to revive and moisturize skin while leaving you with a beaming glow.

32. A Fabric Defuzzer That Keeps Your Clothes Looking Brand New Conair Fabric Defuzzer $12 | Amazon See On Amazon You can safely remove unwanted fuzz from your favorite sweaters with this battery-powered fabric defuzzer by Conair. The device includes three settings that allow you to change the depth of the shave while using a protected blade system to remove fuzz, lint, and pilling. It was designed with a removable lint catcher that you can empty whenever you need to.

33. This Simple Food Chopper That Catches Slices As You Go Prepworks by Progressive Dice and Slice Chopper $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Having this BPA-free dice-and-slice chopper can make meal prep a total breeze. It includes a variety of blades that you can switch out to accommodate the produce you're aiming to slice. Plus, the clear container can catch up to 2 cups of chopped goods as you go — and it can be easily emptied.

34. The Warm Beanie With Bluetooth Capabilities SoundBot¨ SB210 HD Stereo Bluetooth 4.1 Wireless Smart Beanie Headset Musical Knit Headphone Speaker Hat $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Hooray for advancements in technology! You can now own a wireless smart beanie that keeps your head warm while simultaneously playing music. The hat allows you to connect to the world via Bluetooth, and you can even use it to make calls (thanks to its built-in microphone). Choose from over 15 colors.

35. A Portable Blender That Turns Into A Drinking Cup Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Make your morning smoothie in seconds with this personal blender. The portable appliance is able to make 14 ounces of juice at a time, providing a quick, nutritious treat to get your day started. Its stainless steel blades are strong enough to break down ice, and the blending container doubles as a drinking cup.

36. This Sturdy Phone Holder That Latches Onto Your Car Vents Beam Electronics Universal Smartphone Car Air Vent Mount Holder Cradle $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Drive with ease knowing your phone won't be knocked out of place while it's secured in this vent-mounted holder. The case gives you 360-degree rotation, enabling a full range of on-the-go usage. It's compatible with a variety of phones and requires zero tools for installation.

37. The Motion-Activated Lights That Are Powered By The Sun URPOWER Solar Lights (4-Pack) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon You can set up these solar lights outside and rest assured they won't be ruined by poor weather, as they're both waterproof and heat-resistant. They're designed with motion-activated LED bulbs that allow them to shine bright when they're activated.

38. A Stool That Makes Going To The Bathroom Easier On Your Body Squatty Potty The Original Bathroom Toilet Stool $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Promote better colon function with this toilet stool by Squatty Potty. Engineered to simulate a natural squat, it eliminates pressure and allows for a smoother bathroom experience. The proper seating is meant to relax your muscles, which will help empty your bowels quickly and efficiently.

39. These Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls That Come With Lids Top Rated Bellemain Stainless Steel Non-Slip Mixing Bowls with Lids (4 Pieces) $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Having mixing bowls with lids makes the cooking process a bit more seamless. You can prep your food, place everything into the containers, and then easily cover them up (without extra needing wraps). These stainless steel bowls can be stored in your fridge and freezer, and they include internal measurement markers. They're even grounded with nonslip silicone layers.

40. An Air Pump That Makes Your Uncorked Wine Bottle Last Longer Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've opened a bottle of wine and don't want to finish it right away, don't fret. You can use this wine pump to preserve your uncorked vino for up to one week. It removes air from the bottle and also includes two stoppers for proper conservation.

41. The Much-Needed Dispenser That Stores Your Plastic Grocery Bags simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a collection of plastic grocery bags under your sink, allow me to recommend this mounted bag dispenser. The brushed stainless steel container can hold up to 30 bags at once, and it has a tiny slit for dislodgment upon your request. Mount it to your wall for clutter-free storage.

42. These Acne Patches That Provide Overnight Blemish Relief Le Gushe Acne Pimple Master Patch $12 | Amazon See On Amazon You can easily heal any unwanted blemishes by using these super effective acne master patches. The hydrocolloid formula ensures a faster recovery time as it works to extract and absorb fluids that cause inflammation. They also prevent you from picking, which can result in further irritation.

43. This Soap Dispenser That Works Automatically When It Senses Your Hands Secura 17oz / 500ml Premium Touchless Battery Operated Electric Automatic Soap Dispenser $30 | Amazon See On Amazon You can avoid spreading germs when you opt for an automatic soap dispenser in your bathroom. This one's designed with a water-resistant battery, so you won't have to worry about any accidents. The stylish dispenser will release soap when you place your hands underneath, and i allows you to control the volume of liquid being released.

44. A Bamboo Shelf That Attaches To Your Bed And Holds Your Essentials BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Gear up for a night of proper relaxation without leaving your bed with this handy bed shelf. It's made of bamboo and features a strong clamp that can attach to the side of your bed without the use of tools. You can store 15 pounds of your essentials for the evening on the shelf with ease.

45. This On-The-Go Toilet Spray That Can Be Kept In Your Purse Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray Travel Size $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This on-the-go toilet spray container is a miniature version of the original Poo-Pourri bottle. Like its counterpart, the formula can be misted into the toilet before using it to contain natural scents before they hit the air. The vanilla mint fragrance is complete with citrus essential oils for a pleasant aroma.

46. The Memory Foam Foot Rest That You Can Use On Airplanes Sleepy Ride - Airplane Footrest Made with Premium Memory Foam $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Traveling doesn't have to be an uncomfortable experience. With this portable memory foam foot rest, you can instantly elevate your flight experiences. Simply attach the unit to the tray in front of you on the airplane and kick your feet up on the padding. It'll help relieve tension throughout your lower back and legs.

47. This 2-In-1 Hair Tool That Simultaneously Dries And Styles John Frieda Hot Air Brush $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This hot air brush gives you the ability to both dry and style your hair with a single tool. It uses advanced ionic technology, which provides shiny hair while reducing any unwanted frizz. The ceramic barrel gives you a fuller style while protecting your strands from excess heat damage.

48. A Stainless Steel Can Cooler That's Available In Gorgeous Colors BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Double-walled Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're at a picnic or enjoying an outdoor concert, nothing is worse than having a warm drink when you don't want one. To avoid that inconvenience, try this insulated can cooler. It's designed with double-walled stainless steel to hold slim 12-ounce cans, and it'll keep your beverage cold for longer periods of time. Plus, it's available in tons of colors.

49. The Contoured Sleep Masks Made With Memory Foam PrettyCare 3D Sleep Mask $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Your good night's rest just got an upgrade with these memory foam sleep masks. The eye cavities are contoured to avoid pressure, and they include a raised nasal bridge to ensure comfort. Upon purchase, you'll also receive ear buds and a silk travel pouch.