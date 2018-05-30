51 Dope Products On Amazon Under $15

Amazon is full of amazingly awesome products and cool gadgets you’ve never heard of. There’s one problem though — some of them can be quite pricy. Unless you’re a total baller, you’re not going to be able afford a high-end cappuccino maker or a $250 blender. However, there are actually plenty of affordable products on Amazon if you know where to look.

They fall into every category. You can find kitchen gadgets, household products, cosmetics, shampoos, electronics, car accessories, and other fantastic items — all for under $15. And just because they’re cheap doesn’t mean they're low-quality. You can find plenty of dope products that won’t break the bank, and many of them have innovative functions that make life more convenient. For example, have you ever tried a hair dryer that curls and styles while you blow it out? Or how about a cutting board that has a built-in tray to store cheeses or meats?

There are also lots of hidden beauty gems, too — some of which have bizarre ingredients; toothpastes made with activated charcoal, for instance. Or how about a face mask that's formulated with bits of gold dust?

If you're intrigued, check out this gallery of some of the most spectacular products on Amazon for under $15.

1 A Funny Party Game That You Shouldn't Play With Grandma Towpath Gaming Quickwits Party Card Game $14 Amazon This irreverent adult party game involves racing your friends to come up with items in categories that aren't exactly suitable for work. It's easy to learn and doesn't involve any boards or playing pieces — just a simple deck of cards. "I just played this for the first time Thanksgiving evening and the five of us that played laughed, snorted, cried and had a great time," said one Amazon customer. Buy Now

2 This Handy Cable Case That Keeps Your Electronics Organized BUBM Travel Organizer $11 Amazon If your bag is a jumble of cords, cables, and chargers, this mega-convenient organizer will help you keep everything orderly and tangle-free. Built with thick, water-repelling nylon, the fold-over case has zippered pockets that protect your electronics from scratches and dust while keeping them easy to access. It's also lightweight, sturdy, and super compact. Buy Now

3 The Genius Kitchen Gadget That Slices Eggs In One Press GRECOOK Egg Slicer $13 Amazon Make your hard boiled eggs look like something out of Martha Stewart's dream kitchen with this ridiculously convenient egg slicer. The three-faced tool cuts your eggs into perfectly even slices in one fell swoop. It's the perfect assistant when you're making salads or other egg-involved creations. You can also use it to cut kiwis, strawberries, mushrooms, or any other soft fruit or veggie. Buy Now

4 A Foot Peeling Mask That's Made With Fruit And Vinegar Sano Naturals Foot Peeling Mask $10 Amazon Give yourself an affordable at-home spa pedicure with this ultra-hydrating foot peeling mask. As the mask dries, it detoxifies, pulls impurities from your skin, increases blood flow, and promotes cell turnover. After a few days, the excess dry skin and calluses will start to peel, leaving behind soft skin. Buy Now

5 This Deeply Hydrating Hair Mask Made With Activated Charcoal Activated Charcoal Hair Mask $15 Amazon Made with sweet-smelling natural ingredients including aloe vera, olive oil, jojoba, coconut, green tea, pomegranate, willow bark, sunflower, and other delights — along with activated charcoal — this hydrating hair mask will deliver intense moisture to your scalp while you let it soak. With vitamins C, B5, B3, and E, the mask provides nourishment to hair that's dry, over-processed, or heat-damaged, and will leave you with soft, smooth locks. Buy Now

6 A Set Of Laundry Balls That Scrub Your Clothes in The Washing Machine iSuperb Laundry Washing Balls $8 Amazon Rather than scrubbing at stains or dirty spots before you do laundry, toss in these washing balls to make your cleaning cycle more thorough and effective. As your clothes tumble and spin around, the soft, squishy accessories give them a gentle scrubbing while adding an extra layer of cleaning and stain lifting. They also come with a handy portable clothesline and set of clothespins. Buy Now

7 A Deep Tissue Massager That Reduces Neck Pain and Provides Stress Relief SOLIDBACK Deep Tissue Massager $13 Amazon Whether you experience back and neck pain on a regular basis or you simply love the feeling of a deep tissue massage, this neck and body stretcher will provide soothing sensations and total relaxation. Made with EVA foam, the nodes work all of your trigger points, helping to release muscle spasms, reduce tightness, and alleviate soreness. It's like having a massage therapist right there at home. Buy Now

8 A Practical 10-In-One Multi-Tool That Has Everything You Could Possibly Need Gerber Dime Multi-Tool $14 Amazon Be like Bear Grylls with this badass multi-tool that features a knife blade, scissors, package opener, wire cutter, flathead screwdriver, crosshead screwdriver, needle nose pliers, bottle opener, tweezers, and nail file. All of the tools are accessible via an easy-pry butterfly opening and it's available in ten color options including black, red, purple, green, gray, silver, and others. Buy Now

9 The Glowing Facial Skin Toner That's Made From Peach and Sake Skinfood Peach Sake Skin Toner $17 Amazon Infused with rice sake and peach extract, this lightweight skin toner smoothes out imperfections and treats blemishes while making skin glow. It is rich in vitamins A and C, delivers nourishment to your skin cells, and helps to reduce the appearance of pores. To use, just wash your face like you normally do and apply it directly to your skin, patting the toner down to help it absorb better. Buy Now

10 A Pack Of Gel-Filled Foot Pads To Make Your Feet Less Achy DR JK Metatarsal Foot Pads $12 Amazon Do your feet tend to get sore, burned, or blistered? If so, these gel-filled foot pads will feel like heaven. The squishy, stretchy pads —which are constructed with sturdy medical grade gel — stick to your feet to alleviate metatarsal pain, achy feet, and neuroma. Each packet comes with two pairs: a pair of ball-of-foot metatarsal cushions and a pair of gel ball foot pads. Buy Now

11 This All-Natural Deodorant That Won't Leave White Streaks Under Your Arms Naturally Sourced Natural Tea Tree Deodorant $12 Amazon Never again deal with chalky white powder and sticky coats of anti-perspirant under your arms. This all-natural deodorant blends organic coconut oil, tea tree, arrowroot, magnesium oil, and colloidal silver with activated charcoal and baking soda to deliver sweat absorption and odor neutralization. It's made without parabens, aluminum, phthalates, GMOs, and other unnatural ingredients, and the he result is dry, sweet-smelling skin without the chemicals. Buy Now

12 The Handy Contraption That Opens Boxes, Bottles, And More Progressive Prepworks Multi Opener $8 Amazom This multi-opener will open literally every type of box, container, bottle, or other sealed contraption you could possibly imagine. With a hidden blade and smooth, no-chafe ergonomic grip, you can use it to open seals and lids on bags, pull tabs, bottle caps, bottle tops, and jar lids. It's a cinch to use and is fully dishwasher-safe. Buy Now

13 A Set of Stackable Kitchen Shelves To Organize Your Cupboards Deco Brothers Stackable Cabinet Organizers $15 Amazon Organize plates, mugs, or pantry items such as pasta and canned goods with these easy and efficient kitchen orgranizing shelves. The cool stackable items are made with sturdy, durable chrome and are foldable, so you can store them when not in use without taking up a bunch of space. Buy Now

14 A Wall-Mounted Broom Holder That Stores All Of Your Mops And Cleaning Accessories Berry Ave Broom Holder $14 Amazon Feel the calm vibes of an uncluttered space with this handy broom holder that organizes all of your cleaning tools into one compact area on the wall. The convenient apparatus is the perfect way to put an end to overflowing closets, storage shelves, and garages, and it's easy to install and comes with all of the screws and anchors you need to mount it. Buy Now

15 This Travel Jewelry Box That Will Keep Things Tangle-Free Vlando Travel Jewelry Box $11 Amazon Do your necklaces and earrings end up in a hopeless pile of beads and stainless steel every time you take a weekend vacay? This awesomely convenient travel jewelry box keeps everything separated and tangle-free, creating specific spaces for earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets. Designed with premium synthetic leather on the exterior and a soft velvet lining on the inside, it is durable and strong while still looking cute and stylish. Buy Now

16 A Cute, Flower-Shaped Hot Pad You Can Use For A Million Things Spice Ratcher Blossom Multi-Use Trivet $9 Amazon This flower-shaped kitchen accessory can be used for tons of different purposes — it works as a hot pad, pot holder, canning pot liner, and decorative table protection, for starters. It features firm, non-skid materials that protect wood, marble, ceramic, and other surfaces from heat damage without sliding around. The blossoming floral design makes for a lovely decorative accent to go under casseroles, candles, or other kitchen items. Buy Now

17 A Colander And Bowl Set That Nest Together To Save Space Wecye 2-In-1 Plastic Colander And Bowl $9 Amazon This space-saving colander and mixing bowl set nest together to provide high-quality kitchenware that won't take up your entire cupboard. The colander is constructed with eco-friendly, food-grade polypropylene that's super durable without being heavy or rigid. It is perfect for washing or straining potatoes, broccoli, berries, green beans, carrots, spinach, and other fruits and vegetables. The bowl can be used to mix everything from pancake batter to pasta sauce, too. Buy Now

18 An Adorable Cat-Shaped Powder Compact That Soaks Up Oil From Your Face TONYMOLY, Cat Wink Clear Powder Compact $13 Amazon Designed with a cute AF kitty face and little pink paw prints, this adorable powder compact is built with foundation that smoothes out your complexion while soaking up residual oils from your face. The result is flawless looking skin that appears fresh without being too oily. As a bonus, it will make the rest of your makeup stay on longer. Buy Now

19 A Set Of Heat-Resistant Baking Mats That Are Flexible But Strong Cook Time Silicone Baking Mat $13 Amazon Ideal for baking, kneading, rolling, pastry-making, or bread baking, these non-stick silicone mats are flexible yet durable and allow you to create your favorite baked delights over and over again. The heat-resistant materials can withstand temperatures ranging from -40 to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can use them for pretty much anything. Buy Now

20 This Pack Of Deodorizing Bags That Neutralize Odor Without A Fruity Aroma Freegrace Activated Charcoal Deodorizer $12 Amazon Made with charcoal from coconut shells, these all-natural deodorizer bags absorb moisture and odor in the air without making the room smell like a potpourri bag exploded everywhere. The fragrance-free particle composition makes the drying properties of the coconut ash three times stronger than similar bamboo-based deodorizers — to use, just stash one of the bags in your fridge, closet, shoe rack, bathroom, or car and watch the odor disappear. Buy Now

21 A Soft Eye Mask You Can Use For Warming Or Cooling Your Face NatraCure Warming And Cooling Eye Pillow $12 Amazon Constructed with premium clay bead technology, this eye pillow delivers deep relaxation and stress relief. Heat it up in the microwave to soothe sinus pain or chill in the fridge or freezer to reduce puffy eyes, headaches, and migraines. You can also remove the clay bead pack to use the pillow as a lightweight sleep mask. Buy Now

22 A Relaxing Jasmine-Lemon Balm Tea That Helps You Fall Asleep Leafy Love Night Relaxation Loose Leaf Tea $13 Amazon Made with a fragrant blend of lemon balm leaves, jasmine flowers, and apple peels, this Turkish loose leaf tea helps you fall asleep fast and rest deeply. The relaxing herbs are known to reduce stress and anxiety while providing soothing aromatherapy, and the packet comes with a tea infuser and provides enough tea for 30 cups. Buy Now

23 The Foldable Drying Rack That Gives You Extra Counter Space Ahuyan Foldable Over-The-Sink Drying Rack $13 Amazon For all of the space-saving wizards out there, this foldable drying rack offers extended countertop space so you can dry extra dishes and toss it in a drawer when you're done. The rack is made with premium stainless steel that's fully rust-resistant, making it safe to run sink water or let dishes drip without it starting to oxidize. It features no-slip rubber grips and thermo-resistant properties up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Buy Now

24 A Pack Of Bamboo Toothbrushes Coated In Activated Charcoal The Green Root Charcoal Infused Toothbrushes $13 Amazon Brushing your teeth with blackened charcoal might sound crazy, but these activated charcoal toothbrushes will leave your teeth white, bright, and cleaner than they've felt in a long time. The bristles on the brush have a charcoal coating that helps pull out bacteria, plaque, and tartar — and also absorb toxins and help make your teeth pearly white. The brush stems are made from sturdy bamboo that's durable and splinter-resistant. Buy Now

25 This Pack Of Gentle Makeup Removing Towels That Cleanse With Just Water Life Miracle Nano Towel Makeup Removers $15 Amazon If you like to remove your makeup before bed but are sensitive to most cleansers, these amazing no-soap makeup remover towels will fill you with joy. Rather than using chemicals, soaps, or astringents, the soft towels rely on patented Nanolen fiber technology to lift makeup naturally — and using only warm water. The fabric gently penetrates your pores, ridding skin of eye makeup, foundation, mascara, concealer, powder, blush, facial masks, sunscreen, and other cosmetics left on your skin. Buy Now

26 A Packet Of Clever Facial Razors To Tackle Peach Fuzz Shiseido Facial Razors $5 Amazon If you prefer to remove peach fuzz on your face or dermaplane, these facial razors are a fantastic alternative to plucking or waxing. Aside from hurting much less, it's faster and more effective — and on top of removing the hair, it will exfoliate your skin, taking off a thin layer of dead cells. "Never knew how much I needed these until I tried them!" exclaimed one Amazon reviewer. "They do an amazing job of getting rid of all of the tiny, fine facial hair." Buy Now

27 A Uniquely Designed Travel Pillow That Cradles Your Entire Face ELENKER Travel Neck Pillow $16 Amazon Forget those flimsy U-shaped pillows that don't fit properly and always make your neck kink — this cleverly designed travel pillow offers a unique shape that cradles your entire neck and face. It is more compact than most travel pillows, packs down into a little ball, and fits on the handle of your carry-on luggage perfectly. It even comes with its own pouch for easy storage. Buy Now

28 The Space-Saving Closet Hanger That Fits Up To 26 Scarves Durable Steel Scarf And Tie Hanger $13 Amazon If you have millions of winter scarves scattered in your closet, this brilliant scarf hanger will be a game changer. It's made of steel, and the clever contraption holds up to 26 scarves or accessories. That's pretty impressive for a device that fits in a 16 by 11-inch space. You can also use it to hang ties, belts, shawls, pashminas, and other accessories. Buy Now

29 A Hot Air Wand That Dries Your Hair And Styles It At The Same Time Vidal Sassoon Hot Air Styler, $15 Amazon Rather than spending 20 minutes drying your hair and then even more time styling it, this clever hot air styler does both at the same time. With a durable, 1-inch barrel and flexible, ball-tipped bristles, the lightweight dryer is convenient and easy to use. It features a curl release button to make sure you don't over-wrap your hair and a 360-degree rotating cord to keep it tangle-free. Buy Now

30 An All-Natural Toothpaste Made With Tea Tree And Ayurvedic Neem Oil Desert Essence Natural Tea Tree Oil Toothpaste $7 Amazon Made with Australian tea tree oil and wintergreen mint flavors, this natural toothpaste is the perfect blend of earthy and sweet-tasting. The plaque-fighting formula leans heavily on neem oil — an Ayurvedic medicine used to keep teeth and gums healthy — and it's also available in three other flavors including fennel, mint, and ginger. Buy Now

31 An Invigorating Fruit Infused-Water Bottle To Keep You Hydrated LA Organics Fruit-Infused Water Bottle $9 Amazon The only thing more refreshing than an ice cold glass of water is one that's been infused with strawberries, mint, grapefruit, lemon, or other fruity delights. This fruit-infused water bottle keeps you hydrated while also supplying minerals and sweet-tasting anti-oxidants. To use, simply cut up some fruit of your choice and toss it inside the infusion basket. Buy Now

32 A Powerful Umbrella That Can Withstand 55 MPH Wind, But Fits In Your Purse SY COMPACT Travel Umbrella $10 Amazon If you live somewhere prone to rain showers but hate lugging around a heavy umbrella, this unique travel umbrella may be just the thing to keep you dry. The ultra-compact, ultra-lightweight rain shield is only 27.5 centimeters when folded down and weighs just 345 grams. The virtually unbreakable umbrella features a fully automatic open-close mechanism and is strong enough to withstand incredibly strong wind gusts. Buy Now

33 A Super Convenient USB Charger That Powers Four Devices At Once ETPocket Mini USB Power Strip $14 Amazon This ridiculously convenient USB power strip offers four ports you can charge simultaneously, along with a 5-foot cord to make it reach whatever table or nightstand you're trying to put it on. With wide range input voltage from 100 to 240 volts, the device is well-suited for travel — and the handy wrap-around cord makes it compact enough to easily fit in your carry-on luggage. Buy Now

34 A 24-Piece Makeup Brush Set You Can Use For Eye Shadow And Contouring Anjou 24-Piece Makeup Brush Set $8 Amazon Constructed with ultra-fine fiber bristles, these high-quality makeup brushes feel silky and soft against your skin yet are still capable of evenly blending out your powder, foundation, or cream. The 24-piece set comes with brushes for lining, eye shadow blending, contouring, and more. The synthetic fibers are durable with a strong, non-toxic glue that will hold the bristles in place and ensure they don't shed onto your skin. Buy Now

35 A Clever Cutting Board That Comes With A Phone Holder And Slide-Out Drawer OL-Stars Bamboo Cutting Board With Drawers $10 Amazon Whether you want to keep your recipe on display or watch Netflix while you cook, this bamboo cutting board comes with a phone holder that makes a fantastic addition to your kitchen tools. The cutting board itself is built with high-end organic bamboo and features a slide-out tray you can use to store meats, cheeses, breads, or even cutting utensils. The wood is durable and easy to clean with soap and water. Buy Now

36 The Ultra-Convenient Personal Blender With A Built-In To-Go Cup Gourmia Personal Home Blender $17 Amazon If making smoothies is your jam, this personal home blender is going to make your mornings amazing. The super strong, 250-watt motor is powerful enough to chop up thick fruits like pineapples, peaches, or berries and is even strong enough to pulverize ice. The fabulously easy single-button operation includes a touch pulse feature so you can perfectly customize the texture of your creation. The bottle is part of the blender piece so when you're done, just pop if off and take it out the door. Buy Now

37 The Little Rollerball Stick That Provides Relief From Migraines Migrastil Migraine Headache Stick $11 Amazon When you're in the throes of a bad headache or migraine, aromatherapy can be surprisingly effective. This soothing headache treatment stick is infused with peppermint, spearmint, and lavender — all scents associated with reducing stress and easing scalp tension. When you feel a headache coming on, roll it on your temples, forehead, and the back of your neck, and feel your pain begin to melt away. Buy Now

38 A Six-Piece Knife Set With Sharp Blades And A Sturdy Stand MEGALOWMART 6-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $14 Amazon Featuring high end stainless steel, this sleek six-piece knife set includes an 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, 8-inch carving knife, 5-inch all-purpose knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, and a sturdy acrylic stand. The best part of this particular set (aside from its awesomely low price) is that the knives are solid pieces of steel and aren't made with separate handles — which makes them extra durable and long-lasting. Buy Now

39 A Rejuvenating Facial Mask That's Made With 24-Karat Gold Absoglow 24K Gold Face Mask $11 Amazon The point of using a 24-karat gold face mask isn't just to make you feel like a baller — the precious metal is chock-full of amazing skincare benefits. The bits of gold dust mixed into the facial mask are known to lift toxins from your skin, reduce inflammation, and improve your complexion over time. The metallic formula delivers a cooling sensation while its antioxidant effects activate the basal cells of the skin and leave you with an invigorated glow. Buy Now

InterDesign Bamboo Floor Mat $12 Amazon This bamboo floor mat is a fantastic way to give any room an earthy, natural tone. It features a reinforced coating to make it extra-durable, and it has a non-slip backing so you don't go sliding across the room every time you walk across it. It's super low maintenance — just sweep, vacuum or shake to clean — and it's an excellent way to protect high-traffic floor areas. Buy Now

41 A Sensationally Versatile Diffuser That Has Three Different Uses Homeweeks Ultrasonic Diffuser $14 Amazon It's an aromatherapy diffuser, humidifier, and mist-making nightlight in one, and it's also impossibly easy to use — just fill it with water and push a button. It has a timer that will shut it off automatically when the water and oil levels get too low, so it's safe to use even as you're falling asleep. The compact diffuser will run for three hours in continuous mode or six hours in intermittent mode. Buy Now

42 A Citrus-Based Spray That Washes Your Vegetables Naturally Veggie Wash Natural Fruit and Vegetable Wash $6 Amazon When you're rinsing your veggies off under the faucet, this veggie wash spray will give them an extra boost of all-natural cleansing. The 16-ounce spray wash uses citrus, corn, and coconut to pull harmful substances from the fruits and vegetables, leaving them fresh and ready to eat for dinner. The spray is capable of removing wax, soil, fertilizers, and pesticides from both organic and regular produce. Buy Now

43 An RFID-Blocking Wallet That Looks Cute And Also Prevents Identity Theft Protectif RFID Blocking Wallet $13 Amazon Identity thieves have gotten crazy clever these days and are now able to steal your personal info through your wallet via radio frequencies. This RFID blocking wallet will keep your identity safe, preventing anyone from scanning the little chip on your credit or debit cards to get your information. The wallet has three slot cards in the front, a driver's license sleeve, and a zippered pouch for cash and coins — and comes in red, black, brown, and coffee colors. Buy Now

44 The Little Solar Lantern For The Adventurer In You Odoland USB Solar Lantern $15 Amazon Whether you go camping a lot, host backyard barbecues, or just want an emergency light to have on hand if the power goes out, this solar-powered lantern is just the ticket. Capable of operating on either solar or electric power, you can charge it up with a USB cord and then switch to solar mode if it runs out. If you spend time outside with it, the lantern will continually recharge itself in the sun. The lantern has three light modes that shine up to 150 powerful lumens. Buy Now

45 An Awesome Anti-Chafing Balm To Keep You From Blistering SURF BUTTA Anti-Chafe Balm $15 Amazon Created originally for surfers, this smooth anti-chafe balm will keep your skin protected during any sort of high-energy physical activity, whether that's walking, cycling, hiking, swimming, running, or other sports where you're prone to blistering. The balm is lightweight and easy to apply. One reviewer writes: "This product is amazing. I didn't chafe at all! I kept thinking that it wasn't going to work and that I'll probably feel the chaffing later. Well I didn't!" Buy Now

Micnaron Emergency Survival Kit $10 Amazon You'll be all set to join the cast of Doomsday Preppers with this super badass 7-in-1 survival kit. The comprehensive pack includes a fire starter, whistle, card tool, compass, wire saw, and multi-tool with a flashlight — pretty much everything you need to survive in an emergency. On top of being your go-to should the zombie apocalypse arrive, it's also a great tool for hiking, camping, backpacking, hunting, trail riding, or other outdoor adventures. Buy Now

47 The Nourishing Serum That Makes Your Nails Strong And Healthy Nailtiques Formula 2 Nail Protein $13 Amazon Formulated to treat nails that are dry, brittle, peeling, or split, this nail protein serum will strengthen your fingernails and make them healthier. "I am absolutely in LOVE with this stuff," said one Amazon user. "My nails have always sucked. Peeling, splitting, breaking, etc. You name it...mine have probably experienced it! I have had this bottle for about 3 months and my nails have never looked better." Buy Now

48 A Set Of Reusable Silicone Straws That Come In A Convenient Travel Pouch Kitchen Up Silicone Straws $15 Amazon These incredibly durable silicone straws — which are built to fit with 30-ounce tumblers — are eco-friendly and fully reusable. They'll also work in any cup, of course, and are completely dishwasher-safe. The packet comes with six silicone straws, two brush cleaners, two stainless steel straws, and a cute carrying pouch. Buy Now

49 The Set Of Durable Travel Bottles With Suctions Cups To Stick To The Shower TravelSnugs LiquiSnugs Travel Bottles $15 Amazon If you're someone who travels a lot, you will love these incredibly durable, leakproof travel bottles. The three-piece set includes two 3-ounce bottles and one 2-ounce bottle, both of which are TSA-approved to use in your carry-on. They feature adjustable labels and, best of all, little suction cups on the bottom so you can attach them to the shower without them slipping around. Buy Now

Ringke Flip Card Holder ID Adhesive $10 Amazon Never drag an overstuffed wallet or bulky bag with you again — this ultra-compact ID card holder fits right on the back of your phone. With a sleek design that holds five cards and some cash too, you can secure the ID holder to your smartphone to create a convenient way to keep everything together. The tiny-sized wallet comes in 14 colors, including gray, blue-green, pink, red, and more. Buy Now