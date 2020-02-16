51 Cheap Products On Amazon That Reviewers Swear Are Life-Changing

When I'm browsing through products at a huge retail site like Amazon, I usually have two things in mind: I'm looking for products that are cheap and life-changing. Obviously, that's a pretty high bar, so to figure out which products are the real deal, I turn to reviews from other shoppers who have already tested and loved each item.

Below, you'll find a list of products that make your life better without costing a lot of money that covers a wide range of categories. For beauty enthusiasts, there’s a cult-favorite lip mask that hydrates super dry, chapped lips while you sleep. There’s also a roomy yet compact travel makeup case that holds lots of products and makeup brushes. To upgrade your kitchen, there's an electric mini hot pot that's perfect for making noodles and soups in small spaces, as well as eco-friendly produce bags and food wraps to reduce plastic waste. There are also plenty of products to spruce up your bathroom, living room, and bedroom.

No matter which category you love to shop, each of these items earned a place on this list because of rave reviews and an affordable price. They're also so clever, you'll wonder how you lived without them.

1. A Contoured Sleeping Mask That Doesn't Put Pressure On Your Eyes MZOO 3D Contoured Cup Sleeping Mask $18 | Amazon See on Amazon With over 6,000 reviews and a 4.8 overall rating, it's no surprise this contoured sleep eye mask is a best-seller. Unlike regular sleep masks, the contoured memory foam mask has a roomy eye area so there's no pressure on your eyelids while you rest. The ergonomic design, smooth fabric, and adjustable strap ensure a comfy fit. Plus, the eye mask comes with ear plugs and a travel pouch so it's easy to stash in your carry-on bag during long flights.

2. This Soft & Stretchy Bra Liner That Absorbs Sweat To Keep You Dry Belly Bandit Don't Sweat-It Bra Liners $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This clever Don't Sweat It bra liner absorbs sweat around the bra band and eases discomfort from underwires. The soft and flexible bamboo and spandex liner comes in black, beige, or pink, and it slides under the bottom of your bra to wick moisture and keep your clothing dry. "This keeps me dry and works amazingly well. I will never go without one again," wrote one reviewer.

3. A Large Leak-Proof Water Bottle That Has A Built-In Storage Compartment Contigo AUTOSEAL Kangaroo Water Bottle with Storage Compartment $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This popular Contigo water bottle seals to prevent leaks and spills, and there's a handy storage compartment where you can keep money, an ID, or a house key while you're out. The durable, BPA-free water bottle has a wide-mouth lid that makes it easy to add ice cubes, a convenient carry handle, a button for one-handed drinking, and a cover to keep the spout clean while you're on the go. One reviewer wrote: "My favorite feature is that it holds my gym card so I never have to worry about losing it."

4. This Self-Draining Soap Tray That Makes Soap Last Longer Anwenk Waterfall Soap Tray $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Help your bar of soap last longer and keep it from getting soggy with this waterfall soap tray. The easy-to-clean silicone tray has a self-draining design that allows soap to dry between uses. The flexible tray comes in white or gray, and it's perfect for storing soap in the shower or on the bathroom or kitchen sink. At $5, this popular soap tray is a steal, too.

5. This Manual Food Processor That Quickly Chops Veggies & More Valuetools Mini Manual Food Processor $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This mini manual food processor is great for chopping veggies, garlic, nuts, and more with no electricity required. To use it, fill the BPA-free bowl with ingredients, close the lid, and pull the rope handle several times to make the three stainless steel blades chop and dice your food. The more pulls, the finer the chop. "It makes my life so much easier while prepping food," wrote one reviewer.

6. These Eco-Friendly Produce Bags That Reduce Plastic Waste Vandoona Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (Set of 9) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon More than 1,000 reviewers reduce plastic waste with these breathable and durable reusable mesh produce bags. The set of nine bags have a strong drawstring closure with a button lock to keep food secure. To make checkout at the grocery store easy, the bags are transparent and have color-coded labels that list the bag's weight in ounces, pounds, and grams. The eco-friendly bags come in three sizes, too.

7. An Electric Hot Pot That's Perfect For Cooking Small Meals Topwit Electric Mini Hot Pot $28 | Amazon See on Amazon To make meals for one or two people and make the most of small kitchen space, reviewers love this electric mini hot pot. The compact hot pot has two heat settings, a stainless steel interior, and a cool-touch exterior. It's perfect for cooking noodles, soups, oatmeal, eggs, and more. "Water boils very fast and it cooks ramen noodles to perfection," noted one reviewer.

8. These Essential Oil Blends That Are Great For On-The-Go Aromatherapy ArtNaturals Essential Oils Rollerball Blends (Set of 8) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon For on-the-go aromatherapy, hundreds of reviewers are fans of these essential oil rollerball blends. The set of eight roller bottles contain different 100% pure essential oils blended with jojoba oil so they're safe to use on skin. Each essential oil blend has different benefits, from fighting allergies and fatigue to boosting concentration and mood. And since the roller bottles are compact, they're super easy to stash in your bag.

9. This Cozy Heated Blanket That's The Perfect Size For One Person Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket $34 | Amazon See on Amazon Thousands of shoppers love this heated throw blanket, with one reviewer describing it as "a perfect size to cuddle up on the couch." Made from a soft micro-plush fabric, the heated throw has three heat settings with three-hour auto-shutoff, and it automatically adjusts to deliver consistently cozy warmth. Choose from six colors like walnut brown (pictured), royal blue, and sand.

10. A Soothing Essential Oil Spray That's So Relaxing & Hydrating ASUTRA Lavender & Chamomile Organic Essential Oil Blend $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This lavender and chamomile essential oil blend spray is well-loved by reviewers for its soothing aromatherapy benefits, and it's even endorsed by tennis superstar Venus Williams. The all-natural spray is hypoallergenic and free of chemicals, parabens, and alcohol, and it's safe to use on your skin as well as clothing, linens, and around the room. The calming spray also contains aloe vera and jojoba oil to make your skin feel extra hydrated.

11. This Reversible Cool Gel Pillow That's Great For Hot Sleepers Classic Brands Reversible Cool Gel and Memory Foam Pillow $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This reversible cool gel memory foam pillow gets high praise for its cooling comfort, and it's super affordable, too. The soft and supportive memory foam pillow has cool gel on one side to help regulate your body temperature when you're feeling warm, and it comes with a hypoallergenic mesh cover that's machine washable. "The ability to flip the pillow to provide different styles of comfort is amazing," wrote one reviewer.

12. A Handheld Massager With 20 Speeds & 6 Attachments Bodybay Personal Percussion Massager $100 | Amazon See on Amazon For a powerful deep-tissue massager, you can't beat the price of this handheld massager. It has an easy-to-use LCD display and comes with six massage heads to target different areas of the body, and there are 20 adjustable speeds so you can choose the best intensity for your needs. Plus, the quiet massager works for up to six hours on one charge, and reviewers report it performs as well as much pricier models. "I have tried the more expensive versions and this is just like it at a quarter of the price," noted one reviewer.

13. This Sushi-Making Kit That's Great For Beginners Aya Sushi Making Kit $23 | Amazon See on Amazon With over 1,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating, the Aya sushi-making kit is a great choice for those who want to start making delicious sushi rolls at home. The 11-piece set includes a sushi knife, a nonstick rice paddle, and several sushi roll shapers, including a cute heart-shaped one. The kit is great for beginner sushi chefs, and it even comes with step-by-step video tutorials to help you get started.

14. A Waterproof Facial Brush That Deep Cleans & Exfoliates PIXNOR Facial Cleansing Brush $21 | Amazon See on Amazon This best-selling facial cleansing brush has more than a thousand five-star reviews, and it's safe to use on all skin types. The waterproof facial brush has two speed settings and comes with seven brush heads. There's even a massage head and a pumice stone one you can use on your feet and elbows. The battery-powered facial brush comes in four colors: fuchsia, light blue, purple, and soft pink.

15. These Tongue Scrapers That Remove Odor-Causing Bacteria MasterMedi Tongue Scraper (Set of 2) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon With an impressive 4.8 overall rating, this set of two stainless steel tongue scrapers are a popular way to freshen breath. The flexible tongue scraper can be used twice a day to remove odor-causing bacteria and improve taste bud sensation, and this two-pack comes with convenient travel cases so you can improve oral hygiene on the go.

16. An Affordable Water Flosser That Removes Plaque & Keeps Gums Healthy Wepikk Cordless Water Flosser $30 | Amazon See on Amazon As an alternative to regular dental floss, you can keep gums healthy with this cordless water flosser, which is one of the most affordable flossers on Amazon without sacrificing quality. The rechargeable flosser has three pressure modes, a roomy water tank, and a delayed-on button that prevents messy water sprays.

17. This Lightweight Posture Corrector You Can Wear Under Your Clothes Inspiratek Posture Corrector $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Improve spinal alignment and relieve back and neck pain with this lightweight posture corrector. Made from a breathable fabric, the posture corrector has adjustable straps and it can be worn over or under your clothes. Plus, this popular version has underarm pads for added comfort, and it comes with a stretching band and exercise guide to help strengthen your muscles. One reviewer wrote: "Whether or not you sit at a computer like me all day, this is a must have!"

18. The Cult-Favorite Lip Sleeping Mask That Soothes Super Dry, Chapped Lips LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Beauty aficionados love how the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask soothes dry, chapped lips. The leave-on lip mask contains vitamin C, antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and minerals to lock in moisture while you sleep, and a blend of berry extracts provide a fruity fragrance. "After the first use, I woke up with soft, supple lips for the first time in years," one reviewer wrote.

19. A Cosmetics & Jewelry Organizer With Over 9,000 Reviews Ikee Design Acrylic Cosmetic Storage $15 | Amazon See on Amazon To keep makeup and jewelry organized, more than 9,000 reviewers have given this acrylic cosmetic organizer a 4.5-star rating. The two-piece organizer has a top rack with compartments perfect for lipstick and makeup brushes, and there are four drawers with removable black mesh lining to keep jewelry or more makeup in place. One reviewer wrote: "Great for people who are starting out their makeup collection, but you can really fit a lot of products in the drawers."

20. A Travel Case That Makes Your Toiletries & Makeup Easy To Find Chomeiu Professional Cosmetic Makeup Bag $20 | Amazon See on Amazon There's plenty of room for your beauty products and toiletries inside this compact travel makeup case, which has a 4.6 overall rating from thousands of reviewers. Made from waterproof nylon fabric, the makeup case has adjustable padded compartments, elastic brush slots, and a zippered pocket. Choose from six colors and prints, including classic black or marble.

21. This Gel Toe Separator Set That Helps With Foot Pain DR JK Toe Separators and Toe Straightener $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Relieve aches and pains in your feet with these popular toe separators, which have hundreds of five-star reviews. These are made from medical-grade gel and come in two different styles — a pedicure-style version and one that surrounds each toe — so you can alternate or use the style that's most comfortable for you.

22. An Extra-Firm Foam Roller That Has 4,000+ Reviews LuxFit Foam Roller $24 See on Amazon The LuxFit foam roller has over 4,000 reviews and a 4.6 overall rating, making it a great choice for relieving muscle tension and preventing injuries. The extra-firm speckled foam roller comes in four sizes and three colors, and it can be used before or after workouts, or try it after a long day of sitting at your desk.

23. A Combo Pack Of Collagen-Infused Face Masks That's Super Affordable Dermal Korea Collagen Face Mask (16 Count) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon With over 5,000 reviews, this combo pack of collagen face masks is a must-have for beauty enthusiasts. There are 16 different masks, including Aloe, Cucumber, Charcoal, and Green Tea, and each one has vitamin E and collagen to hydrate and brighten skin. And at less than $1 per mask, it's easy to see why this combo pack is a favorite on Amazon.

24. A 3-In-1 Stick Vacuum That's Lightweight & Powerful Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum $30 | Amazon See on Amazon For a lightweight and powerful stick vacuum that won't break the bank, thousands of reviewers are fans of this Bissell featherweight stick vacuum. Available in black, blue, lime, or purple, it can be used as a stick vacuum, hand vacuum, or stair vacuum. The versatile bagless vacuum also comes with a crevice tool and floor nozzle to clean all the cracks and corners.

25. This Rainfall Shower Head That Installs In Minutes SparkPod High Pressure Shower Head $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Upgrade your shower in minutes with this best-selling, high-pressure rainfall shower head, which is super easy to install on any standard shower arm with no tools required. The chrome-plated shower head has 90 self-cleaning silicone jets that make your shower feel so luxurious. And with over 3,000 reviews and an affordable price, you can't go wrong with this quick bathroom makeover.

26. This Clever Cupholder That Holds Drinks While You Shower SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This clever bath and shower drink caddy holds a glass of wine, cans, and cups so you can enjoy a beverage while you bathe. The plastic cupholder has a strong suction cup that holds up to 7 pounds. In addition to holding beverages, it's also great for storing upside-down shampoo and conditioner bottles in the shower so you can use up every last drop.

27. This Shower Foot Rest That Helps You Balance While Shaving Changing Lifestyles Safe-er-Grip Foot Rest $9 | Amazon See on Amazon To avoid awkwardly maneuvering yourself in the shower while shaving, install this clever suction-cup shower foot rest. The angled foot rest can be placed on any smooth surface in the shower to help you balance if you choose to shave. While the foot rest isn't meant to support your full body weight, one reviewer noted, "It's just right for placing my foot on to shave my legs."

28. This Smooth Silk Pillowcase That Comes In 27 Colors ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This smooth silk pillowcase has over 4,000 reviews and a 4.6 overall rating, and it's an affordable way to make your bed feel so luxurious. Made from 100% mulberry silk with a hidden zipper, the pillowcase can also help reduce bed head and sleep lines on your face. Choose from 27 chic colors like peacock blue, taupe (pictured), and lavender.

29. These Best-Selling Shower Bomb Set In 6 Essential Oil Scents Cleverfy Shower Bombs with Essential Oils (Set of 6) $28 | Amazon See on Amazon This best-selling shower bomb set fills your shower with soothing essential oil scents. Sold in a set of six, each shower bomb has different aromatherapy benefits, including congestion relief and relaxation. To use them, just place one shower bomb in a light stream of water during your shower and inhale its scent.

30. A Biodegradable Wrinkle-Release Spray That Saves You From Ironing Real Simple Clean Wrinkle Release $12 | Amazon See on Amazon To get clothes wrinkle-free and reduce static cling without using an iron, hundreds of shoppers love this Real Simple wrinkle-release spray. The plant-based formula is free of harsh ingredients and comes in three scent options: lavender, fresh citrus, or unscented. One reviewer wrote: "I’m the kind of person who refuses to fold and put away clean clothes for weeks at a time, and this product has been a life saver."

31. A Mini Steam Iron Small Enough To Travel With Steamfast Mini Steam Iron With Dual Voltage Travel Bag $23 | Amazon See on Amazon With more than 3,000 reviews, this powerful mini steam iron is a clear favorite for quickly removing wrinkles. The compact steam iron features three heat settings for different fabrics and has easy-to-use, one-touch steam control. And since the steam iron has dual voltage and comes with a convenient travel bag, it's perfect for packing on trips.

32. A Massage Ball That Rolls Away Muscle Tension ZONGS Massage Ball (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Massage away tension and muscle pain with these soothing massage roller balls. The set of two resin massage balls are inside easy-to-grip holders that even have a spot where you can add your favorite massage oil. Each massage ball offers 360-degree spin, and, as one one reviewer noted, "easy to apply as much pressure as you want without your fingers getting tired."

33. These Eco-Friendly Beeswax Food Wraps That Last For Years Bee’s Wrap Beeswax Food Wraps (Set of 3) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon These eco-friendly beeswax food wraps have earned an impressive 4.6 overall rating, and it's easy to see why. Made with organic cotton, beeswax, jojoba oil, and tree resin, the set of reusable food wraps includes three sizes (small, medium, and large), and they're great for storing cheese, fruits, veggies, and more. "We have been using our set for almost [2] years and they are still as good as new," one reviewer wrote.

34. A Silicone Splatter Guard That Prevents Stovetop Messes Frywall Large Splatter Guard $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Prevent oil splatter and food spills when you're cooking with this genius silicone splatter guard. The large, heat-resistant splatter guard fits 12-inch pans (10- and 8-inch versions are also available), allows for steam release, and gives you total access to the food as it cooks. "It caught all the splatter and was a breeze to clean," wrote one reviewer. Choose from red, orange, green, and black.

35. This Massage Glove Covered In Cooling Metal Balls That's So Relaxing SAMYO Palm Shaped Massage Glove $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers are fans of the cooling tension relief offered by this palm-shaped massage glove. The adjustable PVC massage glove has nine metal balls that rotate a full 360 degrees, and it's lined with soft, grippy bristles. "The sensation of the different textures makes this extra relaxing," noted one reviewer. Choose from blue, pink, or purple.

36. These Natural Air Purifying Bags That Work For Up To 2 Years Marsheepy Natural Air Purifying Bamboo Charcoal Bags (12-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon With over 1,000 reviews, these air-purifying bamboo charcoal bags are a popular and natural way to freshen the air in your home. The 12 slim air purifying bags eliminate odors and absorbs excess moisture without any harsh chemicals or fragrances. Plus, you can reuse each bag for up to two years — just place the bag in sunlight once a month to refresh it.

37. The Unique Toilet Night Light That Has 16 Color Options Chunace 16-Color Toilet Night Light $12 | Amazon See on Amazon For a unique bathroom night light that's easy to install, over 1,000 reviewers love this motion-activated toilet light. The battery-operated toilet night light automatically lights up the toilet bowl when motion is detected at night, and you can set it to rotate between 16 colors or stay on one color. There are five brightness levels, and the LED lights automatically turn off after a few minutes to preserve battery life.

38. This Himalayan Salt Plug-In Light That Creates A Soothing Glow Syntus Natural Crystal Himalayan Lamp $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This Himalayan salt lamp plug-in boasts a 4.6 rating, and it's a great way to enjoy the soothing glow of a salt lamp without taking up much space. Featuring natural pink salt, the handy plug-in has a convenient on-off switch, and it can be placed in any room of the house where you'd like relaxing, warm light.

39. An Easy-To-Install Bidet Attachment With 12,000+ Reviews Luxe Bidet Neo 120 with Self Cleaning Nozzle $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your bathroom a major upgrade with this best-selling bidet toilet attachment that's super easy to install. Designed to fit standard toilets, the cold water bidet has chrome-plated control knobs and a self-cleaning nozzle with a guard gate that covers the nozzle when it's not in use. With nearly 13,000 reviews and a 4.5 overall rating, it's clear this bidet attachment is a real life-changer in the bathroom.

40. A Fruit Infusion Pitcher That Makes Naturally Flavored Water & Tea Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Make your own naturally flavored beverages with this fruit infusion pitcher, which has more than a thousand five-star reviews. The BPA-free acrylic pitcher couldn't be easier to use — just place your favorite fruit, veggies, tea, or herbs inside the filter and enjoy delicious, flavor-infused water or tea. You can refill the pitcher several times before replacing the fruit, too.

41. These Eco-Friendly Bamboo Toothbrushes That Are So Affordable Isshah Biodegradable Natural Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrush (4-Pack) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon These eco-friendly bamboo charcoal toothbrushes are super affordable and have thousands of positive reviews. The four-pack of toothbrushes have smooth, water-resistant bamboo handles and soft charcoal-infused bristles that are gentle on sensitive gums. Plus, the packaging itself is recycled and biodegradable.

42. These Clear Acne Patches That Are Great For All Skin Types Mighty Patch Acne Pimple Patch Spot (36 Count) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon These Mighty Patch acne patches are an all-natural way to treat blemishes on all skin types, so it's no surprise they have almost 3,000 reviews from beauty enthusiasts. The clear hydrocolloid acne patches work best on whiteheads and absorb fluids without drying out your skin. One reviewer noted, "They pulled out all the junk without inflaming the skin or leaving it overly dry."

43. A Frittata & Omelette Pan That Makes Perfect, Fluffy Eggs TECHEF Frittata and Omelette Pan $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Up your at-home brunch game with this popular frittata and omelette pan, which boasts a 4.6 overall rating. The nonstick omelette pan has stainless steel handles that stays cool while you cook. Plus, it's oven-safe up to 450 degrees and dishwasher-safe for super easy cleanup.

44. An Insulated French Press That Brews Delicious, Full-Bodied Coffee Mueller Austria Insulated French Press $24 | Amazon See on Amazon This durable French press coffee maker has a near-perfect 4.8 rating after over 3,000 reviews, so it's a clear favorite for coffee lovers that's still less than $25. The large, double-wall insulated stainless steel French press keeps your coffee at the ideal temperature for longer, and the three-layer stainless steel filter ensures you get a smooth, full-bodied brew every time.

45. A Quiet Manual Coffee Grinder With 15+ Grind Settings JavaPresse Manual Coffee Grinder With Adjustable Setting $33 | Amazon See on Amazon With over 15 adjustable grind settings, this popular manual coffee grinder makes perfect coarse, medium, or finely ground coffee. Since it's powered with a hand crank, the coffee grinder can be used anywhere with no electricity required — and it's much quieter than electric versions, so you can make fresh coffee while everyone else in your house sleeps.

46. A Resistance Band Set That's Great For Building Muscle Strength TheraBand Resistance Bands Set $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Strengthen and tone your muscles with this resistance band set, which comes with bands in three different weights. The beginner set of non-latex resistance bands are easy to use at home or at the gym, and they're great for both upper and lower body exercises. "I am a physical therapist and I've been using the TheraBand exercise bands for 15 years," wrote one reviewer.

47. An Electric Pepper Grinder You Can Use With One Hand CHEW FUN Electric Gravity Pepper Grinder or Salt Mill $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This electric gravity pepper grinder or salt mill makes it super easy to season your food — you don't even have to press a button. Once the grinder is filled with salt or pepper, just turn it upside down and it automatically grinds the seasoning. Available in black or silver, the battery-powered, BPA-free grinder has adjustable grind settings and an optional blue LED light so you can keep an eye on how much salt or pepper you're using.

48. A Handheld Milk Frother With 9,000+ Reviews Zulay High Powered Handheld Milk Frother $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Take it from over 9,000 reviewers — this handheld milk frother is a must-have for making deliciously foamy milk drinks at home from cafe-style coffee to matcha and more. The battery-powered milk frother has a simple on-off switch and durable stainless steel whisk, and it stores easily on the counter with the included stainless steel stand.

49. A Portable Bluetooth Speaker With Over 48,000 Reviews Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This portable Bluetooth speaker delivers high-quality sound with lots of volume and bass. and has thousands of five-star reviews to prove it. The water-resistant speaker can connect to Bluetooth devices up to 100 feet away, and the rechargeable battery offers up to 14 hours of use on one charge. The fan-favorite speaker comes in classic black, as well as six bright options.

50. A Pasta Machine To Make Homemade Spaghetti & More OxGord Pasta Maker Machine With Hand Crank $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Hundreds of reviewers are making delicious homemade pastas with this stainless steel pasta maker machine. Use the hand crank, three blade attachments, and nine thickness settings to roll out and cut your own spaghetti, ravioli, and more. "It rolls everything out with perfect thickness on all sides and cuts perfect noodles," noted one reviewer.