50 Hidden Gems Under $25 On Amazon Prime

I'm a bit of a subscription addict. Makeup, cooking, clothing — you name it, I've tried out the monthly box for it. But no matter how many subscriptions I opt into, try out, and cancel, there's one I'll never, ever be without. Amazon Prime is absolutely filled with hidden gems that'll change your life, and that's why I'll remain a Prime member until the day I die. Or, y'know, until they figure out a way to beam products Willy-Wonka style through your TV.

If you're also a subscriber, you know that the free two-day shipping is a life-saver. Something you might not realize? Just how many dope things are on Amazon Prime, or how affordable they actually are. In August of 2017, Amazon had roughly 918,000 Prime-eligible products in ten major categories. Tons and tons of these items are actually ridiculously clever things under $25, so you don't even have to feel guilty about adding them to your cart.

If you're looking for fast, affordable, and brilliant, and I've scoured everything from most-wished-for lists to new releases to find you the best Prime has to offer. Check out these 51 hidden gems that can be on your doorstep in two days' time.

1 The Rechargeable Desk Lamp That Folds Up Small Enough To Fit In Your Pocket Amazon SLYPNOS Rechargeable Travel Lamp $20 AmazonBuy Now It folds down to the size of an iPhone, but when extended, this SLYPNOS travel lamp has a swiveling head and two brightness levels to light up any activity. Its built-in rechargeable battery lasts for up to four hours, and you can plug it into any USB port — including a wall charger, power bank, or laptop.

2 This Smart Way To Keep Your Tools Organized And Your Counter Burn-Free Amazon Hairizone Styling Tools Pouch $13 AmazonBuy Now Organize, travel with, and protect your tools with a Hairizone styling case. It offers one big thermal pouch and five small ones for straighteners, irons, brushes, and clips, and it has a built-in cord management system to prevent knots and kinks. When rolled out, it even doubles as a protective mat to keep your counters safe.

4 A Lash And Brow Serum That Encourages Growth, Strength, And Length Amazon Eyelash Growth Serum $16 AmazonBuy Now Using ingredients like vitamin E and plant root extracts, this growth serum lengthens and strengthens brows and lashes. It nourishes the hair follicles to improve health and fullness, all without irritating the skin. Reviewers say they're seeing a "huge difference" after just a few weeks — especially when it comes to repairing the damage caused by extensions.

5 These Brilliant Tongs That Reviewers "Use For Everything" LDIRECTOR Two-In-One Tongs $20 Amazon Buy Now Because of its flexible silicone cradle, these two-in-one tongs give you way more control when flipping, serving, or transferring food. The squeezable stainless steel frame makes it easy to grab everything from cookies and meat to loose vegetables and eggs, and since it's BPA-free, heat-resistant, dishwasher-safe, and scratch-resistant, you don't have to worry about damaging anything. It even comes with a free hot glove.

7 This Tiny Bluetooth Speaker That Packs A Serious Punch As Far As Sound Quality Amazon dodocool Bluetooth Speaker $13 AmazonBuy Now Even though it fits in the palm of your hand (or your pocket), this dodocool speaker packs a serious audible punch. It connects via Bluetooth over a 33-foot range, it ensures up to four hours of playback time, and it has an all-in-one button that controls music, hands-free calling, and remote selfies. Apparently, reviewers "can't believe how loud this is," and say the sound quality is "amazing."

8 A Natural Setting Spray That Keeps Your Foundation Matte And Fresh For Hours Amazon bellajade Setting Spray $12 AmazonBuy Now Now that the warmer weather is rolling in, prepare for your makeup to melt off at barbecues — unless you're wearing bellajade's setting spray. Extracts of rooibos, green tea, and fruit acids lock in your foundation without causing any dryness or irritation. Reviewers with especially oily skin say that their makeup still looks matte after ten hours, even after weddings, workouts, and outdoor concerts.

9.The Little Press That Will Have You Serving Stuffed Burgers At Your Next Barbecue Amazon Cuisinart Stuffed Burger Press $8 AmazonBuy Now Why settle for cheese on top of a burger when you could stuff them full of it? The Cuisinart burger press is a three-in-one tool that makes uniform patties stuffed with all sorts of great ingredients, like onions, bacon, mac and cheese, and peppers. It even comes with a convenient slider insert if you're looking to make mini-burger snacks or appetizers. Each piece is dishwasher-safe and has a non-stick coating, too.

10 These Two Jade Facial Tools To Ease Puffy Eyes And Get The Blood Circulating Amazon Jade Roller And Gua Sha Stone Set $20 AmazonBuy Now Made from natural jade that stays cool and glides effortlessly over the skin, this roller set helps to reduce inflammation, ease puffiness, and improve circulation. It has two different sizes for under eyes and full face, and comes with a gua sha stone to release tension and get lymph moving.

11 This Genius Appliance That Automatically Cooks Eggs, Corn, Or Pizza Aicok Egg Cooker $17 Amazon Buy Now With this Aicok egg cooker, you can make up to seven eggs (hard, medium, or soft-boiled) in less than 12 minutes. It can also handle scrambled eggs or omelets, and can even cook corn and pizza with the press of a button. No wonder this genius little appliance has a 4.9-star rating.

12 A Gentle Rosewater Spray You Can Use Anywhere Amazon Heritage Store Rosewater Spray $10 AmazonBuy Now It might look relatively unsuspecting, but this Heritage Store rosewater spray can be used to moisturize hair, soften skin, tone pores, balance pH levels, and cleanse excess oil. It's made with purified water and real rose petal essence, and even those with extremely sensitive skin say this stuff works wonders. It also smells incredible and has a convenient spray nozzle.

13 These Droid Salt And Pepper Shakers Make A Brilliant Gift For Your Favorite Star Wars Fan Amazon Star Wars Salt and Pepper Shakers $20 AmazonBuy Now These are not the droids you're looking for. Just kidding; they definitely are. These adorable Star Wars salt and pepper shakers are made from molded ceramic, have accurate detailing, and include a removable base for easy refilling. According to reviewers, the holes are large enough that you don't have to worry about clogs — which is a major issue people often encounter with other specialty shakers.

14 Probably The Sleekest, Most Modern Himalayan Salt Lamp Out There Amazon Levoit Cora Himalayan Salt Lamp $16 AmazonBuy Now For the traditional air-purifying capabilities in a modern design, there's this Levoit Cora lamp. It's filled with real Himalayan salt crystals that produce negative ions alongside a soothing orange glow, but it's encased in a clear basin for a sleeker look. It even has a USB port and an easy-touch dimmer switch to adjust the brightness.

15 This Multitool That Opens Beers, Holds Your Keys, And Charges Your Phone AmaziPro8 Charging Multitool $14 Amazon Buy Now Open beers, secure your keys, and charge your phone anywhere with the AmaziPro8 multitool. It's compatible with iPhones 5 through 8, and the cords tuck in to keep the USB and charging heads safe while you're on-the-go. It's available in black or white, and it's a must for the person whose phone is always dead, but they can never remember to bring their charger.

16 A Foundation, Setting Powder, And Sunscreen All In One Easy Step Amazon MISSHA Magic Cushion $12 AmazonBuy Now Get coverage, protection, and a matte finish in one simple step. MISSHA Magic Cushion uses long-wearing silica bead powder combined with micro-cover pigment for a lightweight application that absorbs sweat throughout the day. It's also infused with SPF 50 to keep your face safe from the sun. "This wears for hours, and is seriously the only foundation I have ever worn that earns me compliments," one reviewer writes.

17 A Whale Tea Infuser That's Easy To Retrieve Without Burning Your Fingers Amazon Fred Brew Whale Tea Infuser $14 AmazonBuy Now This adorable whale tea infuser dives to the depths of your favorite cup to impart loads of flavor — but due to its water-spout handle, it's always easy to retrieve. The food-safe silicone is both non-toxic and easy to clean, and reviewers say it works best with large-leaf blends.

18 This Extremely Affordable Makeup Bag That Lays Out Flat, So You Can See Everything Amazon Two-In-One Makeup Mat $8 AmazonBuy Now Rather than digging endlessly for your favorite eye pencil, there's this brilliant two-in-one makeup mat. When you're on the move, the drawstring turns it into a secure clutch, but when it's time to get ready, it lays out flat so you can see absolutely everything. It's also stain-resistant, so spills come off using nothing but a makeup remover wipe.

19 These Super Cute Macaroon Bath Bombs That Also Smell Incredible Amazon Meland Macaroon Bath Bombs $20 AmazonBuy Now They're extra fizzy, super colorful as they melt in the bath, and made with coconut oil and shea butter — but the best part? These Meland bath bombs look just like macaroons. According to those who have used them, they also "smell so good" and leave skin feeling "soft and smooth."

20 This Self-Massage Tool That People Say Works Better Than Most Other Options Amazon Coolife Trigger Point Roller $10 AmazonBuy Now Whether you use it on your feet, neck, thighs, back, or arms, this Coolife roller relieves aches, pains, and knots while increasing circulation and stimulating pressure points. It utilizes intensive (but relatively soft) spikes that reviewers say are "better than anything else [they've] tried," and due to its long handles, it's really easy to reach most areas on your own.

21 These Gorgeously Colorful Serving Spoons That Won't Scratch Amazon French Bull Melamine Serving Spoons $12 AmazonBuy Now Give your kitchen a personalized pop of color with these French Bull serving spoons. They're available in eight different designs and are made from high-grade glazed melamine, which is resistant to scratches, shatters, and heat, and won't absorb germs or flavors. They're also BPA-free and safe in the dishwasher.

22 A Retractable Lint Roller That Gets Rid Of Fur, Dust, And Fuzzies Amazon Flint Reusable Lint Roller $10 AmazonBuy Now If you own a single pair of yoga pants, you need this Flint lint roller. Not only does it retract into its case to keep the adhesive sheets clean, but you can purchase 100 percent recycled refills when you run out. It's available in 18 awesome colors, works wonders on pet hair, dust, and fuzzies, and is as lightweight and travel-friendly as they come.

23 These Silicone Owl Squeeze Bottles Keep You Traveling With All Your Liquid Essentials Amazon MrLifeHack Silicone Owl Travel Bottles $17 AmazonBuy Now Say goodbye to leaks, overly-drying hotel shampoos, and throwing out your hair gel because it doesn't meet TSA standards. MrLifeHack's travel bottles are shaped like cute owls and made from BPA-free silicone, so they're squeezable, refillable, and reliable. They even have a non-drip valve and come in a clear toiletry pouch.

24 Just Two Minutes A Day Gives You An Overview Of Your Life Over The Span Of Five Years Amazon Living Well One Line A Day $17 AmazonBuy Now If you feel like you'd get a lot out of journaling, but find the process a little intimidating, try Living Well One Line A Day. It's a five-year notebook that gives you five lines a day to record a thought, conversation, reflection, or gratitude. That way, you can observe your growth over time and document important events in just minutes a day.

25 An Advanced Argan Oil Serum That Provides Moisture Without The Heavy Feeling Amazon MyChelle Advanced Argan Oil $14 AmazonBuy Now According to reviewers, this USDA-certified organic MyChelle advanced serum makes their face "softer, smoother," and gives it a "beautiful glow." It's made with baobab-enhanced argan oil, which boosts moisture while nourishing skin with fatty acids and vitamin E. It also remains lightweight and absorbs quickly, so you can use it underneath your foundation.

26.These Peach-Scented Sponges That Are Resistant To Odors, Mold, And Bacteria Amazon Peachy Clean Antimicrobial Silicone Scrubber $10 AmazonBuy Now Because it's made from silicone, this Peachy Clean scrubber is resistant to odors, mold, and the growth of bacteria. It's also durable enough to get rid of caked-on stains, but won't scratch your stoneware, cast iron, crystal, or non-stick pans. Even months later, it still smells like peaches — not mildew.

27 This Set Of Ten Wand Brushes That Speaks To The Wizard In You Amazon Wizard Wand Makeup Brushes $18 AmazonBuy Now Unicorn makeup brushes are cute, but these wizard wand brushes? Just a little more magical. The aluminum tubes and alloy handles are comfortable, durable, weighty, and unique, while the fiber wool bristles are dense and super soft. "Best brushes I have ever owned," one reviewer writes, and they even come in a whimsical velvet pouch.

28 These Genius Vertical Hangers Lets You Revamp Your Entire Closet Amazon Wonder Hanger Max $15 AmazonBuy Now Get the most out of your closet with Wonder Hanger Max. Each one holds up to five standard hangers and then sits vertically to save space on your closet rod. They can handle up to 30 pounds a piece, and are also great when it comes to organizing purses, scarves, and coats.

29 This Automatic Light Brightens Up Your Purse Every Time You Open It Amazon Wasserstein Purse Light $12 AmazonBuy Now Every time you open your bag and stick your hand in, this Wasserstein purse light automatically turns on. That way, you can find your phone, wallet, or keys in seconds. Its intelligent sensor also turns off after a few seconds to conserve energy, and it has a string so you can attach it to clasps, straps, and zippers.

30 These Color-Coded Mixing Bowls That Double As Toxin-Free Storage Containers Amazon P&P Chef Mixing Bowls $24 AmazonBuy Now Mix, store, and save everything from batters to leftovers with these P&P Chef bowls. They're made from durable, toxin-free stainless steel and they come in seven different sizes with color-coded lids. When they're not in use, they stack one inside the other to save loads of space in your cabinets.

31 These Seamless Hair Ties That Securely Hold The Thickest, Curliest Hair Amazon Burlybands $11 AmazonBuy Now They're seamless, slide-proof, and retain their elasticity indefinitely. No wonder reviewers have given Burlybands a 4.5-star rating. They're the preferred hair tie for people with extra thick or curly hair because they "actually hold [their] hair securely" without leaving a massive crease.

32 This Magnetic Eyelash Set That Has Multiple Sizes So You Can Personalize Your Look Amazon Magnetic Lashes $25 AmazonBuy Now Apply these magnetic lashes in seconds without any glue whatsoever. They attach above and below your natural lash line using dual magnets and a lightweight design, and this set comes with multiple sizes for all different parts of the eye. It even has a free storage case with a built-in mirror.

33 This Charcoal-Infused Cushion Supports Your Tailbone And Promotes Better Posture Amazon CYLEN Memory Foam Orthopedic Cushion $25 AmazonBuy Now Infused with state-of-the-art memory foam for support and activated charcoal for freshness and ventilation, this CYLEN orthopedic cushion makes any chair ridiculously comfortable. Whether you use it in your car or your office, it hugs the tailbone and promotes better posture to ease back pain, and its non-slip cushion cover is removable and washable.

34 This Makeup Sponge Is Better Than The More Expensive Brands Amazon BOUNCE by Prosper Beauty Makeup Sponge $7 AmazonBuy Now Because of its teardrop shape and extended flat edge, BOUNCE makeup sponge is a favorite among beauty enthusiasts. Its soft foam allows for flawless application — especially around the eyes and nose — and it can be used wet or dry to cover blemishes or apply foundation. Reviewers love it because it's "one thousand times better than" leading brands, and it's only a fraction of the price

35 This Affordable And Versatile Sound Machine For Anyone Who Has Trouble Sleeping Amazon SoundSpa White Noise Machine $18 AmazonBuy Now Six soothing sounds create the ideal environment for sleep, and you can use it with batteries or the included adapter. The SoundSpa white noise machine blocks out background sound no matter where you are, and even though it's made for babies, adults are loving it, too (because who doesn't have trouble sleeping?): "I have ALWAYS wanted one of these for myself," one reviewer writes. "Calming sounds as an adult, but it also worked on my daughter."

36 A Quick Defrosting Tray That Works Like Magic Amazon Chiachi Defrosting Tray $18 AmazonBuy Now Defrost any kind of meat in less than 60 minutes with this Chiachi tray. It uses anti-microbial, food-safe aluminum to thaw food without heat, water, or power, and it's super easy to clean when you're done. "I swear this thing is magic," one reviewer writes. "I have no idea how it works but it does."

37 This Rose Gold Mirror With Three Magnifications, Touch-Sensor LED Lights, And A Travel-Friendly Design Amazon BESTOPE Makeup Vanity Mirror $23 AmazonBuy Now With its three different magnifications on multiple panels and its built-in LED lights with several brightnesses, this touch-sensor BESTOPE mirror makes it easy to apply makeup in any setting. It stands on your vanity with its sturdy catch-all base and rotating head, but it can be folded up and taken apart when it's time to hit the road.

38 The Kitchen Gadget That Lets You Make Your Own Loose-Kernel Popcorn In The Microwave Amazon Ecolution Micro-Pop $15 AmazonBuy Now The Ecolution Micro-Pop lets you make healthier popcorn at home with your favorite ingredients and toppings. Just measure the kernels and pour them into the borosilicate glass container. You can place butter or coconut oil onto the lid, and when the popcorn is cooking in the microwave, it'll melt down to coat the kernels. It's even dishwasher-safe and great for serving.

39 This Smart Way To Keep Your Socks Paired And Organized FeiXiango Sock Organizer $10 Amazon Buy Now Maybe you have zero drawer space or maybe your socks are constantly going missing in the wash. Either way, the FeiXiango sock organizer is here to help. An elastic rope and adjustable sliders hold pairs in place during washing and drying. Then, when they're clean, the cute foot hook clips right on and you can hang them on a doorknob or in the closet.

40 The Sleek Ceramic Travel Iron For An Incredible Price Amazon SABUY Ceramic Travel Flat Iron $20 AmazonBuy Now Due to its extra-portable size and worldwide dual voltage, this SABUY flat iron makes a great travel tool. But due to its floating ceramic plates, negative ions to reduce static and frizz, and adjustable temperatures, some reviewers have made it their everyday go-to. It's also great for curling and people say it heats up quickly, works really well, and looks really sleek.

41 These Durable Mesh Bags For Just About Anything Around The House Amazon purifyou Premium Reusable Mesh Bags $14 AmazonBuy Now Forget plastic bags. Purifyou mesh bags are durable, reusable, and have a drawstring closure, so they're great for produce, food storage, washing delicates, organizing toys, traveling, and carrying sports equipment. They come in a set of nine with three different sizes, and they're color-coded for simple organization.

42 This Recliner-Like Chair That Inflates In Seconds Amazon MAMBLE Inflatable Lounger $23 AmazonBuy Now A comfortable seat that inflates in seconds and you can bring virtually anywhere? No wonder this MAMBLE inflatable lounger is skyrocketing in popularity. Simply roll it out, hold it against the wind, and fasten the straps. Then you have a recliner-like chair that's perfect for concerts, beach days, fishing, backyard parties, or even when you need an extra seat at home. It's also resistant to water, flame, and mildew, and comes in six colors.

43 This Silicone Mug That Collapses When You're Done, So You Can Throw It In Your Bag Until You Need It Again Amazon ROCONTRIP Silicone Collapsible Travel Mug $11 AmazonBuy Now If you fall back on disposable cups because you don't want to carry your travel mug around all day, then this is for you: the ROCONTRIP mug is made from flexible silicone that collapses down to a 1-inch disk shape. That way, when you're done with your coffee, you can just slip it in your bag. It's also BPA-free, comfortable to hold, and reduces spills with its special lid.

44 The Touch-Sensitive Light That Also Charges Two Devices Simultaneously Amazon EAAGD Two-In-One Travel Charger $15 AmazonBuy Now The EAAGD Two-In-One charger powers up to two devices at once with its double USB-output, and it functions as a lamp or night light with its three touch-sensitive brightnesses. It's great for desks, bedside tables, or travel, and reviewers love it because it's bright, convenient, and takes up minimal space.

46 A Really Cute Way To Keep Your Open Bottle Of Wine Fresh And Spill-Proof Amazon Fred & Friends Stop Kitty $13 AmazonBuy Now Slow down spoilage and prevent spills with this cute Stop Kitty, who's obviously a little too curious for his own good. It's made from pure, food-safe silicone, it fits most standard-sized bottles, and reviewers say it makes a unique gift for the lover of both wine and cats.

47 A Top-Reviewed Planner That Organizes Your Life While Boosting Happiness Amazon The Simple Elephant Planner $18 AmazonBuy Now Since it's crafted using proven techniques within positive psychology, the Simple Elephant planner does so much more than keep you organized. It has daily, weekly, and monthly pages for meetings and to-do lists, but it also has vision boards, mind maps, goal-setting exercises, and gratitude prompts to boost happiness and productivity. It even comes with a ton of freebies, like stickers and eBooks.

48 This Silicone Draining Tool That Fits Virtually Any Container And Takes Up Minimal Space Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $16 AmazonBuy Now Drain pasta, vegetables, potatoes, or fruit in virtually any container with the Snap N Strain — and throw it in the dishwasher directly after. It's made from flexible, BPA-free silicone that adjusts to fit nearly all around pots, pans, and bowls, and since it's barely half the size of your average strainer, it's way easier to store.

49 These Magnets Screw Into Your Light Switch So You Have A Convenient Place For Your Keys Amazon The KeyCatch $22 AmazonBuy Now These super strong neodymium magnets hold up to three pounds and screw into your existing switch plate, so you can store your keys right by the door. They can also handle other small metal objects, like tools or office supplies, and since they're attached to your light switch, you'll always remember to grab your essentials before you go.