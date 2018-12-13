50 Nasty But Necessary Items Most Added To Amazon Wish Lists

Personally, I'm of the belief that the human body is a beautiful, astonishing thing — and yes, that includes all of its functions, filtering abilities, and excretions. That being said, not even I am gung-ho about cleaning old hairballs out of my sink drain, which is why there are hundreds of items on people's Amazon wish lists that take care of life's "grosser" tasks. In fact, weird but genius grooming tools are some of the most wished for items on Amazon — for a few solid reasons.

For one, the quick shipping and reliable reviews apply to almost all items on Amazon (including the ones in this category), so it's a great way to forego lines, unnecessary returns, and that whole "leaving your house" thing. For another, not everyone wants to look a cashier dead in the eye while they buy underarm sweat pads or fart-neutralizing pads that stick to your underwear. By purchasing these things from the comfort of your own home, you don't have to feel self-conscious (not that you should feel that way in the first place).

So go ahead — check out these 55 strange hygiene products and bizarre items that'll make your home more sanitary. Loads of other Amazon users can't wait to get their hands on them, too, so there's absolutely no judgment here.